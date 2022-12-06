Target Breakdown: Week 13 WR and TE Usage & Week 14 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.
One change to note this week -- year-to-date receiving leaderboards are at the bottom of the article. Everything else is as usual, including share comparisons, the injury report, our look-ahead to Week 14 and the advanced receiving box scores for each game in Week 13. Spoiler alert: Christian Watson scores again. Twice, in fact.
Share Comparisons
Below we show target, route and air-yard shares for Week 13, compared to numbers for the season as a whole. Sorting by the delta columns is a quick way to find outliers (or trends... or injuries).
Wide Receivers
|Snap %
|Snap SZN
|Snap Δ
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|TS Δ
|AY
|AY Sh
|AYS SZN
|AYS Δ
|1
|Christian Watson
|92.1%
|51.5%
|40.5%
|6
|20.7%
|12.9%
|7.8%
|122
|42.7%
|21.1%
|21.6%
|2
|Rashid Shaheed
|62.5%
|24.5%
|38.0%
|4
|14.3%
|5.7%
|8.6%
|56
|28.0%
|11.1%
|16.9%
|3
|Van Jefferson
|100.0%
|63.7%
|36.3%
|4
|16.0%
|17.3%
|-1.3%
|69
|26.0%
|30.3%
|-4.3%
|4
|Keenan Allen
|95.9%
|64.0%
|31.9%
|14
|31.1%
|17.0%
|14.1%
|155
|47.7%
|28.6%
|19.1%
|5
|Darius Slayton
|92.3%
|61.8%
|30.5%
|8
|28.6%
|21.7%
|6.9%
|131
|76.1%
|41.8%
|34.3%
|6
|Tutu Atwell
|47.6%
|18.4%
|29.2%
|5
|20.0%
|6.5%
|13.5%
|121
|45.4%
|22.3%
|23.1%
|7
|Phillip Dorsett
|68.9%
|41.6%
|27.2%
|3
|8.1%
|8.1%
|0.0%
|20
|6.8%
|15.2%
|-8.4%
|8
|Devin Duvernay
|94.2%
|69.5%
|24.7%
|6
|16.7%
|12.9%
|3.8%
|27
|11.8%
|14.5%
|-2.7%
|9
|Justin Watson
|61.1%
|37.3%
|23.8%
|1
|4.3%
|5.0%
|-0.7%
|14
|5.8%
|10.2%
|-4.4%
|10
|Kendall Hinton
|78.8%
|55.2%
|23.7%
|1
|4.8%
|9.0%
Tight Ends
|Snap %
|Snap SZN
|Snap Δ
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|TS Δ
|AY
|AY Sh
|AYS SZN
|AYS Δ
|1
|Mitchell Wilcox
|71.2%
|37.1%
|34.2%
|1
|3.2%
|3.3%
|-0.1%
|13
|5.4%
|1.5%
|3.9%
|2
|Daniel Bellinger
|96.9%
|65.4%
|31.6%
|5
|17.9%
|12.3%
|5.6%
|3
|2.0%
|4.1%
|-2.1%
|3
|Adam Trautman
|80.4%
|52.0%
|28.3%
|3
|10.7%
|6.8%
|3.9%
|7
|3.4%
|4.3%
|-0.9%
|4
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|58.5%
|33.0%
|25.5%
|5
|20.0%
|10.5%
|9.5%
|18
|11.4%
|12.0%
|-0.6%
|5
|Jack Stoll
|74.6%
|49.4%
|25.2%
|3
|7.9%
|5.6%
|2.3%
|27
|7.3%
|4.3%
|3.0%
|6
|Zach Gentry
|73.8%
|49.6%
|24.2%
|1
|3.7%
|5.6%
|-1.9%
|5
|2.0%
|1.4%
|0.6%
|7
|Jordan Akins
|54.1%
|38.5%
|15.6%
|6
|16.2%
|9.9%
|6.3%
|13
|4.6%
|6.9%
|-2.3%
|8
|Teagan Quitoriano
|68.9%
|53.6%
|15.3%
|3
|8.1%
|5.5%
|2.6%
|47
|16.1%
|7.5%
|8.6%
|9
|Cade Otton
|82.7%
|69.2%
|13.4%
|10
|18.9%
|10.1%
|8.8%
|49
|16.0%
|9.7%
|6.3%
|10
|Taysom Hill
|42.9%
|29.5%
|13.4%
|3
|10.7%
|4.1%
|6.6%
|52
|25.8%
|1.3%
|24.5%
|11
|Kylen Granson
|58.6%
|46.3%
|12.3%
|6
|17.1%
|8.9%
|8.2%
|44
|19.3%
|8.0%
|11.3%
|12
|Hunter Henry
|88.2%
|77.0%
|11.3%
|5
|14.7%
|11.0%
|3.7%
|32
|15.7%
|12.8%
|2.9%
|13
|Noah Gray
|59.3%
|51.5%
|7.8%
|1
|4.3%
|5.9%
|-1.6%
|13
|5.5%
|4.7%
|0.8%
|14
|Foster Moreau
|89.8%
|82.8%
|7.0%
|3
|11.1%
|13.8%
|-2.7%
|51
|16.3%
|13.1%
|3.2%
|15
|Cole Kmet
|100.0%
|93.9%
|6.1%
|7
|28.0%
|19.0%
|9.0%
|56
|22.3%
|18.1%
|4.2%
|16
|Durham Smythe
|60.0%
|54.1%
|5.9%
|2
|5.9%
|5.2%
|0.7%
|16
|4.1%
|2.1%
|2.0%
|17
|Noah Fant
|66.2%
|60.9%
|5.2%
|5
|13.5%
|12.1%
|1.4%
|44
|16.2%
|10.2%
|6.0%
|18
|Dawson Knox
|84.7%
|79.7%
|5.1%
|1
|3.0%
|11.0%
|-8.0%
|-2
|-0.5%
|8.9%
|-9.4%
|19
|Mark Andrews
|85.5%
|80.8%
|4.7%
|7
|19.4%
|27.0%
|-7.6%
|76
|33.0%
|34.6%
|-1.6%
|20
|Harrison Bryant
|59.0%
|54.6%
|4.4%
|1
|4.8%
|10.6%
|-5.8%
|-2
|-1.1%
|7.2%
|-8.3%
|21
|T.J. Hockenson
|89.4%
|85.1%
|4.3%
|6
|18.2%
|21.4%
|-3.2%
|48
|15.6%
|14.9%
|0.7%
|22
|George Kittle
|96.2%
|92.7%
|3.5%
|3
|7.5%
|16.4%
|-8.9%
|17
|7.2%
|14.7%
|-7.5%
|23
|Travis Kelce
|81.5%
|79.0%
|2.5%
|6
|26.1%
|24.7%
|1.4%
|34
|14.5%
|23.5%
|-9.0%
|24
|Robert Tonyan
|54.0%
|52.8%
|1.1%
|2
|6.9%
|13.3%
|-6.4%
|19
|6.7%
|9.0%
|-2.3%
|25
|Parker Hesse
|62.3%
|61.5%
|0.7%
|1
|4.2%
|5.3%
|-1.1%
|5
|1.3%
|3.5%
|-2.2%
|26
|Tyler Higbee
|85.7%
|85.6%
|0.1%
|5
|20.0%
|21.0%
|-1.0%
|25
|9.4%
|10.7%
|-1.3%
|27
|Evan Engram
|76.4%
|76.8%
|-0.4%
|7
|21.2%
|14.4%
|6.8%
|30
|11.6%
|13.7%
|-2.1%
|28
|Dalton Schultz
|72.3%
|73.5%
|-1.2%
|6
|20.0%
|17.6%
|2.4%
|76
|36.2%
|15.2%
|21.0%
|29
|Gerald Everett
|57.5%
|60.0%
|-2.5%
|6
|13.3%
|13.9%
|-0.6%
|43
|13.2%
|14.1%
|-0.9%
|30
|Austin Hooper
|49.1%
|51.6%
|-2.6%
|5
|20.0%
|13.0%
|7.0%
|45
|28.5%
|14.0%
|14.5%
|31
|Brock Wright
|45.9%
|50.9%
|-5.0%
|2
|5.1%
|6.2%
|-1.1%
|2
|0.9%
|2.4%
|-1.5%
|32
|Tyler Conklin
|72.3%
|78.1%
|-5.8%
|7
|12.7%
|15.8%
|-3.1%
|42
|9.3%
|15.8%
|-6.5%
|33
|Greg Dulcich
|71.2%
|77.2%
|-6.1%
|8
|38.1%
|17.4%
|20.7%
|82
|42.5%
|21.6%
|20.9%
|34
|Jelani Woods
|20.0%
|27.1%
|-7.1%
|4
|11.4%
|8.7%
|2.7%
|35
|15.3%
|16.2%
|-0.9%
|35
|Mo Alie-Cox
|42.9%
|50.6%
|-7.7%
|1
|2.9%
|6.9%
|-4.0%
|-3
|-1.1%
|4.8%
|-5.9%
|36
|Will Dissly
|53.8%
|64.3%
|-10.4%
|2
|5.4%
|8.7%
|-3.3%
|6
|2.3%
|4.9%
|-2.6%
|37
|Logan Thomas
|56.1%
|66.8%
|-10.7%
|4
|10.0%
|13.3%
|-3.3%
|27
|8.8%
|12.2%
|-3.4%
|38
|Isaiah Likely
|26.1%
|36.9%
|-10.8%
|4
|11.1%
|13.1%
|-2.0%
|21
|9.0%
|11.0%
|-2.0%
|39
|Pat Freiermuth
|55.4%
|67.8%
|-12.4%
|5
|18.5%
|20.1%
|-1.6%
|58
|22.4%
|20.2%
|2.2%
|40
|Brevin Jordan
|36.1%
|49.3%
|-13.2%
|5
|13.5%
|10.4%
|3.1%
|27
|9.1%
|10.0%
|-0.9%
|41
|Mike Gesicki
|17.8%
|49.6%
|-31.8%
|1
|2.9%
|8.9%
|-6.0%
|3
|0.9%
|8.0%
|-7.1%
|42
|Hayden Hurst
|13.6%
|59.6%
|-46.0%
|3
|9.7%
|14.4%
|-4.7%
|41
|17.4%
|10.6%
|6.8%
|43
|Dallas Goedert
|87.0%
|20.5%
|14.0%
|44
|Zach Ertz
|79.0%
|18.1%
|20.4%
|45
|David Njoku
|78.5%
|17.9%
|16.0%
|46
|Kyle Pitts
|71.9%
|27.8%
|34.0%
|47
|Juwan Johnson
|67.1%
|13.0%
|12.6%
|48
|Darren Waller
|61.5%
|16.4%
|22.5%
|49
|Lawrence Cager
|51.2%
|6.8%
|6.3%
Links to RotoWire's Red Zone Stats
Week 13 Injury Report
Inactives
WR Mike Williams (ankle)
WR Brandin Cooks (calf)
WRs Kadarius Toney (hamstring) & WR Mecole Hardman (IR - groin - eligible W15)
WR Lance McCutcheon (shoulder)
WR Hunter Renfrow (IR - oblique - W14) + TE Darren Waller (IR - hamstring - W14)
TE David Njoku (knee)
TE Cameron Brate (illness)
TE Juwan Johnson (ankle)
In-Game Injuries
WR Jakobi Meyers was evaluated for a head injury in the fourth quarter.
