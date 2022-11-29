Fantasy Football
Target Breakdown: Week 12 WR and TE Usage Recap & Week 13 Waivers Preview

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian 
November 29, 2022

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

Share Comparisons

Below we show target, route and air-yard shares for Week 12, compared to numbers for the season as a whole. Sorting by the delta columns is a quick way to find role changes, injuries, trends, outliers, etc. 

Wide Receivers

 Sn. W12Sn. SZNSnap Sh ΔTgt W12Tgt SZNTgt Sh ΔAY W12AY SZNAY Sh Δ
1DK Metcalf90.5%77.8%12.7%40.5%26.7%13.8%39.5%37.1%2.4%
2Stefon Diggs77.0%76.9%0.1%38.5%29.5%9.0%40.8%37.5%3.3%
3CeeDee Lamb78.3%87.9%-9.6%37.9%31.1%6.8%49.4%42.1%7.3%
4Zay Jones90.2%87.5%2.7%37.8%23.0%14.8%51.5%25.5%26.0%
5DeVonta Smith92.4%90.3%2.1%36.0%26.2%9.8%45.7%31.1%14.6%
6DJ Moore96.9%96.8%0.1%35.3%27.1%8.2%75.6%45.7%29.9%
7Michael Pittman100.0%96.4%3.6%34.4%25.3%9.1%41.4%29.0%12.4%
8Amari Cooper94.7%84.5%10.2%33.3%26.3%7.0%51.1%38.0%13.1%
9Olamide Zaccheaus76.4%67.2%9.2%33.3%15.1%18.2%52.3%16.3%36.0%
10Chris Godwin95.5%79.2%16.3%31.0%22.3%8.7%25.5%19.5%6.0%
11Davante Adams100.0%94.7%5.3%30.6%32.0%-1.4%31.6%41.6%-10.0%
12Van Jefferson87.0%55.8%31.2%30.4%17.5%12.9%57.5%31.4%26.1%
13Chris Olave66.0%67.3%-1.3%30.0%26.1%3.9%47.7%42.4%5.3%
14Justin Jefferson97.0%96.2%0.8%29.7%28.1%1.6%49.3%41.4%7.9%
15Marquise Brown96.9%95.2%1.7%29.6%26.8%2.8%35.3%41.3%-6.0%
16Amon-Ra St. Brown88.1%74.6%13.5%28.6%28.3%0.3%36.3%23.9%12.4%
17Diontae Johnson95.5%91.9%3.6%28.6%24.5%4.1%35.0%29.4%5.6%
18Garrett Wilson82.0%70.7%11.3%28.6%22.8%5.8%34.5%23.3%11.2%
19Kendall Hinton91.2%53.0%38.2%28.1%9.3%18.8%23.2%9.9%13.3%
20Michael Gallup75.4%71.5%3.9%27.6%18.2%9.4%37.9%24.5%13.4%
21Terry McLaurin81.7%90.1%-8.4%27.3%22.3%5.0%41.9%37.6%4.3%
22Adam Thielen92.4%92.7%-0.3%27.0%19.8%7.2%21.8%26.5%-4.7%
23Jaylen Waddle61.1%74.7%-13.6%26.3%22.0%4.3%37.3%28.8%8.5%
24Isaiah McKenzie74.3%54.5%19.8%25.6%12.5%13.1%35.5%10.3%25.2%
25Courtland Sutton93.0%92.9%0.1%25.0%25.0%0.0%29.3%33.1%-3.8%
26Tee Higgins81.8%67.5%14.3%25.0%21.8%3.2%52.3%32.1%20.2%
27Christian Kirk90.2%89.5%0.7%24.3%24.5%-0.2%26.6%31.0%-4.4%
28A.J. Brown96.2%83.6%12.6%24.0%28.8%-4.8%25.6%40.6%-15.0%
29Christian Watson91.8%47.0%44.8%24.0%12.1%11.9%40.3%18.7%21.6%
30Tyreek Hill58.3%74.5%-16.2%23.7%30.1%-6.4%22.1%38.9%-16.8%
31Nico Collins77.6%71.3%6.3%23.7%18.1%5.6%37.0%28.3%8.7%
32Nelson Agholor78.2%45.8%32.4%22.9%12.4%10.5%27.7%18.0%9.7%
33DeAndre Hopkins73.4%87.2%-13.8%22.2%30.5%-8.3%36.5%45.8%-9.3%
34Brandon Aiyuk97.0%91.8%5.2%21.6%21.4%0.2%46.5%30.1%16.4%
35Mike Evans90.9%84.0%6.9%21.4%20.5%0.9%49.0%35.8%13.2%
36George Pickens77.6%78.6%-1.0%21.4%15.4%6.0%55.0%26.6%28.4%
37DeAndre Carter79.7%72.7%7.0%21.3%11.3%10.0%33.2%16.4%16.8%
38Chase Claypool66.1%42.8%23.3%20.8%17.4%3.4%50.9%21.9%29.0%
39Darius Slayton84.8%58.8%26.0%20.7%20.8%-0.1%50.7%37.6%13.1%
40Richie James69.5%36.4%33.1%20.7%14.1%6.6%17.8%16.3%1.5%
41Quez Watkins83.5%59.2%24.3%20.0%8.4%11.6%27.7%12.8%14.9%
42Deebo Samuel79.1%79.4%-0.3%18.9%24.4%-5.5%9.8%15.8%-6.0%
43Tyler Lockett87.3%80.3%7.0%18.9%22.7%-3.8%29.0%34.4%-5.4%
44Jauan Jennings41.8%40.2%1.6%18.9%11.7%7.2%23.7%13.4%10.3%
45Robert Woods80.4%73.4%7.0%17.6%21.5%-3.9%21.8%24.4%-2.6%
46Treylon Burks66.1%55.0%11.1%17.6%18.4%-0.8%36.1%25.5%10.6%
47Terrace Marshall62.5%68.6%-6.1%17.6%16.0%1.6%23.3%26.5%-3.2%
48Nick Westbrook-Ikhine75.0%73.1%1.9%17.6%13.4%4.2%20.1%22.5%-2.4%
49Ben Skowronek63.0%80.0%-17.0%17.4%12.8%4.6%0.1%13.4%-13.3%
50Kalif Raymond79.1%61.0%18.1%17.1%13.8%3.3%19.9%18.4%1.5%
51Drake London89.1%79.5%9.6%16.7%26.7%-10.0%19.0%25.2%-6.2%
52Devin Duvernay76.5%67.0%9.5%16.7%12.5%4.2%13.6%14.7%-1.1%
53David Bell64.0%48.1%15.9%16.7%8.1%8.6%4.2%6.4%-2.2%
54Skyy Moore44.4%26.4%18.0%16.2%7.1%9.1%10.5%8.4%2.1%
55Randall Cobb44.9%45.2%-0.3%16.0%13.3%2.7%18.9%17.4%1.5%
56Joshua Palmer95.3%84.7%10.6%14.9%19.0%-4.1%37.4%27.3%10.1%
57Keenan Allen89.1%55.1%34.0%14.9%13.0%1.9%32.9%21.7%11.2%
58DJ Chark73.1%64.6%8.5%14.3%14.4%-0.1%34.7%33.6%1.1%
59Mack Hollins96.1%93.6%2.5%13.9%16.4%-2.5%17.7%25.1%-7.4%
60Isaiah Hodgins67.8%63.6%4.2%13.8%17.6%-3.8%21.4%10.4%11.0%
61Marquez Valdes-Scantling56.9%72.4%-15.5%13.5%12.7%0.8%24.6%21.9%2.7%
62Jamal Agnew24.6%12.8%11.8%13.5%7.4%6.1%6.3%6.1%0.2%
63Jarvis Landry56.6%59.6%-3.0%13.3%15.6%-2.3%12.8%14.8%-2.0%
64Demarcus Robinson57.4%55.9%1.5%13.3%14.5%-1.2%16.9%16.7%0.2%
65Brandin Cooks74.1%81.0%-6.9%13.2%20.6%-7.4%24.8%29.5%-4.7%
66Trent Sherfield62.5%57.6%4.9%13.2%9.4%3.8%19.5%10.7%8.8%
67Lance McCutcheon48.2%13.2%35.0%13.0%12.5%0.5%21.4%21.5%-0.1%
68Gabe Davis89.2%92.0%-2.8%12.8%16.4%-3.6%17.0%30.5%-13.5%
69Brandon Johnson70.0%0.0%70.0%12.5%0.0%12.5%11.9%0.0%11.9%
70Allen Lazard100.0%90.0%10.0%12.0%21.0%-9.0%18.6%33.2%-14.6%
71Laviska Shenault43.8%24.2%19.6%11.8%11.4%0.4%-3.2%-1.8%-1.4%
72Jakobi Meyers29.1%79.6%-50.5%11.4%22.8%-11.4%28.9%32.4%-3.5%
73DeVante Parker85.5%69.0%16.5%11.4%12.6%-1.2%24.3%26.7%-2.4%
74Kendrick Bourne69.1%42.7%26.4%11.4%8.2%3.2%10.7%10.6%0.1%
75Donovan Peoples-Jones96.0%88.8%7.2%11.1%18.6%-7.5%11.5%24.2%-12.7%
76Robbie Anderson43.8%35.0%8.8%11.1%17.6%-6.5%13.0%31.0%-18.0%
77Tyler Boyd74.2%79.6%-5.4%11.1%14.7%-3.6%10.9%21.3%-10.4%
78Trenton Irwin75.8%59.7%16.1%11.1%8.8%2.3%21.5%14.2%7.3%
79Corey Davis68.9%71.0%-2.2%10.7%13.6%-2.9%10.9%26.7%-15.8%
80DeSean Jackson14.7%14.3%0.4%10.0%9.8%0.2%21.6%26.3%-4.7%
81Rashid Shaheed54.7%24.5%30.2%10.0%5.7%4.3%19.9%11.1%8.8%
82Julio Jones62.1%47.5%14.6%9.5%10.5%-1.0%21.0%22.3%-1.3%
83Parris Campbell87.1%84.2%2.9%9.4%15.3%-5.9%10.8%14.1%-3.3%
84Equanimeous St. Brown41.1%64.3%-23.2%8.3%14.6%-6.3%8.9%20.9%-12.0%
85Dante Pettis39.3%46.0%-6.7%8.3%11.6%-3.3%9.1%14.0%-4.9%
86Byron Pringle53.6%26.3%27.3%8.3%9.3%-1.0%9.6%15.2%-5.6%
87JuJu Smith-Schuster38.9%67.0%-28.1%8.1%17.1%-9.0%10.4%19.5%-9.1%
88Marvin Jones59.0%71.4%-12.4%8.1%15.1%-7.0%8.5%26.6%-18.1%
89Marquise Goodwin42.9%49.3%-6.4%8.1%9.3%-1.2%9.7%12.3%-2.6%
90Chris Moore62.1%58.9%3.2%7.9%12.1%-4.2%17.0%12.3%4.7%
91A.J. Green53.1%56.2%-3.1%7.4%10.0%-2.6%12.6%15.6%-3.0%
92Elijah Moore34.4%65.6%-31.2%7.1%12.2%-5.1%22.7%21.5%1.2%
93Alec Pierce69.4%62.7%6.7%6.3%13.8%-7.5%13.3%28.9%-15.6%
94Keelan Cole64.9%48.8%16.1%5.6%7.9%-2.3%3.7%15.6%-11.9%
95K.J. Osborn54.6%74.5%-20.0%5.4%12.3%-6.9%8.5%15.5%-7.0%
96Jahan Dotson60.0%70.9%-10.9%4.5%10.6%-6.1%10.7%18.7%-8.0%
97Denzel Mims29.5%63.4%-33.9%3.6%12.2%-8.6%4.4%21.8%-17.4%
98Darnell Mooney32.1%83.2%-51.1%0.0%27.7%-27.7% 35.4%-35.4%
99Curtis Samuel58.3%75.0%-16.7%0.0%19.7%-19.7% 16.1%-16.1%
100Josh Reynolds9.0%71.4%-62.4%0.0%17.2%-17.2% 27.5%-27.5%
101Noah Brown44.9%76.9%-32.0%0.0%15.5%-15.5% 22.2%-22.2%
102Tyquan Thornton36.4%56.4%-20.0%0.0%12.5%-12.5% 20.5%-20.5%
103Scotty Miller3.0%30.8%-27.8%0.0%11.4%-11.4% 16.9%-16.9%
104Damiere Byrd40.0%36.9%3.1%0.0%10.9%-10.9% 21.9%-21.9%
105Ashton Dulin35.5%30.2%5.3%0.0%9.7%-9.7% 18.7%-18.7%
106Khalil Shakir44.6%30.8%13.8%0.0%7.1%-7.1% 8.1%-8.1%
107Cooper Kupp 95.2%  31.1%  35.1% 
108Ja'Marr Chase 95.3%  27.7%  36.5% 
109Rondale Moore 81.0%  22.9%  18.0% 
110Jerry Jeudy 65.0%  18.4%  24.8% 
111Mike Williams 79.3%  18.1%  32.8% 
112Romeo Doubs 69.7%  15.9%  21.1% 
113Allen Robinson 90.8%  14.9%  20.8% 
114Hunter Renfrow 68.8%  14.4%  9.1% 
115Russell Gage 66.1%  14.3%  9.2% 
116Greg Dortch 43.9%  12.3%  7.8% 
117Mecole Hardman 52.5%  10.8%  12.3% 
118KJ Hamler 48.4%  7.5%  19.3% 

