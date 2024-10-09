Matt Prater Injury: Logs limited practice Wednesday

Prater (left knee) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Prater managed just one limited practice last week before he was inactive for this past Sunday's win at San Francisco. A left knee injury has been to blame, and coach Jonathan Gannon implied Monday that the Cardinals are taking a wait-and-see approach with the veteran kicker, per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. As such, Arizona's last two sessions of Week 6 prep likely will determine if Prater or practice-squad member Chad Ryland will be the team's placekicker Sunday in Green Bay.