Mason Kinsey News: Finishes season with two catches

Kinsey appeared in six regular-season games for the Titans in 2024, securing two catches (on two targets) for 17 yards.

Kinsey continued to have a role in the Titans' organization for the fourth straight season, although his workload has remained minimal. The Berry College product's two receptions and 17 yards were career highs though. The 26-year-old remains under contract with the team for the 2025 campaign, and will likely have an opportunity to carve out a larger role next season.