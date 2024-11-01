Micah Parsons Injury: Remains out in Week 9

Parsons (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Falcons.

Parsons has yet to return to practice since sustaining a high-ankle sprain in the Cowboys' Week 4 win over the Giants, and he's now in line to miss his fourth consecutive game Sunday. The 2021 first-round pick has recorded 14 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and defended one pass through four appearances this season. Expect Tyrus Wheat and Carl Lawson to see increased work with the Cowboys' first-team defense while Parsons remains sidelined in Week 9.