Tight Ends

 Sn. W12Sn. SZNSnap Sh ΔTgt W12Tgt SZNTgt Sh ΔAY W12AY SZNAY Sh Δ
1Jelani Woods62.9%27.9%35.0%28.1%5.6%22.5%33.1%13.1%20.0%
2Cole Kmet100.0%93.5%6.5%25.0%18.0%7.0%22.1%17.7%4.4%
3Hayden Hurst63.6%63.9%-0.3%25.0%14.7%10.3%16.4%10.0%6.4%
4Mark Andrews83.8%80.3%3.5%23.3%27.9%-4.6%27.5%34.8%-7.3%
5Travis Kelce81.9%78.8%3.1%21.6%24.6%-3.0%25.3%24.2%1.1%
6Josh Oliver61.8%44.2%17.6%20.0%7.8%12.2%20.0%5.9%14.1%
7David Njoku80.0%78.5%1.5%19.4%17.9%1.5%15.9%16.0%-0.1%
8Foster Moreau100.0%82.1%17.9%19.4%13.7%5.7%30.9%12.2%18.7%
9John Bates60.0%43.1%16.9%18.2%7.3%10.9%24.7%4.6%20.1%
10T.J. Hockenson78.8%85.2%-6.4%16.2%22.1%-5.9%12.3%14.7%-2.4%
11Chigoziem Okonkwo33.9%30.9%3.0%14.7%9.4%5.3%15.9%11.9%4.0%
12Pat Freiermuth70.2%69.0%1.2%14.3%20.7%-6.4%16.5%19.7%-3.2%
13Hunter Henry70.9%76.1%-5.2%14.3%10.7%3.6%14.2%12.4%1.8%
14Dalton Schultz84.1%74.1%10.0%13.8%17.4%-3.6%8.7%13.3%-4.6%
15Logan Thomas70.0%68.2%1.8%13.6%13.8%-0.2%4.3%12.8%-8.5%
16Jordan Akins51.7%36.7%15.0%13.2%9.1%4.1%5.5%7.1%-1.6%
17MyCole Pruitt54.6%30.6%24.0%12.5%6.6%5.9%5.8%1.7%4.1%
18Robert Tonyan51.0%52.7%-1.7%12.0%13.8%-1.8%6.3%9.2%-2.9%
19Cameron Brate50.0%55.2%-5.2%11.9%11.5%0.4%7.2%9.1%-1.9%
20Austin Hooper66.1%51.8%14.3%11.8%12.3%-0.5%7.6%12.9%-5.3%
21Ian Thomas56.3%53.3%3.0%11.8%8.6%3.2%-0.5%2.7%-3.2%
22Tommy Tremble75.0%49.4%25.6%11.8%8.5%3.3%9.3%10.2%-0.9%
23Trey McBride79.7%39.3%40.4%11.1%8.1%3.0%5.8%3.8%2.0%
24George Kittle97.0%92.2%4.8%10.8%17.6%-6.8%9.9%15.6%-5.7%
25Tyler Conklin78.7%78.8%-0.1%10.7%16.2%-5.5%16.5%16.9%-0.4%
26C.J. Uzomah77.1%55.6%21.5%10.7%7.1%3.6%5.1%2.2%2.9%
27Jake Ferguson47.8%46.5%1.3%10.3%8.5%1.8%4.2%4.4%-0.2%
28Greg Dulcich86.0%78.1%7.9%9.4%15.5%-6.1%9.2%20.0%-10.8%
29Mo Alie-Cox35.5%51.3%-15.8%9.4%7.1%2.3%8.1%5.2%2.9%
30Brycen Hopkins40.7%16.5%24.2%8.7%5.7%3.0%8.1%4.9%3.2%
31Brock Wright65.7%51.5%14.2%8.6%6.4%2.2%1.4%2.8%-1.4%
32Gerald Everett56.3%60.3%-4.1%8.5%14.0%-5.5%1.9%14.7%-12.8%
33Parker Hesse60.0%61.5%-1.5%8.3%5.5%2.8%7.4%4.1%3.3%
34Noah Fant60.3%60.4%-0.1%8.1%11.9%-3.8%9.8%10.1%-0.3%
35Will Dissly76.2%65.3%10.9%8.1%9.0%-0.9%8.1%5.2%2.9%
36Lawrence Cager44.1%51.2%-7.1%6.9%6.8%0.1%0.0%6.3%-6.3%
37Juwan Johnson45.3%67.1%-21.8%6.7%13.0%-6.3%8.8%12.6%-3.8%
38Taysom Hill47.2%29.5%17.7%6.7%4.1%2.6%6.2%1.3%4.9%
39Harrison Bryant25.3%54.2%-28.9%5.6%11.0%-5.4%2.4%7.7%-5.3%
40Noah Gray68.1%50.9%17.2%5.4%6.0%-0.6%1.4%4.7%-3.3%
41Dawson Knox77.0%79.1%-2.1%5.1%11.7%-6.6%3.9%9.8%-5.9%
42Zach Gentry53.7%47.4%6.3%3.6%5.9%-2.3%-2.2%1.6%-3.8%
43Tanner Hudson20.3%34.5%-14.2%3.4%9.8%-6.4%4.8%10.9%-6.1%
44Evan Engram83.6%76.8%6.8%2.7%13.7%-11.0%1.7%13.8%-12.1%
45Mike Gesicki54.2%51.7%2.5%2.6%9.4%-6.8%2.5%8.8%-6.3%
46Tyler Higbee59.3%85.6%-26.3%0.0%21.1%-21.1% 11.2%-11.2%
47Jonnu Smith29.1%49.6%-20.5%0.0%11.1%-11.1% 5.0%-5.0%
48Cade Otton53.0%69.2%-16.2%0.0%10.1%-10.1% 9.7%-9.7%
49Jack Stoll79.8%47.1%32.7%0.0%5.0%-5.0% 3.4%-3.4%
50Kyle Pitts 71.9%  27.8%  34.0% 
51Dallas Goedert 87.0%  20.5%  14.0% 
52Darren Waller 61.5%  16.4%  22.5% 
53Isaiah Likely 38.1%  13.4%  11.2% 
54Daniel Bellinger 60.8%  11.3%  4.5% 

   

Season Stats (Targets, Routes, Air Yards, TPRR, YPRR, Etc.)