WR Courtland Sutton missed the second half with a hamstring injury.
WR Treylon Burks entered concussion protocol after a hard hit in the first half.
WR David Bell injured his hand and didn't play after Q1.
WR Quez Watkins suffered an AC joint injury late in the third quarter.
TE Hayden Hurst injured his calf in the first half.
Waivers & Sleepers for Week 14
Limited to players rostered in half or less of Yahoo leagues.
Wide Receivers
Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 14 Starters/Streamers
- DJ Chark - 16%
- Corey Davis - 13%
- Mack Hollins - 30%
- Nico Collins - 29%
- Isaiah McKenzie - 37%
- DeVante Parker - 14%
- Demarcus Robinson - 12%
- Van Jefferson - 29%
- DeAndre Carter - 28%
- Marvin Jones - 11%
- Rashid Shaheed - 0%
- K.J. Osborn - 4%
- Kendall Hinton - 2%
- Chris Moore - 1%
Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes
- Jameson Williams - 45%
- Mecole Hardman - 29%
- Skyy Moore - 9%
- Elijah Moore - 31%
- Khalil Shakir - 0%
- Jahan Dotson - 15%
- Alec Pierce - 14%
Tight Ends
Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 14 Starters/Streamers
- Evan Engram - 43%
- Greg Dulcich - 37%
- Tyler Conklin - 32%
- Taysom Hill - 50%
- Hunter Henry - 34%
Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes & Sleepers
- Daniel Bellinger - 2%
- Chigoziem Okonkwo - 2%
- Noah Fant - 13%
- Cade Otton - 7%
- Isaiah Likely - 10%
- Jelani Woods - 5%
- Trey McBride - 6%
Drop 'Em
TE Tyler Higbee
TE Mike Gesicki
Game-by-Game Breakdowns
Bills (24) at Patriots (10)
|Snap %
|Snap SZN
|Rt
|Rt/DB
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AYS SZN
|1
|Dawson Knox
|84.7%
|79.7%
|30
|86.0%
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3.0%
|11.0%
|-2
|-0.5%
|8.9%
|2
|Gabe Davis
|80.6%
|90.9%
|30
|86.0%
|7
|2
|15
|1
|21.2%
|16.8%
|111
|39.2%
|31.1%
|3
|Stefon Diggs
|72.2%
|76.4%
|30
|86.0%
|9
|7
|92
|1
|27.3%
|29.3%
|143
|50.4%
|38.4%
|4
|Isaiah McKenzie
|51.4%
|54.2%
|25
|71.0%
|5
|5
|44
|0
|15.2%
|12.8%
|21
|7.3%
|10.2%
|5
|Khalil Shakir
|20.8%
|29.7%
|5
|14.0%
|1
|1
|10
|0
|3.0%
|6.6%
|4
|1.4%
|7.2%
- McKenzie played 51% of snaps after 6-96-1 on 73% sna share on Thanksgiving, but he still ran a route on 71% of dropbacks and was third on the team with five targets (catching all five for 44 yards).
- Know was targeted once on 30 routes and is averaging only 3.9 looks per game despite playing at least 69% of snaps in each of his 11 appearances.
|Snap %
|Snap SZN
|Rt
|Rt/DB
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AYS SZN
|1
|DeVante Parker
|88.2%
|70.5%
|31
|84.0%
|4
|2
|16
|0
|11.8%
|12.5%
|45
|22.0%
|26.5%
|2
|Hunter Henry
|88.2%
|77.0%
|27
|73.0%
|5
|2
|13
|0
|14.7%
|11.0%
|32
|15.7%
|12.8%
|3
|Jakobi Meyers
|56.9%
|77.7%
|23
|62.0%
|5
|3
|22
|0
|14.7%
|21.9%
|35
|16.8%
|31.1%
|4
|Nelson Agholor
|54.9%
|46.5%
|19
|51.0%
|3
|2
|17
|0
|8.8%
|11.9%
|44
|21.5%
|18.1%
|5
|Kendrick Bourne
|37.3%
|42.3%
|16
|43.0%
|2
|1
|15
|0
|5.9%
|8.0%
|13
|6.5%
|10.4%
|6
|Tyquan Thornton
|37.3%
|54.4%
|13
|35.0%
|3
|2
|31
|0
|8.8%
|11.9%
|65
|31.8%
|21.8%
- Meyers played through a shoulder injury and got more playing time than the previous week, but then he left in the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a head injury after a hard hit broke up a would-be TD.
- Parker and Henry were the two full-time players, with Agholor, Bourne, Thornton and Jonnu Smith all rotating in pretty regularly (in addition to Meyers).
- Agholor got only three targets and 51% route share a week after putting up 6-65-1 on Thanksgiving.
Browns (27) at Texans (14)
|Snap %
|Snap SZN
|Rt
|Rt/DB
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AYS SZN
|1
|D. Peoples-Jones
|95.1%
|89.2%
|22
|96.0%
|3
|3
|44
|0
|14.3%
|18.3%
|25
|17.8%
|23.9%
|2
|Amari Cooper
|80.3%
|84.2%
|23
|100.0%
|9
|4
|40
|0
|42.9%
|27.2%
|81
|58.0%
|38.9%
|3
|Pharaoh Brown
|62.3%
|26.4%
|6
|26.0%
|1
|1
|11
|0
|4.8%
|7.4%
|-1
|-0.9%
|5.4%
|4
|Harrison Bryant
|59.0%
|54.6%
|16
|70.0%
|1
|1
|6
|0
|4.8%
|10.6%
|-2
|-1.1%
|7.2%
- Demetric Felton played 60% of snaps, replacing David Bell (5%) as the No. 3 receiver after the rookie hurt his hand in the first quarter.
- Felton finished without a catch on one target; he's worth noting only because a lot of sites still list him as an RB.
- An ugly Browns debut for Deshaun Watson, who targeted Cooper more than 40% of the time (with minimal success).
- Note that Bryant played only 59% of snaps even with David Njoku (knee) sidelined (again).
|Snap %
|Snap SZN
|Rt
|Rt/DB
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AYS SZN
|1
|Nico Collins
|72.1%
|71.4%
|28
|72.0%
|10
|3
|35
|1
|27.0%
|19.0%
|169
|57.8%
|31.3%
|2
|Phillip Dorsett
|68.9%
|41.6%
|30
|77.0%
|3
|2
|18
|0
|8.1%
|8.1%
|20
|6.8%
|15.2%
|3
|Teagan Quitoriano
|68.9%
|56.3%
|17
|44.0%
|3
|0
|0
|0
|8.1%
|5.5%
|47
|16.1%
|7.5%
|4
|Chris Moore
|57.4%
|58.7%
|19
|49.0%
|3
|3
|46
|0
|8.1%
|11.6%
|20
|6.7%
|11.7%
|5
|Jordan Akins
|54.1%
|38.5%
|25
|64.0%
|6
|3
|21
|0
|16.2%
|9.9%
|13
|4.6%
|6.9%
|6
|Brevin Jordan
|36.1%
|49.3%
|11
|28.0%
|5
|4
|46
|0
|13.5%
|10.4%
|27
|9.1%
|10.0%
- Collins scored a garbage-time TD and led the team in targets for a fourth straight game.
- Brandin Cooks (calf) was inactive, with Dorsett taking most of his snaps and managing only 18 yards.
Commanders (20) at Giants (20)
|Snap %
|Snap SZN
|Rt
|Rt/DB
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AYS SZN
|1
|Terry McLaurin
|91.5%
|90.3%
|43
|93.0%
|12
|8
|105
|1
|30.0%
|23.0%
|130
|42.4%
|38.0%
|2
|Jahan Dotson
|79.3%
|72.1%
|41
|89.0%
|9
|5
|54
|1
|22.5%
|12.4%
|85
|27.8%
|20.0%
|3
|Curtis Samuel
|65.9%
|74.2%
|37
|80.0%
|7
|6
|63
|0
|17.5%
|19.5%
|53
|17.3%
|16.3%
|4
|Logan Thomas
|56.1%
|66.8%
|28
|61.0%
|4
|3
|20
|0
|10.0%
|13.3%
|27
|8.8%
|12.2%
- Dotson saw nine passes and caught a game-tying TD, after drawing only four targets total his first three weeks back from a hamstring injury.
- The rookie now has five TDs on 19 receptions, while McLaurin has three from 62 even after scoring this past Sunday.
- McLaurin is averaging 5.7 catches for 82.6 yards on 8.7 targets in seven Taylor Heinicke starts, after just 3.7 catches for 61.2 yards on 6.2 targets in six Carson Wentz starts.
- Samuel had a nice game with 6-63-0 receiving and 3-23-0 rushing, his first game since Week 9 with more than 40 yards and his first since Week 7 with more than four targets. Even after the solid showing, he can be dropped in 10/12-team leagues heading into a Week 14 bye.
- Thomas continues to run lots of routes without seeing many targets. He's averaging 3.3 targets in six games since a three-week absence with a calf injury.
|Snap %
|Snap SZN
|Rt
|Rt/DB
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AYS SZN
|1
|Daniel Bellinger
|96.9%
|65.4%
|29
|83.0%
|5
|5
|24
|0
|17.9%
|12.3%
|3
|2.0%
|4.1%
|2
|Darius Slayton
|92.3%
|61.8%
|32
|91.0%
|8
|6
|90
|0
|28.6%
|21.7%
|131
|76.1%
|41.8%
|3
|Isaiah Hodgins
|80.0%
|67.7%
|30
|86.0%
|6
|5
|44
|1
|21.4%
|13.2%
|45
|26.3%
|17.5%
|4
|Richie James
|52.3%
|37.8%
|18
|51.0%
|3
|3
|20
|0
|10.7%
|13.7%
|16
|9.2%
|15.7%
|5
|Nick Vannett
|44.6%
|31.8%
|9
|26.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
- Bellinger played 97% of snaps in his first game back from a month-long absence due to an eye injury.
