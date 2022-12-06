Fantasy Football
Target Breakdown: Week 13 WR and TE Usage & Week 14 Waivers Preview

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian 
December 6, 2022

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

One change to note this week -- year-to-date receiving leaderboards are at the bottom of the article. Everything else is as usual, including share comparisons, the injury report, our look-ahead to Week 14 and the advanced receiving box scores for each game in Week 13. Spoiler alert: Christian Watson scores again. Twice, in fact. 

Share Comparisons

Below we show target, route and air-yard shares for Week 13, compared to numbers for the season as a whole. Sorting by the delta columns is a quick way to find outliers (or trends... or injuries).

Wide Receivers

 Snap %Snap SZNSnap ΔTgtTgt ShTS SZNTS ΔAYAY ShAYS SZNAYS Δ
1Christian Watson92.1%51.5%40.5%620.7%12.9%7.8%12242.7%21.1%21.6%
2Rashid Shaheed62.5%24.5%38.0%414.3%5.7%8.6%5628.0%11.1%16.9%
3Van Jefferson100.0%63.7%36.3%416.0%17.3%-1.3%6926.0%30.3%-4.3%
4Keenan Allen95.9%64.0%31.9%1431.1%17.0%14.1%15547.7%28.6%19.1%
5Darius Slayton92.3%61.8%30.5%828.6%21.7%6.9%13176.1%41.8%34.3%
6Tutu Atwell47.6%18.4%29.2%520.0%6.5%13.5%12145.4%22.3%23.1%
7Phillip Dorsett68.9%41.6%27.2%38.1%8.1%0.0%206.8%15.2%-8.4%
8Devin Duvernay94.2%69.5%24.7%616.7%12.9%3.8%2711.8%14.5%-2.7%
9Justin Watson61.1%37.3%23.8%14.3%5.0%-0.7%145.8%10.2%-4.4%
10Kendall Hinton78.8%55.2%23.7%14.8%9.0%

11Tee Higgins92.4%69.5%22.9%516.1%21.4%-5.3%5523.4%31.4%-8.0%
12Brandon Powell41.3%19.2%22.0%416.0%7.4%8.6%-13-4.9%1.7%-6.6%
13River Cracraft42.2%22.6%19.6%38.8%5.1%3.7%379.6%5.0%4.6%
14Nick Westbrook-Ikhine94.3%74.8%19.6%28.0%12.9%-4.9%106.2%21.3%-15.1%
15Dante Pettis66.0%47.3%18.7%28.0%11.2%-3.2%3714.7%14.1%0.6%
16Garrett Wilson91.6%72.9%18.6%1527.3%23.4%3.9%23252.1%27.3%24.8%
17Olamide Zaccheaus86.8%68.6%18.2%520.8%15.6%5.2%9526.0%17.9%8.1%
18DeVante Parker88.2%70.5%17.8%411.8%12.5%-0.7%4522.0%26.5%-4.5%
19Demarcus Robinson75.4%57.7%17.7%822.2%15.4%6.8%5021.8%17.2%4.6%
20Chase Claypool64.0%46.3%17.7%624.0%19.5%4.5%2710.7%19.8%-9.1%
21Robert Woods92.5%74.9%17.5%520.0%21.4%-1.4%4427.6%24.7%2.9%
22DJ Chark85.1%68.3%16.8%615.4%14.6%0.8%10947.6%35.9%11.7%
23Julio Jones64.0%47.5%16.5%611.3%10.5%0.8%9631.6%22.3%9.3%
24Ben Skowronek96.8%81.5%15.4%312.0%12.8%-0.8%3513.0%13.4%-0.4%
25Skyy Moore42.6%27.5%15.1%00.0%7.1%-7.1%  8.4%-8.4%
26Richie James52.3%37.8%14.5%310.7%13.7%-3.0%169.2%15.7%-6.5%
27DeSean Jackson34.8%21.3%13.5%38.3%9.2%-0.9%3012.9%22.4%-9.5%
28Isaiah Hodgins80.0%67.7%12.3%621.4%13.2%8.2%4526.3%17.5%8.8%
29Amon-Ra St. Brown86.5%75.8%10.7%1230.8%28.6%2.2%7231.3%24.5%6.8%
30Tyreek Hill84.4%75.1%9.3%1441.2%31.0%10.2%18647.9%39.7%8.2%
31Trent Sherfield66.7%58.2%8.5%38.8%9.4%-0.6%4110.6%10.7%-0.1%
32Nelson Agholor54.9%46.5%8.4%38.8%11.9%-3.1%4421.5%18.1%3.4%
33Corey Davis80.7%72.4%8.3%1018.2%14.4%3.8%10724.0%26.3%-2.3%
34JuJu Smith-Schuster75.9%67.6%8.3%417.4%17.1%0.3%2610.9%18.8%-7.9%
35Keelan Cole57.6%49.7%7.9%00.0%7.9%-7.9%  15.6%-15.6%
36Joshua Palmer93.2%85.6%7.6%1124.4%19.6%4.8%8024.7%26.7%-2.0%
37DK Metcalf86.2%78.6%7.6%821.6%26.3%-4.7%11341.6%37.7%3.9%
38Tyler Boyd87.9%80.3%7.5%516.1%14.8%1.3%5925.4%21.7%3.7%
39Jahan Dotson79.3%72.1%7.2%922.5%12.4%10.1%8527.8%20.0%7.8%
40Drake London86.8%80.0%6.8%1250.0%28.7%21.3%17848.8%27.8%21.0%
41Tyler Lockett87.7%81.0%6.7%1232.4%23.7%8.7%8832.6%34.5%-1.9%
42Alec Pierce70.0%63.4%6.6%822.9%14.0%8.9%10244.7%29.0%15.7%
43Chris Godwin85.3%79.2%6.1%1324.5%22.3%2.2%6621.8%19.5%2.3%
44Josh Reynolds78.4%72.3%6.1%410.3%16.2%-5.9%208.6%25.6%-17.0%
45Donovan Peoples-Jones95.1%89.2%5.9%314.3%18.3%-4.0%2517.8%23.9%-6.1%
46Mack Hollins98.3%93.9%4.4%933.3%17.5%15.8%5517.7%24.4%-6.7%
47Randall Cobb49.2%45.6%3.6%413.8%13.3%0.5%7024.5%18.0%6.5%
48Allen Lazard93.7%90.4%3.3%620.7%21.0%-0.3%7124.7%32.6%-7.9%
49Brandon Aiyuk94.9%92.2%2.8%922.5%21.5%1.0%6527.9%30.0%-2.1%
50Elijah Moore68.7%66.0%2.7%610.9%12.0%-1.1%5011.3%19.7%-8.4%
51Deebo Samuel82.3%79.7%2.5%1025.0%24.5%0.5%6126.1%16.9%9.2%
52Chris Olave69.6%67.3%2.3%621.4%26.1%-4.7%6834.2%42.4%-8.2%
53Noah Brown78.5%76.7%1.8%26.7%14.7%-8.0%136.3%20.8%-14.5%
54Davante Adams96.6%94.9%1.7%1244.4%32.8%11.6%18659.8%43.0%16.8%
55Terry McLaurin91.5%90.3%1.2%1230.0%23.0%7.0%13042.4%38.0%4.4%
56Nico Collins72.1%71.4%0.8%1027.0%19.0%8.0%16957.8%31.3%26.5%
57Jameson Williams10.8%10.8%0.0%12.6% 2.6%2310.3% 10.3%
58Justin Jefferson95.5%96.1%-0.7%1133.3%28.5%4.8%13844.9%41.7%3.2%
59Chris Moore57.4%58.7%-1.3%38.1%11.6%-3.5%206.7%11.7%-5.0%
60Mike Evans82.7%84.0%-1.4%47.5%20.5%-13.0%5417.6%35.8%-18.2%
61Marvin Jones69.1%71.2%-2.1%412.1%14.9%-2.8%7829.7%26.8%2.9%
62A.J. Brown80.6%83.3%-2.7%1026.3%28.5%-2.2%16544.1%41.1%3.0%
63Isaiah McKenzie51.4%54.2%-2.8%515.2%12.8%2.4%217.3%10.2%-2.9%
64Michael Gallup67.7%70.7%-3.0%723.3%18.8%4.5%7234.2%25.4%8.8%
65Michael Pittman92.9%96.1%-3.3%411.4%24.9%-13.5%208.9%27.8%-18.9%
66Christian Kirk85.5%89.2%-3.7%824.2%24.5%-0.3%9034.4%31.2%3.2%
67Amari Cooper80.3%84.2%-3.8%942.9%27.2%15.7%8158.0%38.9%19.1%
68Equanimeous St. Brown60.0%64.1%-4.1%416.0%14.7%1.3%8633.9%22.7%11.2%
69Jarvis Landry55.4%59.6%-4.2%310.7%15.6%-4.9%199.7%14.8%-5.1%
70Stefon Diggs72.2%76.4%-4.2%927.3%29.3%-2.0%14350.4%38.4%12.0%
71DeVonta Smith85.1%89.8%-4.8%821.1%25.6%-4.5%11430.4%31.0%-0.6%
72Zay Jones81.8%87.1%-5.2%721.2%22.8%-1.6%4818.2%24.8%-6.6%
73Adam Thielen86.4%92.1%-5.8%618.2%19.7%-1.5%6922.6%26.2%-3.6%
74Quez Watkins52.2%58.6%-6.4%615.8%9.3%6.5%143.8%11.4%-7.6%
75Parris Campbell77.1%83.6%-6.5%514.3%14.8%-0.5%2812.3%13.9%-1.6%
76Curtis Samuel65.9%74.2%-8.3%717.5%19.5%-2.0%5317.3%16.3%1.0%
77K.J. Osborn65.2%73.7%-8.5%39.1%12.1%-3.0%268.6%14.7%-6.1%
78Diontae Johnson81.5%91.1%-9.5%1140.7%25.9%14.8%13451.3%31.2%20.1%
79George Pickens67.7%77.7%-10.0%27.4%15.3%-7.9%134.9%26.2%-21.3%
80DeAndre Carter61.6%71.7%-10.1%24.4%10.7%-6.3%195.8%15.6%-9.8%
81Gabe Davis80.6%90.9%-10.3%721.2%16.8%4.4%11139.2%31.1%8.1%
82Ja'Marr Chase80.3%93.5%-13.2%825.8%27.5%-1.7%6929.4%35.6%-6.2%
83Jauan Jennings25.3%38.5%-13.2%410.0%11.5%-1.5%3514.8%13.5%1.3%
84CeeDee Lamb72.3%86.2%-13.9%723.3%30.5%-7.2%5024.0%40.9%-16.9%
85Marquez Valdes-Scantling55.6%71.2%-15.7%626.1%13.4%12.7%16068.5%25.3%43.2%
86Jaylen Waddle53.3%73.3%-20.0%514.7%21.4%-6.7%7619.5%27.8%-8.3%
87Jakobi Meyers56.9%77.7%-20.8%514.7%21.9%-7.2%3516.8%31.1%-14.3%
88Jerry Jeudy36.5%62.6%-26.1%419.0%18.5%0.5%5930.4%25.4%5.0%
89Treylon Burks17.0%50.6%-33.6%14.0%16.7%-12.7%2616.3%24.5%-8.2%
90Russell Gage32.0%66.1%-34.1%11.9%14.3%-12.4%93.0%9.2%-6.2%
91Kalif Raymond16.2%56.7%-40.5%25.1%12.8%-7.7%104.2%17.2%-13.0%
92Courtland Sutton44.2%89.5%-45.3%14.8%23.9%-19.1%105.4%31.6%-26.2%
93            
94DJ Moore 96.8%   27.1%   45.7% 
95Cooper Kupp 95.2%   31.1%   35.1% 
96Marquise Brown 95.2%   26.8%   41.3% 
97Allen Robinson 90.8%   14.9%   20.8% 
98DeAndre Hopkins 87.2%   30.5%   45.8% 
99Robbie Anderson 35.0%   7.6%   19.1% 
100Darnell Mooney 83.2%   27.7%   35.4% 
101Brandin Cooks 81.0%   20.6%   29.5% 
102Rondale Moore 81.0%   22.9%   18.0% 
103Sterling Shepard 80.0%   28.2%   43.9% 
104Mike Williams 79.3%   18.1%   32.8% 
105Romeo Doubs 69.7%   15.9%   21.1% 
106Michael Thomas 69.5%   19.8%   17.8% 
107Hunter Renfrow 68.8%   14.4%   9.1% 
108Terrace Marshall 68.6%   16.0%   26.5% 
109Mecole Hardman 52.5%   10.8%   12.3% 

