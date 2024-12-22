Matthew Stafford News: Struggles persist in Week 16 win
Stafford completed 14 of 19 passes for 110 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 19-9 win over the Jets. He also registered three rushing attempts for minus-4 yards.
Stafford threw for only nine yards in the first quarter and was picked off in the second, finishing the first half with a modest 46 passing yards. He was only moderately more effective in the second half, though Stafford's 11-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Higbee in the fourth quarter helped the Rams pull away and improve to 9-6. After struggling in the cold Sunday, Stafford will be glad to be back in Los Angeles for Week 17 against the Cardinals.
