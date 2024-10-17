Marvin Harrison Injury: Wearing non-contact jersey Thursday

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said Thursday that Harrison (concussion) will practice while wearing a non-contact jersey, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Gannon said Harrison's progress has been "very encouraging," but the rookie first-round pick will still need to gain full clearance -- including from an independent neurologist -- in order to be eligible to suit up for Monday's home game against the Chargers. Harrison was forced out of Arizona's loss to Green Bay in Week 6 during the second quarter and placed in the NFL's concussion protocol. In the event that Harrison doesn't gain clearance in time to play Week 7, Michael Wilson will be in position to step up as the Cardinals' top wide receiver.