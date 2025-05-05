Fantasy Football
Matthew Stafford News: Finalizes two-year, $84M deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Stafford and the Rams finalized the terms on a two-year, $84 million contract Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Stafford finally put pen to paper Monday after the two sides agreed to continue their relationship back in February. Stafford will collect $44 million in 2025, and if he's on the roster at the start of the 2026 league year, he'll earn another $40 million for that season. Stafford recently turned 37 years old this offseason, but coach Sean McVay has already stated he believes the quarterback has multiple good seasons left in the tank. Stafford completed 65.8 percent of his passes last season, throwing for 3,762 yards and a 20:8 TD:INT across 16 regular-season starts.

