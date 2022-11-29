Target Breakdown: Week 12 WR and TE Usage Recap & Week 13 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

Below we show target, route and air-yard shares for Week 12, compared to numbers for the season as a whole. Sorting by the delta columns is a quick way to find role changes, injuries, trends, outliers, etc.

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Season Stats (Targets, Routes, Air Yards, TPRR, YPRR, Etc.)

Key

Rts = Routes Run

TPRR = Targets per Route

YPRR = Yards per Route

AY = Air Yards

aDOT = average depth of target

Rt Dppth = average route depth

EZ tgt = targets in end zone

Wide Receivers (YTD)

Tight Ends (YTD)

Rushing Stats

Week 12 Injury Report

Inactives

WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip)

WR Mike Williams (ankle)

WR Romeo Doubs (ankle)

WRs Jerry Jeudy (ankle) & KJ Hamler (hamstring)

WR Russell Gage (hamstring)

WRs Rondale Moore (groin) & Greg Dortch (thumb)

WR Jameson Williams (NFI/R - knee)

WRs Mecole Hardman (IR - groin - eligible Week 15) & Kadarius Toney (hamstring)

WR Hunter Renfrow (IR - oblique - eligible W14) + TE Darren Waller (IR - hammy - W14)

TE Daniel Bellinger (eye)

TE Isaiah Likely (ankle)

TE Dallas Goedert (IR - shoulder - eligible W15)

TE Kylen Granson (illness)

In-Game Injuries

WR Allen Robinson suffered a season-ending ankle injury in practice last Friday.

WR Darnell Mooney suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the first half.

WR Jakobi Meyers played through a shoulder injury and said he was sore after the game.

WR Lance McCutcheon injured his shoulder in the fourth quarter.

Waivers & Sleepers for Week 13

Limited to players rostered in half or less of Yahoo leagues.

Wide Receivers

Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 13 Starters/Streamers

Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes

Note: Chase Claypool (53%) and Treylon Burks (51%) don't technically meet our requirement of being less than 50 percent rostered on Yahoo, but both are still available in some competitive leagues and are sensible adds for WR-needy teams. Burks, in particular, is intriguing, with his talent often on display the past couple weeks.

Tight Ends

Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 13 Starters/Streamers

Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes & Sleepers

Drops & Benchings

Drop'Em

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

WR Curtis Samuel

WR Darnell Mooney (ankle)

WR Allen Robinson (ankle)

WR Devin Duvernay

WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring)

WR Jahan Dotson

WR Robbie Anderson

WR K.J. Osborn

TE Mike Gesicki

TE Cade Otton

Bench'Em

WR Jakobi Meyers

WR Tyler Boyd

TE Greg Dulcich

TE Taysom Hill

TE Tyler Higbee

Game-by-Game Breakdowns

Bills (28) at Lions (25) Bills (28) atLions (25)

Snap Snap SZN Rts Rt % Tgt REC YDS TD Tgt Sh TS SZN AY AY Sh AY SZN 1 Gabe Davis 89.2% 92.0% 39 86.7% 5 4 38 0 12.8% 16.4% 62 17.0% 30.5% 2 Dawson Knox 77.0% 79.1% 33 73.3% 2 2 17 0 5.1% 11.7% 14 3.9% 9.8% 3 Stefon Diggs 77.0% 76.9% 39 86.7% 15 8 77 1 38.5% 29.5% 149 40.8% 37.5% 4 Isaiah McKenzie 74.3% 54.5% 36 80.0% 10 6 96 1 25.6% 12.5% 129 35.5% 10.3% 5 Khalil Shakir 44.6% 30.8% 12 26.7% 0 0 0 0 0.0% 7.1% 8.1% 6 Quintin Morris 23.0% 29.8% 6 13.3% 1 1 3 0 2.6% 5.0% 2 0.5% 3.9%

McKenzie played a season-high 74% of snaps, one week after playing a season-low 40% and seeing only one target. His three highest snap shares have all come in the past four games. But so has his season-low, and he's averaging only 4.5 targets in that four-game stretch even including the 6-96-1 explosion on 10 targets on Thanksgiving.

and seeing only one target. Davis and Knox combined for seven targets on 72 routes, while Diggs saw 15 on 39.

