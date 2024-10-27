Marvin Harrison News: Wakes up vs. MIA

Harrison hauled in six of seven targets for 111 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-27 win over Miami.

Fantasy managers who drafted Harrison were obviously starting him for today's matchup regardless of his recent results, so it was a strong signal for the future to see the the rookie go off for Arizona in an upset victory. The son of Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison Sr. is now up to a 26-411-5 receiving line through eight contests, with most of that production coming in two contests. GMs will hopefully continue starting Harrison following Sunday's downpour of production heading into a Week 9 matchup against the Bears.