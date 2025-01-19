Matthew Stafford News: Season-high 324 yards not enough

Stafford completed 26 of 44 passes for 324 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 28-22 NFC divisional-round loss to the Eagles. He added two rushing attempts for five yards and fumbled twice, losing one.

Stafford connected with Tyler Higbee for a four-yard touchdown on the Rams' first drive, then set up a field goal in the second quarter with a 48-yard deep ball to Demarcus Robinson. Both offenses slowed down for a while after that as the snow started coming down, and Stafford had the Rams' second lost fumble in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter as the Eagles built a 28-15 lead before Stafford finally responded with a four-yard touchdown pass to Colby Parkinson with 2:48 left. Los Angeles got the ball back just 25 seconds later, and Stafford drove the team down to the 13-yard line before a sack and incomplete pass ensured the comeback bid came up short. Stafford exceeded his previous single-game season high in passing yards Sunday, but his campaign still came to an end after he posted 3,762 yards and a 20:8 TD:INT in the regular season and added 533 passing yards with a 4:0 TD:INT in the postseason. Barring the unlikely scenario of Stafford deciding to retire, he'll be back for his age-37 season in 2025.