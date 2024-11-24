Fantasy Football
Marvin Harrison headshot

Marvin Harrison News: Musters three catches in Week 12

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 24, 2024 at 6:04pm

Harrison hauled in three of six targets for 47 yards and no touchdowns during Sunday's 16-6 defeat in Seattle.

Cardinals pass catchers took a back seat to TE Trey McBride (12-133-0 on 15 targets) in the passing game Week 12, as Harrison's target count ranked second on the team, while his yards from scrimmage was fourth (WR Michael Wilson had 54, and RB James Conner notched 49). Prior to Arizona's Week 11 bye, Harrison was able to salvage lacking performances with touchdowns (six in 10 appearances), but the offense was held out of the end zone this weekend. Harrison's next opportunity to produce is next Sunday at Minnesota.