- He finished with 5-24-0 on five targets.
- Slayton and Hodgins both were full-time players, with Slayton leading the team in targets and clearing 50 yards for a sixth straight game (6-90-0).
- In seven starts, i.e. the past seven games, he's averaged 3.7 catches for 68 yards on 6.1 targets (with a pair of TDs).
- Hodgins put up 5-44-1 for his first NFL touchdown and played a season-high 80% of snaps.
- His fourth straight game playing more than half the snaps, but first in that stretch with more than four targets.
Jets (22) at Vikings (27)
|Snap %
|Snap SZN
|Rt
|Rt/DB
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AYS SZN
|1
|Garrett Wilson
|91.6%
|72.9%
|54
|92.0%
|15
|8
|162
|0
|27.3%
|23.4%
|232
|52.1%
|27.3%
|2
|Corey Davis
|80.7%
|72.4%
|45
|76.0%
|10
|5
|85
|0
|18.2%
|14.4%
|107
|24.0%
|26.3%
|3
|Tyler Conklin
|72.3%
|78.1%
|40
|68.0%
|7
|2
|9
|0
|12.7%
|15.8%
|42
|9.3%
|15.8%
|4
|Elijah Moore
|68.7%
|66.0%
|44
|75.0%
|6
|2
|7
|0
|10.9%
|12.0%
|50
|11.3%
|19.7%
|5
|C.J. Uzomah
|45.8%
|54.4%
|19
|32.0%
|1
|1
|31
|0
|1.8%
|5.9%
|14
|3.1%
|2.5%
|6
|Braxton Berrios
|22.9%
|30.5%
|12
|20.0%
|3
|2
|9
|0
|5.5%
|6.1%
|-3
|-0.6%
|2.2%
- Wilson was the Week 13 leader in air yards with 232, and only Davante Adams had more receiving yards.
- The rookie has 476 yards on 42 targets over the past five games. Start him again this week unless there's another blizzard in Buffalo.
- Davis put up 5-85-0 on 10 targets and 81% snap share in his second game back from a knee injury, after catching just one of three targets the week before (68% snaps).
- Moore was the clear No. 3 receiver in terms of playing time, running only one fewer route than Davis, but he finished with seven yards and it was Berrios who saw a target on the final snap of this close game.
|Snap %
|Snap SZN
|Rt
|Rt/DB
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AYS SZN
|1
|Justin Jefferson
|95.5%
|96.1%
|36
|97.0%
|11
|7
|45
|1
|33.3%
|28.5%
|138
|44.9%
|41.7%
|2
|T.J. Hockenson
|89.4%
|85.1%
|34
|92.0%
|6
|4
|33
|0
|18.2%
|21.4%
|48
|15.6%
|14.9%
|3
|Adam Thielen
|86.4%
|92.1%
|36
|97.0%
|6
|2
|27
|0
|18.2%
|19.7%
|69
|22.6%
|26.2%
|4
|K.J. Osborn
|65.2%
|73.7%
|28
|76.0%
|3
|2
|17
|0
|9.1%
|12.1%
|26
|8.6%
|14.7%
- The Vikes jumped out to a 20-3 lead and ran more than usual, though they nearly blew it and ultimately needed Jefferson's 10-yard TD catch for cushion in the fourth quarter.
- Route/Snap/target shares were pretty standard all around; just without much production against a tough Jets defense.
Steelers (19) at Falcons (16)
|Snap %
|Snap SZN
|Rt
|Rt/DB
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AYS SZN
|1
|Diontae Johnson
|81.5%
|91.1%
|26
|93.0%
|11
|5
|60
|0
|40.7%
|25.9%
|134
|51.3%
|31.2%
|2
|Zach Gentry
|73.8%
|49.6%
|11
|39.0%
|1
|1
|8
|0
|3.7%
|5.6%
|5
|2.0%
|1.4%
|3
|George Pickens
|67.7%
|77.7%
|25
|89.0%
|2
|1
|2
|0
|7.4%
|15.3%
|13
|4.9%
|26.2%
|4
|Pat Freiermuth
|55.4%
|67.8%
|17
|61.0%
|5
|3
|76
|0
|18.5%
|20.1%
|58
|22.4%
|20.2%
|5
|Steven Sims
|38.5%
|26.8%
|10
|36.0%
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7.4%
|7.5%
|26
|9.9%
|4.4%
|6
|Connor Heyward
|21.5%
|13.5%
|4
|14.0%
|1
|1
|17
|1
|3.7%
|5.2%
|22
|8.3%
|4.1%
- The usual for Johnson, who got open and was targeted but was hurt by drops and Kenny Pickett's inaccuracy.
- Pickens, meanwhile, was targeted only twice.
- Freiermuth played less than usual, and did nearly all his damage on one 50-plus-yard play. No injury reported, but it's something to keep an eye on.
|Snap %
|Snap SZN
|Rt
|Rt/DB
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AYS SZN
|1
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|86.8%
|68.6%
|22
|88.0%
|5
|2
|13
|0
|20.8%
|15.6%
|95
|26.0%
|17.9%
|2
|Drake London
|86.8%
|80.0%
|22
|88.0%
|12
|6
|95
|0
|50.0%
|28.7%
|178
|48.8%
|27.8%
|3
|Parker Hesse
|62.3%
|61.5%
|4
|16.0%
|1
|1
|16
|0
|4.2%
|5.3%
|5
|1.3%
|3.5%
|4
|MyCole Pruitt
|50.9%
|32.8%
|4
|16.0%
|1
|1
|7
|1
|4.2%
|6.2%
|1
|0.3%
|1.3%
|5
|Damiere Byrd
|35.8%
|36.8%
|12
|48.0%
|1
|1
|12
|0
|4.2%
|9.9%
|7
|2.0%
|18.1%
|6
|Anthony Firkser
|26.4%
|20.3%
|11
|44.0%
|2
|2
|24
|0
|8.3%
|5.8%
|18
|5.0%
|5.1%
- London had half the team's targets and more than half of the receiving yards. That's just his second time all season with more than seven targets (though he did have either six or seven in four of his first five games).
- Zaccheaus kept a full-time role but couldn't match his big outing from the week before.
Titans (10) at Eagles (35)
|Snap %
|Snap SZN
|Rt
|Rt/DB
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AYS SZN
|1
|N. Westbrook-Ikhine
|94.3%
|74.8%
|30
|94.0%
|2
|1
|4
|0
|8.0%
|12.9%
|10
|6.2%
|21.3%
|2
|Robert Woods
|92.5%
|74.9%
|31
|97.0%
|5
|1
|6
|0
|20.0%
|21.4%
|44
|27.6%
|24.7%
|3
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|58.5%
|33.0%
|19
|59.0%
|5
|4
|68
|0
|20.0%
|10.5%
|18
|11.4%
|12.0%
|4
|Austin Hooper
|49.1%
|51.6%
|20
|63.0%
|5
|3
|22
|0
|20.0%
|13.0%
|45
|28.5%
|14.0%
|5
|C.J. Board
|28.3%
|6.4%
|9
|28.0%
|1
|1
|6
|0
|4.0%
|%
|6
|3.9%
|%
|6
|Treylon Burks
|17.0%
|50.6%
|5
|16.0%
|1
|1
|25
|1
|4.0%
|16.7%
|26
|16.3%
|24.5%
- ICYMI... Burks was concussed from a hard hit while making a 25-yard TD catch on his lone target of the day.
- Woods and NWI both topped 90% route share and both finished with single-digit yardage.
- Board filled in as the No. 3 receiver but didn't play much (nine routes)
- Okonkwo ran only one fewer route than Hooper, handling season-high 59% route share en route to 4-68-0 receiving on a team-high-tying five targets.
|Snap %
|Snap SZN
|Rt
|Rt/DB
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AYS SZN
|1
|DeVonta Smith
|85.1%
|89.8%
|40
|93.0%
|8
|5
|102
|1
|21.1%
|25.6%
|114
|30.4%
|31.0%
|2
|A.J. Brown
|80.6%
|83.3%
|40
|93.0%
|10
|8
|119
|2
|26.3%
|28.5%
|165
|44.1%
|41.1%
|3
|Jack Stoll
|74.6%
|49.4%
|24
|56.0%
|3
|3
|41
|0
|7.9%
|5.6%
|27
|7.3%
|4.3%
|4
|Quez Watkins
|52.2%
|58.6%
|27
|63.0%
|6
|5
|37
|0
|15.8%
|9.3%
|14
|3.8%
|11.4%
|5
|Grant Calcaterra
|38.8%
|20.2%
|9
|21.0%
|1
|1
|19
|0
|2.6%
|%
|16
|4.2%
|%
|6
|Zach Pascal
|37.3%
|29.6%
|14
|33.0%
|3
|2
|16
|0
|7.9%
|6.2%
|31
|8.2%
|4.2%
- Brown and Smith both had huge games with the Eagles mostly leaning on their passing attack against a pass-funnel Titans defense.
- Watkins' six targets were a season high, but he actually lost more playing to Pascal after taking a season-high 83% of snaps the week before.
- Either way, Watkins has been far more involved without Dallas Goedert, who is eligible to return from a shoulder injury Week 15.
- Watkins has five straight games with multiple catches, after catching six passes total over the first seven games of the season.
- Either way, Watkins has been far more involved without Dallas Goedert, who is eligible to return from a shoulder injury Week 15.
- Stoll caught multiple passes for the first time, in his third game playing around three-fourths of the snaps. He's taken most of Goedert's snaps but with only four targets in the three games.
Packers (28) at Bears (19)
|Snap %
|Snap SZN
|Rt
|Rt/DB
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AYS SZN
|1
|Allen Lazard
|93.7%
|90.4%
|30
|97.0%
|6
|5
|67
|0
|20.7%
|21.0%
|71
|24.7%
|32.6%
|2
|Christian Watson
|92.1%
|51.5%
|29
|94.0%
|6
|3
|48
|1
|20.7%
|12.9%
|122
|42.7%
|21.1%
|3
|Robert Tonyan
|54.0%
|52.8%
|17
|55.0%
|2
|1
|10
|0
|6.9%
|13.3%
|19
|6.7%
|9.0%
|4
|Randall Cobb
|49.2%
|45.6%
|13
|42.0%
|4
|0
|0
|0
|13.8%
|13.3%
|70
|24.5%
|18.0%
|5
|Marcedes Lewis
|41.3%
|41.2%
|6
|19.0%
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3.4%
|%
|6
|2.0%
|%
|6
|Samori Toure
|17.5%
|20.2%
|9
|29.0%
|1
|1
|7
|0
|3.4%
|7.7%
|4
|1.6%
|16.1%
- Watson also took a carry for a 46-yard TD, giving him eight total scores in a four-week stretch.
