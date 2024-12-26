Fantasy Football
Matt Prater headshot

Matt Prater Injury: Not returning Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 26, 2024 at 2:45pm

Prater (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game at the Rams, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Since the Cardinals designated him for return from injured reserve last Wednesday, Dec. 18, Prater has been listed as limited on all six of the Cardinals' practice reports. On both occasions, he didn't progress enough to be given a chance to play Weeks 16 or 17, giving him only one more opportunity to kick again this season Week 18 against the 49ers. Chad Ryland will continue to serve as Arizona's placekicker this weekend.

Matt Prater
Arizona Cardinals