Snap Snap SZN Rts Rt % Tgt REC YDS TD Tgt Sh TS SZN AY AY Sh AY SZN 1 Amon-Ra St. Brown 88.1% 74.6% 33 84.6% 10 9 122 1 28.6% 28.3% 87 36.3% 23.9% 2 Kalif Raymond 79.1% 61.0% 32 82.1% 6 4 35 0 17.1% 13.8% 48 19.9% 18.4% 3 DJ Chark 73.1% 64.6% 31 79.5% 5 2 16 1 14.3% 14.4% 83 34.7% 33.6% 4 Brock Wright 65.7% 51.5% 12 30.8% 3 2 6 0 8.6% 6.4% 3 1.4% 2.8% 5 Shane Zylstra 25.4% 16.3% 15 38.5% 0 0 0 0 0.0% 4.1% 8.5% 6 James Mitchell 25.4% 16.2% 11 28.2% 1 1 22 0 2.9% 4.2% 3 1.2% 1.7%

Josh Reynolds returned from a back injury but ran only three routes (9% snap share) and wasn't targeted. St. Brown, Raymond and Chark were the top three WRs.

(9% snap share) and wasn't targeted. Chark played 53 snaps, after only 11 the week before in his first game back from an IR stint due to an ankle injury. He caught a TD but didn't do much else, finishing 2-16-1 on five targets while St. Brown put the passing game on his back, per usual.

in his first game back from an IR stint due to an ankle injury. Wright led the TEs in snaps and targets again, but Zylstra actually ran more routes, and both were under 40% route share. Neither has shown potential to do much besides catching the occasional goal-line TD.

St. Brown certainly is back in form with 26 catches for 317 yards the past three games. He also got one carry in each of those games.

Giants (20) at Cowboys (28) Giants (20) atCowboys (28)

Snap Snap SZN Rts Rt % Tgt REC YDS TD Tgt Sh TS SZN AY AY Sh AY SZN 1 Darius Slayton 84.8% 58.8% 29 76.3% 6 3 63 0 20.7% 20.8% 101 50.7% 37.6% 2 Richie James 69.5% 36.4% 30 78.9% 6 5 41 1 20.7% 14.1% 35 17.8% 16.3% 3 Isaiah Hodgins 67.8% 63.6% 25 65.8% 4 3 31 0 13.8% 17.6% 43 21.4% 10.4% 4 Lawrence Cager 44.1% 51.2% 17 44.7% 2 1 20 0 6.9% 6.8% 0 0.0% 6.3% 5 Kenny Golladay 30.5% 36.6% 11 28.9% 0 0 0 0 0.0% 8.0% 10.6% 6 Tanner Hudson 20.3% 34.5% 9 23.7% 1 1 10 0 3.4% 9.8% 10 4.8% 10.9%

James emerged from the doghouse with Wan'Dale Robinson (ACL) done for the year, putting up 5-41-1 while running more than two-thirds of his routes from the slot. James even ran one more route than Slayton, who played 85% of snaps and extended his streak of 50-yard games to five (with a 3-63-0 line on six targets). Slayton became a starter Week 6 and has started every game since. In the six starts, Slayton has seen 20.5% of the team's targets and 36.4% of the air yards ... those shares are Mike Williams-esque, albeit within the context of a far less productive passing game.



Three #Giants not practicing:

G Shane Lemieux (toe)

G Josh Ezeudu (neck)

CB Adoree Jackson Everyone else has a chance vs. Commanders. Coach Brian Daboll especially "optimistic" about TE Daniel Bellinger. "Trending in the right direction. … optimistic for Belly," he said. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 29, 2022

Snap Snap SZN Rts Rt % Tgt REC YDS TD Tgt Sh TS SZN AY AY Sh AY SZN 1 Dalton Schultz 84.1% 74.1% 18 60.0% 4 4 31 2 13.8% 17.4% 31 8.7% 13.3% 2 CeeDee Lamb 78.3% 87.9% 28 93.3% 11 6 106 0 37.9% 31.1% 174 49.4% 42.1% 3 Michael Gallup 75.4% 71.5% 28 93.3% 8 5 63 0 27.6% 18.2% 134 37.9% 24.5% 4 Jake Ferguson 47.8% 46.5% 4 13.3% 3 3 57 0 10.3% 8.5% 15 4.2% 4.4% 5 Noah Brown 44.9% 76.9% 16 53.3% 0 0 0 0 0.0% 15.5% 22.2%

Schultz handled his largest snap share since Week 4 and scored his second and third TDs of the season, though his route and target shares weren't anything to write home about. Over the last five weeks, Schultz is averaging 4.8 catches for 46 yards and 0.6 TDs on 5.8 targets, i.e., last year's numbers.

and scored his second and third TDs of the season, though his route and target shares weren't anything to write home about. The eight targets and 63 receiving yards were season highs for Gallup , who is averaging 4.0 catches for 47 yards on 6.3 targets over the past four games. Unexciting, but there's upside if Ceedee Lamb (6-106-0, 21% target share for the season) misses any time. Lamb was second in the league in air yards for Week 12, and he ranks second in target share for the season and third in AY share.

