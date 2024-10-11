Matt Prater Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Prater (left knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest in Green Bay, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Prater is in a better spot this week as opposed to last week considering he was listed as limited on all three practice reports, which is two more than during Week 5 prep. Nonetheless, his status again will linger into the weekend, and the Cardinals may elevate Chad Ryland from the practice squad Saturday, which would be a sign that Prater could miss a second game in a row. At the latest, Prater's availability, or lack thereof, will receive clarification approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m ET kickoff.