Key

  • Rts = Routes Run
  • TPRR = Targets per Route
  • YPRR = Yards per Route
  • AY = Air Yards
  • aDOT = average depth of target
  • Rt Dppth = average route depth
  • EZ tgt = targets in end zone

Wide Receivers (YTD)

 TgtRecYardsTDRtsTPRRYPRRAir YdsaDOTRt DpthEZ TgtDrops
1Davante Adams123719991040130.7%2.49137411.211.6112
2Stefon Diggs119841110937431.8%2.97133611.212.1102
3Justin Jefferson116811232543726.5%2.82119410.312.3113
4Tyreek Hill115871233434133.7%3.62133211.612.743
5CeeDee Lamb10464857533431.1%2.57114011.011.732
6Michael Pittman10374739243923.5%1.687146.98.733
7Cooper Kupp9875812633029.7%2.467157.39.962
8Diontae Johnson9456505040923.0%1.2393710.012.662
9Amari Cooper9357792735526.2%2.23124313.412.7104
10DK Metcalf9259671432628.2%2.06103711.314.1161
11Chris Olave9256822332528.3%2.53135814.814.231
12Christian Kirk9156725738723.5%1.878429.310.266
13DJ Moore8846605434825.3%1.74107112.212.573
14Courtland Sutton8852688140121.9%1.72107912.313.0115
15Amon-Ra St. Brown8865716426433.3%2.715436.28.744
16Chris Godwin8660585233325.8%1.765266.18.622
17A.J. Brown8653831731227.6%2.6693010.811.385
18Terry McLaurin8654840240021.5%2.10117313.613.651
19Mike Evans8551702338821.9%1.81112513.212.075
20Jaylen Waddle8556963634624.6%2.78100711.813.756
21Tee Higgins8057826434823.0%2.3788911.111.422
22Zay Jones7958562134622.8%1.626217.911.574
23DeVonta Smith7956609333323.7%1.837179.112.234
24Garrett Wilson7949628431525.1%1.996758.511.593
25Tyler Lockett7857708633823.1%2.0992111.812.171
26Adam Thielen7754553342418.2%1.307459.711.150
27Deebo Samuel7644511229226.0%1.753464.68.043
28Josh Palmer7550552339119.2%1.416258.311.131
29Brandon Aiyuk7451652634521.4%1.897169.712.021
30Ja'Marr Chase7447605629325.3%2.067079.612.283
31Curtis Samuel7248493336020.0%1.374666.59.114
32Marquise Brown7249531328425.4%1.8775110.411.732
33Brandin Cooks7144520131622.5%1.656819.611.834
34Allen Lazard6940553531821.7%1.7486812.612.272
35Drake London6941438425926.6%1.696729.712.861
36JuJu Smith-Schuster6749653232120.9%2.035317.99.424
37Chase Claypool6639394133819.5%1.176569.911.543
38Donovan Peoples-Jones6542593135518.3%1.6780212.312.071
39DeAndre Hopkins6449574321429.9%2.685999.410.712
40Mack Hollins6440531339816.1%1.3385113.313.961
41Parris Campbell6346454342414.9%1.073816.110.021
42Jakobi Meyers6247571325624.2%2.2361810.011.110
43Darnell Mooney6140493226123.4%1.8971211.714.961
44Tyler Boyd6041595440115.0%1.485899.810.140
45Mike Williams6038510329120.6%1.7571011.813.641
46Gabe Davis6033650537316.1%1.7495916.013.863
47George Pickens5936510238215.4%1.3484614.314.443
48Robert Woods5632351125222.2%1.394978.911.133
49Rondale Moore5641414126121.5%1.592955.38.324
50Nico Collins5634446125422.0%1.7661711.012.231
51Jerry Jeudy5530449324422.5%1.8468212.412.743
52Marvin Jones5331368230117.6%1.2272913.711.562
53Allen Robinson5233339335614.6%0.954929.511.0101
54Marquez Valdes-Scantling5231515136414.3%1.4165212.512.634
55Alec Pierce5228424131616.5%1.3464912.512.122
56DeAndre Carter5138452338013.4%1.194639.110.520
57Romeo Doubs5031314324820.2%1.274929.812.423
58K.J. Osborn4928245235713.7%0.694178.511.923
59Ben Skowronek4729254031614.9%0.803266.910.511
60Isaiah McKenzie4530315424218.6%1.303167.010.032
61Noah Brown4528384126816.8%1.4351211.412.141
62Kalif Raymond4430370024518.0%1.514359.914.030
63Darius Slayton4427476219722.3%2.4257713.115.413
64Demarcus Robinson4226297120021.0%1.4944310.512.662
65Josh Reynolds4226357223118.2%1.5558213.913.572
66Michael Gallup4224274120820.2%1.3250912.113.441
67Russell Gage4029231122118.1%1.052375.98.932
68Olamide Zaccheaus3930465221018.6%2.2142210.812.400
69Greg Dortch3934324223116.9%1.401373.57.101
70Devin Duvernay3929344325015.6%1.3843511.212.971
71Chris Moore3724268224215.3%1.113038.212.732
72Robbie Anderson3715219125614.5%0.8649613.414.801
73Corey Davis3720360222216.7%1.6257015.414.231
74Jauan Jennings3724269116822.0%1.602867.710.423
75A.J. Green3618121125014.4%0.4839811.110.441
76Randall Cobb3626349116422.0%2.1336010.010.741
77Elijah Moore3620284126413.6%1.0851914.413.111
78Treylon Burks3624334015323.5%2.1839511.013.712
79Jarvis Landry3523258116221.6%1.5935610.211.430
80Richie James3528280217020.6%1.652707.79.002
81Trent Sherfield3524280125413.8%1.1036410.410.610
82DeVante Parker3421420123414.5%1.7954816.114.830
83Mecole Hardman3425297418518.4%1.612758.111.712
84Scotty Miller3421170014723.1%1.1638811.411.610
85Terrace Marshall3418328118918.0%1.7441812.313.663
86Christian Watson3422353613924.5%2.5444913.215.943
87Nelson Agholor3223310216918.9%1.8335711.212.600
88Nick Westbrook-Ikhine3118343222613.7%1.5245914.814.210
89Wan'Dale Robinson3123227112125.6%1.881775.710.301
90Marquez Callaway3016158117716.9%0.8934911.614.230
91Equanimeous St. Brown2914195119115.2%1.0235112.112.420
92Hunter Renfrow2921192018415.8%1.041625.610.201
93Shi Smith2914168023612.3%0.712498.610.812
94Rashod Bateman2815285211125.2%2.5736513.112.513
95David Bell2720169020813.0%0.811796.69.402
96Tre'Quan Smith2618272115317.0%1.7832312.411.610
97Jahan Dotson2614179420812.5%0.8641415.913.741
98Skyy Moore2617205011123.4%1.852399.210.611
99Julio Jones2514218213718.2%1.5937415.013.421
100Marquise Goodwin2519265317314.5%1.5326710.713.040
101Phillip Dorsett2410162114416.7%1.1332913.714.502
102Sterling Shepard241315418528.2%1.812329.711.301
103Kendrick Bourne2418211017313.9%1.222148.910.511
104DJ Chark249114213717.5%0.8344118.414.641
105Quez Watkins2417259322710.6%1.1428712.012.820
106Kendall Hinton2418262018712.8%1.4025410.612.012
107Dante Pettis2313188215714.6%1.2026611.513.133
108Sammy Watkins2213206014615.1%1.4125211.413.421
109Michael Thomas221617139922.2%1.7322610.312.730
110Keenan Allen211622019721.6%2.2721410.211.230
111Justin Watson2112206215313.7%1.3532715.613.121
112Tyquan Thornton211086114614.4%0.5921510.213.411
113Jamal Agnew201511935139.2%2.331155.810.601
114Laviska Shenault201716715040.0%3.34-21-1.04.801
115Van Jefferson20997210618.9%0.9231315.713.321
116Michael Bandy20974012715.7%0.5821810.912.900
117Braxton Berrios191373012814.8%0.57633.38.601
118Ray-Ray McCloud1811174110217.6%1.7126914.913.011
119Ashton Dulin181216808820.5%1.9122612.612.510
120Breshad Perriman178101110915.6%0.9322913.413.531
121KhaDarel Hodge171219714438.6%4.4819511.514.312
122David Sills1711106011115.3%0.951337.813.000
123Damiere Byrd16922928818.2%2.6033921.215.800
124Marcus Johnson16663012512.8%0.5017310.814.820
125Brandon Powell16149605827.6%1.66452.84.710
126Denzel Mims16713809816.3%1.4119712.313.402
127Keelan Cole1567501738.7%0.4325417.015.432
128Tom Kennedy158141012012.5%1.181369.111.910
129Isaiah Hodgins151214207520.0%1.891389.214.100
130Khalil Shakir15711819116.5%1.3016210.811.412
131Cedrick Wilson14996010014.0%0.9614610.411.910
132Cam Sims1467501539.2%0.4924217.315.410
133KJ Hamler14716501459.7%1.1431922.815.700
134Jamison Crowder1366006619.7%0.911199.110.800
135Zach Pascal131112318714.9%1.41584.510.400
136Dee Eskridge1375808814.8%0.66554.210.510
137Kyle Philips1387804628.3%1.70987.510.901
138Trenton Irwin12799110111.9%0.9813511.311.010
139Dyami Brown12514326717.9%2.1325621.417.401
140Kadarius Toney1186914425.0%1.57413.710.102
141Rashid Shaheed11816417315.1%2.2516414.915.400