   

Tight Ends

 Snap %Snap SZNSnap ΔTgtTgt ShTS SZNTS ΔAYAY ShAYS SZNAYS Δ
1Mitchell Wilcox71.2%37.1%34.2%13.2%3.3%-0.1%135.4%1.5%3.9%
2Daniel Bellinger96.9%65.4%31.6%517.9%12.3%5.6%32.0%4.1%-2.1%
3Adam Trautman80.4%52.0%28.3%310.7%6.8%3.9%73.4%4.3%-0.9%
4Chigoziem Okonkwo58.5%33.0%25.5%520.0%10.5%9.5%1811.4%12.0%-0.6%
5Jack Stoll74.6%49.4%25.2%37.9%5.6%2.3%277.3%4.3%3.0%
6Zach Gentry73.8%49.6%24.2%13.7%5.6%-1.9%52.0%1.4%0.6%
7Jordan Akins54.1%38.5%15.6%616.2%9.9%6.3%134.6%6.9%-2.3%
8Teagan Quitoriano68.9%53.6%15.3%38.1%5.5%2.6%4716.1%7.5%8.6%
9Cade Otton82.7%69.2%13.4%1018.9%10.1%8.8%4916.0%9.7%6.3%
10Taysom Hill42.9%29.5%13.4%310.7%4.1%6.6%5225.8%1.3%24.5%
11Kylen Granson58.6%46.3%12.3%617.1%8.9%8.2%4419.3%8.0%11.3%
12Hunter Henry88.2%77.0%11.3%514.7%11.0%3.7%3215.7%12.8%2.9%
13Noah Gray59.3%51.5%7.8%14.3%5.9%-1.6%135.5%4.7%0.8%
14Foster Moreau89.8%82.8%7.0%311.1%13.8%-2.7%5116.3%13.1%3.2%
15Cole Kmet100.0%93.9%6.1%728.0%19.0%9.0%5622.3%18.1%4.2%
16Durham Smythe60.0%54.1%5.9%25.9%5.2%0.7%164.1%2.1%2.0%
17Noah Fant66.2%60.9%5.2%513.5%12.1%1.4%4416.2%10.2%6.0%
18Dawson Knox84.7%79.7%5.1%13.0%11.0%-8.0%-2-0.5%8.9%-9.4%
19Mark Andrews85.5%80.8%4.7%719.4%27.0%-7.6%7633.0%34.6%-1.6%
20Harrison Bryant59.0%54.6%4.4%14.8%10.6%-5.8%-2-1.1%7.2%-8.3%
21T.J. Hockenson89.4%85.1%4.3%618.2%21.4%-3.2%4815.6%14.9%0.7%
22George Kittle96.2%92.7%3.5%37.5%16.4%-8.9%177.2%14.7%-7.5%
23Travis Kelce81.5%79.0%2.5%626.1%24.7%1.4%3414.5%23.5%-9.0%
24Robert Tonyan54.0%52.8%1.1%26.9%13.3%-6.4%196.7%9.0%-2.3%
25Parker Hesse62.3%61.5%0.7%14.2%5.3%-1.1%51.3%3.5%-2.2%
26Tyler Higbee85.7%85.6%0.1%520.0%21.0%-1.0%259.4%10.7%-1.3%
27Evan Engram76.4%76.8%-0.4%721.2%14.4%6.8%3011.6%13.7%-2.1%
28Dalton Schultz72.3%73.5%-1.2%620.0%17.6%2.4%7636.2%15.2%21.0%
29Gerald Everett57.5%60.0%-2.5%613.3%13.9%-0.6%4313.2%14.1%-0.9%
30Austin Hooper49.1%51.6%-2.6%520.0%13.0%7.0%4528.5%14.0%14.5%
31Brock Wright45.9%50.9%-5.0%25.1%6.2%-1.1%20.9%2.4%-1.5%
32Tyler Conklin72.3%78.1%-5.8%712.7%15.8%-3.1%429.3%15.8%-6.5%
33Greg Dulcich71.2%77.2%-6.1%838.1%17.4%20.7%8242.5%21.6%20.9%
34Jelani Woods20.0%27.1%-7.1%411.4%8.7%2.7%3515.3%16.2%-0.9%
35Mo Alie-Cox42.9%50.6%-7.7%12.9%6.9%-4.0%-3-1.1%4.8%-5.9%
36Will Dissly53.8%64.3%-10.4%25.4%8.7%-3.3%62.3%4.9%-2.6%
37Logan Thomas56.1%66.8%-10.7%410.0%13.3%-3.3%278.8%12.2%-3.4%
38Isaiah Likely26.1%36.9%-10.8%411.1%13.1%-2.0%219.0%11.0%-2.0%
39Pat Freiermuth55.4%67.8%-12.4%518.5%20.1%-1.6%5822.4%20.2%2.2%
40Brevin Jordan36.1%49.3%-13.2%513.5%10.4%3.1%279.1%10.0%-0.9%
41Mike Gesicki17.8%49.6%-31.8%12.9%8.9%-6.0%30.9%8.0%-7.1%
42Hayden Hurst13.6%59.6%-46.0%39.7%14.4%-4.7%4117.4%10.6%6.8%
43Dallas Goedert 87.0%   20.5%   14.0% 
44Zach Ertz 79.0%   18.1%   20.4% 
45David Njoku 78.5%   17.9%   16.0% 
46Kyle Pitts 71.9%   27.8%   34.0% 
47Juwan Johnson 67.1%   13.0%   12.6% 
48Darren Waller 61.5%   16.4%   22.5% 
49Lawrence Cager 51.2%   6.8%   6.3% 

