Matthew Wright News: Set to kick for Tennessee on Sunday

The Titans are expected to promote Wright from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

With Nick Folk (abdomen) still injured, Wright is expected to get the Week 17 nod at kicker after Brayden Narveson was cut Monday following an uneven Week 16 showing versus Indianapolis, where he went two for two on his extra points but missed his lone field-goal attempt. Wright will kick for his third team already this season after went a combined 11 for 12 on field-goal attempts and five for five on extra-point tries in three combined games for the 49ers and Chiefs.