, who is averaging 4.0 catches for 47 yards on 6.3 targets over the past four games. Unexciting, but there's upside if Ceedee Lamb (6-106-0, 21% target share for the season) misses any time. Brown finished without a target and lost more playing time to the backup tight ends, dipping to a season-low 53% route share and 45% snap share. Brown had 274 receiving yards the first four weeks of the season, compared to 110 yards total in subsequent games.



Patriots (26) at Vikings (33) Patriots (26) atVikings (33)

Snap Snap SZN Rts Rt % Tgt REC YDS TD Tgt Sh TS SZN AY AY Sh AY SZN 1 DeVante Parker 85.5% 69.0% 36 85.7% 4 4 80 0 11.4% 12.6% 68 24.3% 26.7% 2 Nelson Agholor 78.2% 45.8% 30 71.4% 8 6 65 1 22.9% 12.4% 77 27.7% 18.0% 3 Hunter Henry 70.9% 76.1% 28 66.7% 5 3 63 1 14.3% 10.7% 40 14.2% 12.4% 4 Kendrick Bourne 69.1% 42.7% 28 66.7% 4 3 36 0 11.4% 8.2% 30 10.7% 10.6% 5 Tyquan Thornton 36.4% 56.4% 13 31.0% 0 0 0 0 0.0% 12.5% 20.5% 6 Jonnu Smith 29.1% 49.6% 9 21.4% 0 0 0 0 0.0% 11.1% 5.0% 7 Jakobi Meyers 29.1% 79.6% 15 35.7% 4 3 62 0 11.4% 22.8% 81 28.9% 32.4%

Meyers did well with his four targets (3-62-0) but played only 29% of snaps (36% route share) while dealing with a shoulder injury. Meyers downplayed the injury afterward, and he was a limited practice participant Monday (the Pats face the Bills this Thursday).

(36% route share) while dealing with a shoulder injury. With Myers limited, the Pats mostly used Parker, Agholor and Bourne as their top three receivers , with all three running a route on at least two-thirds of dropbacks and both Parker (4-80-0) and Agholor (6-65-1) having one of their better games this year.

, with all three running a route on at least two-thirds of dropbacks and both Parker (4-80-0) and Agholor (6-65-1) having one of their better games this year. Henry put up 3-63-1 on 67% route share, after seeing only one target on 76% share the week before. He's at least back on the map as a streamer and cheap DFS play.

Snap Snap SZN Rts Rt % Tgt REC YDS TD Tgt Sh TS SZN AY AY Sh AY SZN 1 Justin Jefferson 97.0% 96.2% 37 94.9% 11 9 139 1 29.7% 28.1% 104 49.3% 41.4% 2 Adam Thielen 92.4% 92.7% 36 92.3% 10 9 61 1 27.0% 19.8% 46 21.8% 26.5% 3 T.J. Hockenson 78.8% 85.2% 28 71.8% 6 5 43 1 16.2% 22.1% 26 12.3% 14.7% 4 Johnny Mundt 56.1% 44.6% 12 30.8% 2 2 20 0 5.4% 5.2% 5 2.6% 1.0% 5 K.J. Osborn 54.6% 74.5% 23 59.0% 2 1 8 0 5.4% 12.3% 18 8.5% 15.5% 6 Jalen Reagor 3.0% 5.5% 2 5.1% 1 1 25 0 2.7% 3.2% 13 6.0% 2.3%

Thielen saw double-digit targets for the first time all year, putting up 9-61-1 on 10 targets for a season-high 21.1 PPR points. It didn't hurt JJ (9-139-1) or Hock (5-43-1); those three have combined for 69% of the targets in four games since the Vikes traded for Hockenson. Target shares since the Hockenson trade: Jefferson - 29.2% (AY - 46.5%) Hock - 22.1% (AY - 15.2%) Thielen - 17.5% (AY - 19.9%) Osborn - 11.7% (AY - 13.2%) Dalvin Cook - 11.0%



Bears (10) at Jets (31) Bears (10) atJets (31)

Snap Snap SZN Rts Rt % Tgt REC YDS TD Tgt Sh TS SZN AY AY Sh AY SZN 1 Cole Kmet 100.0% 93.5% 25 92.6% 6 3 27 0 25.0% 18.0% 40 22.1% 17.7% 2 Chase Claypool 66.1% 42.8% 20 74.1% 5 2 51 0 20.8% 17.4% 91 50.9% 21.9% 3 Byron Pringle 53.6% 26.3% 15 55.6% 2 2 12 1 8.3% 9.3% 17 9.6% 15.2% 4 Equanimeous St. Brown 41.1% 64.3% 11 40.7% 2 1 7 0 8.3% 14.6% 16 8.9% 20.9% 5 Dante Pettis 39.3% 46.0% 12 44.4% 2 1 12 0 8.3% 11.6% 16 9.1% 14.0% 6 Darnell Mooney 32.1% 83.2% 10 37.0% 0 0 0 0 0.0% 27.7% 35.4%

Mooney injured his ankle in the second quarter and is out for the season . Claypool led the WRs in routes (20, 74%) and finished with 2-51-0 on five targets, second most to Kmet, who played every single snap on offense.

