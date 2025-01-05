Marvin Harrison News: Makes another end-zone visit

Harrison recorded five catches (on six targets) for 63 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 47-24 victory against the 49ers.

Harrison was the first non-quarterback selected (fourth overall) in the 2024 Draft, and he had his moments as a rookie, including four TD catches from Weeks 2-4 and two 100-yard performances. He also fell below 50 receiving yards 10 times in 17 outings en route to a composite 62-885-8 line on 116 targets. Harrison was a distant second to teammate TE Trey McBride (111-1,146-2 on 147 targets) in three major statistical categories for the campaign, but there's a chance the former begins to take on more attention from QB Kyler Murray in his second season. Overall, Harrison's fifth-place finish among first-year players in receiving yards behind the Jaguars' Brian Thomas (1,282), the Giants' Malik Nabers (1,204) the Raiders' Brock Bowers (1,194) and the Chargers' Ladd McConkey (1,149) is a respectable showing considering all but McConkey were first-round picks.