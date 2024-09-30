Micah Parsons Injury: Using mobility aides

Parsons (ankle) was seen wearing a boot and using a scooter Monday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Parsons suffered a high-ankle sprain in Thursday's win over the Giants, so this shouldn't come as too much of a surprise this early in his recovery. Despite the team not yet ruling him out for Week 5, it'd be surprising to see him take the field against the Steelers. More about Parsons' status for the matchup, as well as coming games, will likely be available as the week unfolds, including when the team releases its first injury report later in the week.