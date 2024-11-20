Fantasy Football
Weekly Rankings: Week 12 Value Meter

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Updated on November 20, 2024 5:34AM EST

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.

Week 12 Byes: Atlanta, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Jacksonville, New Orleans, New York Jets

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

Each week after Week 1, the first set of rankings will be posted late on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.

I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.

Quarterbacks

1.Lamar Jackson BAL at LAC
2.Jalen Hurts PHI at LAR
3.Justin Herbert LAC vs. BAL
4.Jared Goff DET at IND
5.Kyler Murray ARZ at SEA
6.Jayden Daniels WAS vs. DAL
7.Patrick Mahomes KC at CAR
8.Jordan Love GB vs. SF
9.C.J. Stroud HOU vs. TEN
10.*Brock Purdy SF at GB
Note: Purdy is day-to-day with a sore shoulder.
11.Anthony Richardson IND vs. DET
12.Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. NE
13.*Geno Smith SEA vs. ARI
Note: Smith had another preposterous fumble, but more than redeemed himself on the final game-winning drive against the Niners, that also saved his fantasy day when he got a rushing touchdown.
14.Bo Nix DEN at LV
15.Matthew Stafford LA vs. PHI
16.Baker Mayfield TB at NYG
17.*Russell Wilson PIT at CLE
Note: Wilson will be playing in inclement weather Thursday night in Cleveland.
18.Sam Darnold MIN at CHI
19.*Jameis Winston CLE vs. PIT
Note: Winston has clearly been an upgrade over Watson, and it's fun to watch. He could improve on his play-action and his scrambling under pressure.
20.*Tommy DeVito NYG vs. TB
Note: DeVito leapfrogged Drew Lock and will start this week, with Daniel Jones getting demoted down to third string.
21.*Caleb Williams CHI vs. MIN
Note: Williams ran more last week against the Packers under a new offensive coordinator. While the offense looked better overall, he has a really tough draw against Brian Flores's Vikings defense.
22.*Drake Maye NE at MIA
Note: Maye continues to show a good amount of upside and a good amount of inexperience. He draws Miami this week, which seems to be a similar challenge as the Rams were in Week 11.
23.*Cooper Rush DAL at WAS
Note: The Cowboys will stick with Rush after being blown out the last two weeks with Rush at QB. He threw for 354 yards Monday night, but also had a costly interception early and a fumble-six late as his OL disintegrated.
24.Will Levis TEN at HOU
25.*Gardner Minshew LV vs. DEN
Note: Minshew had a reasonable fantasy day (282 yards and two touchdowns), aided in no small part by a late drive. He'll have a tough draw this week against the Broncos.
26.*Bryce Young CAR vs. KC
Note: Young unsurprisingly will remain the starter after the bye week, after the Panthers won their previous two games.
27.*Daniel Jones NYG vs. TB
Note: Jones has been demoted to third-string, and even that status is tenuous with the Giants also signing Tim Boyle to the practice squad. This is the Derek Carr scenario all over again - the Giants won't want him to play another snap.
28.Josh Allen BUF at
29.Joe Burrow CIN at
30.Kirk Cousins ATL at
31.Aaron Rodgers NYJ at
32.Derek Carr NO at
33.Mac Jones JAC at
34.Trevor Lawrence JAC at