- The rookie and Lazard tied for the team lead in targets and both ran routes on more than 90 percent of Aaron Rodgers' dropbacks.
- Romeo Doubs (ankle) was out again but should be back after the Week 14 bye; TBD how much he plays, it might be very little.
|Snap %
|Snap SZN
|Rt
|Rt/DB
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AYS SZN
|1
|Cole Kmet
|100.0%
|93.9%
|21
|84.0%
|7
|6
|72
|0
|28.0%
|19.0%
|56
|22.3%
|18.1%
|2
|Dante Pettis
|66.0%
|47.3%
|18
|72.0%
|2
|1
|14
|0
|8.0%
|11.2%
|37
|14.7%
|14.1%
|3
|Chase Claypool
|64.0%
|46.3%
|20
|80.0%
|6
|5
|28
|0
|24.0%
|19.5%
|27
|10.7%
|19.8%
|4
|E. St. Brown
|60.0%
|64.1%
|17
|68.0%
|4
|3
|85
|0
|16.0%
|14.7%
|86
|33.9%
|22.7%
|5
|Byron Pringle
|38.0%
|27.8%
|7
|28.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
|9.3%
|15.2%
- N'Keal Harry had a 49-yard gain but ran only three routes.
- Claypool, Pettis and St. Brown got most of the WR snaps, with Harry, Pringle and Velus Jones mixing in.
- Kmet was the only full-time player here and led the team with seven targets (6-72-0).
Broncos (9) at Ravens (10)
|Snap %
|Snap SZN
|Rt
|Rt/DB
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AYS SZN
|1
|Kendall Hinton
|78.8%
|55.2%
|19
|79.0%
|1
|1
|11
|0
|4.8%
|9.0%
|9
|4.6%
|9.5%
|2
|Greg Dulcich
|71.2%
|77.2%
|19
|79.0%
|8
|6
|85
|0
|38.1%
|17.4%
|82
|42.5%
|21.6%
|3
|Eric Tomlinson
|51.9%
|37.2%
|5
|21.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
|3.2%
|2.3%
|4
|Eric Saubert
|48.1%
|33.5%
|9
|38.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
|6.2%
|5.9%
|5
|Brandon Johnson
|46.2%
|50.3%
|12
|50.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|6
|Courtland Sutton
|44.2%
|89.5%
|10
|42.0%
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4.8%
|23.9%
|10
|5.4%
|31.6%
|7
|Jerry Jeudy
|36.5%
|62.6%
|8
|33.0%
|4
|4
|65
|0
|19.0%
|18.5%
|59
|30.4%
|25.4%
|8
|Montrell Washington
|15.4%
|8.9%
|4
|17.0%
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4.8%
|4.8%
|39
|20.2%
|8.0%
- Disaster. Jeudy was limited in his first game back from a knee injury, while Sutton came in with an illness and left with a hamstring pull.
- Jeudy at least did well with his limited chances, going 4-65-0 on four targets.
- Dulcich had twice as many targets as second-place Jeudy and put up 6-85-0.
- Hinton led the skill players in snaps but was targeted just once.
- With Sutton sidelined, Hinton and Johnson both played 82% of snaps in the second half while Dulcich got 59% and Jeudy took 41% (Denver didn't run many plays).
|Snap %
|Snap SZN
|Rt
|Rt/DB
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AYS SZN
|1
|Devin Duvernay
|94.2%
|69.5%
|38
|93.0%
|6
|6
|34
|0
|16.7%
|12.9%
|27
|11.8%
|14.5%
|2
|Mark Andrews
|85.5%
|80.8%
|34
|83.0%
|7
|4
|53
|0
|19.4%
|27.0%
|76
|33.0%
|34.6%
|3
|Demarcus Robinson
|75.4%
|57.7%
|34
|83.0%
|8
|7
|41
|0
|22.2%
|15.4%
|50
|21.8%
|17.2%
|4
|DeSean Jackson
|34.8%
|21.3%
|17
|41.0%
|3
|2
|10
|0
|8.3%
|9.2%
|30
|12.9%
|22.4%
|5
|Isaiah Likely
|26.1%
|36.9%
|11
|27.0%
|4
|4
|30
|0
|11.1%
|13.1%
|21
|9.0%
|11.0%
- Duvernay's snap share was a season high, and he got two carries for nine yards in addition to the six targets (his most targets since Week 5).
- QB Lamar Jackson (knee) was injured early in the game and will now miss at least one week. You might remember what Andrews did last year with Tyler Huntley, but the backup's presence under center could also help other pass catchers, especially Duvernay. The Ravens tend to throw more short passes with Huntley, while Jackson gets more run plays, deep drops and max protects.
- Jackson played more than in previous games, though still only 41% route share as the No. 3 receiver (a distant third behind Duvernay and Robinson).
- Robinson was at 83% route share and led the team in targets for a second time in the past three weeks.
Jaguars (14) at Lions (40)
|Snap %
|Snap SZN
|Rt
|Rt/DB
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AYS SZN
|1
|Christian Kirk
|85.5%
|89.2%
|30
|83.0%
|8
|6
|104
|0
|24.2%
|24.5%
|90
|34.4%
|31.2%
|2
|Zay Jones
|81.8%
|87.1%
|30
|83.0%
|7
|2
|16
|0
|21.2%
|22.8%
|48
|18.2%
|24.8%
|3
|Evan Engram
|76.4%
|76.8%
|29
|81.0%
|7
|5
|30
|1
|21.2%
|14.4%
|30
|11.6%
|13.7%
|4
|Marvin Jones
|69.1%
|71.2%
|25
|69.0%
|4
|1
|17
|0
|12.1%
|14.9%
|78
|29.7%
|26.8%
|5
|Jamal Agnew
|14.5%
|12.9%
|6
|17.0%
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3.0%
|6.9%
|5
|1.8%
|5.7%
- Jones caught only two passes after 11 the week before, but he handled his full snap/route workload after being listed as questionable with a chest injury.
- Engram broke out of a three-game slump in which he had only 26 yards total. Prior to that three-game stretch he'd put up four in a row with at least four catches and 40 yards.
- Engram's snap/route shares haven't changed much, apart from the one game (Week 9) he missed part of due to an injury.
|Snap %
|Snap SZN
|Rt
|Rt/DB
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AYS SZN
|1
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|86.5%
|75.8%
|39
|91.0%
|12
|11
|114
|2
|30.8%
|28.6%
|72
|31.3%
|24.5%
|2
|DJ Chark
|85.1%
|68.3%
|41
|95.0%
|6
|5
|98
|0
|15.4%
|14.6%
|109
|47.6%
|35.9%
|3
|Josh Reynolds
|78.4%
|72.3%
|33
|77.0%
|4
|3
|19
|0
|10.3%
|16.2%
|20
|8.6%
|25.6%
|4
|Brock Wright
|45.9%
|50.9%
|8
|19.0%
|2
|2
|25
|0
|5.1%
|6.2%
|2
|0.9%
|2.4%
|5
|Shane Zylstra
|29.7%
|18.2%
|11
|26.0%
|1
|1
|4
|0
|2.6%
|%
|5
|2.4%
|%
|6
|James Mitchell
|29.7%
|18.0%
|12
|28.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|4.2%
|1.7%
|7
|Kalif Raymond
|16.2%
|56.7%
|9
|21.0%
|2
|2
|12
|0
|5.1%
|12.8%
|10
|4.2%
|17.2%
- Chark had his best game of the year, going 5-98-0 on 15% target share and 95% route share.
- Jameson Williams played only eight snaps and wasn't targeted in his NFL debut.
- Raymond was targeted twice but didn't play much. Reynolds played ahead of him as the No. 3 receiver, though he hasn't done much since early in the season and figures to lose more work to Williams going forward.
- Zylstra, Wright and Mitchell form an unappealing, three-man timeshare at TE.
- St. Brown is a monster.
- Remember that he played limited snaps (32% and 17%) in two games earlier this season because of the sprain. If you don't count those two games, he's averaging 7.9 catches for 89.8 yards on 10.3 targets (plus 9.2 rushing yards) with six TDs in nine games... high-end WR1 territory.
Dolphins (17) at 49ers (33)
|Snap %
|Snap SZN
|Rt
|Rt/DB
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AYS SZN
|1
|Tyreek Hill
|84.4%
|75.1%
|34
|92.0%
|14
|9
|146
|1
|41.2%
|31.0%
|186
|47.9%
|39.7%
|2
|Trent Sherfield
|66.7%
|58.2%
|26
|70.0%
|3
|1
|75
|1
|8.8%
|9.4%
|41
|10.6%
|10.7%
|3
|Durham Smythe
|60.0%
|54.1%
|12
|32.0%
|2
|2
|21
|0
|5.9%
|5.2%
|16
|4.1%
|2.1%
|4
|Jaylen Waddle
|53.3%
|73.3%
|20
|54.0%
|5
|1
|9
|0
|14.7%
|21.4%
|76
|19.5%
|27.8%
|5
|River Cracraft
|42.2%
|22.6%
|15
|41.0%
|3
|2
|29
|0
|8.8%
|5.1%
|37
|9.6%
|5.0%
|6
|Cedrick Wilson
|20.0%
|26.4%
|5
|14.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|5.3%
|6.2%
|7
|Mike Gesicki
|17.8%
|49.6%
|8
|22.0%
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2.9%
|8.9%
|3
|0.9%
|8.0%
- Waddle missed part of the game with an unspecified leg injury, returning in the second half but ultimately running a route on only 54 percent of Miami's dropbacks.
- Sherfield and Cracraft picked up extra snaps, with Sherfield scoring from 75 yards out on his lone catch.
- Hill also had a distance score, en route to 9-146-1. He leads the league in catches and receiving yards, and has 38 percent of Miami's receiving yardage (but only five of 24 receiving TDs - 20.8 percent).