. With Mooney out, the Bears rotated Pringle, St. Brown and Pettis alongside Clay pool, while rookie Velus Jones ran only six routes and wasn't targeted.

Snap Snap SZN Rts Rt % Tgt REC YDS TD Tgt Sh TS SZN AY AY Sh AY SZN 1 Garrett Wilson 82.0% 70.7% 27 93.1% 8 5 95 2 28.6% 22.8% 56 34.5% 23.3% 2 Tyler Conklin 78.7% 78.8% 21 72.4% 3 3 50 0 10.7% 16.2% 27 16.5% 16.9% 3 C.J. Uzomah 77.1% 55.6% 16 55.2% 3 3 17 0 10.7% 7.1% 8 5.1% 2.2% 4 Corey Davis 68.9% 71.0% 22 75.9% 3 1 9 0 10.7% 13.6% 18 10.9% 26.7% 5 Elijah Moore 34.4% 65.6% 12 41.4% 2 2 64 1 7.1% 12.2% 37 22.7% 21.5% 6 Denzel Mims 29.5% 63.4% 7 24.1% 1 1 11 0 3.6% 12.2% 7 4.4% 21.8% 7 Braxton Berrios 24.6% 31.4% 5 17.2% 1 1 4 0 3.6% 6.2% 1 0.5% 2.8%

Wilson thrived in Mike White's first start of the season, going for 5-95-2 on a team-high eight targets with 58 YAC. The rookie is up to 22.8% target share for the year.

Davis finished second on the team in routes in his first game back from a knee injury, but caught only one pass for nine yards on three targets.

Conklin was targeted only three times for a second straight week, but he did well with his chances (3-50-0 and didn't lose too many routes to Uzomah, who ran most his routes from two-TE formations

Broncos (10) at Panthers (23) Broncos (10) atPanthers (23)

Snap Snap SZN Rts Rt % Tgt REC YDS TD Tgt Sh TS SZN AY AY Sh AY SZN 1 Courtland Sutton 93.0% 92.9% 35 92.1% 8 6 75 0 25.0% 25.0% 102 29.3% 33.1% 2 Kendall Hinton 91.2% 53.0% 36 94.7% 9 5 35 0 28.1% 9.3% 81 23.2% 9.9% 3 Greg Dulcich 86.0% 78.1% 27 71.1% 3 2 11 0 9.4% 15.5% 32 9.2% 20.0% 4 Brandon Johnson 70.0% 0.0% 31 81.6% 4 2 10 1 12.5% 0.0% 41 11.9% 0.0%

Hinton has played at least 88% of snaps in three straight games , averaging 4.0 catches for 51.3 yards on 5.7 targets. Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and KJ Hamler (hamstring) both missed another week.

, averaging 4.0 catches for 51.3 yards on 5.7 targets. Sutton finished with 6-75-0, his third straight mediocre stat line sans Jeudy (6-66-0, 5-80-0 the past two weeks).

(6-66-0, 5-80-0 the past two weeks). Dulcich reached 80% snap share for a fourth straight week, but he hasn't seen more than five targets in a game during that stretch and over the past three games has caught only seven passes for 52 yards.

Snap Snap SZN Rts Rt % Tgt REC YDS TD Tgt Sh TS SZN AY AY Sh AY SZN 1 DJ Moore 96.9% 96.8% 18 94.7% 6 4 103 1 35.3% 27.1% 147 75.6% 45.7% 2 Tommy Tremble 75.0% 49.4% 10 52.6% 2 1 2 0 11.8% 8.5% 18 9.3% 10.2% 3 Terrace Marshall 62.5% 68.6% 17 89.5% 3 1 8 0 17.6% 16.0% 45 23.3% 26.5% 4 Ian Thomas 56.3% 53.3% 4 21.1% 2 2 21 0 11.8% 8.6% -1 -0.5% 2.7% 5 Laviska Shenault 43.8% 24.2% 14 73.7% 2 2 19 0 11.8% 11.4% -6 -3.2% -1.8%

DJM did well in Week 1, Pt. 2 of the Sam Darnold era, throwing up 4-103-1 on a team-high six targets. Darnold attempted 19 passes, with about one-third of his air yards coming on a 52-yard gain by Moore.

Shenault finally replaced Shi Smith as the No. 3 receiver , with Smith only playing special teams after a fumble the week before. Shenault's 74% route share was easily a season high.

