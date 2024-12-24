Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Micah Parsons headshot

Micah Parsons News: Notches another sack in Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

Parsons posted five tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, and forced a fumble Sunday in a 26-24 win against Tampa Bay.

Parsons put together another impressive performance, with his biggest play being a third-quarter sack of Baker Mayfield that also resulted in a fumble. The ball was initially awarded to Dallas, but the call was then reversed, though the sack still pushed the Buccaneers out of field-goal range on a drive that ended in a punt. Parsons has now recorded at least one sack in five of his past seven games and has 8.5 total sacks during that span.

Micah Parsons
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now