Matthew Stafford News: Back no longer bothersome

Coach Sean McVay said Monday that Stafford (back) is "doing great and he's not going to miss any time," Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Stafford was dealing with back soreness after the 24-19 Week 5 loss to the Packers, but a well-timed Week 6 bye provided ample time for the veteran quarterback to recover. While Stafford will be available for Sunday's game against the Raiders, the Rams are expected to remain without wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee), while the status of wide receiver Cooper Kupp (ankle) is still up in the air.