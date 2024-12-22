Fantasy Football
Matthew Stafford News: Struggles persist in Week 16 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Stafford completed 14 of 19 passes for 110 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 19-9 win over the Jets. He also registered three rushing attempts for minus-4 yards.

Stafford threw for only nine yards in the first quarter and was picked off in the second, finishing the first half with a modest 46 passing yards. He was only moderately more effective in the second half, though Stafford's 11-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Higbee in the fourth quarter helped the Rams pull away and improve to 9-6. After struggling in the cold Sunday, Stafford will be glad to be back in Los Angeles for Week 17 against the Cardinals.

Matthew Stafford
Los Angeles Rams