- Gesicki barely played... hmmmm
|Snap %
|Snap SZN
|Rt
|Rt/DB
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AYS SZN
|1
|George Kittle
|96.2%
|92.7%
|42
|93.0%
|3
|2
|22
|0
|7.5%
|16.4%
|17
|7.2%
|14.7%
|2
|Brandon Aiyuk
|94.9%
|92.2%
|45
|100.0%
|9
|5
|46
|0
|22.5%
|21.5%
|65
|27.9%
|30.0%
|3
|Deebo Samuel
|82.3%
|79.7%
|40
|89.0%
|10
|6
|58
|0
|25.0%
|24.5%
|61
|26.1%
|16.9%
|4
|Tyler Kroft
|25.3%
|36.2%
|7
|16.0%
|1
|1
|14
|0
|2.5%
|%
|14
|6.1%
|%
|5
|Jauan Jennings
|25.3%
|38.5%
|18
|40.0%
|4
|2
|34
|0
|10.0%
|11.5%
|35
|14.8%
|13.5%
- Samuel had no limitations despite missing practice time with a reported quad/thigh bruise. He tied Christian McCaffrey for the team lead in targets and took four carries for five years.
- QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) is done for the season. Rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy took over and did alright... it might be his ship to steer now. There are rumors about Baker Mayfield, but he was brutal this year in Carolina, arguably worse than P.J. Walker and Sam Darnold.
Seahawks (27) at Rams (23)
|Snap %
|Snap SZN
|Rt
|Rt/DB
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AYS SZN
|1
|Tyler Lockett
|87.7%
|81.0%
|42
|98.0%
|12
|9
|128
|1
|32.4%
|23.7%
|88
|32.6%
|34.5%
|2
|DK Metcalf
|86.2%
|78.6%
|40
|93.0%
|8
|8
|127
|1
|21.6%
|26.3%
|113
|41.6%
|37.7%
|3
|Noah Fant
|66.2%
|60.9%
|21
|49.0%
|5
|4
|42
|1
|13.5%
|12.1%
|44
|16.2%
|10.2%
|4
|Will Dissly
|53.8%
|64.3%
|20
|47.0%
|2
|2
|22
|0
|5.4%
|8.7%
|6
|2.3%
|4.9%
|5
|Marquise Goodwin
|36.9%
|48.0%
|22
|51.0%
|2
|1
|17
|0
|5.4%
|8.8%
|35
|13.1%
|12.4%
|6
|Colby Parkinson
|35.4%
|34.5%
|9
|21.0%
|1
|1
|12
|0
|2.7%
|5.9%
|11
|3.9%
|5.6%
- Fant should be playing more, in my opinion, but he continues to linger around 50% route share while sharing with Dissly and Parkinson.
- Lockett and Metcalf both got it done, ensuring A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith weren't the only talented teammates to both top 100 yards and score a TD.
|Snap %
|Snap SZN
|Rt
|Rt/DB
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AYS SZN
|1
|Van Jefferson
|100.0%
|63.7%
|30
|100.0%
|4
|2
|39
|0
|16.0%
|17.3%
|69
|26.0%
|30.3%
|2
|Ben Skowronek
|96.8%
|81.5%
|24
|80.0%
|3
|2
|30
|0
|12.0%
|12.8%
|35
|13.0%
|13.4%
|3
|Tyler Higbee
|85.7%
|85.6%
|17
|57.0%
|5
|2
|14
|0
|20.0%
|21.0%
|25
|9.4%
|10.7%
|4
|Tutu Atwell
|47.6%
|18.4%
|17
|57.0%
|5
|2
|48
|0
|20.0%
|6.5%
|121
|45.4%
|22.3%
|5
|Brandon Powell
|41.3%
|19.2%
|6
|20.0%
|4
|4
|39
|0
|16.0%
|7.4%
|-13
|-4.9%
|1.7%
|6
|Brycen Hopkins
|14.3%
|16.3%
|5
|17.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|5.7%
|4.9%
- QB John Wolford completed 14 of 26 passes, and now has a career completion rate of 58.7 percent with one TD and five INTs on 104 attempts.
- Jefferson was the No. 1 receiver in terms of snaps/routes, followed by Skowronek, then Atwell, then Powell.
- Higbee's snap share rebounded after dropping to 59% in a target-less performance in Kansas City the week before, but he still spent a lot of time pass-blocking and caught only two of his five targets. He's droppable in most formats.
Chargers (20) at Raiders (27)
|Snap %
|Snap SZN
|Rt
|Rt/DB
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AYS SZN
|1
|Keenan Allen
|95.9%
|64.0%
|50
|96.0%
|14
|6
|88
|1
|31.1%
|17.0%
|155
|47.7%
|28.6%
|2
|Joshua Palmer
|93.2%
|85.6%
|50
|96.0%
|11
|7
|60
|0
|24.4%
|19.6%
|80
|24.7%
|26.7%
|3
|DeAndre Carter
|61.6%
|71.7%
|38
|73.0%
|2
|1
|14
|0
|4.4%
|10.7%
|19
|5.8%
|15.6%
|4
|Gerald Everett
|57.5%
|60.0%
|30
|58.0%
|6
|5
|80
|0
|13.3%
|13.9%
|43
|13.2%
|14.1%
|5
|Tre' McKitty
|31.5%
|46.2%
|7
|13.0%
|1
|1
|8
|0
|2.2%
|7.6%
|-6
|-1.7%
|5.4%
|6
|Michael Bandy
|23.3%
|32.0%
|10
|19.0%
|1
|1
|15
|0
|2.2%
|7.1%
|11
|3.3%
|9.7%
|7
|Stone Smartt
|21.9%
|20.8%
|12
|23.0%
|3
|2
|3
|0
|6.7%
|%
|16
|4.9%
|%
- Mike Williams (ankle) was out again, leaving Allen, Palmer and Carter as the top three at WR.
- Everett put up 5-80-0 on six targets, his first strong line in a while, though he still shared snaps (58% snap share, 58% route share).
- Allen's receiving lines since returning: 5-94-0. 5-49-1. 6-88-1.
- 29 targets in three games
|Snap %
|Snap SZN
|Rt
|Rt/DB
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AYS SZN
|1
|Mack Hollins
|98.3%
|93.9%
|30
|100.0%
|9
|5
|35
|0
|33.3%
|17.5%
|55
|17.7%
|24.4%
|2
|Davante Adams
|96.6%
|94.9%
|30
|100.0%
|12
|8
|177
|2
|44.4%
|32.8%
|186
|59.8%
|43.0%
|3
|Foster Moreau
|89.8%
|82.8%
|22
|73.0%
|3
|1
|32
|0
|11.1%
|13.8%
|51
|16.3%
|13.1%
|4
|Keelan Cole
|57.6%
|49.7%
|22
|73.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
|7.9%
|15.6%
- Moreau was targeted only three times but remained a near-every-down player along with Adams and Hollins.
- Hollins has five or more targets in four straight games, averaging 7.3 with both Hunter Renfrow (oblique) and Darren Waller (hamstring) out for the past month.
- Hollins has produced only 5.8 YPT over the four-game stretch, with the Raiders almost entirely reliant on Adams and NFL rushing leader Josh Jacobs
- Hollins has five or more targets in four straight games, averaging 7.3 with both Hunter Renfrow (oblique) and Darren Waller (hamstring) out for the past month.
Chiefs (24) at Bengals (27)
|Snap %
|Snap SZN
|Rt
|Rt/DB
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AYS SZN
|1
|Travis Kelce
|81.5%
|79.0%
|25
|86.0%
|6
|4
|56
|0
|26.1%
|24.7%
|34
|14.5%
|23.5%
|2
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|75.9%
|67.6%
|23
|79.0%
|4
|3
|35
|0
|17.4%
|17.1%
|26
|10.9%
|18.8%
|3
|Justin Watson
|61.1%
|37.3%
|15
|52.0%
|1
|1
|15
|0
|4.3%
|5.0%
|14
|5.8%
|10.2%
|4
|Noah Gray
|59.3%
|51.5%
|16
|55.0%
|1
|1
|15
|0
|4.3%
|5.9%
|13
|5.5%
|4.7%
|5
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|55.6%
|71.2%
|18
|62.0%
|6
|2
|71
|0
|26.1%
|13.4%
|160
|68.5%
|25.3%
|6
|Skyy Moore
|42.6%
|27.5%
|10
|34.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|7.1%
|8.4%
- The Chiefs ran the ball more than normal and lost the possession battle, leaving Patrick Mahomes with a season-low 27 pass attempts, seven fewer than in any other game.
- Mahomes' 223 yards also were a season low, ending a six-game streak of at least 320.
- Cincy became the first team to hold Kelce to single-digit PPR points this season,
- MVS was targeted six times and made a big play, but he actually got fewer snaps than Watson and was down at 62% route share.
- Smith-Schuster returned to his normal role after being limited to less than half of snaps the game before in his first week back from a concussion.
- Moore's momentum was halted; no targets on 10 routes after back-to-back weeks with a handful of catches. In terms of snaps/routes, he was only the No. 4 WR, though Watson's increased playing time of late hasn't led to many targets.
|Snap %
|Snap SZN
|Rt
|Rt/DB
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AYS SZN
|1
|Tee Higgins
|92.4%
|69.5%
|31
|97.0%
|5
|3
|35
|1
|16.1%
|21.4%
|55
|23.4%
|31.4%
|2
|Tyler Boyd
|87.9%
|80.3%
|30
|94.0%
|5
|4
|60
|0
|16.1%
|14.8%
|59
|25.4%
|21.7%
|3
|Ja'Marr Chase
|80.3%
|93.5%
|29
|91.0%
|8
|7
|97
|0
|25.8%
|27.5%
|69
|29.4%
|35.6%
|4
|Mitchell Wilcox
|71.2%
|37.1%
|18
|56.0%
|1
|1
|13
|0
|3.2%
|3.3%
|13
|5.4%
|1.5%
|5
|Devin Asiasi
|24.2%
|18.7%
|5
|16.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|%
|%
|6
|Hayden Hurst
|13.6%
|59.6%
|6
|19.0%
|3
|2
|12
|0
|9.7%
|14.4%
|41
|17.4%
|10.6%
|7
|Trenton Irwin
|13.6%
|50.2%
|2
|6.0%
|1
|1
|12
|0
|3.2%
|7.7%
|9
|3.7%
|12.0%
- Chase handled a full workload his first game back.
- Hurst had a busy first quarter before exiting with a calf injury. Wilcox took most of the TE snaps thereafter, and could be deep-league relevant with Hurst expected to miss time.