    

Links to RotoWire's Red Zone Stats

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Rushing Stats

   

Week 13 Injury Report

Inactives

WR Mike Williams (ankle)

WR Brandin Cooks (calf) 

WRs Kadarius Toney (hamstring) & WR Mecole Hardman (IR - groin - eligible W15)

WR Lance McCutcheon (shoulder)

WR Hunter Renfrow (IR - oblique - W14) + TE Darren Waller (IR - hamstring - W14)

TE David Njoku (knee)

TE Cameron Brate (illness)

TE Juwan Johnson (ankle)

                

In-Game Injuries

WR Jakobi Meyers was evaluated for a head injury in the fourth quarter.

WR Courtland Sutton missed the second half with a hamstring injury.

WR Treylon Burks entered concussion protocol after a hard hit in the first half.

WR David Bell injured his hand and didn't play after Q1.

WR Quez Watkins suffered an AC joint injury late in the third quarter.

TE Hayden Hurst injured his calf in the first half.

          

Waivers & Sleepers for Week 14

Limited to players rostered in half or less of Yahoo leagues.

Wide Receivers

Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 14 Starters/Streamers

  1. DJ Chark - 16% 
  2. Corey Davis - 13%
  3. Mack Hollins - 30%
  4. Nico Collins - 29%
  5. Isaiah McKenzie - 37%
  6. DeVante Parker - 14%
  7. Demarcus Robinson - 12%
  8. Van Jefferson - 29%
  9. DeAndre Carter - 28%
  10. Marvin Jones - 11%
  11. Rashid Shaheed - 0%
  12. K.J. Osborn - 4%
  13. Kendall Hinton - 2%
  14. Chris Moore - 1%

Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes

  1. Jameson Williams - 45%
  2. Mecole Hardman - 29%
  3. Skyy Moore - 9%
  4. Elijah Moore - 31%
  5. Khalil Shakir - 0%
  6. Jahan Dotson - 15%
  7. Alec Pierce - 14%

   

Tight Ends

Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 14 Starters/Streamers

  1. Evan Engram - 43% 
  2. Greg Dulcich - 37%
  3. Tyler Conklin - 32%
  4. Taysom Hill - 50%
  5. Hunter Henry - 34%

Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes & Sleepers

  1. Daniel Bellinger - 2% 
  2. Chigoziem Okonkwo - 2% 
  3. Noah Fant - 13%
  4. Cade Otton - 7%
  5. Isaiah Likely - 10%
  6. Jelani Woods - 5%
  7. Trey McBride - 6%

      

Drop 'Em

WR Chase Claypool

WR Parris Campbell

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

WR Curtis Samuel

TE Tyler Higbee

TE Mike Gesicki

TE Harrison Bryant

   

Game-by-Game Breakdowns

Bills (24) at Patriots (10) 

 Snap %Snap SZNRtRt/DBTgtRecYardsTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAYS SZN
1Dawson Knox84.7%79.7%3086.0%10003.0%11.0%-2-0.5%8.9%
2Gabe Davis80.6%90.9%3086.0%7215121.2%16.8%11139.2%31.1%
3Stefon Diggs72.2%76.4%3086.0%9792127.3%29.3%14350.4%38.4%
4Isaiah McKenzie51.4%54.2%2571.0%5544015.2%12.8%217.3%10.2%
5Khalil Shakir20.8%29.7%514.0%111003.0%6.6%41.4%7.2%
  • McKenzie played 51% of snaps after 6-96-1 on 73% sna share on Thanksgiving, but he still ran a route on 71% of dropbacks and was third on the team with five targets (catching all five for 44 yards).
  • Know was targeted once on 30 routes and is averaging only 3.9 looks per game despite playing at least 69% of snaps in each of his 11 appearances.

     

 Snap %Snap SZNRtRt/DBTgtRecYardsTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAYS SZN
1DeVante Parker88.2%70.5%3184.0%4216011.8%12.5%4522.0%26.5%
2Hunter Henry88.2%77.0%2773.0%5213014.7%11.0%3215.7%12.8%
3Jakobi Meyers56.9%77.7%2362.0%5322014.7%21.9%3516.8%31.1%
4Nelson Agholor54.9%46.5%1951.0%321708.8%11.9%4421.5%18.1%
5Kendrick Bourne37.3%42.3%1643.0%211505.9%8.0%136.5%10.4%
6Tyquan Thornton37.3%54.4%1335.0%323108.8%11.9%6531.8%21.8%
  • Meyers played through a shoulder injury and got more playing time than the previous week, but then he left in the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a head injury after a hard hit broke up a would-be TD.
  • Parker and Henry were the two full-time players, with Agholor, Bourne, Thornton and Jonnu Smith all rotating in pretty regularly (in addition to Meyers).
  • Agholor got only three targets and 51% route share a week after putting up 6-65-1 on Thanksgiving.

         

Browns (27) at Texans (14) 

 Snap %Snap SZNRtRt/DBTgtRecYardsTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAYS SZN
1D. Peoples-Jones95.1%89.2%2296.0%3344014.3%18.3%2517.8%23.9%
2Amari Cooper80.3%84.2%23100.0%9440042.9%27.2%8158.0%38.9%
3Pharaoh Brown62.3%26.4%626.0%111104.8%7.4%-1-0.9%5.4%
4Harrison Bryant59.0%54.6%1670.0%11604.8%10.6%-2-1.1%7.2%
  • Demetric Felton played 60% of snaps, replacing David Bell (5%) as the No. 3 receiver after the rookie hurt his hand in the first quarter.
    • Felton finished without a catch on one target; he's worth noting only because a lot of sites still list him as an RB.
  • An ugly Browns debut for Deshaun Watson, who targeted Cooper more than 40% of the time (with minimal success).
  • Note that Bryant played only 59% of snaps even with David Njoku (knee) sidelined (again).

     

 Snap %Snap SZNRtRt/DBTgtRecYardsTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAYS SZN
1Nico Collins72.1%71.4%2872.0%10335127.0%19.0%16957.8%31.3%
2Phillip Dorsett68.9%41.6%3077.0%321808.1%8.1%206.8%15.2%
3Teagan Quitoriano68.9%56.3%1744.0%30008.1%5.5%4716.1%7.5%
4Chris Moore57.4%58.7%1949.0%334608.1%11.6%206.7%11.7%
5Jordan Akins54.1%38.5%2564.0%6321016.2%9.9%134.6%6.9%
6Brevin Jordan36.1%49.3%1128.0%5446013.5%10.4%279.1%10.0%
  • Collins scored a garbage-time TD and led the team in targets for a fourth straight game.
  • Brandin Cooks (calf) was inactive, with Dorsett taking most of his snaps and managing only 18 yards.