Running Backs

1.Saquon Barkley PHI at LAR
2.Derrick Henry BAL at LAC
3.*Christian McCaffrey SF at GB
Note: McCaffrey topped 100 total yards, but the big chunk plays haven't been there yet.
4.Jahmyr Gibbs DET at IND
5.Joe Mixon HOU vs. TEN
6.De'Von Achane MIA vs. NE
7.James Conner ARZ at SEA
8.Josh Jacobs GB vs. SF
9.Jonathan Taylor IND vs. DET
10.Kyren Williams LA vs. PHI
11.Kenneth Walker SEA vs. ARI
12.Aaron Jones MIN at CHI
13.David Montgomery DET at IND
14.Najee Harris PIT at CLE
15.Tyrone Tracy NYG vs. TB
16.Rachaad White TB at NYG
17.Brian Robinson WAS vs. DAL
18.Rhamondre Stevenson NE at MIA
19.*Kareem Hunt KC at CAR
Note: It appears that Isiah Pacheco (ankle) could return this week, but I think that Hunt will still have a role and in fact will probably have the lead role this week.
20.J.K. Dobbins LAC vs. BAL
21.Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. KC
22.*Tony Pollard TEN at HOU
Note: Pollard could go back to a heavy usage week against the Texans with Tyjae Spears nursing a concussion.
23.D'Andre Swift CHI vs. MIN
24.*Nick Chubb CLE vs. PIT
Note: Chubb hasn't yet looked explosive since returning from his knee injury, but he made some strides against the Saints last week.
25.*Rico Dowdle DAL at WAS
Note: Dowdle struggled with the Texans on Monday night, netting just 28 yards on 10 carries.
26.Bucky Irving TB at NYG
27.Javonte Williams DEN at LV
28.*Jaylen Warren PIT at CLE
Note: Warren overcame his midweek back injury to get 13 touches in the win over the Ravens.
29.Isiah Pacheco KC at CAR
30.Austin Ekeler WAS vs. DAL
31.Cam Akers MIN at CHI
32.Gus Edwards LAC vs. BAL
33.Trey Benson ARZ at SEA
34.*Audric Estime DEN at LV
Note: Sean Payton pulled a switch on us by giving Javonte Williams more carries, and most of the early carries ahead of Estime. It's a good matchup against the Raiders this week, at least, but it's hard to start either back confidently.
35.*Jonathon Brooks CAR vs. KC
Note: The Panthers 'fully expect' Brooks (knee) to make his debut this week against the Chiefs.
36.Justice Hill BAL at LAC
37.Zach Charbonnet SEA vs. ARI
38.*Roschon Johnson CHI vs. MIN
Note: Johnson has taken over the short-yardage role for the Bears, but how many of those carries will they have against the Vikings?
39.*Ameer Abdullah LV vs. DEN
Note: Abdullah caught a late touchdown pass and could be in line for more work this week, should both Zamir White (quad) and Alexander Mattison (ankle) be forced to sit.
40.Dameon Pierce HOU vs. TEN
41.Devin Singletary NYG vs. TB
42.Jerome Ford CLE vs. PIT
43.Jaylen Wright MIA vs. NE
44.*Jordan Mason SF at GB
Note: Mason was limited to just two carries in the loss to the Seahawks.
45.Jeremy McNichols WAS vs. DAL
46.Jaleel McLaughlin DEN at LV
47.Samaje Perine KC at CAR
48.Tyler Goodson IND vs. DET
49.Antonio Gibson NE at MIA
50.Dylan Laube LV vs. DEN
51.Kenneth Gainwell PHI at LAR
52.*Blake Corum LA vs. PHI
Note: Corum's usage is slowly creeping upward, garnering 10 offensive snaps last week.
53.Julius Chestnut TEN at HOU
54.Ezekiel Elliott DAL at WAS
55.Carson Steele KC at CAR
56.Dare Ogunbowale HOU vs. TEN
57.Keaton Mitchell BAL at LAC
58.*Alexander Mattison LV vs. DEN
Note: Mattison left last week's loss with an ankle injury.
59.*Raheem Mostert MIA vs. NE
Note: Mostert left with a hip injury last week and later returned, but his role has been diminished anyhow.
60.*Zamir White LV vs. DEN
Note: White left last week's loss to Miami with a quad injury.
61.*Tyjae Spears TEN at HOU
Note: Spears suffered a concussion in the loss to the Vikings.
62.*Miles Sanders CAR vs. KC
Note: Sanders (foot/ankle) is week-to-week and unlikely to play this week against the Chiefs.
63.Bijan Robinson ATL at
64.Breece Hall NYJ at
65.Alvin Kamara NO at
66.James Cook BUF at
67.Chase Brown CIN at
68.Travis Etienne JAC at
69.Tank Bigsby JAC at
70.Ray Davis BUF at
71.Tyler Allgeier ATL at
72.Braelon Allen NYJ at
73.D'Ernest Johnson JAC at
74.Khalil Herbert CIN at
75.Ty Johnson BUF at