Colts (19) at Cowboys (54)
|Snap %
|Snap SZN
|Rt
|Rt/DB
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AYS SZN
|1
|Michael Pittman
|92.9%
|96.1%
|40
|100.0%
|4
|2
|16
|0
|11.4%
|24.9%
|20
|8.9%
|27.8%
|2
|Parris Campbell
|77.1%
|83.6%
|32
|80.0%
|5
|4
|43
|0
|14.3%
|14.8%
|28
|12.3%
|13.9%
|3
|Alec Pierce
|70.0%
|63.4%
|30
|75.0%
|8
|4
|86
|1
|22.9%
|14.0%
|102
|44.7%
|29.0%
|4
|Kylen Granson
|58.6%
|46.3%
|20
|50.0%
|6
|4
|19
|0
|17.1%
|8.9%
|44
|19.3%
|8.0%
|5
|Mo Alie-Cox
|42.9%
|50.6%
|8
|20.0%
|1
|1
|6
|0
|2.9%
|6.9%
|-3
|-1.1%
|4.8%
|6
|Ashton Dulin
|28.6%
|30.0%
|9
|23.0%
|2
|1
|14
|1
|5.7%
|9.0%
|23
|9.9%
|17.1%
|7
|Jelani Woods
|20.0%
|27.1%
|11
|28.0%
|4
|2
|28
|0
|11.4%
|8.7%
|35
|15.3%
|16.2%
- Woods played only 20% of snaps after catching eight passes the week before; he was dealing with a shoulder injury, while Granson returned from an illness.
- The Colts did target Woods on four of his 11 routes, at least. But that's nine fewer routes and two fewer targets than Granson got.
- Pierce put up 4-86-1 after a four week stretch with only four total catches for 51 yards. He's been consistently getting at least 65% route and snap share, but there is a little room for growth down the stretch if the Colts play Campbell less.
|Snap %
|Snap SZN
|Rt
|Rt/DB
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AYS SZN
|1
|Noah Brown
|78.5%
|76.7%
|28
|90.0%
|2
|2
|15
|0
|6.7%
|14.7%
|13
|6.3%
|20.8%
|2
|Dalton Schultz
|72.3%
|73.5%
|25
|81.0%
|6
|2
|33
|0
|20.0%
|17.6%
|76
|36.2%
|15.2%
|3
|CeeDee Lamb
|72.3%
|86.2%
|28
|90.0%
|7
|5
|71
|1
|23.3%
|30.5%
|50
|24.0%
|40.9%
|4
|Michael Gallup
|67.7%
|70.7%
|26
|84.0%
|7
|4
|23
|2
|23.3%
|18.8%
|72
|34.2%
|25.4%
|5
|Jake Ferguson
|46.2%
|46.3%
|5
|16.0%
|2
|2
|-1
|0
|6.7%
|8.2%
|-6
|-3.0%
|3.6%
|6
|Peyton Hendershot
|23.1%
|30.9%
|3
|10.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|7.4%
|4.7%
- Brown continues to get plenty of snaps but not targets, while Gallup's pair of TDs gave him a season-best fantasy score for the second straight week.
- Lamb got his again, while Schultz went home empty-handed.
- Note that this wasn't quite the blowout the score suggests. It was 21-19 early in the fourth quarter before the Cowboys put up 33 in the final frame.
Saints (16) at Buccaneers (17)
|Snap %
|Snap SZN
|Rt
|Rt/DB
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AYS SZN
|1
|Adam Trautman
|80.4%
|52.0%
|16
|52.0%
|3
|2
|28
|0
|10.7%
|6.8%
|7
|3.4%
|4.3%
|2
|Chris Olave
|69.6%
|67.3%
|24
|77.0%
|6
|4
|65
|0
|21.4%
|26.1%
|68
|34.2%
|42.4%
|3
|Rashid Shaheed
|62.5%
|24.5%
|22
|71.0%
|4
|4
|75
|0
|14.3%
|5.7%
|56
|28.0%
|11.1%
|4
|Jarvis Landry
|55.4%
|59.6%
|22
|71.0%
|3
|2
|14
|0
|10.7%
|15.6%
|19
|9.7%
|14.8%
|5
|Taysom Hill
|42.9%
|29.5%
|12
|39.0%
|3
|2
|35
|1
|10.7%
|4.1%
|52
|25.8%
|1.3%
- Shaheed was the star of the night for New Orleans with 4-75-0 on four targets plus a long punt return.
- Shaheed ran 22 routes, the same number as Landry and only two fewer than Olave.
|Snap %
|Snap SZN
|Rt
|Rt/DB
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AYS SZN
|1
|Chris Godwin
|85.3%
|79.2%
|46
|84.0%
|13
|8
|63
|0
|24.5%
|22.3%
|66
|21.8%
|19.5%
|2
|Mike Evans
|82.7%
|84.0%
|48
|87.0%
|4
|4
|59
|0
|7.5%
|20.5%
|54
|17.6%
|35.8%
|3
|Cade Otton
|82.7%
|69.2%
|44
|80.0%
|10
|6
|28
|1
|18.9%
|10.1%
|49
|16.0%
|9.7%
|4
|Julio Jones
|64.0%
|47.5%
|38
|69.0%
|6
|3
|28
|0
|11.3%
|10.5%
|96
|31.6%
|22.3%
|5
|Russell Gage
|32.0%
|66.1%
|18
|33.0%
|1
|1
|11
|0
|1.9%
|14.3%
|9
|3.0%
|9.2%
- With Cameron Brate (illness) inactive, Otton finished second on the team in targets and third in routes.
- Godwin went back to all volume, no efficiency, following a big game the week before.
- Evans, on the other hand, was all efficiency, no volume.
- All four of Godwin, Evans, Jones and Gage played for the first time since Week 1.
- Jones ran more than twice as many routes as Gage, who was in his first week back from a hamstring injury.
- Julio also had a 6-1 target advantage, and made a crucial catch down the stretch
- Jones ran more than twice as many routes as Gage, who was in his first week back from a hamstring injury.
Year-to-Date Leaderboards
Wide Receivers (YTD)
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|Routes
|TPRR
|YPRR
|Air Yds
|aDOT
|Rt Depth
|EZ Tgt
|Drops
|1
|Davante Adams
|135
|79
|1176
|12
|431
|31.3%
|2.73
|1560
|11.6
|11.7
|13
|2
|2
|Tyreek Hill
|129
|96
|1379
|5
|375
|34.4%
|3.68
|1518
|11.8
|13.0
|4
|3
|3
|Stefon Diggs
|128
|91
|1202
|10
|404
|31.7%
|2.98
|1479
|11.6
|12.2
|11
|2
|4
|Justin Jefferson
|127
|88
|1277
|6
|473
|26.8%
|2.70
|1332
|10.5
|12.3
|12
|3
|5
|CeeDee Lamb
|111
|69
|928
|6
|362
|30.7%
|2.56
|1190
|10.7
|11.5
|3
|3
|6
|Michael Pittman
|107
|76
|755
|2
|479
|22.3%
|1.58
|734
|6.9
|8.6
|3
|3
|7
|Diontae Johnson
|105
|61
|565
|0
|435
|24.1%
|1.30
|1072
|10.2
|12.6
|7
|3
|8
|Amari Cooper
|102
|61
|832
|7
|378
|27.0%
|2.20
|1324
|13.0
|12.6
|11
|4
|9
|DK Metcalf
|100
|67
|798
|5
|366
|27.3%
|2.18
|1150
|11.5
|14.3
|17
|1
|10
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|100
|76
|830
|6
|303
|33.0%
|2.74
|614
|6.1
|8.5
|5
|4
|11
|Chris Godwin
|99
|68
|648
|2
|379
|26.1%
|1.71
|592
|6.0
|8.6
|2
|2
|12
|Christian Kirk
|99
|62
|829
|7
|417
|23.7%
|1.99
|932
|9.4
|10.3
|8
|6
|13
|Cooper Kupp
|98
|75
|812
|6
|330
|29.7%
|2.46
|715
|7.3
|9.9
|6
|2
|14
|Terry McLaurin
|98
|62
|945
|3
|443
|22.1%
|2.13
|1302
|13.3
|13.5
|5
|1
|15
|Chris Olave
|98
|60
|887
|3
|349
|28.1%
|2.54
|1426
|14.6
|14.2
|3
|2
|16
|A.J. Brown
|96
|61
|950
|9
|352
|27.3%
|2.70
|1095
|11.4
|11.7
|9
|5
|17
|Garrett Wilson
|94
|57
|790
|4
|369
|25.5%
|2.14
|907
|9.6
|11.8
|10
|3
|18
|Tyler Lockett
|90
|66
|836
|7
|380
|23.7%
|2.20
|1009
|11.2
|12.0
|7
|1
|19
|Jaylen Waddle
|90
|57
|972
|6
|366
|24.6%
|2.66
|1082
|12.0
|13.7
|5
|6
|20
|Mike Evans
|89
|55
|761
|3
|436
|20.4%
|1.75
|1178
|13.2
|12.2
|7
|5
|21
|Courtland Sutton
|89
|52
|688
|1
|411
|21.7%
|1.67
|1090
|12.2
|13.0
|11
|5
|22
|DJ Moore
|88
|46
|605
|4
|348
|25.3%
|1.74
|1071
|12.2
|12.5
|7
|3
|23
|DeVonta Smith
|87