         

Commanders (20) at Giants (20) 

 Snap %Snap SZNRtRt/DBTgtRecYardsTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAYS SZN
1Terry McLaurin91.5%90.3%4393.0%128105130.0%23.0%13042.4%38.0%
2Jahan Dotson79.3%72.1%4189.0%9554122.5%12.4%8527.8%20.0%
3Curtis Samuel65.9%74.2%3780.0%7663017.5%19.5%5317.3%16.3%
4Logan Thomas56.1%66.8%2861.0%4320010.0%13.3%278.8%12.2%
  • Dotson saw nine passes and caught a game-tying TD, after drawing only four targets total his first three weeks back from a hamstring injury. 
    • The rookie now has five TDs on 19 receptions, while McLaurin has three from 62 even after scoring this past Sunday.
  • McLaurin is averaging 5.7 catches for 82.6 yards on 8.7 targets in seven Taylor Heinicke starts, after just 3.7 catches for 61.2 yards on 6.2 targets in six Carson Wentz starts.
  • Samuel had a nice game with 6-63-0 receiving and 3-23-0 rushing, his first game since Week 9 with more than 40 yards and his first since Week 7 with more than four targets. Even after the solid showing, he can be dropped in 10/12-team leagues heading into a Week 14 bye.
  • Thomas continues to run lots of routes without seeing many targets. He's averaging 3.3 targets in six games since a three-week absence with a calf injury.

     

 Snap %Snap SZNRtRt/DBTgtRecYardsTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAYS SZN
1Daniel Bellinger96.9%65.4%2983.0%5524017.9%12.3%32.0%4.1%
2Darius Slayton92.3%61.8%3291.0%8690028.6%21.7%13176.1%41.8%
3Isaiah Hodgins80.0%67.7%3086.0%6544121.4%13.2%4526.3%17.5%
4Richie James52.3%37.8%1851.0%3320010.7%13.7%169.2%15.7%
5Nick Vannett44.6%31.8%926.0%0 0 0.0%    
  • Bellinger played 97% of snaps in his first game back from a month-long absence due to an eye injury. 
    • He finished with 5-24-0 on five targets.
  • Slayton and Hodgins both were full-time players, with Slayton leading the team in targets and clearing 50 yards for a sixth straight game (6-90-0).
    • In seven starts, i.e. the past seven games, he's averaged 3.7 catches for 68 yards on 6.1 targets (with a pair of TDs).
  • Hodgins put up 5-44-1 for his first NFL touchdown and played a season-high 80% of snaps.
    • His fourth straight game playing more than half the snaps, but first in that stretch with more than four targets.

         

Jets (22) at Vikings (27) 

 Snap %Snap SZNRtRt/DBTgtRecYardsTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAYS SZN
1Garrett Wilson91.6%72.9%5492.0%158162027.3%23.4%23252.1%27.3%
2Corey Davis80.7%72.4%4576.0%10585018.2%14.4%10724.0%26.3%
3Tyler Conklin72.3%78.1%4068.0%729012.7%15.8%429.3%15.8%
4Elijah Moore68.7%66.0%4475.0%627010.9%12.0%5011.3%19.7%
5C.J. Uzomah45.8%54.4%1932.0%113101.8%5.9%143.1%2.5%
6Braxton Berrios22.9%30.5%1220.0%32905.5%6.1%-3-0.6%2.2%
  • Wilson was the Week 13 leader in air yards with 232, and only Davante Adams had more receiving yards.
    • The rookie has 476 yards on 42 targets over the past five games. Start him again this week unless there's another blizzard in Buffalo.
  • Davis put up 5-85-0 on 10 targets and 81% snap share in his second game back from a knee injury, after catching just one of three targets the week before (68% snaps).
  • Moore was the clear No. 3 receiver in terms of playing time, running only one fewer route than Davis, but he finished with seven yards and it was Berrios who saw a target on the final snap of this close game.

    

 Snap %Snap SZNRtRt/DBTgtRecYardsTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAYS SZN
1Justin Jefferson95.5%96.1%3697.0%11745133.3%28.5%13844.9%41.7%
2T.J. Hockenson89.4%85.1%3492.0%6433018.2%21.4%4815.6%14.9%
3Adam Thielen86.4%92.1%3697.0%6227018.2%19.7%6922.6%26.2%
4K.J. Osborn65.2%73.7%2876.0%321709.1%12.1%268.6%14.7%
  • The Vikes jumped out to a 20-3 lead and ran more than usual, though they nearly blew it and ultimately needed Jefferson's 10-yard TD catch for cushion in the fourth quarter.
  • Route/Snap/target shares were pretty standard all around; just without much production against a tough Jets defense.

     

Steelers (19) at Falcons (16) 

 Snap %Snap SZNRtRt/DBTgtRecYardsTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAYS SZN
1Diontae Johnson81.5%91.1%2693.0%11560040.7%25.9%13451.3%31.2%
2Zach Gentry73.8%49.6%1139.0%11803.7%5.6%52.0%1.4%
3George Pickens67.7%77.7%2589.0%21207.4%15.3%134.9%26.2%
4Pat Freiermuth55.4%67.8%1761.0%5376018.5%20.1%5822.4%20.2%
5Steven Sims38.5%26.8%1036.0%20007.4%7.5%269.9%4.4%
6Connor Heyward21.5%13.5%414.0%111713.7%5.2%228.3%4.1%
  • The usual for Johnson, who got open and was targeted but was hurt by drops and Kenny Pickett's inaccuracy.
    • Pickens, meanwhile, was targeted only twice.
  • Freiermuth played less than usual, and did nearly all his damage on one 50-plus-yard play. No injury reported, but it's something to keep an eye on.

     

 Snap %Snap SZNRtRt/DBTgtRecYardsTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAYS SZN
1Olamide Zaccheaus86.8%68.6%2288.0%5213020.8%15.6%9526.0%17.9%
2Drake London86.8%80.0%2288.0%12695050.0%28.7%17848.8%27.8%
3Parker Hesse62.3%61.5%416.0%111604.2%5.3%51.3%3.5%
4MyCole Pruitt50.9%32.8%416.0%11714.2%6.2%10.3%1.3%
5Damiere Byrd35.8%36.8%1248.0%111204.2%9.9%72.0%18.1%
6Anthony Firkser26.4%20.3%1144.0%222408.3%5.8%185.0%5.1%
  • London had half the team's targets and more than half of the receiving yards. That's just his second time all season with more than seven targets (though he did have either six or seven in four of his first five games).
  • Zaccheaus kept a full-time role but couldn't match his big outing from the week before.

         

Titans (10) at Eagles (35) 

 Snap %Snap SZNRtRt/DBTgtRecYardsTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAYS SZN
1N. Westbrook-Ikhine94.3%74.8%3094.0%21408.0%12.9%106.2%21.3%
2Robert Woods92.5%74.9%3197.0%516020.0%21.4%4427.6%24.7%
3Chigoziem Okonkwo58.5%33.0%1959.0%5468020.0%10.5%1811.4%12.0%
4Austin Hooper49.1%51.6%2063.0%5322020.0%13.0%4528.5%14.0%
5C.J. Board28.3%6.4%928.0%11604.0%%63.9%%
6Treylon Burks17.0%50.6%516.0%112514.0%16.7%2616.3%24.5%
  • ICYMI... Burks was concussed from a hard hit while making a 25-yard TD catch on his lone target of the day.
    • Woods and NWI both topped 90% route share and both finished with single-digit yardage.
    • Board filled in as the No. 3 receiver but didn't play much (nine routes)
  • Okonkwo ran only one fewer route than Hooper, handling season-high 59% route share en route to 4-68-0 receiving on a team-high-tying five targets.

