Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Matthew Stafford headshot

Matthew Stafford News: Rallies Rams for crucial victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Stafford completed 14 of 24 pass attempts for 183 yards and two touchdowns while taking four carries for three yards in Sunday's 21-14 win over the Saints.

Stafford orchestrated a pair of fourth-quarter drives that resulted in touchdown passes to Demarcus Robinson (hand) and Puka Nacua, helping lift the Rams back to a .500 record on the season. The 36-year-old Stafford attempted his second fewest passing attempts of the campaign, but he still helped fantasy managers with his fifth multi-score game over his last six appearances. Stafford and the Rams will prepare to host the Bills in Week 14 when the cross-conference squads meet next Sunday.

Matthew Stafford
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now