Marvin Harrison News: Held to four catches in Week 14

Harrison caught four of eight targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 30-18 loss to the Seahawks.

Harrison has reached 50 receiving yards only five times in his up-and-down rookie season. His eight targets against Seattle ranked second behind Trey McBride's 14, and Harrison's 20 targets over the last two games are the most he has seen in a two-game span. While there's reason for long-term optimism with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, including Harrison's team-leading total of seven receiving touchdowns, he can't be viewed as a surefire fantasy starter in most formats when the Cardinals host the Patriots in Week 15.