   

Tight Ends (YTD)

 TgtRecYardsTDRoutesTPRRYPRRAYaDOTRt DpthEZ TgtDrops
1Travis Kelce102739121236527.9%2.507457.37.996
2Mark Andrews7952601527229.0%2.2184510.711.183
3T.J. Hockenson7752587434022.6%1.735387.09.264
4Tyler Higbee7348430028825.3%1.492573.57.037
5Pat Freiermuth7147521128025.4%1.865647.99.930
6Zach Ertz6947406434619.9%1.175377.87.953
7Hayden Hurst6046388231718.9%1.223015.07.510
8Gerald Everett5938382227321.6%1.404006.88.522
9Kyle Pitts5928356219230.7%1.8577713.212.042
10Tyler Conklin5638381326721.0%1.434407.88.442
11Robert Tonyan5444362124222.3%1.502745.18.701
12Evan Engram5237356131516.5%1.133967.69.752
13David Njoku5241464223322.3%1.993757.28.652
14Dallas Goedert5243544323721.9%2.302554.97.811
15George Kittle5136450426319.4%1.713446.78.760
16Juwan Johnson4931349528517.2%1.224459.19.450
17Dalton Schultz4633310319224.0%1.612926.38.040
18Cole Kmet4329336524617.5%1.373367.88.532
19Dawson Knox4233327228614.7%1.143137.49.441
20Noah Fant4133340121019.5%1.622616.49.520
21Foster Moreau4124284222018.6%1.293137.69.241
22Logan Thomas3621190121716.6%0.882797.78.820
23Mike Gesicki3624269424614.6%1.093349.38.871
24Cade Otton3526281125413.8%1.112306.67.911
25Hunter Henry3423323224813.7%1.302858.48.510
26Austin Hooper3324257217818.5%1.442848.69.131
27Irv Smith3322168215221.7%1.111624.97.521
28Harrison Bryant3323179118118.2%0.992286.98.931
29Isaiah Likely3318206214922.1%1.382617.98.542
30Kylen Granson3225249018517.3%1.351685.28.201
31Will Dissly3128275316718.6%1.651404.58.412
32Cameron Brate2916137016317.8%0.841906.57.821
33Greg Dulcich2919234117916.2%1.3134511.910.511
34Jonnu Smith2720194010725.2%1.81843.15.900
35Jordan Akins2621300214817.6%2.031345.19.710
36Darren Waller2416175113517.8%1.3026711.110.933
37Ian Thomas2417165010722.4%1.54512.14.701
38Noah Gray2318174114515.9%1.201386.06.421
39Mo Alie-Cox2216177219811.1%0.891135.27.211
40John Bates221410819024.4%1.201245.67.322
41Jelani Woods2215177312118.2%1.4625211.512.033
42O.J. Howard219119210420.2%1.1421710.38.510
43Tommy Tremble2111101216013.1%0.631989.48.812
44Chigoziem Okonkwo201120717128.2%2.9221110.610.321
45Pharaoh Brown191110609120.9%1.161216.48.311
46Johnny Mundt1816105110517.1%1.00261.46.712
47Josh Oliver181113029219.6%1.411176.59.131
48Zach Gentry181596010317.5%0.93331.96.110
49Daniel Bellinger181615229119.8%1.67553.06.111
50Eric Saubert1710111110116.8%1.101569.28.831
51Brevin Jordan1763209018.9%0.361136.78.011
52Jake Ferguson171414027522.7%1.87724.36.110
53Adam Trautman161414519217.4%1.58915.76.800
54Colby Parkinson161317219516.8%1.811076.710.200
55Tanner Hudson1510132013511.1%0.981047.08.800
56C.J. Uzomah141399012910.9%0.77342.57.800
57Brock Wright131111619513.7%1.22322.56.511
58Trey McBride1194601288.6%0.36353.18.200
59Lawrence Cager854916113.1%0.80516.410.200
60Jack Stoll855601027.8%0.55465.88.300
61Taysom Hill742916311.1%0.46314.48.511

    

Links to RotoWire's Red Zone Stats

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Rushing Stats

   

Week 12 Injury Report

Inactives

WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip)

WR Mike Williams (ankle)

WR Romeo Doubs (ankle)

WRs Jerry Jeudy (ankle) & KJ Hamler (hamstring)

WR Russell Gage (hamstring)

WRs Rondale Moore (groin) & Greg Dortch (thumb)

WR Jameson Williams (NFI/R - knee)

WRs Mecole Hardman (IR - groin - eligible Week 15) & Kadarius Toney (hamstring)

WR Hunter Renfrow (IR - oblique - eligible W14)  + TE Darren Waller (IR - hammy - W14)

TE Daniel Bellinger (eye)

TE Isaiah Likely (ankle)

TE Dallas Goedert (IR - shoulder - eligible W15)

TE Kylen Granson (illness)

                   

In-Game Injuries

WR Allen Robinson suffered a season-ending ankle injury in practice last Friday.

WR Darnell Mooney suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the first half.

WR Jakobi Meyers played through a shoulder injury and said he was sore after the game.

WR Lance McCutcheon injured his shoulder in the fourth quarter.

          

Waivers & Sleepers for Week 13

Limited to players rostered in half or less of Yahoo leagues.

Wide Receivers

Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 13 Starters/Streamers

  1. Zay Jones - 25%
  2. Donovan Peoples-Jones - 50%
  3. Michael Gallup - 48% 
  4. Nico Collins - 24%
  5. Mack Hollins - 21%
  6. Julio Jones - 18%
  7. Jarvis Landry - 23%
  8. DJ Chark - 10% 
  9. Marvin Jones - 5% 
  10. Isaiah McKenzie - 33% 
  11. Kalif Raymond - 4%
  12. DeAndre Carter - 23%
  13. Van Jefferson - 23%
  14. Demarcus Robinson - 17%

Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes

  1. Skyy Moore - 10%
  2. Jameson Williams - 39%
  3. Mecole Hardman (IR) - 31%
  4. Elijah Moore - 26%
  5. Terrace Marshall - 9% 
  6. Romeo Doubs - 20% 
  7. Khalil Shakir - 0%
  8. Alec Pierce - 18% 
  9. Nelson Agholor - 1%
  10. Odell Beckham - 46% 
  11. Richie James - 1%
  12. David Bell - 1% 
  13. Rashid Shaheed - 0%

   

Note: Chase Claypool (53%) and Treylon Burks (51%) don't technically meet our requirement of being less than 50 percent rostered on Yahoo, but both are still available in some competitive leagues and are sensible adds for WR-needy teams. Burks, in particular, is intriguing, with his talent often on display the past couple weeks.

   

Tight Ends

Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 13 Starters/Streamers

  1. Foster Moreau - 39%
  2. Tyler Conklin - 18%
  3. Evan Engram - 40%
  4. Hunter Henry - 30%
  5. Austin Hooper - 14%

Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes & Sleepers

  1. Jelani Woods - 0%
  2. Isaiah Likely (ankle) - 13%
  3. Noah Fant - 12%
  4. Trey McBride - 12%
  5. Logan Thomas - 11%

      

Drops & Benchings

Drop'Em

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

WR Curtis Samuel

WR Darnell Mooney (ankle)

WR Allen Robinson (ankle)

WR Devin Duvernay

WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring)

WR Jahan Dotson

WR Robbie Anderson

WR K.J. Osborn

TE Mike Gesicki

TE Cade Otton

         

Bench'Em

WR Jakobi Meyers

WR Tyler Boyd

TE Greg Dulcich

TE Taysom Hill

TE Tyler Higbee

        

Game-by-Game Breakdowns

Bills (28) at Lions (25) 

 SnapSnap SZNRtsRt %TgtRECYDSTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAY SZN
1Gabe Davis89.2%92.0%3986.7%5438012.8%16.4%6217.0%30.5%
2Dawson Knox77.0%79.1%3373.3%221705.1%11.7%143.9%9.8%
3Stefon Diggs77.0%76.9%3986.7%15877138.5%29.5%14940.8%37.5%
4Isaiah McKenzie74.3%54.5%3680.0%10696125.6%12.5%12935.5%10.3%
5Khalil Shakir44.6%30.8%1226.7%00000.0%7.1%  8.1%
6Quintin Morris23.0%29.8%613.3%11302.6%5.0%20.5%3.9%
  • McKenzie played a season-high 74% of snaps, one week after playing a season-low 40% and seeing only one target.
    • His three highest snap shares have all come in the past four games. But so has his season-low, and he's averaging only 4.5 targets in that four-game stretch even including the 6-96-1 explosion on 10 targets on Thanksgiving.
  • Davis and Knox combined for seven targets on 72 routes, while Diggs saw 15 on 39.

