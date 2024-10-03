NFL Game Previews: Buccaneers-Falcons Matchup

This article is part of our NFL Game Previews series.

At 3-1, the Buccaneers stand atop the tumultuous NFC South, and their three wins have been impressive — even if the one over the Commanders didn't seem like it at the time. This is their first divisional test, but it comes in a rivalry they've had firm control of in recent years. The Bucs have won six of the last eight over the Falcons, and four of the last five in Atlanta. Baker Mayfield 's off to a flying start, posting an 8:2 TD:INT in four games with a 70.5 percent completion rate that would be a career high, and a 7.6 YPA that would be his highest mark since his rookie campaign in Cleveland. He's even added two rushing TDs, which typically isn't a big part of his game. Somebody's got to run it in for Tampa, though. Rachaad White 's been dreadful, and the coaching staff doesn't seem quite willing yet to commit to rookie Bucky Irving as the team's new lead back. That's a minor part of an offense that's focused on chucking the ball to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin , though. If there's been a surprise for the Bucs, it's been the performance of the secondary. Despite losing cornerback Carlton Davis to free agency and then safety Antoine Winfield to a Week 1 foot injury, Tampa Bay has given up only one passing TD so far, tied with New Orleans for

THURSDAY NIGHT

Tampa Bay (+1.5) at Atlanta, o/u 44.0 – Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

The Falcons have played four one-score games against playoff-caliber teams and emerged at 2-2, so they certainly haven't been bad. The losses were also to Kansas City and Pittsburgh, which is hardly a black mark. And yet, they don't particularly feel like a team that's about to start putting everything together, either. New OC Zac Robinson is making the same mistake that Arthur Smith did with Bijan Robinson, refusing to treat him like a bell cow and letting him wear down the opposition before erupting late. Last week, Bijan got only 11 touches, while the inferior Tyler Allgeier got 10 and was the one who got to exploit a worn-down Saints defense. Meanwhile, the passing game continues to sputter. Kirk Cousins attempted a season-high 35 passes last week but failed to get the ball into the end zone, and failed to connect with Kyle Pitts at all. The guy who was supposed to be such an athletic mismatch coming out of Florida a few years ago suddenly can't seen to get open. (It's actually not that simple ... he hasn't played in schemes that give him a chance to utilize his strengths as a pass-catcher, but he also hasn't put in the work to adapt his game to those schemes.) Cousins also isn't quite clicking yet with Drake London, though the third-year wideout did see 12 targets last week and has been steady, if not explosive. It's great that the veteran QB is turning Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud into assets, but maybe focus on the guys who can actually move the needle? The defense has been a mixed bag, ranking in the top seven in yards per play allowed but also sinking to last in sacks. Matthew Judon is good, but he's not a one-man pass rush, and nobody else has stepped up coming off the edge.

Key Info

TB injuries: WR Jalen McMillan (out, hamstring), WR Trey Palmer (out, concussion), S Antoine Winfield (out, foot)

ATL injuries: no fantasy-relevant injuries

DFS Lineup Optimizer

TB DFS targets: none

ATL DFS targets: Bijan Robinson

TB DFS fades: none

ATL DFS fades: Darnell Mooney, Falcons DST

Weather notes: indoors

The Scoop

Irving leads the TB backfield with 70 yards and a touchdown. Mayfield throws for 260 yards and three TDs, hitting Evans twice and Cade Otton once. Robinson churns out 110 scrimmage yards and two scores, one rushing and one receiving. Cousins throws for 220 yards and a second touchdown to London. Buccaneers 31-20

Last week's record: 9-7, 7-9 ATS, 7-9 o/u

2024 record: 33-31, 24-38-2 ATS, 34-30 o/u