|61
|711
|4
|373
|23.3%
|1.91
|831
|9.6
|12.1
|3
|4
|24
|Zay Jones
|86
|60
|578
|1
|376
|22.9%
|1.54
|669
|7.8
|11.5
|8
|6
|25
|Deebo Samuel
|86
|50
|569
|2
|332
|25.9%
|1.71
|407
|4.7
|7.9
|4
|3
|26
|Josh Palmer
|86
|57
|612
|3
|441
|19.5%
|1.39
|705
|8.2
|11.2
|3
|1
|27
|Tee Higgins
|85
|60
|861
|5
|379
|22.4%
|2.27
|944
|11.1
|11.4
|2
|2
|28
|Adam Thielen
|83
|56
|580
|3
|460
|18.0%
|1.26
|814
|9.8
|11.1
|5
|0
|29
|Brandon Aiyuk
|83
|56
|698
|6
|390
|21.3%
|1.79
|782
|9.4
|11.8
|2
|2
|30
|Ja'Marr Chase
|82
|54
|702
|6
|322
|25.5%
|2.18
|776
|9.5
|12.0
|8
|3
|31
|Drake London
|81
|47
|533
|4
|281
|28.8%
|1.90
|851
|10.5
|13.0
|7
|2
|32
|Curtis Samuel
|79
|54
|556
|3
|397
|19.9%
|1.40
|518
|6.6
|9.1
|1
|4
|33
|Allen Lazard
|75
|45
|620
|5
|348
|21.6%
|1.78
|938
|12.5
|12.2
|7
|2
|34
|Mack Hollins
|73
|45
|566
|3
|428
|17.1%
|1.32
|906
|12.4
|13.8
|6
|1
|35
|Marquise Brown
|72
|49
|531
|3
|284
|25.4%
|1.87
|751
|10.4
|11.7
|3
|2
|36
|Chase Claypool
|72
|44
|422
|1
|358
|20.1%
|1.18
|682
|9.5
|11.3
|4
|3
|37
|Brandin Cooks
|71
|44
|520
|1
|316
|22.5%
|1.65
|681
|9.6
|11.8
|3
|4
|38
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|71
|52
|688
|2
|344
|20.6%
|2.00
|557
|7.8
|9.3
|2
|4
|39
|Parris Campbell
|68
|50
|497
|3
|456
|14.9%
|1.09
|409
|6.0
|9.9
|2
|1
|40
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|68
|45
|637
|1
|377
|18.0%
|1.69
|827
|12.2
|11.9
|7
|1
|41
|Jakobi Meyers
|67
|50
|593
|3
|279
|24.0%
|2.13
|653
|9.7
|11.0
|1
|0
|42
|Gabe Davis
|67
|35
|665
|6
|403
|16.6%
|1.65
|1071
|16.0
|13.9
|8
|3
|43
|Nico Collins
|66
|37
|481
|2
|282
|23.4%
|1.71
|786
|11.9
|12.4
|6
|1
|44
|Tyler Boyd
|65
|45
|655
|4
|431
|15.1%
|1.52
|649
|10.0
|10.1
|4
|0
|45
|DeAndre Hopkins
|64
|49
|574
|3
|214
|29.9%
|2.68
|599
|9.4
|10.7
|1
|2
|46
|Robert Woods
|61
|33
|357
|1
|283
|21.6%
|1.26
|541
|8.9
|11.3
|3
|4
|47
|Darnell Mooney
|61
|40
|493
|2
|261
|23.4%
|1.89
|712
|11.7
|14.9
|6
|1
|48
|George Pickens
|61
|37
|512
|2
|407
|15.0%
|1.26
|859
|14.1
|14.5
|4
|3
|49
|Mike Williams
|60
|38
|510
|3
|291
|20.6%
|1.75
|710
|11.8
|13.6
|4
|1
|50
|Alec Pierce
|60
|32
|510
|2
|346
|17.3%
|1.47
|751
|12.5
|11.9
|3
|3
|51
|Jerry Jeudy
|59
|34
|514
|3
|252
|23.4%
|2.04
|741
|12.6
|12.7
|4
|3
|52
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|58
|33
|586
|1
|382
|15.2%
|1.53
|812
|14.0
|13.0
|4
|4
|53
|Marvin Jones
|57
|32
|385
|2
|326
|17.5%
|1.18
|807
|14.2
|11.7
|6
|2
|54
|Rondale Moore
|56
|41
|414
|1
|261
|21.5%
|1.59
|295
|5.3
|8.3
|2
|4
|55
|DeAndre Carter
|53
|39
|466
|3
|418
|12.7%
|1.11
|482
|9.1
|10.6
|2
|0
|56
|Allen Robinson
|52
|33
|339
|3
|356
|14.6%
|0.95
|492
|9.5
|11.0
|10
|1
|57
|Darius Slayton
|52
|33
|566
|2
|229
|22.7%
|2.47
|708
|13.6
|15.4
|1
|3
|58
|K.J. Osborn
|52
|30
|262
|2
|385
|13.5%
|0.68
|443
|8.5
|11.7
|2
|3
|59
|Demarcus Robinson
|50
|33
|338
|1
|234
|21.4%
|1.44
|493
|9.9
|12.5
|6
|2
|60
|Isaiah McKenzie
|50
|35
|359
|4
|267
|18.7%
|1.34
|336
|6.7
|10.2
|3
|2
|61
|Ben Skowronek
|50
|31
|284
|0
|340
|14.7%
|0.84
|361
|7.2
|10.8
|1
|1
|62
|Romeo Doubs
|50
|31
|314
|3
|248
|20.2%
|1.27
|492
|9.8
|12.4
|2
|3
|63
|Michael Gallup
|49
|28
|297
|3
|234
|20.9%
|1.27
|581
|11.9
|13.3
|5
|1
|64
|Corey Davis
|47
|25
|445
|2
|267
|17.6%
|1.67
|676
|14.4
|13.8
|4
|1
|65
|Noah Brown
|47
|30
|399
|1
|296
|15.9%
|1.35
|526
|11.2
|12.3
|4
|1
|66
|Kalif Raymond
|46
|32
|382
|0
|254
|18.1%
|1.50
|444
|9.7
|14.0
|3
|0
|67
|Josh Reynolds
|46
|29
|376
|2
|264
|17.4%
|1.42
|602
|13.1
|13.1
|7
|2
|68
|Devin Duvernay
|45
|35
|378
|3
|288
|15.6%
|1.31
|462
|10.3
|12.4
|7
|1
|69
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|44
|32
|478
|2
|232
|19.0%
|2.06
|517
|11.8
|12.7
|0
|0
|70
|Elijah Moore
|42
|22
|291
|1
|308
|13.6%
|0.94
|570
|13.6
|12.7
|2
|1
|71
|Russell Gage
|41
|30
|242
|1
|239
|17.2%
|1.01
|246
|6.0
|8.9
|3
|2
|72
|Jauan Jennings
|41
|26
|303
|1
|186
|22.0%
|1.63
|321
|7.8
|10.4
|2
|3
|73
|Randall Cobb
|40
|26
|349
|1
|177
|22.6%
|1.97
|430
|10.8
|10.8
|6
|2
|74
|Chris Moore
|40
|27
|314
|2
|261
|15.3%
|1.20
|323
|8.1
|12.6
|3
|2
|75
|Christian Watson
|40
|25
|401
|7
|168
|23.8%
|2.39
|571
|14.3
|16.5
|5
|3
|76
|Greg Dortch
|39
|34
|324
|2
|231
|16.9%
|1.40
|137
|3.5
|7.1
|0
|1
|77
|Jarvis Landry
|38
|25
|272
|1
|184
|20.7%
|1.48
|375
|9.9
|11.4
|3
|0
|78
|DeVante Parker
|38
|23
|436
|1
|265
|14.3%
|1.65
|593
|15.6
|14.5
|3
|0
|79
|Richie James
|38
|31
|300
|2
|188
|20.2%
|1.60
|286
|7.5
|8.9
|0
|2
|80
|Trent Sherfield
|38
|25
|355
|2
|280
|13.6%
|1.27
|405
|10.7
|10.7
|1
|0
|81
|Robby Anderson
|37
|15
|219
|1
|256
|14.5%
|0.86
|496
|13.4
|14.8
|0
|1
|82
|Treylon Burks
|37
|25
|359
|1
|158
|23.4%
|2.27
|421
|11.4
|13.8
|2
|2
|83
|A.J. Green
|36
|18
|121
|1
|250
|14.4%
|0.48
|398
|11.1
|10.4
|4
|1
|84
|Scotty Miller
|36
|22
|177
|0
|156
|23.1%
|1.13
|426
|11.8
|11.7
|1
|0
|85
|Keenan Allen
|35
|22
|308
|2
|147
|23.8%
|2.10
|369
|10.6
|11.4
|4
|0
|86
|Nelson Agholor
|35
|25
|327
|2
|188
|18.6%
|1.74
|401
|11.5
|12.7
|1
|0
|87
|Jahan Dotson
|35
|19
|233
|5
|249
|14.1%
|0.94
|499
|14.3
|13.4
|4
|1
|88
|Mecole Hardman
|34
|25
|297
|4
|185
|18.4%
|1.61
|275
|8.1
|11.7
|1
|2
|89
|Terrace Marshall
|34
|18
|328
|1
|189
|18.0%
|1.74
|418
|12.3
|13.6
|6
|3
|90
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|33
|17
|280
|1
|208
|15.9%
|1.35
|437
|13.2
|13.0
|2
|0
|91
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|33
|19
|347
|2
|256
|12.9%
|1.36
|469
|14.2
|14.1
|1
|1
|92
|Julio Jones
|31
|17
|246
|2
|175
|17.7%
|1.41
|470
|15.2
|13.3
|2
|1
|93
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|31
|23
|227
|1
|121
|25.6%
|1.88
|177
|5.7
|10.3
|0
|1
|94
|DJ Chark
|30
|14
|212
|2
|178
|16.9%
|1.19
|550
|18.3
|14.6
|4
|1
|95
|Quez Watkins
|30
|22
|296
|3
|254
|11.8%
|1.17
|301
|10.0
|12.8
|2
|0
|96
|Hunter Renfrow
|29
|21
|192
|0
|184
|15.8%
|1.04
|162
|5.6
|10.2
|0
|1
|97
|Shi Smith
|29
|14
|168
|0
|236
|12.3%
|0.71
|249
|8.6
|10.8
|1
|2
|98
|Rashod Bateman
|28
|15
|285
|2
|111
|25.2%
|2.57
|365
|13.1
|12.5
|1
|3
|99
|David Bell
|28
|20
|169
|0
|210
|13.3%
|0.80
|186
|6.6
|9.3
|0
|2
|100