     

   

 SnapSnap SZNRtsRt %TgtRECYDSTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAY SZN
1Amon-Ra St. Brown88.1%74.6%3384.6%109122128.6%28.3%8736.3%23.9%
2Kalif Raymond79.1%61.0%3282.1%6435017.1%13.8%4819.9%18.4%
3DJ Chark73.1%64.6%3179.5%5216114.3%14.4%8334.7%33.6%
4Brock Wright65.7%51.5%1230.8%32608.6%6.4%31.4%2.8%
5Shane Zylstra25.4%16.3%1538.5%00000.0%4.1%  8.5%
6James Mitchell25.4%16.2%1128.2%112202.9%4.2%31.2%1.7%
  • Josh Reynolds returned from a back injury but ran only three routes (9% snap share) and wasn't targeted.
    • St. Brown, Raymond and Chark were the top three WRs.
  • Chark played 53 snaps, after only 11 the week before in his first game back from an IR stint due to an ankle injury.
    • He caught a TD but didn't do much else, finishing 2-16-1 on five targets while St. Brown put the passing game on his back, per usual.
  • Wright led the TEs in snaps and targets again, but Zylstra actually ran more routes, and both were under 40% route share. Neither has shown potential to do much besides catching the occasional goal-line TD. 
  • St. Brown certainly is back in form with 26 catches for 317 yards the past three games. He also got one carry in each of those games.

         

Giants (20) at Cowboys (28) 

 SnapSnap SZNRtsRt %TgtRECYDSTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAY SZN
1Darius Slayton84.8%58.8%2976.3%6363020.7%20.8%10150.7%37.6%
2Richie James69.5%36.4%3078.9%6541120.7%14.1%3517.8%16.3%
3Isaiah Hodgins67.8%63.6%2565.8%4331013.8%17.6%4321.4%10.4%
4Lawrence Cager44.1%51.2%1744.7%212006.9%6.8%00.0%6.3%
5Kenny Golladay30.5%36.6%1128.9%00000.0%8.0%  10.6%
6Tanner Hudson20.3%34.5%923.7%111003.4%9.8%104.8%10.9%
  • James emerged from the doghouse with Wan'Dale Robinson (ACL) done for the year, putting up 5-41-1 while running more than two-thirds of his routes from the slot.
    • James even ran one more route than Slayton, who played 85% of snaps and extended his streak of 50-yard games to five (with a 3-63-0 line on six targets).
      • Slayton became a starter Week 6 and has started every game since. In the six starts, Slayton has seen 20.5% of the team's targets and 36.4% of the air yards... those shares are Mike Williams-esque, albeit within the context of a far less productive passing game.

    

 SnapSnap SZNRtsRt %TgtRECYDSTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAY SZN
1Dalton Schultz84.1%74.1%1860.0%4431213.8%17.4%318.7%13.3%
2CeeDee Lamb78.3%87.9%2893.3%116106037.9%31.1%17449.4%42.1%
3Michael Gallup75.4%71.5%2893.3%8563027.6%18.2%13437.9%24.5%
4Jake Ferguson47.8%46.5%413.3%3357010.3%8.5%154.2%4.4%
5Noah Brown44.9%76.9%1653.3%00000.0%15.5%  22.2%
  • Schultz handled his largest snap share since Week 4 and scored his second and third TDs of the season, though his route and target shares weren't anything to write home about.
    • Over the last five weeks, Schultz is averaging 4.8 catches for 46 yards and 0.6 TDs on 5.8 targets, i.e., last year's numbers.
  • The eight targets and 63 receiving yards were season highs for Gallup, who is averaging 4.0 catches for 47 yards on 6.3 targets over the past four games. Unexciting, but there's upside if Ceedee Lamb (6-106-0, 21% target share for the season) misses any time.
    • Lamb was second in the league in air yards for Week 12, and he ranks second in target share for the season and third in AY share.
  • Brown finished without a target and lost more playing time to the backup tight ends, dipping to a season-low 53% route share and 45% snap share.
    • Brown had 274 receiving yards the first four weeks of the season, compared to 110 yards total in subsequent games.

         

Patriots (26) at Vikings (33) 

 SnapSnap SZNRtsRt %TgtRECYDSTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAY SZN
1DeVante Parker85.5%69.0%3685.7%4480011.4%12.6%6824.3%26.7%
2Nelson Agholor78.2%45.8%3071.4%8665122.9%12.4%7727.7%18.0%
3Hunter Henry70.9%76.1%2866.7%5363114.3%10.7%4014.2%12.4%
4Kendrick Bourne69.1%42.7%2866.7%4336011.4%8.2%3010.7%10.6%
5Tyquan Thornton36.4%56.4%1331.0%00000.0%12.5%  20.5%
6Jonnu Smith29.1%49.6%921.4%00000.0%11.1%  5.0%
7Jakobi Meyers29.1%79.6%1535.7%4362011.4%22.8%8128.9%32.4%
  • Meyers did well with his four targets (3-62-0) but played only 29% of snaps (36% route share) while dealing with a shoulder injury.
  • With Myers limited, the Pats mostly used Parker, Agholor and Bourne as their top three receivers, with all three running a route on at least two-thirds of dropbacks and both Parker (4-80-0) and Agholor (6-65-1) having one of their better games this year.
  • Henry put up 3-63-1 on 67% route share, after seeing only one target on 76% share the week before. He's at least back on the map as a streamer and cheap DFS play.

     

 SnapSnap SZNRtsRt %TgtRECYDSTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAY SZN
1Justin Jefferson97.0%96.2%3794.9%119139129.7%28.1%10449.3%41.4%
2Adam Thielen92.4%92.7%3692.3%10961127.0%19.8%4621.8%26.5%
3T.J. Hockenson78.8%85.2%2871.8%6543116.2%22.1%2612.3%14.7%
4Johnny Mundt56.1%44.6%1230.8%222005.4%5.2%52.6%1.0%
5K.J. Osborn54.6%74.5%2359.0%21805.4%12.3%188.5%15.5%
6Jalen Reagor3.0%5.5%25.1%112502.7%3.2%136.0%2.3%
  • Thielen saw double-digit targets for the first time all year, putting up 9-61-1 on 10 targets for a season-high 21.1 PPR points.
    • It didn't hurt JJ (9-139-1) or Hock (5-43-1); those three have combined for 69% of the targets in four games since the Vikes traded for Hockenson.
    • Target shares since the Hockenson trade: 
      • Jefferson - 29.2%  (AY - 46.5%)
      • Hock - 22.1%  (AY - 15.2%)
      • Thielen - 17.5%  (AY - 19.9%)
      • Osborn - 11.7%  (AY - 13.2%)
      • Dalvin Cook - 11.0%

         

Bears (10) at Jets (31) 

 SnapSnap SZNRtsRt %TgtRECYDSTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAY SZN
1Cole Kmet100.0%93.5%2592.6%6327025.0%18.0%4022.1%17.7%
2Chase Claypool66.1%42.8%2074.1%5251020.8%17.4%9150.9%21.9%
3Byron Pringle53.6%26.3%1555.6%221218.3%9.3%179.6%15.2%
4Equanimeous St. Brown41.1%64.3%1140.7%21708.3%14.6%168.9%20.9%
5Dante Pettis39.3%46.0%1244.4%211208.3%11.6%169.1%14.0%
6Darnell Mooney32.1%83.2%1037.0%00000.0%27.7%  35.4%
  • Mooney injured his ankle in the second quarter and is out for the season.
    • Claypool led the WRs in routes (20, 74%) and finished with 2-51-0 on five targets, second most to Kmet, who played every single snap on offense.
  • With Mooney out, the Bears rotated Pringle, St. Brown and Pettis alongside Clay pool, while rookie Velus Jones ran only six routes and wasn't targeted.

     

 SnapSnap SZNRtsRt %TgtRECYDSTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAY SZN
1Garrett Wilson82.0%70.7%2793.1%8595228.6%22.8%5634.5%23.3%
2Tyler Conklin78.7%78.8%2172.4%3350010.7%16.2%2716.5%16.9%
3C.J. Uzomah77.1%55.6%1655.2%3317010.7%7.1%85.1%2.2%
4Corey Davis68.9%71.0%2275.9%319010.7%13.6%1810.9%26.7%
5Elijah Moore34.4%65.6%1241.4%226417.1%12.2%3722.7%21.5%
6Denzel Mims29.5%63.4%724.1%111103.6%12.2%74.4%21.8%
7Braxton Berrios24.6%31.4%517.2%11403.6%6.2%10.5%2.8%
  • Wilson thrived in Mike White's first start of the season, going for 5-95-2 on a team-high eight targets with 58 YAC.
    • The rookie is up to 22.8% target share for the year.
  • Davis finished second on the team in routes in his first game back from a knee injury, but caught only one pass for nine yards on three targets.
  • Conklin was targeted only three times for a second straight week, but he did well with his chances (3-50-0 and didn't lose too many routes to Uzomah, who ran most his routes from two-TE formations

    

Broncos (10) at Panthers (23) 

 SnapSnap SZNRtsRt %TgtRECYDSTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAY SZN
1Courtland Sutton93.0%92.9%3592.1%8675025.0%25.0%10229.3%33.1%
2Kendall Hinton91.2%53.0%3694.7%9535028.1%9.3%8123.2%9.9%
3Greg Dulcich86.0%78.1%2771.1%321109.4%15.5%329.2%20.0%
4Brandon Johnson70.0%0.0%3181.6%4210112.5%0.0%4111.9%0.0%
  • Hinton has played at least 88% of snaps in three straight games, averaging 4.0 catches for 51.3 yards on 5.7 targets.
  • Sutton finished with 6-75-0, his third straight mediocre stat line sans Jeudy (6-66-0, 5-80-0 the past two weeks).
  • Dulcich reached 80% snap share for a fourth straight week, but he hasn't seen more than five targets in a game during that stretch and over the past three games has caught only seven passes for 52 yards.

