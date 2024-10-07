Matt Prater Injury: Status TBD for Week 6

Coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday that the Cardinals will see how Prater (knee) fares in practice this week before determining whether he'll be the team's placekicker this coming Sunday at Green Bay, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Prater mustered just one limited practice (Friday) last week before sitting out Sunday in San Francisco due to a left knee injury. Chad Ryland was elevated from the practice squad and served as Arizona's kicker Week 5, connecting on three of four field-goal attempts and his only point-after try. The missed field goal actually was blocked and returned for a touchdown. In any case, Prater may need to cobble together activity at multiple sessions this week in order to keep his absence to only one game.