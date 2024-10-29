Mecole Hardman News: Quiet effort versus Raiders

Hardman caught his only target for eight yards during Sunday's 27-20 win versus the Raiders.

Hardman finished the day fourth among wide receivers in snap share (29 percent), but that number could continue to shrink as veteran DeAndre Hopkins familiarizes himself with the Chiefs' playbook after the team acquired him last week. Hardman has posted no more than four catches for 33 yards in a game so far this season, and there's little reason to anticipate a significant uptick in production from him moving forward.