     

 SnapSnap SZNRtsRt %TgtRECYDSTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAY SZN
1DJ Moore96.9%96.8%1894.7%64103135.3%27.1%14775.6%45.7%
2Tommy Tremble75.0%49.4%1052.6%212011.8%8.5%189.3%10.2%
3Terrace Marshall62.5%68.6%1789.5%318017.6%16.0%4523.3%26.5%
4Ian Thomas56.3%53.3%421.1%2221011.8%8.6%-1-0.5%2.7%
5Laviska Shenault43.8%24.2%1473.7%2219011.8%11.4%-6-3.2%-1.8%
  • DJM did well in Week 1, Pt. 2 of the Sam Darnold era, throwing up 4-103-1 on a team-high six targets.
    • Darnold attempted 19 passes, with about one-third of his air yards coming on a 52-yard gain by Moore.
  • Shenault finally replaced Shi Smith as the No. 3 receiver, with Smith only playing special teams after a fumble the week before.
    • Shenault's 74% route share was easily a season high.
  • Marshall's snap share was down and he was targeted only three times, but he was on the field for all but two of Carolina's pass plays.

         

Ravens (27) at Jaguars (28) 

 SnapSnap SZNRtsRt %TgtRECYDSTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAY SZN
1Mark Andrews83.8%80.3%3193.9%7450023.3%27.9%9827.5%34.8%
2Devin Duvernay76.5%67.0%2575.8%5323016.7%12.5%4913.6%14.7%
3Josh Oliver61.8%44.2%2060.6%6476120.0%7.8%7120.0%5.9%
4Demarcus Robinson57.4%55.9%2060.6%4117013.3%14.5%6016.9%16.7%
5DeSean Jackson14.7%14.3%721.2%3274010.0%9.8%7721.6%26.3%
  • Andrews and Robinson both had drops in the end zone, and Robinson was overthrown early in the game on what should've been a long TD.
    • Andrews also had a drop downfield; rough day for him, though he did finish with 50 yards and a two-point conversion.
  • Jackson made a huge play in the fourth quarter and was targeted on three of his seven routes... but we'll need to see more playing time before seriously considering him in fantasy.
  • Oliver got more snaps and routes with fellow tight end Isiaah Likely (ankle) unable to play after suffering an injury in practice on Friday. Oliver took advantage with 4-76-1.
  • The five targets for Duvernay were tied for his second most in a game this season, after back-to-back weeks with exactly one look. He also got two carries for 16 yards... Greg Roman does occasionally remember that Duvernay exists.

     

 SnapSnap SZNRtsRt %TgtRECYDSTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAY SZN
1Zay Jones90.2%87.5%3892.7%1411145037.8%23.0%12151.5%25.5%
2Christian Kirk90.2%89.5%3995.1%9446024.3%24.5%6226.6%31.0%
3Evan Engram83.6%76.8%3380.5%11402.7%13.7%41.7%13.8%
4Marvin Jones59.0%71.4%2765.9%332218.1%15.1%208.5%26.6%
5Chris Manhertz32.8%40.3%614.6%00000.0%4.8%  0.6%
6Jamal Agnew24.6%12.8%1331.7%5537113.5%7.4%156.3%6.1%
  • Zay exploded for 11-145-0, mostly catching short passes against zone coverages but also making a couple nice plays downfield.
    • Zay is now at 23.0% target share in active games this season, not far behind Kirk (24.5%) and good for 24th among wide receivers.
      • (Pats self on back for touting Zay Jones since this summer)
  • Engram had his normal role in terms of snaps/routes but was targeted only once.
    • Agnew, on the other hand, put up 5-37-1 on 13 routes as the No. 4 receiver.
    • Engram had four straight games with six or more targets Weeks 5-8... and now has three in a row with fewer than five targets, including the past two weeks when he topped 80% snap share.

         

Buccaneers (17) at Browns (23) 

 SnapSnap SZNRtsRt %TgtRECYDSTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAY SZN
1Chris Godwin95.5%79.2%4495.7%1312110131.0%22.3%8325.5%19.5%
2Mike Evans90.9%84.0%4393.5%9231021.4%20.5%15949.0%35.8%
3Julio Jones62.1%47.5%2963.0%434009.5%10.5%6821.0%22.3%
4Cade Otton53.0%69.2%1839.1%00000.0%10.1%  9.7%
5Cameron Brate50.0%55.2%2656.5%5215011.9%11.5%237.2%9.1%
  • Otton and Brate split playing time about 50/50, with the latter running eight more routes and having a 5-0 advantage in targets (but only 15 yards).
  • Evans was held to 21 yards on nine targets, while Godwin put up 12-110-1 on 13 looks.
  • Jones played a season-high 62% of snaps and finished with 3-40-0 on four targets.
    • He's now played four straight games and taken at least 30 snaps in each, averaging 2.5 catches for 35.5 yards and 0.5 TDs on 4.5 targets (plus two carries for 15 yards).

     

 SnapSnap SZNRtsRt %TgtRECYDSTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAY SZN
1Donovan Peoples-Jones96.0%88.8%41100.0%4216011.1%18.6%4111.5%24.2%
2Amari Cooper94.7%84.5%41100.0%12794033.3%26.3%18551.1%38.0%
3David Njoku80.0%78.5%3175.6%7529119.4%17.9%5815.9%16.0%
4David Bell64.0%48.1%2868.3%6423016.7%8.1%154.2%6.4%
5Harrison Bryant25.3%54.2%922.0%22905.6%11.0%92.4%7.7%
6Anthony Schwartz14.7%14.2%717.1%211705.6%5.2%5214.3%8.0%
  • Njoku returned to his pre-injury role with 80% snap share, 76% route share and 19% of targets, not to mention the game-tying touchdown.
    • He got only 37% of snaps the week prior in his first game back from an ankle injury.
  • Peoples-Jones was surprisingly productive the past few months but closed out the Jacoby Brissett era with a dud. TBD if the switch to Deshaun Watson helps him; the Houston version of Watson was a great QB who loved to take shots downfield... seemingly a great fit with DPJ. The questions here: 1) How much will the Browns throw the ball?  2) Is Watson still the same player?
  • Cooper led all NFL pass catchers with 185 air yards in Week 12.
  • The six targets were a season high for Bell, who had five targets in both of the previous two games (so 16 total over the past three). The rookie's usage is trending up right as Watson takes over, but it's all been short passes so far (6.6 aDOT) and he still hasn't gone any higher than 35 yards in a single game (20 catches for 169 yards through 11 games in the No. 3 receiver role).

         

Bengals (20) at Titans (16) 

 SnapSnap SZNRtsRt %TgtRECYDSTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAY SZN
1Tee Higgins81.8%67.5%3797.4%97114125.0%21.8%12752.3%32.1%
2Trenton Irwin75.8%59.7%3284.2%4116011.1%8.8%5221.5%14.2%
3Tyler Boyd74.2%79.6%3489.5%4216011.1%14.7%2710.9%21.3%
4Hayden Hurst63.6%63.9%2976.3%9657025.0%14.7%4016.4%10.0%
5Mitchell Wilcox37.9%33.9%615.8%00000.0%3.4%  0.8%
  • Irwin was the No. 3 receiver, unchallenged, though presumably not for long with Ja'Marr Chase on track to return this week.
  • Hurst and Higgins tied for the team lead in targets.
  • Boyd averaged only 3.0 catches for 35.0 yards and 0.25 TDs on 5.5 targets with Chase out the past four games.
    • i.e., Boyd can be dropped in shallower leagues or if you have good WR depth.
    • Higgins averaged 6.5 for 92.8 yards and 0.5 TDs on 9.0 targets.
    • Hurst averaged 4.3 catches for 40.5 yards on 5.3 targets, but without any TDs.

     

 SnapSnap SZNRtsRt %TgtRECYDSTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAY SZN
1Robert Woods80.4%73.4%2982.9%6216017.6%21.5%6221.8%24.4%
2Nick Westbrook-Ikhine75.0%73.1%2777.1%6458017.6%13.4%5820.1%22.5%
3Austin Hooper66.1%51.8%2571.4%4330011.8%12.3%227.6%12.9%
4Treylon Burks66.1%55.0%2982.9%6470017.6%18.4%10336.1%25.5%
5Geoff Swaim55.4%64.5%822.9%10002.9%6.1%00.0%2.1%
6Chigoziem Okonkwo33.9%30.9%1131.4%5335014.7%9.4%4515.9%11.9%
  • Burks tied Woods for the team lead in routes and targets, also leading the team in receiving yards (70) and air yards (103) and jumping on top of a Derrick Henry fumble for a cheap touchdown.
    • The Titans have revived their passing game with a spread-it-around approach the past few weeks, but Burks is the one guy who might emerge from the pack. 
    • Three straight games with more than 250 passing yards for Ryan Tannehill! That sounded borderline impossible a month and a half ago.
  • Hooper reached 30 yards for a fourth straight game, though barely, and he's still seen more than five targets just once all year.

