Mecole Hardman Injury: Questionable for Week 5

Hardman (knee) was a full participant in Saturday's practice but is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Saints, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Hardman was listed as a DNP on Friday's injury report due to a knee injury, but his ability to practice without restriction Saturday indicates that he's on the probable side of playing Sunday. Hardman hasn't recorded a target through the first four games of the regular season and has been limited to kick and punt return duties.