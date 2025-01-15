Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Michael Bandy headshot

Michael Bandy News: Re-signs with Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

The Broncos signed Bandy to a reserve/future contract Wednesday, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

The wide receiver from San Diego spent his 2024 campaign with the Broncos' practice squad and will now remain in Denver after inking a reserve/future contract with the team Wednesday. Bandy's most recent NFL action came with the Broncos in 2023, failing to record a stat across 10 total snaps (two offensive and eight on special teams) in one appearance. He's expected to compete for a depth role in Denver's wide receiver corps this summer.

Michael Bandy
Denver Broncos
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now