    

Falcons (13) at Commanders (19) 

 SnapSnap SZNRtsRt %TgtRECYDSTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAY SZN
1Drake London89.1%79.5%2596.2%4229016.7%26.7%2519.0%25.2%
2Olamide Zaccheaus76.4%67.2%2284.6%8591033.3%15.1%6952.3%16.3%
3Parker Hesse60.0%61.5%1038.5%21908.3%5.5%107.4%4.1%
4MyCole Pruitt54.6%30.6%415.4%329112.5%6.6%85.8%1.7%
5Damiere Byrd40.0%36.9%1142.3%00000.0%10.9%  21.9%
6Anthony Firkser38.2%19.3%1246.2%111604.2%5.2%107.8%5.1%
  • London didn't miss out on many snaps/routes, but the rookie took a backseat to Zaccheaus, whose 5-91-0 line on eight targets marked his first game all year with more than four catches or four targets.
    • Zaccheaus has certainly been efficient; 30-465-2 on 39 targets for 11.9 YPT.

     

 SnapSnap SZNRtsRt %TgtRECYDSTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAY SZN
1Terry McLaurin81.7%90.1%1982.6%6448027.3%22.3%7941.9%37.6%
2Logan Thomas70.0%68.2%1982.6%317013.6%13.8%84.3%12.8%
3John Bates60.0%43.1%1043.5%4324118.2%7.3%4624.7%4.6%
4Jahan Dotson60.0%70.9%1460.9%10004.5%10.6%2010.7%18.7%
5Curtis Samuel58.3%75.0%1460.9%00000.0%19.7%  16.1%
  • Samuel was able to stay alive for a few weeks of the Heinicke era thanks to rush attempts, but it's time to five it up after Sunday's zero-target effort was the receiver's fifth game in a row with fewer than five targets.
    • McLaurin continues to dominate the targets and air yards from Heinicke, while Samuel has lost some snaps the past few weeks with Dotson returning from a hamstring injury (and playing a bunch but not drawing targets).
    • Remember earlier this year when Samuel and Dotson were outscoring McLaurin? That, along with J.D. McKissic's involvement, were surefire signs of a broken offense. Featuring McLaurin and the running game is a much wiser idea, though it requires cooperation from the defense (which the Commanders certainly have had of late).

         

Texans (15) at Dolphins (30) 

 SnapSnap SZNRtsRt %TgtRECYDSTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAY SZN
1Nico Collins77.6%71.3%3579.5%9644023.7%18.1%6537.0%28.3%
2Brandin Cooks74.1%81.0%3170.5%5559013.2%20.6%4424.8%29.5%
3Chris Moore62.1%58.9%3068.2%32707.9%12.1%3017.0%12.3%
4Jordan Akins51.7%36.7%2556.8%5561113.2%9.1%105.5%7.1%
5Phillip Dorsett43.1%38.8%2045.5%21505.3%8.1%116.4%16.2%
6O.J. Howard15.5%41.3%511.4%20005.3%6.6%147.7%9.7%
  • Collins has seen more targets than Cooks three weeks in a row since returning from a groin injury, finishing with 5-6 catches and 40-some yards each week.
  • Akins put up 5-61-1 but was still part of a timeshare at tight end. Teagan Quitoriano played 60% of snaps and caught both his targets for 20 yards.

     

 SnapSnap SZNRtsRt %TgtRECYDSTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAY SZN
1Trent Sherfield62.5%57.6%3167.4%5233013.2%9.4%8419.5%10.7%
2Jaylen Waddle61.1%74.7%3780.4%10585026.3%22.0%16037.3%28.8%
3Tyreek Hill58.3%74.5%3473.9%9685023.7%30.1%9422.1%38.9%
4Mike Gesicki54.2%51.7%2554.3%10002.6%9.4%112.5%8.8%
5Durham Smythe48.6%53.7%1021.7%11412.6%5.1%61.5%1.6%
6Cedrick Wilson44.4%26.8%1634.8%322607.9%5.3%358.1%6.2%
7River Cracraft33.3%20.8%817.4%4455010.5%4.5%317.4%4.0%
  • Hill took 80% of snaps in the first half, with Waddle getting 71% and Sherfield at 69%.
    • Miami started resting starters early with a 30-0 lead, though they weren't benched entirely.
    • Hill and Waddle combined for only four targets post-halftime and both played less than half the snaps.
      • Hill got only 29% (nine snaps, one target), while Waddle was at 48% (15 snaps, three targets) in the second half.

         

Raiders (40) at Seahawks (34) 

 SnapSnap SZNRtsRt %TgtRECYDSTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAY SZN
1Davante Adams100.0%94.7%37100.0%11774030.6%32.0%9531.6%41.6%
2Foster Moreau100.0%82.1%3389.2%7333119.4%13.7%9330.9%12.2%
3Mack Hollins96.1%93.6%37100.0%5463113.9%16.4%5317.7%25.1%
4Keelan Cole64.9%48.8%2773.0%221205.6%7.9%113.7%15.6%
  • Same deal as the week before with Adams, Moreau and Hollins handling every-down roles while Cole and FB Jakob Johnson rotate.
  • Hollins has seen at least five targets in every game since Waller and Renfrow were placed on IR, averaging 4.0 catches for 44.3 yards and 0.33 TDs on 6.7 targets.
  • Moreau has averaged 3.0 catches for 35.0 yards and 0.33 TDs on 5.5 targets in his six games handling a near-every-down role (Weeks 7-12)

    

 SnapSnap SZNRtsRt %TgtRECYDSTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAY SZN
1DK Metcalf90.5%77.8%3895.0%151190040.5%26.7%11939.5%37.1%
2Tyler Lockett87.3%80.3%3690.0%7368118.9%22.7%8829.0%34.4%
3Will Dissly76.2%65.3%2460.0%321708.1%9.0%248.1%5.2%
4Noah Fant60.3%60.4%2460.0%333408.1%11.9%309.8%10.1%
5Marquise Goodwin42.9%49.3%2050.0%334808.1%9.3%299.7%12.3%
6Colby Parkinson25.4%34.4%717.5%00000.0%6.3%  5.9%
  • A strange stat line for Metcalf, who we typically think of as a big-play threat. PPR managers certainly won't complain.
  • Goodwin had a few clutch catches but was still only at 50% route share with the Seahawks running so much multi-TE stuff (Dissly and Fant both ran more routes than the No. 3 receiver).
  • That's four straight games now where Lockett has scored a TD despite finishing below 70 yards. Fair enough, considering he had two TDs from 468 yards before that.
    • My concern is that he hasn't seen more than eight targets in a game since Week 3; Metcalf is now four percentage points ahead of Lockett in target share (26.7 to 22.7), though the gap actually is narrower for air yards with Lockett getting so many of his looks downfield and Metcalf perhaps becoming more prioritized in the short and intermediate areas (not a bad idea, imo, DK is a freak and tough to cover/tackle on nearly all routes).

         

Chargers (25) at Cardinals (24) 

 SnapSnap SZNRtsRt %TgtRECYDSTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAY SZN
1Joshua Palmer95.3%84.7%51100.0%7556014.9%19.0%6637.4%27.3%
2Keenan Allen89.1%55.1%4792.2%7549114.9%13.0%5832.9%21.7%
3DeAndre Carter79.7%72.7%4180.4%10773121.3%11.3%5933.2%16.4%
4Gerald Everett56.3%60.3%3058.8%441808.5%14.0%31.9%14.7%
5Tre' McKitty40.6%47.6%1121.6%00000.0%9.4%  8.2%
  • Allen returned to his full snap/route workload, though Carter actually led the team in targets and yards as the No. 3 receiver (Mike Williams was out again with the ankle injury).
    • Palmer was also a full-time player, going 5-56-0 on seven targets.
  • Everett returned from a groin injury, ran a few less routes than usual (59%)  and finished with only 18 yards on four targets. He did, however, catch the game-winning two-point conversion. And seemingly avoided any injury setbacks.

     

 SnapSnap SZNRtsRt %TgtRECYDSTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAY SZN
1Marquise Brown96.9%95.2%2996.7%8646029.6%26.8%8935.3%41.3%
2Trey McBride79.7%39.3%2066.7%311011.1%8.1%155.8%3.8%
3DeAndre Hopkins73.4%87.2%2686.7%6487122.2%30.5%9236.5%45.8%
4A.J. Green53.1%56.2%1963.3%21507.4%10.0%3212.6%15.6%
5Robbie Anderson43.8%35.0%1343.3%3117011.1%17.6% 13.0%31.0%
  • Brown jumped right back in with 97% snap share in his first game back from IR, despite Kligg Kingsbury saying the speedy wideout would be limited. Get Brown back in lineups after the Week 13 bye.
  • Hopkins actually dropped to 73% snap share, though he was still at 87% route share and finished with 4-87-1 on six targets on the strength of a 33-yard TD in the first half.
    • He played 93% of snaps in the fourth quarter, suggesting he probably wasn't injured. It was in the first half that his snap share was cut back (63%).

            

Rams (10) at Chiefs (20) 

 SnapSnap SZNRtsRt %TgtRECYDSTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAY SZN
1Van Jefferson87.0%55.8%26100.0%7329130.4%17.5%8957.5%31.4%
2Ben Skowronek63.0%80.0%1661.5%425017.4%12.8%00.1%13.4%
3Tyler Higbee59.3%85.6%1142.3%00000.0%21.1%  11.2%
4Tutu Atwell51.9%13.9%1246.2%222308.7%4.4%1912.5%17.4%
5Brandon Powell48.2%17.1%830.8%22608.7%6.5%10.7%2.7%
6Lance McCutcheon48.2%13.2%1453.8%300013.0%12.5%3321.4%21.5%
7Brycen Hopkins40.7%16.5%1038.5%211208.7%5.7%138.1%4.9%
  • Higbee finished without a target and played only 23% of snaps in the fourth quarter, giving way to Brycen Hopkins. The veteran was playing through a knee injury and listed as questionable before the game.
  • Allen Robinson (ankle) was injured last week in practice and is out for the season. 
    • Jefferson led the WRs in snaps, targets, routes and yards, going 3-29-1 on seven looks. He's the one hope to find some small bit of fantasy value from this passing game over the next month.

