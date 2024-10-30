Fantasy Football
Micah Parsons headshot

Micah Parsons Injury: Remains sidelined for practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 31, 2024 at 9:18am

Parsons (ankle) will not practice Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

While head coach Mike McCarthy said that Parsons' condition is improving, the star edge rusher still isn't ready to practice yet. Parsons has already missed the Cowboys' last three games after spraining his left ankle Week 4 against the Giants. Considering the amount of time Parsons has missed, starting the week with an absence from practice likely doesn't bode well for his prospects of playing this Sunday against the Falcons.

Micah Parsons
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