     

 Snap %Snap SZNRtRt/DBTgtRecYardsTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAYS SZN
1DeVonta Smith85.1%89.8%4093.0%85102121.1%25.6%11430.4%31.0%
2A.J. Brown80.6%83.3%4093.0%108119226.3%28.5%16544.1%41.1%
3Jack Stoll74.6%49.4%2456.0%334107.9%5.6%277.3%4.3%
4Quez Watkins52.2%58.6%2763.0%6537015.8%9.3%143.8%11.4%
5Grant Calcaterra38.8%20.2%921.0%111902.6%%164.2%%
6Zach Pascal37.3%29.6%1433.0%321607.9%6.2%318.2%4.2%
  • Brown and Smith both had huge games with the Eagles mostly leaning on their passing attack against a pass-funnel Titans defense.
  • Watkins' six targets were a season high, but he actually lost more playing to Pascal after taking a season-high 83% of snaps the week before.
    • Either way, Watkins has been far more involved without Dallas Goedert, who is eligible to return from a shoulder injury Week 15.
      • Watkins has five straight games with multiple catches, after catching six passes total over the first seven games of the season.
  • Stoll caught multiple passes for the first time, in his third game playing around three-fourths of the snaps. He's taken most of Goedert's snaps but with only four targets in the three games.

         

Packers (28) at Bears (19) 

 Snap %Snap SZNRtRt/DBTgtRecYardsTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAYS SZN
1Allen Lazard93.7%90.4%3097.0%6567020.7%21.0%7124.7%32.6%
2Christian Watson92.1%51.5%2994.0%6348120.7%12.9%12242.7%21.1%
3Robert Tonyan54.0%52.8%1755.0%211006.9%13.3%196.7%9.0%
4Randall Cobb49.2%45.6%1342.0%400013.8%13.3%7024.5%18.0%
5Marcedes Lewis41.3%41.2%619.0%10003.4%%62.0%%
6Samori Toure17.5%20.2%929.0%11703.4%7.7%41.6%16.1%
  • Watson also took a carry for a 46-yard TD, giving him eight total scores in a four-week stretch.
    • The rookie and Lazard tied for the team lead in targets and both ran routes on more than 90 percent of Aaron Rodgers' dropbacks.
  • Romeo Doubs (ankle) was out again but should be back after the Week 14 bye; TBD how much he plays, it might be very little.

     

 Snap %Snap SZNRtRt/DBTgtRecYardsTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAYS SZN
1Cole Kmet100.0%93.9%2184.0%7672028.0%19.0%5622.3%18.1%
2Dante Pettis66.0%47.3%1872.0%211408.0%11.2%3714.7%14.1%
3Chase Claypool64.0%46.3%2080.0%6528024.0%19.5%2710.7%19.8%
4E. St. Brown60.0%64.1%1768.0%4385016.0%14.7%8633.9%22.7%
5Byron Pringle38.0%27.8%728.0%00000.0%9.3%  15.2%
  • N'Keal Harry had a 49-yard gain but ran only three routes.
    • Claypool, Pettis and St. Brown got most of the WR snaps, with Harry, Pringle and Velus Jones mixing in.
  • Kmet was the only full-time player here and led the team with seven targets (6-72-0).

         

Broncos (9) at Ravens (10) 

 Snap %Snap SZNRtRt/DBTgtRecYardsTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAYS SZN
1Kendall Hinton78.8%55.2%1979.0%111104.8%9.0%94.6%9.5%
2Greg Dulcich71.2%77.2%1979.0%8685038.1%17.4%8242.5%21.6%
3Eric Tomlinson51.9%37.2%521.0%00000.0%3.2%  2.3%
4Eric Saubert48.1%33.5%938.0%00000.0%6.2%  5.9%
5Brandon Johnson46.2%50.3%1250.0%00000.0%0.0%  0.0%
6Courtland Sutton44.2%89.5%1042.0%10004.8%23.9%105.4%31.6%
7Jerry Jeudy36.5%62.6%833.0%4465019.0%18.5%5930.4%25.4%
8Montrell Washington15.4%8.9%417.0%10004.8%4.8%3920.2%8.0%
  • Disaster. Jeudy was limited in his first game back from a knee injury, while Sutton came in with an illness and left with a hamstring pull.
    • Jeudy at least did well with his limited chances, going 4-65-0 on four targets.
  • Dulcich had twice as many targets as second-place Jeudy and put up 6-85-0.
    • Hinton led the skill players in snaps but was targeted just once.
  • With Sutton sidelined, Hinton and Johnson both played 82% of snaps in the second half while Dulcich got 59% and Jeudy took 41% (Denver didn't run many plays).

     

 Snap %Snap SZNRtRt/DBTgtRecYardsTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAYS SZN
1Devin Duvernay94.2%69.5%3893.0%6634016.7%12.9%2711.8%14.5%
2Mark Andrews85.5%80.8%3483.0%7453019.4%27.0%7633.0%34.6%
3Demarcus Robinson75.4%57.7%3483.0%8741022.2%15.4%5021.8%17.2%
4DeSean Jackson34.8%21.3%1741.0%321008.3%9.2%3012.9%22.4%
5Isaiah Likely26.1%36.9%1127.0%4430011.1%13.1%219.0%11.0%
  • Duvernay's snap share was a season high, and he got two carries for nine yards in addition to the six targets (his most targets since Week 5).
  • QB Lamar Jackson (knee) was injured early in the game and will now miss at least one week. You might remember what Andrews did last year with Tyler Huntley, but the backup's presence under center could also help other pass catchers, especially Duvernay. The Ravens tend to throw more short passes with Huntley, while Jackson gets more run plays, deep drops and max protects.
  • Jackson played more than in previous games, though still only 41% route share as the No. 3 receiver (a distant third behind Duvernay and Robinson).
    • Robinson was at 83% route share and led the team in targets for a second time in the past three weeks.

    

Jaguars (14) at Lions (40) 

 Snap %Snap SZNRtRt/DBTgtRecYardsTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAYS SZN
1Christian Kirk85.5%89.2%3083.0%86104024.2%24.5%9034.4%31.2%
2Zay Jones81.8%87.1%3083.0%7216021.2%22.8%4818.2%24.8%
3Evan Engram76.4%76.8%2981.0%7530121.2%14.4%3011.6%13.7%
4Marvin Jones69.1%71.2%2569.0%4117012.1%14.9%7829.7%26.8%
5Jamal Agnew14.5%12.9%617.0%10003.0%6.9%51.8%5.7%
  • Jones caught only two passes after 11 the week before, but he handled his full snap/route workload after being listed as questionable with a chest injury.
  • Engram broke out of a three-game slump in which he had only 26 yards total. Prior to that three-game stretch he'd put up four in a row with at least four catches and 40 yards.
    • Engram's snap/route shares haven't changed much, apart from the one game (Week 9) he missed part of due to an injury.

     

 Snap %Snap SZNRtRt/DBTgtRecYardsTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAYS SZN
1Amon-Ra St. Brown86.5%75.8%3991.0%1211114230.8%28.6%7231.3%24.5%
2DJ Chark85.1%68.3%4195.0%6598015.4%14.6%10947.6%35.9%
3Josh Reynolds78.4%72.3%3377.0%4319010.3%16.2%208.6%25.6%
4Brock Wright45.9%50.9%819.0%222505.1%6.2%20.9%2.4%
5Shane Zylstra29.7%18.2%1126.0%11402.6%%52.4%%
6James Mitchell29.7%18.0%1228.0%0 0 0.0%4.2%  1.7%
7Kalif Raymond16.2%56.7%921.0%221205.1%12.8%104.2%17.2%
  • Chark had his best game of the year, going 5-98-0 on 15% target share and 95% route share.
    •  Jameson Williams played only eight snaps and wasn't targeted in his NFL debut.
    • Raymond was targeted twice but didn't play much. Reynolds played ahead of him as the No. 3 receiver, though he hasn't done much since early in the season and figures to lose more work to Williams going forward.
  • Zylstra, Wright and Mitchell form an unappealing, three-man timeshare at TE.
  • St. Brown is a monster. 
    • Remember that he played limited snaps (32% and 17%) in two games earlier this season because of the sprain. If you don't count those two games, he's averaging 7.9 catches for 89.8 yards on 10.3 targets (plus 9.2 rushing yards) with six TDs in nine games... high-end WR1 territory.