, with Smith only playing special teams after a fumble the week before. Marshall's snap share was down and he was targeted only three times, but he was on the field for all but two of Carolina's pass plays.

Ravens (27) at Jaguars (28) Ravens (27) atJaguars (28)

Snap Snap SZN Rts Rt % Tgt REC YDS TD Tgt Sh TS SZN AY AY Sh AY SZN 1 Mark Andrews 83.8% 80.3% 31 93.9% 7 4 50 0 23.3% 27.9% 98 27.5% 34.8% 2 Devin Duvernay 76.5% 67.0% 25 75.8% 5 3 23 0 16.7% 12.5% 49 13.6% 14.7% 3 Josh Oliver 61.8% 44.2% 20 60.6% 6 4 76 1 20.0% 7.8% 71 20.0% 5.9% 4 Demarcus Robinson 57.4% 55.9% 20 60.6% 4 1 17 0 13.3% 14.5% 60 16.9% 16.7% 5 DeSean Jackson 14.7% 14.3% 7 21.2% 3 2 74 0 10.0% 9.8% 77 21.6% 26.3%

Andrews and Robinson both had drops in the end zone, and Robinson was overthrown early in the game on what should've been a long TD. Andrews also had a drop downfield; rough day for him, though he did finish with 50 yards and a two-point conversion.

Jackson made a huge play in the fourth quarter and was targeted on three of his seven routes... but we'll need to see more playing time before seriously considering him in fantasy.

Oliver got more snaps and routes with fellow tight end Isiaah Likely (ankle) unable to play after suffering an injury in practice on Friday. Oliver took advantage with 4-76-1.

The five targets for Duvernay were tied for his second most in a game this season, after back-to-back weeks with exactly one look. He also got two carries for 16 yards... Greg Roman does occasionally remember that Duvernay exists.

Snap Snap SZN Rts Rt % Tgt REC YDS TD Tgt Sh TS SZN AY AY Sh AY SZN 1 Zay Jones 90.2% 87.5% 38 92.7% 14 11 145 0 37.8% 23.0% 121 51.5% 25.5% 2 Christian Kirk 90.2% 89.5% 39 95.1% 9 4 46 0 24.3% 24.5% 62 26.6% 31.0% 3 Evan Engram 83.6% 76.8% 33 80.5% 1 1 4 0 2.7% 13.7% 4 1.7% 13.8% 4 Marvin Jones 59.0% 71.4% 27 65.9% 3 3 22 1 8.1% 15.1% 20 8.5% 26.6% 5 Chris Manhertz 32.8% 40.3% 6 14.6% 0 0 0 0 0.0% 4.8% 0.6% 6 Jamal Agnew 24.6% 12.8% 13 31.7% 5 5 37 1 13.5% 7.4% 15 6.3% 6.1%

Zay exploded for 11-145-0 , mostly catching short passes against zone coverages but also making a couple nice plays downfield. Zay is now at 23.0% target share in active games this season, not far behind Kirk (24.5%) and good for 24th among wide receivers. (Pats self on back for touting Zay Jones since this summer)

, mostly catching short passes against zone coverages but also making a couple nice plays downfield. Engram had his normal role in terms of snaps/routes but was targeted only once. Agnew, on the other hand, put up 5-37-1 on 13 routes as the No. 4 receiver. Engram had four straight games with six or more targets Weeks 5-8... and now has three in a row with fewer than five targets, including the past two weeks when he topped 80% snap share.



Buccaneers (17) at Browns (23) Buccaneers (17) atBrowns (23)

Snap Snap SZN Rts Rt % Tgt REC YDS TD Tgt Sh TS SZN AY AY Sh AY SZN 1 Chris Godwin 95.5% 79.2% 44 95.7% 13 12 110 1 31.0% 22.3% 83 25.5% 19.5% 2 Mike Evans 90.9% 84.0% 43 93.5% 9 2 31 0 21.4% 20.5% 159 49.0% 35.8% 3 Julio Jones 62.1% 47.5% 29 63.0% 4 3 40 0 9.5% 10.5% 68 21.0% 22.3% 4 Cade Otton 53.0% 69.2% 18 39.1% 0 0 0 0 0.0% 10.1% 9.7% 5 Cameron Brate 50.0% 55.2% 26 56.5% 5 2 15 0 11.9% 11.5% 23 7.2% 9.1%

Otton and Brate split playing time about 50/50 , with the latter running eight more routes and having a 5-0 advantage in targets (but only 15 yards).

, with the latter running eight more routes and having a 5-0 advantage in targets (but only 15 yards). Evans was held to 21 yards on nine targets, while Godwin put up 12-110-1 on 13 looks.