Wide Receivers

1.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at IND
2.Justin Jefferson MIN at CHI
3.A.J. Brown PHI at LAR
4.*Terry McLaurin WAS vs. DAL
Note: Brutal result on Thursday night, but I think he bounces back in a sweet matchup against the Cowboys this week.
5.Puka Nacua LA vs. PHI
6.*Nico Collins HOU vs. TEN
Note: Collins had a game-opening touchdown overturned by a penalty. Otherwise he had four catches in the comfortable win over the Cowboys.
7.CeeDee Lamb DAL at WAS
8.Marvin Harrison ARZ at SEA
9.Tyreek Hill MIA vs. NE
10.Cooper Kupp LA vs. PHI
11.George Pickens PIT at CLE
12.Malik Nabers NYG vs. TB
13.DK Metcalf SEA vs. ARI
14.Courtland Sutton DEN at LV
15.*Jayden Reed GB vs. SF
Note: Reed was a victim of game flow last week, but at least he scored. The Packers only had 17 passes last week.
16.Jauan Jennings SF at GB
17.Zay Flowers BAL at LAC
18.*Cedric Tillman CLE vs. PIT
Note: Tillman had a disappointing game when you consider how many yards that Jameis Winston threw for last week, but I'm at least encouraged that he still got eight targets.
19.Deebo Samuel SF at GB
20.Calvin Ridley TEN at HOU
21.*Ladd McConkey LAC vs. BAL
Note: McConkey briefly left with a sore shoulder last week, but returned to have two big catches on the Chargers' game-winning drive.
22.*Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. ARI
Note: The genie is out of the bottle - Smith-Njigba was frequently the target when the Seahawks needed to convert on third down, including on their game-winning drive against the Niners last week.
23.DeAndre Hopkins KC at CAR
24.Josh Downs IND vs. DET
25.*Mike Evans TB at NYG
Note: Evans (hamstring) was spotted on the field Monday during the Bucs' first activity after the bye.
26.DeVonta Smith PHI at LAR
27.DJ Moore CHI vs. MIN
28.Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. NE
29.*Jordan Addison MIN at CHI
Note: Addison left in the fourth quarter last week due to leg cramping.
30.Christian Watson GB vs. SF
31.Xavier Legette CAR vs. KC
32.Jakobi Meyers LV vs. DEN
33.Jameson Williams DET at IND
34.Romeo Doubs GB vs. SF
35.Tank Dell HOU vs. TEN
36.*Quentin Johnston LAC vs. BAL
Note: Johnston managed only two catches among his eight targets, but at least one of them was a touchdown.
37.Michael Pittman IND vs. DET
38.*Adam Thielen CAR vs. KC
Note: Thielen (hamstring) expects to return this week against the Chiefs.
39.*Alec Pierce IND vs. DET
Note: All Pierce does is make big plays, including a 39-yard reception on the Colts' game-winning drive.
40.Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN at HOU
41.Rome Odunze CHI vs. MIN
42.Wan'Dale Robinson NYG vs. TB
43.*Elijah Moore CLE vs. PIT
Note: Moore (shoulder) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice. He and the Browns play on Thursday night.
44.*Jerry Jeudy CLE vs. PIT
Note: I'm encouraged that not all of Jeudy's production last week came on one blown coverage, but rather that Jameis Winston kept going back to the well after Jeudy scored an 89-yard touchdown.
45.Rashod Bateman BAL at LAC
46.Devaughn Vele DEN at LV
47.DeMario Douglas NE at MIA
48.Keenan Allen CHI vs. MIN
49.JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at CAR
50.Jalen Coker CAR vs. KC
51.Michael Wilson ARZ at SEA
52.John Metchie HOU vs. TEN
53.Kayshon Boutte NE at MIA
54.Tyler Lockett SEA vs. ARI
55.Sterling Shepard TB at NYG
56.Jalen Tolbert DAL at WAS
57.*Ricky Pearsall SF at GB
Note: Pearsall was targeted only twice in the loss to the Seahawks.
58.*Diontae Johnson BAL at LAC
Note: Johnson played just 11 snaps in the loss to the Steelers.
59.Xavier Worthy KC at CAR
60.Mike Williams PIT at CLE
61.Tre Tucker LV vs. DEN
62.Noah Brown WAS vs. DAL
63.Demarcus Robinson LA vs. PHI
64.Adonai Mitchell IND vs. DET
65.Joshua Palmer LAC vs. BAL
66.Kalif Raymond DET at IND
67.Troy Franklin DEN at LV
68.Van Jefferson PIT at CLE
69.Greg Dortch ARZ at SEA
70.Tutu Atwell LA vs. PHI
71.Ja'Lynn Polk NE at MIA
72.Jonathan Mingo DAL at WAS
73.Darius Slayton NYG vs. TB
74.Jalen McMillan TB at NYG
75.Ja'Marr Chase CIN at
76.Garrett Wilson NYJ at
77.Drake London ATL at
78.Tee Higgins CIN at
79.Khalil Shakir BUF at
80.Davante Adams NYJ at
81.Darnell Mooney ATL at
82.Brian Thomas JAC at
83.Keon Coleman BUF at
84.Amari Cooper BUF at
85.Marquez Valdes-Scantling NO at
86.Curtis Samuel BUF at
87.Ray-Ray McCloud ATL at
88.Mack Hollins BUF at
89.Andrei Iosivas CIN at
90.Gabe Davis JAC at

