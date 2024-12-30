Matthew Judon News: Productive in loss

Judon recorded four total tackles (all solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday night's 30-24 overtime loss to the Commanders.

Judon has been a key contributor to Atlanta's defensive success in his first season as a Falcon, recording 39 total tackles, including 5.5 sacks, and one pick-six while appearing in all 16 of the team's regular-season games thus far. However, his sack total has decreased substantially in 2024, compared to the 15.5 and 12.5 sacks tallied in his last two full seasons in the NFL. He'll aim to wreak havoc and disrupt Bryce Young when the Panthers visit Atlanta in Week 18.