     

 SnapSnap SZNRtsRt %TgtRECYDSTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAY SZN
1Justin Watson83.3%35.6%3276.2%222605.4%5.0%2310.3%10.5%
2Travis Kelce81.9%78.8%3276.2%8457121.6%24.6%5525.3%24.2%
3Noah Gray68.1%50.9%1740.5%221605.4%6.0%31.4%4.7%
4M. Valdes-Scantling56.9%72.4%3276.2%5456013.5%12.7%5324.6%21.9%
5Skyy Moore44.4%26.4%1433.3%6536016.2%7.1%2310.5%8.4%
6JuJu Smith-Schuster38.9%67.0%1945.2%333808.1%17.1%2310.4%19.5%
7Jody Fortson23.6%22.3%1228.6%322608.1%%4.5%3314.80%4.8%
  • Watson was targeted only twice but led the team's WRs in snaps, while Smith-Schuster was limited to 39% snap share and 45% route share his first week back from a concussion.
    • JuJu played 30-45 percent of snaps in each quarter; he wasn't removed early or anything.
  • Valdes-Scantling tied Watson and Kelce for the team lead in routes, and posted 4-56-0 on five targets for a decent end to an ugly month.
    • MVS played only 57% of snaps, 
  • Moore coughed up a punt to the other team for a third time this year, but he also was oft-targeted on offense, turning 44% snap share and 33% route share into 5-36-0 on six targets.
    • The rookie has played about 45% of his snaps from the slot and 55% from the perimeter this year, though it was reversed this past Sunday.
    • MVS has lined up in the slot about 35% of the time this year; JuJu about 43%. IE the Chiefs still move their WRs around a ton, and aren't likely to decide Moore is the designated slot guy anytime soon. Still, I think there's some chance the rookie emerges as the team's second-best WR over the next few weeks.
    • Moore's 46% snap share was a season high, besting 42% from the previous week when he put up 5-63-0 on six targets against the Chargers.

         

Saints (0) at 49ers (13) 

 SnapSnap SZNRtsRt %TgtRECYDSTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAY SZN
1Chris Olave66.0%67.3%2683.9%9562030.0%26.1%11847.7%42.4%
2Adam Trautman66.0%52.0%1238.7%111703.3%6.8%31.1%4.3%
3Jarvis Landry56.6%59.6%2064.5%4220013.3%15.6%3212.8%14.8%
4Rashid Shaheed54.7%24.5%2064.5%3253010.0%5.7%4919.9%11.1%
5Taysom Hill47.2%29.5%1341.9%21706.7%4.1%156.2%1.3%
6Juwan Johnson45.3%67.1%1341.9%20006.7%13.0%228.8%12.6%
  • Johnson finished without a catch to end his hot streak, and played only 28% of snaps between the second and third quarters
    • He played 60% in the fourth quarter, so if there is an injury it presumably isn't serious.
    • Trautman got 66% of snaps, but he'd been playing a bunch the past few weeks without really impacting Juwan.
  • Shaheed made another big play, going 2-53-0 on three targets. He and Landry ran the same number of routes, while Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith have been marginalized.
    • Shaheed has eight catches for 164 yards and a TD on 11 targets, plus two carries for 50 yards and another TD. He's also the kick and punt returner, i.e., he's who the Saints expected Deonte Harris to be this year.
  • Olave has led or tied for the team lead in targets in eight of his 11 games this year, seeing at least five targets in every appearance besides Week 1 and never finishing with less than 40 receiving yards (besides the game he missed Week 6 with a concussion).

     

 SnapSnap SZNRtsRt %TgtRECYDSTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAY SZN
1Brandon Aiyuk97.0%91.8%3797.4%8565021.6%21.4%9646.5%30.1%
2George Kittle97.0%92.2%3181.6%4326010.8%17.6%209.9%15.6%
3Deebo Samuel79.1%79.4%3694.7%7343018.9%24.4%209.8%15.8%
4Jauan Jennings41.8%40.2%2360.5%7649118.9%11.7%4923.7%13.4%
  • Jennings was surprisingly active in terms of targets, Kittle the opposite. Everything was normal in terms of snaps/routes.

         

Packers (33) at Eagles (40) 

 SnapSnap SZNRtsRt %TgtRECYDSTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAY SZN
1Allen Lazard100.0%90.0%2692.9%3224012.0%21.0%3818.6%33.2%
2Christian Watson91.8%47.0%2485.7%64110124.0%12.1%8340.3%18.7%
3Robert Tonyan51.0%52.7%1967.9%3320012.0%13.8%136.3%9.2%
4Randall Cobb44.9%45.2%1760.7%4219116.0%13.3%3918.9%17.4%
  • Watson apparently lives in the end zone, and now he's a near-every-down player, taking 92% of snaps after 84% and 80% the two weeks prior.
    • In three games playing 80+ percent of snaps, Watson has caught 12 of 20 targets for 265 yards and six TDs... quite the three-week stretch, even if the Packers won only one of the games.
    • Lazard, meanwhile, was targeted only three times despite playing every snap. This game was dominated by the rushing attacks, especially Philadelphia's.

 SnapSnap SZNRtsRt %TgtRECYDSTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAY SZN
1A.J. Brown96.2%83.6%30100.0%6446124.0%28.8%5025.6%40.6%
2DeVonta Smith92.4%90.3%30100.0%9450036.0%26.2%8845.7%31.1%
3Quez Watkins83.5%59.2%2480.0%5335120.0%8.4%5427.7%12.8%
4Jack Stoll79.8%47.1%1653.3%00000.0%5.0%  3.4%
5Grant Calcaterra29.1%18.1%826.7%11-204.0%3.4%-8-4.3%1.6%
  • Stoll is still getting most of the TE snaps but losing enough routes to Calcaterra to preclude any real fantasy value... especially since. theEagles never throw to either guy.
    • Watkins has seen a bit more use with Dallas Goedert on IR, and he put up 3-35-1 on five targets in this one after 2-31-1 on two looks the week before.
      • The Eagles wasted fewer snaps on Zach Pascal in this one. He dropped to 11% after playing 31-43% each of the previous four games. That could make Quez deep-league relevant, at least until Goedert returns.

         

Steelers (24) at Colts (17) 

 SnapSnap SZNRtsRt %TgtRECYDSTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAY SZN
1Diontae Johnson95.5%91.9%31100.0%8549028.6%24.5%5935.0%29.4%
2George Pickens77.6%78.6%2993.5%6357021.4%15.4%9355.0%26.6%
3Pat Freiermuth70.2%69.0%2271.0%4339014.3%20.7%2816.5%19.7%
4Zach Gentry53.7%47.4%929.0%11-403.6%5.9%-4-2.2%1.6%
5Steven Sims34.3%25.0%1445.2%329010.7%6.7%84.6%2.8%
6Gunner Olszewski31.3%16.9%412.9%00000.0%6.3%  6.1%
  • Neither has done much, and Sims ran ahead of Olszewski as the slot/third receiver in this one.
  • Pickens made a couple of great grabs to get to 3-57-0 on six targets on a less-than-stellar night for Kenny Pickett.

     

 SnapSnap SZNRtsRt %TgtRECYDSTDTgt ShTS SZNAYAY ShAY SZN
1Michael Pittman100.0%96.4%37100.0%11761134.4%25.3%8641.4%29.0%
2Parris Campbell87.1%84.2%3389.2%321409.4%15.3%2210.8%14.1%
3Alec Pierce69.4%62.7%2875.7%20006.3%13.8%2713.3%28.9%
4Jelani Woods62.9%27.9%2567.6%9898028.1%5.6%6833.1%13.1%
5Mo Alie-Cox35.5%51.3%1232.4%321409.4%7.1%178.1%5.2%
6Ashton Dulin35.5%30.2%1129.7%00000.0%9.7%  18.7%
  • With Kylen Granson (illness) out), it was Woods rather than Alie-Cox picking up extra work, and the rookie responded with 8-98-0 on nine targets, repeatedly hitting the Steelers for chunk gains on an otherwise ugly night for the Colts offense.
    • Woods, Granson and MAC have been in a three-way timeshare most of the year, and this was Woods' second starring moment of the season (he caught two short TD passes in the Week 3 upset of Kansas City).
    • Given the production, targets and 68% route share, Woods is worth a close look. It's probably just a blip, but he did run a 4.61 40 at 259 pounds, so the size/speed combo is elite, whereas Granson is both significantly smaller and slower. Maybe Jeff Saturday's staff will allow WOods to handle a key role even when Granson recovers.
  • Pierce was targeted only twice, his third time in the past four games with exactly two targets, though he did have eight in the Week 11 loss to Philly.
    • Pierce had 272 yards in a six-game stretch Weeks 3-8, producing 10.4 YPT. He has 51 yards total in four subsequent games.
  • Pittman has three straight games with 6-7 catches for 53-75 yards since Matt Ryan took the starting job back, averaging 9.0 targets per game. His aDOT of 6.5 isn't going up anytime soon though, and it's way down from 9.8 last year (which was already about average or less for a WR).

    