Tight Ends

1.Brock Bowers LV vs. DEN
2.Trey McBride ARZ at SEA
3.Cade Otton TB at NYG
4.*George Kittle SF at GB
Note: Kittle (hamstring) is expected to practice Wednesday and apparently was pretty close to playing last week.
5.Mark Andrews BAL at LAC
6.Travis Kelce KC at CAR
7.T.J. Hockenson MIN at CHI
8.Dalton Schultz HOU vs. TEN
9.*David Njoku CLE vs. PIT
Note: Njoku (knee) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.
10.Dallas Goedert PHI at LAR
11.Pat Freiermuth PIT at CLE
12.Zach Ertz WAS vs. DAL
13.Jonnu Smith MIA vs. NE
14.Tucker Kraft GB vs. SF
15.Will Dissly LAC vs. BAL
16.Cole Kmet CHI vs. MIN
17.Isaiah Likely BAL at LAC
18.Brock Wright DET at IND
19.Hunter Henry NE at MIA
20.Noah Gray KC at CAR
21.*Luke Schoonmaker DAL at WAS
Note: Schoonmaker will probably start with Jake Ferguson trying to recover from a concussion.
22.Theo Johnson NYG vs. TB
23.Ja'Tavion Sanders CAR vs. KC
24.Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN at HOU
25.Davis Allen LA vs. PHI
26.Charlie Kolar BAL at LAC
27.AJ Barner SEA vs. ARI
28.Lucas Krull DEN at LV
29.Sam LaPorta DET at IND
30.*Jake Ferguson DAL at WAS
Note: Ferguson (concussion) is unlikely to play this week.
31.Evan Engram JAC at
32.Taysom Hill NO at
33.Kyle Pitts ATL at
34.Dawson Knox BUF at
35.Tyler Conklin NYJ at
36.Mike Gesicki CIN at
37.Juwan Johnson NO at
38.Brenton Strange JAC at
39.Dalton Kincaid BUF at

