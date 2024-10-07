Micah Parsons Injury: Still nursing ankle injury

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Monday that Parsons has "got some work to do" in regards to returning from his high-ankle sprain, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

The Penn State product missed the Cowboys' Week 5 win over the Steelers after sustaining a high-ankle sprain the week prior, and following McCarthy's comments Monday, Parsons still appears to be nursing his injury. McCarthy also noted that the Cowboys will know more about Parsons' potential availability for Week 6 by Wednesday. Don't be surprised if the All-Pro edge rusher is held out one more week, as the Cowboys bye week follows this Sunday's matchup against the Lions.