Matt Prater Injury: Not likely to play Sunday

Prater (knee) is not expected to suit up for Sunday's Week 6 game against Green Bay, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The writing was on the wall for this outcome when Arizona elevated kicker Chad Ryland from the practice squad Saturday. Though he's still listed as questionable, Prater thus appears set to miss his second straight contest due to a left knee injury. The veteran kicker did manage to log a trio of limited practices during the week, and if he sits out Sunday as expected, he'll aim to return to action on Monday Night Football against the Chargers in Week 7.