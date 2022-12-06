Target Breakdown: Week 13 WR and TE Usage & Week 14 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

One change to note this week -- year-to-date receiving leaderboards are at the bottom of the article. Everything else is as usual, including share comparisons, the injury report, our look-ahead to Week 14 and the advanced receiving box scores for each game in Week 13. Spoiler alert: Christian Watson scores again. Twice, in fact. Share Comparisons Below we show target, route and air-yard shares for Week 13, compared to numbers for the season as a whole. Sorting by the delta columns is a quick way to find outliers (or trends... or injuries). Wide Receivers Snap % Snap SZN Snap Δ Tgt Tgt Sh TS SZN TS Δ AY AY Sh AYS SZN AYS Δ 1 Christian Watson 92.1% 51.5% 40.5% 6 20.7% 12.9% 7.8% 122 42.7% 21.1% 21.6% 2 Rashid Shaheed 62.5% 24.5% 38.0% 4 14.3% 5.7% 8.6% 56 28.0% 11.1% 16.9% 3 Van Jefferson 100.0% 63.7% 36.3% 4 16.0% 17.3% -1.3% 69 26.0% 30.3% -4.3% 4 Keenan Allen 95.9% 64.0% 31.9% 14 31.1% 17.0% 14.1% 155 47.7% 28.6% 19.1% 5 Darius Slayton 92.3% 61.8% 30.5% 8 28.6% 21.7% 6.9% 131 76.1% 41.8% 34.3% 6 Tutu Atwell 47.6% 18.4% 29.2% 5 20.0% 6.5% 13.5% 121 45.4% 22.3% 23.1% 7 Phillip Dorsett 68.9% 41.6% 27.2% 3 8.1% 8.1% 0.0% 20 6.8% 15.2% -8.4% 8 Devin Duvernay 94.2% 69.5% 24.7% 6 16.7% 12.9% 3.8% 27 11.8% 14.5% -2.7% 9 Justin Watson 61.1% 37.3% 23.8% 1 4.3% 5.0% -0.7% 14 5.8% 10.2% -4.4% 10 Kendall Hinton 78.8% 55.2% 23.7% 1 4.8% 9.0%