Mason Kinsey News: Signed to Titans' active roster
Tennessee signed Kinsey from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Kinsey's lone outing this season came in Week 8 against the Lions, though he did not register a target across eight games. Kinsey gives the Titans additional depth at wide receiver in the wake of Treylon Burks (knee) being ruled out for the rest of the 2024 season.
