Marvin Harrison News: Cleared to play

Harrison (quadriceps) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Washington, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Coach Jonathan Gannon said he wasn't worried about the injury, and it appears his assessment was correct after Harrison upgraded to full practice participation Friday and avoided a designation on the final injury report. The rookie ranks third in the league with 368 air yards, following a 4-130-1 receiving line Week 2 and a 5-64-1 line Week 3. Harrison will now take aim at a Washington defense that's given up the most fantasy points to QBs and WRs, with Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Malik Nabers and Ja'Marr Chase all having topped 20 PPR points when they faced the Commanders