         

Dolphins (17) at 49ers (33) 

 Snap %Snap SZNRtRt/DBTgtRecYardsTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAYS SZN
1Tyreek Hill84.4%75.1%3492.0%149146141.2%31.0%18647.9%39.7%
2Trent Sherfield66.7%58.2%2670.0%317518.8%9.4%4110.6%10.7%
3Durham Smythe60.0%54.1%1232.0%222105.9%5.2%164.1%2.1%
4Jaylen Waddle53.3%73.3%2054.0%519014.7%21.4%7619.5%27.8%
5River Cracraft42.2%22.6%1541.0%322908.8%5.1%379.6%5.0%
6Cedrick Wilson20.0%26.4%514.0%0 0 0.0%5.3%  6.2%
7Mike Gesicki17.8%49.6%822.0%10002.9%8.9%30.9%8.0%
  • Waddle missed part of the game with an unspecified leg injury, returning in the second half but ultimately running a route on only 54 percent of Miami's dropbacks.
    • Sherfield and Cracraft picked up extra snaps, with Sherfield scoring from 75 yards out on his lone catch.
    • Hill also had a distance score, en route to 9-146-1. He leads the league in catches and receiving yards, and has 38 percent of Miami's receiving yardage (but only five of 24 receiving TDs - 20.8 percent).
  • Gesicki barely played... hmmmm

     

 Snap %Snap SZNRtRt/DBTgtRecYardsTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAYS SZN
1George Kittle96.2%92.7%4293.0%322207.5%16.4%177.2%14.7%
2Brandon Aiyuk94.9%92.2%45100.0%9546022.5%21.5%6527.9%30.0%
3Deebo Samuel82.3%79.7%4089.0%10658025.0%24.5%6126.1%16.9%
4Tyler Kroft25.3%36.2%716.0%111402.5%%146.1%%
5Jauan Jennings25.3%38.5%1840.0%4234010.0%11.5%3514.8%13.5%
  • Samuel had no limitations despite missing practice time with a reported quad/thigh bruise. He tied Christian McCaffrey for the team lead in targets and took four carries for five years.
  • QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) is done for the season. Rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy took over and did alright... it might be his ship to steer now. There are rumors about Baker Mayfield, but he was brutal this year in Carolina, arguably worse than P.J. Walker and Sam Darnold.

         

Seahawks (27) at Rams (23) 

 Snap %Snap SZNRtRt/DBTgtRecYardsTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAYS SZN
1Tyler Lockett87.7%81.0%4298.0%129128132.4%23.7%8832.6%34.5%
2DK Metcalf86.2%78.6%4093.0%88127121.6%26.3%11341.6%37.7%
3Noah Fant66.2%60.9%2149.0%5442113.5%12.1%4416.2%10.2%
4Will Dissly53.8%64.3%2047.0%222205.4%8.7%62.3%4.9%
5Marquise Goodwin36.9%48.0%2251.0%211705.4%8.8%3513.1%12.4%
6Colby Parkinson35.4%34.5%921.0%111202.7%5.9%113.9%5.6%
  • Fant should be playing more, in my opinion, but he continues to linger around 50% route share while sharing with Dissly and Parkinson.
  • Lockett and Metcalf both got it done, ensuring A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith weren't the only talented teammates to both top 100 yards and score a TD.

     

 Snap %Snap SZNRtRt/DBTgtRecYardsTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAYS SZN
1Van Jefferson100.0%63.7%30100.0%4239016.0%17.3%6926.0%30.3%
2Ben Skowronek96.8%81.5%2480.0%3230012.0%12.8%3513.0%13.4%
3Tyler Higbee85.7%85.6%1757.0%5214020.0%21.0%259.4%10.7%
4Tutu Atwell47.6%18.4%1757.0%5248020.0%6.5%12145.4%22.3%
5Brandon Powell41.3%19.2%620.0%4439016.0%7.4%-13-4.9%1.7%
6Brycen Hopkins14.3%16.3%517.0%0 0 0.0%5.7%  4.9%
  • QB John Wolford completed 14 of 26 passes, and now has a career completion rate of 58.7 percent with one TD and five INTs on 104 attempts.
    • Jefferson was the No. 1 receiver in terms of snaps/routes, followed by Skowronek, then Atwell, then Powell.
  • Higbee's snap share rebounded after dropping to 59% in a target-less performance in Kansas City the week before, but he still spent a lot of time pass-blocking and caught only two of his five targets. He's droppable in most formats.

         

Chargers (20) at Raiders (27) 

 Snap %Snap SZNRtRt/DBTgtRecYardsTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAYS SZN
1Keenan Allen95.9%64.0%5096.0%14688131.1%17.0%15547.7%28.6%
2Joshua Palmer93.2%85.6%5096.0%11760024.4%19.6%8024.7%26.7%
3DeAndre Carter61.6%71.7%3873.0%211404.4%10.7%195.8%15.6%
4Gerald Everett57.5%60.0%3058.0%6580013.3%13.9%4313.2%14.1%
5Tre' McKitty31.5%46.2%713.0%11802.2%7.6%-6-1.7%5.4%
6Michael Bandy23.3%32.0%1019.0%111502.2%7.1%113.3%9.7%
7Stone Smartt21.9%20.8%1223.0%32306.7%%164.9%%
  • Mike Williams (ankle) was out again, leaving Allen, Palmer and Carter as the top three at WR.
  • Everett put up 5-80-0 on six targets, his first strong line in a while, though he still shared snaps (58% snap share, 58% route share).
  • Allen's receiving lines since returning: 5-94-0. 5-49-1. 6-88-1. 
    • 29 targets in three games

     

 Snap %Snap SZNRtRt/DBTgtRecYardsTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAYS SZN
1Mack Hollins98.3%93.9%30100.0%9535033.3%17.5%5517.7%24.4%
2Davante Adams96.6%94.9%30100.0%128177244.4%32.8%18659.8%43.0%
3Foster Moreau89.8%82.8%2273.0%3132011.1%13.8%5116.3%13.1%
4Keelan Cole57.6%49.7%2273.0%00000.0%7.9%  15.6%
  • Moreau was targeted only three times but remained a near-every-down player along with Adams and Hollins.
    • Hollins has five or more targets in four straight games, averaging 7.3 with both Hunter Renfrow (oblique) and Darren Waller (hamstring) out for the past month.
      • Hollins has produced only 5.8 YPT over the four-game stretch, with the Raiders almost entirely reliant on Adams and NFL rushing leader Josh Jacobs

    

Chiefs (24) at Bengals (27) 

 Snap %Snap SZNRtRt/DBTgtRecYardsTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAYS SZN
1Travis Kelce81.5%79.0%2586.0%6456026.1%24.7%3414.5%23.5%
2JuJu Smith-Schuster75.9%67.6%2379.0%4335017.4%17.1%2610.9%18.8%
3Justin Watson61.1%37.3%1552.0%111504.3%5.0%145.8%10.2%
4Noah Gray59.3%51.5%1655.0%111504.3%5.9%135.5%4.7%
5M. Valdes-Scantling55.6%71.2%1862.0%6271026.1%13.4%16068.5%25.3%
6Skyy Moore42.6%27.5%1034.0%0 0 0.0%7.1%  8.4%
  • The Chiefs ran the ball more than normal and lost the possession battle, leaving Patrick Mahomes with a season-low 27 pass attempts, seven fewer than in any other game.
    • Mahomes' 223 yards also were a season low, ending a six-game streak of at least 320.
  • Cincy became the first team to hold Kelce to single-digit PPR points this season, 
  • MVS was targeted six times and made a big play, but he actually got fewer snaps than Watson and was down at 62% route share.
  • Smith-Schuster returned to his normal role after being limited to less than half of snaps the game before in his first week back from a concussion.
  • Moore's momentum was halted; no targets on 10 routes after back-to-back weeks with a handful of catches. In terms of snaps/routes, he was only the No. 4 WR, though Watson's increased playing time of late hasn't led to many targets.

     

 Snap %Snap SZNRtRt/DBTgtRecYardsTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAYS SZN
1Tee Higgins92.4%69.5%3197.0%5335116.1%21.4%5523.4%31.4%
2Tyler Boyd87.9%80.3%3094.0%5460016.1%14.8%5925.4%21.7%
3Ja'Marr Chase80.3%93.5%2991.0%8797025.8%27.5%6929.4%35.6%
4Mitchell Wilcox71.2%37.1%1856.0%111303.2%3.3%135.4%1.5%
5Devin Asiasi24.2%18.7%516.0%0 0 0.0%%  %
6Hayden Hurst13.6%59.6%619.0%321209.7%14.4%4117.4%10.6%
7Trenton Irwin13.6%50.2%26.0%111203.2%7.7%93.7%12.0%
  • Chase handled a full workload his first game back.
  • Hurst had a busy first quarter before exiting with a calf injury. Wilcox took most of the TE snaps thereafter, and could be deep-league relevant with Hurst expected to miss time.