Jones played a season-high 62% of snaps and finished with 3-40-0 on four targets. He's now played four straight games and taken at least 30 snaps in each, averaging 2.5 catches for 35.5 yards and 0.5 TDs on 4.5 targets (plus two carries for 15 yards).

and finished with 3-40-0 on four targets.

Snap Snap SZN Rts Rt % Tgt REC YDS TD Tgt Sh TS SZN AY AY Sh AY SZN 1 Donovan Peoples-Jones 96.0% 88.8% 41 100.0% 4 2 16 0 11.1% 18.6% 41 11.5% 24.2% 2 Amari Cooper 94.7% 84.5% 41 100.0% 12 7 94 0 33.3% 26.3% 185 51.1% 38.0% 3 David Njoku 80.0% 78.5% 31 75.6% 7 5 29 1 19.4% 17.9% 58 15.9% 16.0% 4 David Bell 64.0% 48.1% 28 68.3% 6 4 23 0 16.7% 8.1% 15 4.2% 6.4% 5 Harrison Bryant 25.3% 54.2% 9 22.0% 2 2 9 0 5.6% 11.0% 9 2.4% 7.7% 6 Anthony Schwartz 14.7% 14.2% 7 17.1% 2 1 17 0 5.6% 5.2% 52 14.3% 8.0%

Njoku returned to his pre-injury role with 80% snap share, 76% route share and 19% of targets , not to mention the game-tying touchdown. He got only 37% of snaps the week prior in his first game back from an ankle injury.

, not to mention the game-tying touchdown. Peoples-Jones was surprisingly productive the past few months but closed out the Jacoby Brissett era with a dud. TBD if the switch to Deshaun Watson helps him; the Houston version of Watson was a great QB who loved to take shots downfield... seemingly a great fit with DPJ. The questions here: 1) How much will the Browns throw the ball? 2) Is Watson still the same player?

Cooper led all NFL pass catchers with 185 air yards in Week 12.

The six targets were a season high for Bell, who had five targets in both of the previous two games (so 16 total over the past three). The rookie's usage is trending up right as Watson takes over, but it's all been short passes so far (6.6 aDOT) and he still hasn't gone any higher than 35 yards in a single game (20 catches for 169 yards through 11 games in the No. 3 receiver role).

Bengals (20) at Titans (16) Bengals (20) atTitans (16)

Snap Snap SZN Rts Rt % Tgt REC YDS TD Tgt Sh TS SZN AY AY Sh AY SZN 1 Tee Higgins 81.8% 67.5% 37 97.4% 9 7 114 1 25.0% 21.8% 127 52.3% 32.1% 2 Trenton Irwin 75.8% 59.7% 32 84.2% 4 1 16 0 11.1% 8.8% 52 21.5% 14.2% 3 Tyler Boyd 74.2% 79.6% 34 89.5% 4 2 16 0 11.1% 14.7% 27 10.9% 21.3% 4 Hayden Hurst 63.6% 63.9% 29 76.3% 9 6 57 0 25.0% 14.7% 40 16.4% 10.0% 5 Mitchell Wilcox 37.9% 33.9% 6 15.8% 0 0 0 0 0.0% 3.4% 0.8%

Irwin was the No. 3 receiver, unchallenged, though presumably not for long with Ja'Marr Chase on track to return this week.

Hurst and Higgins tied for the team lead in targets.

Boyd averaged only 3.0 catches for 35.0 yards and 0.25 TDs on 5.5 targets with Chase out the past four games . i.e., Boyd can be dropped in shallower leagues or if you have good WR depth. Higgins averaged 6.5 for 92.8 yards and 0.5 TDs on 9.0 targets. Hurst averaged 4.3 catches for 40.5 yards on 5.3 targets, but without any TDs.

.

The #Bengals have won three in a row and reinforcements are on the way. Source says the plan is for star WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) to return this week. He was close last week and is expected to go this week vs. the #Chiefs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2022

Snap Snap SZN Rts Rt % Tgt REC YDS TD Tgt Sh TS SZN AY AY Sh AY SZN 1 Robert Woods 80.4% 73.4% 29 82.9% 6 2 16 0 17.6% 21.5% 62 21.8% 24.4% 2 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 75.0% 73.1% 27 77.1% 6 4 58 0 17.6% 13.4% 58 20.1% 22.5% 3 Austin Hooper 66.1% 51.8% 25 71.4% 4 3 30 0 11.8% 12.3% 22 7.6% 12.9% 4 Treylon Burks 66.1% 55.0% 29 82.9% 6 4 70 0 17.6% 18.4% 103 36.1% 25.5% 5 Geoff Swaim 55.4% 64.5% 8 22.9% 1 0 0 0 2.9% 6.1% 0 0.0% 2.1% 6 Chigoziem Okonkwo 33.9% 30.9% 11 31.4% 5 3 35 0 14.7% 9.4% 45 15.9% 11.9%

Burks tied Woods for the team lead in routes and targets, also leading the team in receiving yards (70) and air yards (103) and jumping on top of a Derrick Henry fumble for a cheap touchdown. The Titans have revived their passing game with a spread-it-around approach the past few weeks, but Burks is the one guy who might emerge from the pack. Three straight games with more than 250 passing yards for Ryan Tannehill! That sounded borderline impossible a month and a half ago.

and jumping on top of a Derrick Henry fumble for a cheap touchdown. Hooper reached 30 yards for a fourth straight game, though barely, and he's still seen more than five targets just once all year.

