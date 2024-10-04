Matt Prater Injury: Questionable heading into weekend

Prater (knee) has been deemed questionable for Sunday's Week 5 clash with San Francisco, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

A knee issue kept Prater out of practice both Wednesday and Thursday, but he was able to return to a limited session Friday. Coach Jonathan Gannon said before Friday's practice that the veteran kicker is "doing pretty good," per Howard Balzer of USA Today, but it's not yet clear if Prater will be able to suit up. If he isn't healthy enough to play, Chad Ryland will likely be brought in from the practice squad to kick Sunday.