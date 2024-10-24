Matthew Stafford News: Four-touchdown performance Thursday

Stafford completed 25 of 34 passes for 279 yards with four touchdowns and one interception in the Rams' 30-20 win over the Vikings on Thursday night. He also rushed three times for minus-4 yards.

Stafford had a banner night across the board, clearly benefitting from the return of both Puka Nacua (knee) and Cooper Kupp (ankle) to the field. The duo predicably served as Stafford's top targets, accounting for 12 of the quarterback's completions, 157 of his yards and one of his touchdown passes (Kupp). Stafford also hit Demarcus Robinson for scoring tosses of 25 and 10 yards in the second half, and his first end-zone strike of the night went to Kyren Williams from five yards out. Stafford's passing yardage was his second highest of the campaign and game also marked his first multi-touchdown tally of the season, affording the veteran signal-caller plenty of momentum heading into a Week 9 road showdown against the division-rival Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 3.