Falcons (13) at Commanders (19) Falcons (13) atCommanders (19)

Snap Snap SZN Rts Rt % Tgt REC YDS TD Tgt Sh TS SZN AY AY Sh AY SZN 1 Drake London 89.1% 79.5% 25 96.2% 4 2 29 0 16.7% 26.7% 25 19.0% 25.2% 2 Olamide Zaccheaus 76.4% 67.2% 22 84.6% 8 5 91 0 33.3% 15.1% 69 52.3% 16.3% 3 Parker Hesse 60.0% 61.5% 10 38.5% 2 1 9 0 8.3% 5.5% 10 7.4% 4.1% 4 MyCole Pruitt 54.6% 30.6% 4 15.4% 3 2 9 1 12.5% 6.6% 8 5.8% 1.7% 5 Damiere Byrd 40.0% 36.9% 11 42.3% 0 0 0 0 0.0% 10.9% 21.9% 6 Anthony Firkser 38.2% 19.3% 12 46.2% 1 1 16 0 4.2% 5.2% 10 7.8% 5.1%

London didn't miss out on many snaps/routes, but the rookie took a backseat to Zaccheaus, whose 5-91-0 line on eight targets marked his first game all year with more than four catches or four targets. Zaccheaus has certainly been efficient; 30-465-2 on 39 targets for 11.9 YPT.



Snap Snap SZN Rts Rt % Tgt REC YDS TD Tgt Sh TS SZN AY AY Sh AY SZN 1 Terry McLaurin 81.7% 90.1% 19 82.6% 6 4 48 0 27.3% 22.3% 79 41.9% 37.6% 2 Logan Thomas 70.0% 68.2% 19 82.6% 3 1 7 0 13.6% 13.8% 8 4.3% 12.8% 3 John Bates 60.0% 43.1% 10 43.5% 4 3 24 1 18.2% 7.3% 46 24.7% 4.6% 4 Jahan Dotson 60.0% 70.9% 14 60.9% 1 0 0 0 4.5% 10.6% 20 10.7% 18.7% 5 Curtis Samuel 58.3% 75.0% 14 60.9% 0 0 0 0 0.0% 19.7% 16.1%

Samuel was able to stay alive for a few weeks of the Heinicke era thanks to rush attempts, but it's time to five it up after Sunday's zero-target effort was the receiver's fifth game in a row with fewer than five targets. McLaurin continues to dominate the targets and air yards from Heinicke, while Samuel has lost some snaps the past few weeks with Dotson returning from a hamstring injury (and playing a bunch but not drawing targets). Remember earlier this year when Samuel and Dotson were outscoring McLaurin? That, along with J.D. McKissic's involvement, were surefire signs of a broken offense. Featuring McLaurin and the running game is a much wiser idea, though it requires cooperation from the defense (which the Commanders certainly have had of late).



Texans (15) at Dolphins (30) Texans (15) atDolphins (30)

Snap Snap SZN Rts Rt % Tgt REC YDS TD Tgt Sh TS SZN AY AY Sh AY SZN 1 Nico Collins 77.6% 71.3% 35 79.5% 9 6 44 0 23.7% 18.1% 65 37.0% 28.3% 2 Brandin Cooks 74.1% 81.0% 31 70.5% 5 5 59 0 13.2% 20.6% 44 24.8% 29.5% 3 Chris Moore 62.1% 58.9% 30 68.2% 3 2 7 0 7.9% 12.1% 30 17.0% 12.3% 4 Jordan Akins 51.7% 36.7% 25 56.8% 5 5 61 1 13.2% 9.1% 10 5.5% 7.1% 5 Phillip Dorsett 43.1% 38.8% 20 45.5% 2 1 5 0 5.3% 8.1% 11 6.4% 16.2% 6 O.J. Howard 15.5% 41.3% 5 11.4% 2 0 0 0 5.3% 6.6% 14 7.7% 9.7%

Collins has seen more targets than Cooks three weeks in a row since returning from a groin injury, finishing with 5-6 catches and 40-some yards each week.

since returning from a groin injury, finishing with 5-6 catches and 40-some yards each week. Akins put up 5-61-1 but was still part of a timeshare at tight end. Teagan Quitoriano played 60% of snaps and caught both his targets for 20 yards.

