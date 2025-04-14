Fantasy Football
Micah Parsons News: Present for voluntary workouts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Parsons is present for the start of the Cowboys' voluntary offseason workout program Monday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Parsons, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract and seeking a long-term extension, said at the end of the 2024 campaign that he intended to participate in voluntary workouts. The last two years, as Archer notes, Parson normally skipped out on attending the voluntary portion of the Cowboys' offseason. Parsons has tallied at least 12.0 sacks in four consecutive seasons to begin his NFL career and is reportedly seeking a new deal in the range of $200 million, per Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News, which would make him the highest paid non-quarterback in league history.

