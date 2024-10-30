Micah Parsons Injury: Remains sidelined for practice

Parsons (ankle) will not practice Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

While head coach Mike McCarthy said that Parsons' condition is improving, the star edge rusher still isn't ready to practice yet. Parsons has already missed the Cowboys' last three games after spraining his left ankle Week 4 against the Giants. Considering the amount of time Parsons has missed, starting the week with an absence from practice likely doesn't bode well for his prospects of playing this Sunday against the Falcons.