         

Colts (19) at Cowboys (54) 

 Snap %Snap SZNRtRt/DBTgtRecYardsTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAYS SZN
1Michael Pittman92.9%96.1%40100.0%4216011.4%24.9%208.9%27.8%
2Parris Campbell77.1%83.6%3280.0%5443014.3%14.8%2812.3%13.9%
3Alec Pierce70.0%63.4%3075.0%8486122.9%14.0%10244.7%29.0%
4Kylen Granson58.6%46.3%2050.0%6419017.1%8.9%4419.3%8.0%
5Mo Alie-Cox42.9%50.6%820.0%11602.9%6.9%-3-1.1%4.8%
6Ashton Dulin28.6%30.0%923.0%211415.7%9.0%239.9%17.1%
7Jelani Woods20.0%27.1%1128.0%4228011.4%8.7%3515.3%16.2%
  • Woods played only 20% of snaps after catching eight passes the week before; he was dealing with a shoulder injury, while Granson returned from an illness.
    • The Colts did target Woods on four of his 11 routes, at least. But that's nine fewer routes and two fewer targets than Granson got.
  • Pierce put up 4-86-1 after a four week stretch with only four total catches for 51 yards. He's been consistently getting at least 65% route and snap share, but there is a little room for growth down the stretch if the Colts play Campbell less.

     

 Snap %Snap SZNRtRt/DBTgtRecYardsTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAYS SZN
1Noah Brown78.5%76.7%2890.0%221506.7%14.7%136.3%20.8%
2Dalton Schultz72.3%73.5%2581.0%6233020.0%17.6%7636.2%15.2%
3CeeDee Lamb72.3%86.2%2890.0%7571123.3%30.5%5024.0%40.9%
4Michael Gallup67.7%70.7%2684.0%7423223.3%18.8%7234.2%25.4%
5Jake Ferguson46.2%46.3%516.0%22-106.7%8.2%-6-3.0%3.6%
6Peyton Hendershot23.1%30.9%310.0%0 0 0.0%7.4%  4.7%
  • Brown continues to get plenty of snaps but not targets, while Gallup's pair of TDs gave him a season-best fantasy score for the second straight week.
  • Lamb got his again, while Schultz went home empty-handed.
  • Note that this wasn't quite the blowout the score suggests. It was 21-19 early in the fourth quarter before the Cowboys put up 33 in the final frame.

         

Saints (16) at Buccaneers (17) 

 Snap %Snap SZNRtRt/DBTgtRecYardsTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAYS SZN
1Adam Trautman80.4%52.0%1652.0%3228010.7%6.8%73.4%4.3%
2Chris Olave69.6%67.3%2477.0%6465021.4%26.1%6834.2%42.4%
3Rashid Shaheed62.5%24.5%2271.0%4475014.3%5.7%5628.0%11.1%
4Jarvis Landry55.4%59.6%2271.0%3214010.7%15.6%199.7%14.8%
5Taysom Hill42.9%29.5%1239.0%3235110.7%4.1%5225.8%1.3%
  • Shaheed was the star of the night for New Orleans with 4-75-0 on four targets plus a long punt return.
    • Shaheed ran 22 routes, the same number as Landry and only two fewer than Olave.

     

 Snap %Snap SZNRtRt/DBTgtRecYardsTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAYS SZN
1Chris Godwin85.3%79.2%4684.0%13863024.5%22.3%6621.8%19.5%
2Mike Evans82.7%84.0%4887.0%445907.5%20.5%5417.6%35.8%
3Cade Otton82.7%69.2%4480.0%10628118.9%10.1%4916.0%9.7%
4Julio Jones64.0%47.5%3869.0%6328011.3%10.5%9631.6%22.3%
5Russell Gage32.0%66.1%1833.0%111101.9%14.3%93.0%9.2%
  • With Cameron Brate (illness) inactive, Otton finished second on the team in targets and third in routes.
  • Godwin went back to all volume, no efficiency, following a big game the week before.
    • Evans, on the other hand, was all efficiency, no volume.
  • All four of Godwin, Evans, Jones and Gage played for the first time since Week 1.
    • Jones ran more than twice as many routes as Gage, who was in his first week back from a hamstring injury.
      • Julio also had a 6-1 target advantage, and made a crucial catch down the stretch

         

Year-to-Date Leaderboards

Wide Receivers (YTD)

