Matthew Stafford News: Stands out in wild-card win

Stafford completed 19 of 27 passes for 209 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while adding two carries for minus-1 yard in the Rams' 27-9 wild-card win over the Vikings on Monday night.

Stafford got off to a blazing start during the convincing win, recording completions of 27 and 23 yards to Puka Nacua and Tyler Higbee, respectively, on his first pair of throws. The veteran signal-caller connected on all six pass attempts during the crisp opening possession, which he capped off with a five-yard scoring toss to Kyren Williams. Stafford would subsequently connect with Davis Allen for a 13-yard scoring strike just before halftime as well, and although the offense slowed down considerably in the second half, Stafford had already laid the groundwork for an impressive victory. Stafford and the Rams will now ready themselves for the challenge presented by a road divisional-round clash versus the Eagles on Sunday afternoon.