|Marquise Goodwin
|27
|20
|282
|3
|195
|13.8%
|1.45
|302
|11.2
|13.7
|5
|0
|101
|Phillip Dorsett
|27
|12
|180
|1
|174
|15.5%
|1.03
|349
|12.9
|14.1
|0
|2
|102
|Kendrick Bourne
|26
|19
|226
|0
|189
|13.8%
|1.20
|227
|8.7
|10.8
|1
|2
|103
|Skyy Moore
|26
|17
|205
|0
|121
|21.5%
|1.69
|239
|9.2
|10.7
|1
|1
|104
|Dante Pettis
|25
|14
|202
|2
|175
|14.3%
|1.15
|303
|12.1
|13.1
|3
|3
|105
|Kendall Hinton
|25
|19
|273
|0
|206
|12.1%
|1.33
|263
|10.5
|12.0
|1
|2
|106
|Tyquan Thornton
|24
|12
|117
|1
|159
|15.1%
|0.74
|280
|11.7
|13.5
|1
|1
|107
|Van Jefferson
|23
|11
|136
|2
|136
|16.9%
|1.00
|365
|15.9
|13.7
|2
|1
|108
|Justin Watson
|22
|13
|221
|2
|168
|13.1%
|1.32
|340
|15.5
|13.0
|2
|1
|109
|Braxton Berrios
|22
|15
|82
|0
|140
|15.7%
|0.59
|60
|2.7
|7.9
|1
|1
|110
|Jamal Agnew
|21
|15
|119
|3
|57
|36.8%
|2.09
|120
|5.7
|10.9
|0
|2
|111
|Isaiah Hodgins
|21
|17
|186
|1
|105
|20.0%
|1.77
|183
|8.7
|13.5
|1
|0
|112
|Brandon Powell
|20
|18
|135
|0
|64
|31.3%
|2.11
|32
|1.6
|4.3
|1
|0
|113
|Laviska Shenault
|20
|17
|167
|1
|50
|40.0%
|3.34
|-21
|-1.0
|4.8
|0
|1
|114
|Damiere Byrd
|17
|10
|241
|2
|100
|17.0%
|2.41
|347
|20.4
|15.4
|0
|0
|115
|Khalil Shakir
|16
|8
|128
|1
|96
|16.7%
|1.33
|166
|10.4
|11.5
|1
|2
|116
|Keelan Cole
|15
|6
|75
|0
|195
|7.7%
|0.38
|254
|17.0
|15.5
|3
|2
|117
|Rashid Shaheed
|15
|12
|239
|1
|95
|15.8%
|2.52
|220
|14.7
|15.2
|0
|0
|118
|River Cracraft
|13
|8
|97
|2
|70
|18.6%
|1.39
|119
|9.2
|12.9
|3
|0
|119
|Trenton Irwin
|13
|8
|111
|1
|103
|12.6%
|1.08
|144
|11.1
|11.0
|1
|0
|120
|DeSean Jackson
|8
|5
|100
|0
|29
|27.6%
|3.45
|171
|21.4
|18.4
|0
|0
Tight Ends (YTD)
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|Routes
|TPRR
|YPRR
|Air Yds
|aDOT
|Rt Depth
|EZ Tgt
|Drops
|1
|Travis Kelce
|108
|77
|968
|12
|390
|27.7%
|2.48
|778
|7.2
|8.0
|9
|6
|2
|Mark Andrews
|86
|56
|654
|5
|306
|28.1%
|2.14
|921
|10.7
|11.1
|8
|4
|3
|T.J. Hockenson
|83
|56
|620
|4
|374
|22.2%
|1.66
|586
|7.1
|9.0
|6
|4
|4
|Tyler Higbee
|78
|50
|444
|0
|305
|25.6%
|1.46
|282
|3.6
|7.1
|4
|7
|5
|Pat Freiermuth
|76
|50
|597
|1
|297
|25.6%
|2.01
|622
|8.2
|10.1
|3
|0
|6
|Zach Ertz
|69
|47
|406
|4
|346
|19.9%
|1.17
|537
|7.8
|7.9
|5
|3
|7
|Gerald Everett
|65
|43
|462
|2
|303
|21.5%
|1.52
|443
|6.8
|8.4
|3
|2
|8
|Hayden Hurst
|63
|48
|400
|2
|323
|19.5%
|1.24
|342
|5.4
|7.5
|1
|0
|9
|Tyler Conklin
|63
|40
|390
|3
|307
|20.5%
|1.27
|481
|7.6
|8.3
|4
|3
|10
|Evan Engram
|59
|42
|386
|2
|345
|17.1%
|1.12
|427
|7.2
|9.7
|5
|3
|11
|Kyle Pitts
|59
|28
|356
|2
|192
|30.7%
|1.85
|777
|13.2
|12.0
|4
|2
|12
|Robert Tonyan
|56
|45
|372
|1
|259
|21.6%
|1.44
|294
|5.2
|8.8
|1
|1
|13
|George Kittle
|54
|38
|472
|4
|305
|17.7%
|1.55
|361
|6.7
|8.8
|6
|0
|14
|David Njoku
|52
|41
|464
|2
|233
|22.3%
|1.99
|375
|7.2
|8.6
|5
|2
|15
|Dallas Goedert
|52
|43
|544
|3
|237
|21.9%
|2.30
|255
|4.9
|7.8
|1
|1
|16
|Dalton Schultz
|52
|35
|343
|3
|217
|24.0%
|1.58
|368
|7.1
|8.2
|5
|1
|17
|Cole Kmet
|50
|35
|408
|5
|267
|18.7%
|1.53
|393
|7.9
|8.6
|3
|2
|18
|Juwan Johnson
|49
|31
|349
|5
|285
|17.2%
|1.22
|445
|9.1
|9.4
|5
|0
|19
|Noah Fant
|46
|37
|382
|2
|231
|19.9%
|1.65
|305
|6.6
|9.4
|4
|0
|20
|Cade Otton
|45
|32
|309
|2
|298
|15.1%
|1.04
|278
|6.2
|7.9
|2
|1
|21
|Foster Moreau
|44
|25
|316
|2
|242
|18.2%
|1.31
|364
|8.3
|9.2
|4
|1
|22
|Dawson Knox
|43
|33
|327
|2
|316
|13.6%
|1.03
|311
|7.2
|9.2
|4
|1
|23
|Logan Thomas
|40
|24
|210
|1
|245
|16.3%
|0.86
|306
|7.6
|8.6
|2
|0
|24
|Hunter Henry
|39
|25
|336
|2
|275
|14.2%
|1.22
|317
|8.1
|8.5
|1
|1
|25
|Austin Hooper
|38
|27
|279
|2
|198
|19.2%
|1.41
|329
|8.7
|9.2
|3
|0
|26
|Kylen Granson
|38
|29
|268
|0
|205
|18.5%
|1.31
|212
|5.6
|8.0
|1
|1
|27
|Mike Gesicki
|37
|24
|269
|4
|254
|14.6%
|1.06
|337
|9.1
|8.7
|7
|1
|28
|Greg Dulcich
|37
|25
|319
|1
|198
|18.7%
|1.61
|427
|11.6
|10.4
|1
|1
|29
|Isaiah Likely
|37
|22
|236
|2
|160
|23.1%
|1.48
|282
|7.6
|8.4
|4
|2
|30
|Harrison Bryant
|34
|24
|185
|1
|197
|17.3%
|0.94
|226
|6.7
|8.9
|3
|1
|31
|Will Dissly
|33
|30
|297
|3
|187
|17.6%
|1.59
|146
|4.4
|8.6
|1
|2
|32
|Irv Smith
|33
|22
|168
|2
|152
|21.7%
|1.11
|162
|4.9
|7.5
|2
|1
|33
|Jordan Akins
|32
|24
|321
|2
|173
|18.5%
|1.86
|147
|4.6
|9.0
|1
|1
|34
|Cameron Brate
|29
|16
|137
|0
|163
|17.8%
|0.84
|190
|6.5
|7.8
|2
|1
|35
|Jonnu Smith
|29
|22
|200
|0
|116
|25.0%
|1.72
|83
|2.9
|5.7
|0
|0
|36
|Jelani Woods
|26
|17
|205
|3
|132
|19.7%
|1.55
|287
|11.0
|11.6
|3
|3
|37
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|25
|15
|275
|1
|90
|27.8%
|3.06
|229
|9.2
|10.3
|2
|1
|38
|Darren Waller
|24
|16
|175
|1
|135
|17.8%
|1.30
|267
|11.1
|10.9
|3
|3
|39
|Ian Thomas
|24
|17
|165
|0
|107
|22.4%
|1.54
|51
|2.1
|4.7
|0
|1
|40
|Noah Gray
|24
|19
|189
|1
|161
|14.9%
|1.17
|151
|6.3
|6.9
|2
|1
|41
|Mo Alie-Cox
|23
|17
|183
|2
|206
|11.2%
|0.89
|111
|4.8
|7.2
|1
|1
|42
|Daniel Bellinger
|23
|21
|176
|2
|120
|19.2%
|1.47
|58
|2.5
|6.0
|1
|1
|43
|John Bates
|22
|14
|108
|1
|97
|22.7%
|1.11
|124
|5.6
|7.0
|2
|2
|44
|Brevin Jordan
|22
|10
|78
|0
|101
|21.8%
|0.77
|140
|6.4
|7.9
|1
|2
|45
|O.J. Howard
|21
|9
|119
|2
|104
|20.2%
|1.14
|217
|10.3
|8.5
|1
|0
|46
|Tommy Tremble
|21
|11
|101
|2
|160
|13.1%
|0.63
|198
|9.4
|8.8
|1
|2
|47
|Pharaoh Brown
|20
|12
|117
|0
|97
|20.6%
|1.21
|120
|6.0
|8.1
|1
|1
|48
|Johnny Mundt
|19
|17
|117
|1
|110
|17.3%
|1.06
|25
|1.3
|6.5
|1
|2
|49
|Zach Gentry
|19
|16
|104
|0
|114
|16.7%
|0.91
|39
|2.0
|6.2
|1
|0
|50
|Adam Trautman
|19
|16
|173
|1
|108
|17.6%
|1.60
|98
|5.2
|7.1
|0
|0
|51
|Jake Ferguson
|19
|16
|139
|2
|80
|23.8%
|1.74
|66
|3.5
|5.7
|1
|0
|52
|Colby Parkinson
|17
|14
|184
|1
|104
|16.3%
|1.77
|117
|6.9
|10.5
|0
|0
|53
|C.J. Uzomah
|15
|14
|130
|0
|148
|10.1%
|0.88
|48
|3.2
|7.6
|0
|0
|54
|Tanner Hudson
|15
|10
|132
|0
|135
|11.1%
|0.98
|104
|7.0
|8.8
|0
|0
|55
|Brock Wright
|15
|13
|141
|1
|103
|14.6%
|1.37
|34
|2.3
|6.7
|1
|1
|56
|Joe Fortson
|12
|9
|108
|2
|86
|14.0%
|1.26
|99
|8.2
|10.6
|3
|0
|57
|Jack Stoll
|11
|8
|97
|0
|126
|8.7%
|0.77
|74
|6.7
|9.1
|0
|0
|58
|Trey McBride
|11
|9
|46
|0
|128
|8.6%
|0.36
|35
|3.1
|8.2
|0
|0
|59
|Taysom Hill
|10
|6
|64
|2
|75
|13.3%
|0.85
|83
|8.3
|9.1
|1
|1