 TgtRecYardsTDRoutesTPRRYPRRAir YdsaDOTRt DepthEZ TgtDrops
1Davante Adams1357911761243131.3%2.73156011.611.7132
2Tyreek Hill129961379537534.4%3.68151811.813.043
3Stefon Diggs1289112021040431.7%2.98147911.612.2112
4Justin Jefferson127881277647326.8%2.70133210.512.3123
5CeeDee Lamb11169928636230.7%2.56119010.711.533
6Michael Pittman10776755247922.3%1.587346.98.633
7Diontae Johnson10561565043524.1%1.30107210.212.673
8Amari Cooper10261832737827.0%2.20132413.012.6114
9DK Metcalf10067798536627.3%2.18115011.514.3171
10Amon-Ra St. Brown10076830630333.0%2.746146.18.554
11Chris Godwin9968648237926.1%1.715926.08.622
12Christian Kirk9962829741723.7%1.999329.410.386
13Cooper Kupp9875812633029.7%2.467157.39.962
14Terry McLaurin9862945344322.1%2.13130213.313.551
15Chris Olave9860887334928.1%2.54142614.614.232
16A.J. Brown9661950935227.3%2.70109511.411.795
17Garrett Wilson9457790436925.5%2.149079.611.8103
18Tyler Lockett9066836738023.7%2.20100911.212.071
19Jaylen Waddle9057972636624.6%2.66108212.013.756
20Mike Evans8955761343620.4%1.75117813.212.275
21Courtland Sutton8952688141121.7%1.67109012.213.0115
22DJ Moore8846605434825.3%1.74107112.212.573
23DeVonta Smith8761711437323.3%1.918319.612.134
24Zay Jones8660578137622.9%1.546697.811.586
25Deebo Samuel8650569233225.9%1.714074.77.943
26Josh Palmer8657612344119.5%1.397058.211.231
27Tee Higgins8560861537922.4%2.2794411.111.422
28Adam Thielen8356580346018.0%1.268149.811.150
29Brandon Aiyuk8356698639021.3%1.797829.411.822
30Ja'Marr Chase8254702632225.5%2.187769.512.083
31Drake London8147533428128.8%1.9085110.513.072
32Curtis Samuel7954556339719.9%1.405186.69.114
33Allen Lazard7545620534821.6%1.7893812.512.272
34Mack Hollins7345566342817.1%1.3290612.413.861
35Marquise Brown7249531328425.4%1.8775110.411.732
36Chase Claypool7244422135820.1%1.186829.511.343
37Brandin Cooks7144520131622.5%1.656819.611.834
38JuJu Smith-Schuster7152688234420.6%2.005577.89.324
39Parris Campbell6850497345614.9%1.094096.09.921
40Donovan Peoples-Jones6845637137718.0%1.6982712.211.971
41Jakobi Meyers6750593327924.0%2.136539.711.010
42Gabe Davis6735665640316.6%1.65107116.013.983
43Nico Collins6637481228223.4%1.7178611.912.461
44Tyler Boyd6545655443115.1%1.5264910.010.140
45DeAndre Hopkins6449574321429.9%2.685999.410.712
46Robert Woods6133357128321.6%1.265418.911.334
47Darnell Mooney6140493226123.4%1.8971211.714.961
48George Pickens6137512240715.0%1.2685914.114.543
49Mike Williams6038510329120.6%1.7571011.813.641
50Alec Pierce6032510234617.3%1.4775112.511.933
51Jerry Jeudy5934514325223.4%2.0474112.612.743
52Marquez Valdes-Scantling5833586138215.2%1.5381214.013.044
53Marvin Jones5732385232617.5%1.1880714.211.762
54Rondale Moore5641414126121.5%1.592955.38.324
55DeAndre Carter5339466341812.7%1.114829.110.620
56Allen Robinson5233339335614.6%0.954929.511.0101
57Darius Slayton5233566222922.7%2.4770813.615.413
58K.J. Osborn5230262238513.5%0.684438.511.723
59Demarcus Robinson5033338123421.4%1.444939.912.562
60Isaiah McKenzie5035359426718.7%1.343366.710.232
61Ben Skowronek5031284034014.7%0.843617.210.811
62Romeo Doubs5031314324820.2%1.274929.812.423
63Michael Gallup4928297323420.9%1.2758111.913.351
64Corey Davis4725445226717.6%1.6767614.413.841
65Noah Brown4730399129615.9%1.3552611.212.341
66Kalif Raymond4632382025418.1%1.504449.714.030
67Josh Reynolds4629376226417.4%1.4260213.113.172
68Devin Duvernay4535378328815.6%1.3146210.312.471
69Olamide Zaccheaus4432478223219.0%2.0651711.812.700
70Elijah Moore4222291130813.6%0.9457013.612.721
71Russell Gage4130242123917.2%1.012466.08.932
72Jauan Jennings4126303118622.0%1.633217.810.423
73Randall Cobb4026349117722.6%1.9743010.810.862
74Chris Moore4027314226115.3%1.203238.112.632
75Christian Watson4025401716823.8%2.3957114.316.553
76Greg Dortch3934324223116.9%1.401373.57.101
77Jarvis Landry3825272118420.7%1.483759.911.430
78DeVante Parker3823436126514.3%1.6559315.614.530
79Richie James3831300218820.2%1.602867.58.902
80Trent Sherfield3825355228013.6%1.2740510.710.710
81Robby Anderson3715219125614.5%0.8649613.414.801
82Treylon Burks3725359115823.4%2.2742111.413.822
83A.J. Green3618121125014.4%0.4839811.110.441
84Scotty Miller3622177015623.1%1.1342611.811.710
85Keenan Allen3522308214723.8%2.1036910.611.440
86Nelson Agholor3525327218818.6%1.7440111.512.710
87Jahan Dotson3519233524914.1%0.9449914.313.441
88Mecole Hardman3425297418518.4%1.612758.111.712
89Terrace Marshall3418328118918.0%1.7441812.313.663
90Equanimeous St. Brown3317280120815.9%1.3543713.213.020
91Nick Westbrook-Ikhine3319347225612.9%1.3646914.214.111
92Julio Jones3117246217517.7%1.4147015.213.321
93Wan'Dale Robinson3123227112125.6%1.881775.710.301
94DJ Chark3014212217816.9%1.1955018.314.641
95Quez Watkins3022296325411.8%1.1730110.012.820
96Hunter Renfrow2921192018415.8%1.041625.610.201
97Shi Smith2914168023612.3%0.712498.610.812
98Rashod Bateman2815285211125.2%2.5736513.112.513
99David Bell2820169021013.3%0.801866.69.302
100Marquise Goodwin2720282319513.8%1.4530211.213.750
101Phillip Dorsett2712180117415.5%1.0334912.914.102
102Kendrick Bourne2619226018913.8%1.202278.710.812
103Skyy Moore2617205012121.5%1.692399.210.711
104Dante Pettis2514202217514.3%1.1530312.113.133
105Kendall Hinton2519273020612.1%1.3326310.512.012
106Tyquan Thornton2412117115915.1%0.7428011.713.511
107Van Jefferson2311136213616.9%1.0036515.913.721
108Justin Watson2213221216813.1%1.3234015.513.021
109Braxton Berrios221582014015.7%0.59602.77.911
110Jamal Agnew211511935736.8%2.091205.710.902
111Isaiah Hodgins2117186110520.0%1.771838.713.510
112Brandon Powell201813506431.3%2.11321.64.310
113Laviska Shenault201716715040.0%3.34-21-1.04.801
114Damiere Byrd1710241210017.0%2.4134720.415.400
115Khalil Shakir16812819616.7%1.3316610.411.512
116Keelan Cole1567501957.7%0.3825417.015.532
117Rashid Shaheed151223919515.8%2.5222014.715.200
118River Cracraft1389727018.6%1.391199.212.930
119Trenton Irwin138111110312.6%1.0814411.111.010
120DeSean Jackson8510002927.6%3.4517121.418.400

Tight Ends (YTD)

 TgtRecYardsTDRoutesTPRRYPRRAir YdsaDOTRt DepthEZ TgtDrops
1Travis Kelce108779681239027.7%2.487787.28.096
2Mark Andrews8656654530628.1%2.1492110.711.184
3T.J. Hockenson8356620437422.2%1.665867.19.064
4Tyler Higbee7850444030525.6%1.462823.67.147
5Pat Freiermuth7650597129725.6%2.016228.210.130
6Zach Ertz6947406434619.9%1.175377.87.953
7Gerald Everett6543462230321.5%1.524436.88.432
8Hayden Hurst6348400232319.5%1.243425.47.510
9Tyler Conklin6340390330720.5%1.274817.68.343
10Evan Engram5942386234517.1%1.124277.29.753
11Kyle Pitts5928356219230.7%1.8577713.212.042
12Robert Tonyan5645372125921.6%1.442945.28.811
13George Kittle5438472430517.7%1.553616.78.860
14David Njoku5241464223322.3%1.993757.28.652
15Dallas Goedert5243544323721.9%2.302554.97.811
16Dalton Schultz5235343321724.0%1.583687.18.251
17Cole Kmet5035408526718.7%1.533937.98.632
18Juwan Johnson4931349528517.2%1.224459.19.450
19Noah Fant4637382223119.9%1.653056.69.440
20Cade Otton4532309229815.1%1.042786.27.921
21Foster Moreau4425316224218.2%1.313648.39.241
22Dawson Knox4333327231613.6%1.033117.29.241
23Logan Thomas4024210124516.3%0.863067.68.620
24Hunter Henry3925336227514.2%1.223178.18.511
25Austin Hooper3827279219819.2%1.413298.79.230
26Kylen Granson3829268020518.5%1.312125.68.011
27Mike Gesicki3724269425414.6%1.063379.18.771
28Greg Dulcich3725319119818.7%1.6142711.610.411
29Isaiah Likely3722236216023.1%1.482827.68.442
30Harrison Bryant3424185119717.3%0.942266.78.931
31Will Dissly3330297318717.6%1.591464.48.612
32Irv Smith3322168215221.7%1.111624.97.521
33Jordan Akins3224321217318.5%1.861474.69.011
34Cameron Brate2916137016317.8%0.841906.57.821
35Jonnu Smith2922200011625.0%1.72832.95.700
36Jelani Woods2617205313219.7%1.5528711.011.633
37Chigoziem Okonkwo251527519027.8%3.062299.210.321
38Darren Waller2416175113517.8%1.3026711.110.933
39Ian Thomas2417165010722.4%1.54512.14.701
40Noah Gray2419189116114.9%1.171516.36.921
41Mo Alie-Cox2317183220611.2%0.891114.87.211
42Daniel Bellinger2321176212019.2%1.47582.56.011
43John Bates221410819722.7%1.111245.67.022
44Brevin Jordan221078010121.8%0.771406.47.912
45O.J. Howard219119210420.2%1.1421710.38.510
46Tommy Tremble2111101216013.1%0.631989.48.812
47Pharaoh Brown201211709720.6%1.211206.08.111
48Johnny Mundt1917117111017.3%1.06251.36.512
49Zach Gentry1916104011416.7%0.91392.06.210
50Adam Trautman1916173110817.6%1.60985.27.100
51Jake Ferguson191613928023.8%1.74663.55.710
52Colby Parkinson1714184110416.3%1.771176.910.500
53C.J. Uzomah1514130014810.1%0.88483.27.600
54Tanner Hudson1510132013511.1%0.981047.08.800
55Brock Wright1513141110314.6%1.37342.36.711
56Joe Fortson12910828614.0%1.26998.210.630
57Jack Stoll1189701268.7%0.77746.79.100
58Trey McBride1194601288.6%0.36353.18.200
59Taysom Hill1066427513.3%0.85838.39.111

   

