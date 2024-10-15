Matt Prater Injury: Heads to IR

The Cardinals placed Prater (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Prater's left knee injury had already preventing him from playing in the Cardinals' last two games, with Arizona elevating Chad Ryland from the practice squad to serve as its kicker on both occasions. The Cardinals had been hoping for an abbreviated absence from Prater, but with the 40-year-old not bouncing back as quickly as hoped, he'll now have to miss at least four more games after being moved to IR. Ryland was signed off the practice squad to take over Prater's spot on the 53-man roster.