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

1.Saquon Barkley PHI at LAR
2.Derrick Henry BAL at LAC
3.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at IND
4.*Christian McCaffrey SF at GB
Note: McCaffrey topped 100 total yards, but the big chunk plays haven't been there yet.
5.Justin Jefferson MIN at CHI

Kickers

1.*Chris Boswell PIT at CLE
Note: Twice this season Boswell has single-handedly accounted for the Steelers' points in a win, this time with six field goals against the Ravens.
2.Jake Bates DET at IND
3.Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. TEN
4.*Justin Tucker BAL at LAC
Note: Tucker's struggles continued, as he missed twice (47, 50) against the Steelers.
5.Cameron Dicker LAC vs. BAL
6.*Brandon Aubrey DAL at WAS
Note: Aubrey missed a medium field goal when his plant foot slipped, and then had a 64-yard field goal pulled off the board due to a penalty on the Texans that gave the Cowboys a first down.
7.Jake Moody SF at GB
8.Chase McLaughlin TB at NYG
9.*Joshua Karty LA vs. PHI
Note: Karty missed a 26-yard attempt right before halftime, hitting the right post.
10.Jason Myers SEA vs. ARI
11.Brandon McManus GB vs. SF
12.John Parker Romo MIN at CHI
13.Jason Sanders MIA vs. NE
14.Jake Elliott PHI at LAR
15.Matt Gay IND vs. DET
16.Wil Lutz DEN at LV
17.Spencer Shrader KC at CAR
18.Chad Ryland ARZ at SEA
19.Daniel Carlson LV vs. DEN
20.*Dustin Hopkins CLE vs. PIT
Note: Hopkins has been awful all year, and he missed three kicks (two officially - one was wiped out due to a penalty on the Saints).
21.Nick Folk TEN at HOU
22.Joey Slye NE at MIA
23.Graham Gano NYG vs. TB
24.*Cairo Santos CHI vs. MIN
Note: Had the potential game-winner blocked by the Packers.
25.Eddy Pineiro CAR vs. KC
26.Austin Seibert WAS vs. DAL
27.Matt Prater ARZ at SEA
28.Zane Gonzalez at
29.Younghoe Koo ATL at
30.Tyler Bass BUF at
31.Evan McPherson CIN at
32.Cam Little JAC at
33.Blake Grupe NO at
34.*Anders Carlson NYJ at
Note: Signed to the Jets' active roster after he made a 58-yard attempt in the loss to the Colts.

Defenses

1.Kansas City Chiefs at CAR
2.Pittsburgh Steelers at CLE
3.Houston Texans vs. TEN
4.Minnesota Vikings at CHI
5.Denver Broncos at LV
6.Philadelphia Eagles at LAR
7.*Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NYG
Note: The Bucs get Jamel Dean (hamstring) back *and* get to face Tommy DeVito.
8.*Washington Commanders vs. DAL
Note: The Commanders should tee off against a Cowboys OL that's in tatters.
9.Detroit Lions at IND
10.Miami Dolphins vs. NE
11.Chicago Bears vs. MIN
12.Green Bay Packers vs. SF
13.Cleveland Browns vs. PIT
14.Arizona Cardinals at SEA
15.*San Francisco 49ers at GB
Note: The Niners might be without Nick Bosa this week.
16.New England Patriots at MIA
17.Tennessee Titans at HOU
18.Los Angeles Chargers vs. BAL
19.Seattle Seahawks vs. ARI
20.Baltimore Ravens at LAC
21.Las Vegas Raiders vs. DEN
22.Los Angeles Rams vs. PHI
23.Indianapolis Colts vs. DET
24.New York Giants vs. TB
25.Dallas Cowboys at WAS
26.Carolina Panthers vs. KC
