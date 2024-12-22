Marvin Harrison News: Struggles with eight targets

Harrison had four receptions on eight targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 36-30 overtime loss to Carolina.

Harrison finished with three more targets than any teammate Sunday, but he failed to lead Arizona in any other receiving category in the overtime loss. The rookie prodigy has been a boom or bust asset in his first year as a pro, with more busts than booms in recent weeks. Harrison has finished above 50 receiving yards in just three of his last eight appearances, with all three of his touchdowns over that span coming in the games where he eclipsed 50 yards. That rate of inconsistency makes Harrison a risky fantasy play in standard formats against the Rams in Week 17.