Snap Snap SZN Rts Rt % Tgt REC YDS TD Tgt Sh TS SZN AY AY Sh AY SZN 1 Trent Sherfield 62.5% 57.6% 31 67.4% 5 2 33 0 13.2% 9.4% 84 19.5% 10.7% 2 Jaylen Waddle 61.1% 74.7% 37 80.4% 10 5 85 0 26.3% 22.0% 160 37.3% 28.8% 3 Tyreek Hill 58.3% 74.5% 34 73.9% 9 6 85 0 23.7% 30.1% 94 22.1% 38.9% 4 Mike Gesicki 54.2% 51.7% 25 54.3% 1 0 0 0 2.6% 9.4% 11 2.5% 8.8% 5 Durham Smythe 48.6% 53.7% 10 21.7% 1 1 4 1 2.6% 5.1% 6 1.5% 1.6% 6 Cedrick Wilson 44.4% 26.8% 16 34.8% 3 2 26 0 7.9% 5.3% 35 8.1% 6.2% 7 River Cracraft 33.3% 20.8% 8 17.4% 4 4 55 0 10.5% 4.5% 31 7.4% 4.0%

Hill took 80% of snaps in the first half, with Waddle getting 71% and Sherfield at 69%. Miami started resting starters early with a 30-0 lead, though they weren't benched entirely. Hill and Waddle combined for only four targets post-halftime and both played less than half the snaps . Hill got only 29% (nine snaps, one target), while Waddle was at 48% (15 snaps, three targets) in the second half.



Raiders (40) at Seahawks (34) Raiders (40) atSeahawks (34)

Snap Snap SZN Rts Rt % Tgt REC YDS TD Tgt Sh TS SZN AY AY Sh AY SZN 1 Davante Adams 100.0% 94.7% 37 100.0% 11 7 74 0 30.6% 32.0% 95 31.6% 41.6% 2 Foster Moreau 100.0% 82.1% 33 89.2% 7 3 33 1 19.4% 13.7% 93 30.9% 12.2% 3 Mack Hollins 96.1% 93.6% 37 100.0% 5 4 63 1 13.9% 16.4% 53 17.7% 25.1% 4 Keelan Cole 64.9% 48.8% 27 73.0% 2 2 12 0 5.6% 7.9% 11 3.7% 15.6%

Same deal as the week before with Adams, Moreau and Hollins handling every-down roles while Cole and FB Jakob Johnson rotate. Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow both will miss at least one more week on IR, and possibly more.

Hollins has seen at least five targets in every game since Waller and Renfrow were placed on IR, averaging 4.0 catches for 44.3 yards and 0.33 TDs on 6.7 targets.

Moreau has averaged 3.0 catches for 35.0 yards and 0.33 TDs on 5.5 targets in his six games handling a near-every-down role (Weeks 7-12)

Snap Snap SZN Rts Rt % Tgt REC YDS TD Tgt Sh TS SZN AY AY Sh AY SZN 1 DK Metcalf 90.5% 77.8% 38 95.0% 15 11 90 0 40.5% 26.7% 119 39.5% 37.1% 2 Tyler Lockett 87.3% 80.3% 36 90.0% 7 3 68 1 18.9% 22.7% 88 29.0% 34.4% 3 Will Dissly 76.2% 65.3% 24 60.0% 3 2 17 0 8.1% 9.0% 24 8.1% 5.2% 4 Noah Fant 60.3% 60.4% 24 60.0% 3 3 34 0 8.1% 11.9% 30 9.8% 10.1% 5 Marquise Goodwin 42.9% 49.3% 20 50.0% 3 3 48 0 8.1% 9.3% 29 9.7% 12.3% 6 Colby Parkinson 25.4% 34.4% 7 17.5% 0 0 0 0 0.0% 6.3% 5.9%

A strange stat line for Metcalf, who we typically think of as a big-play threat. PPR managers certainly won't complain.

Goodwin had a few clutch catches but was still only at 50% route share with the Seahawks running so much multi-TE stuff (Dissly and Fant both ran more routes than the No. 3 receiver).

That's four straight games now where Lockett has scored a TD despite finishing below 70 yards. Fair enough, considering he had two TDs from 468 yards before that. My concern is that he hasn't seen more than eight targets in a game since Week 3; Metcalf is now four percentage points ahead of Lockett in target share (26.7 to 22.7) , though the gap actually is narrower for air yards with Lockett getting so many of his looks downfield and Metcalf perhaps becoming more prioritized in the short and intermediate areas (not a bad idea, imo, DK is a freak and tough to cover/tackle on nearly all routes).



Chargers (25) at Cardinals (24) Chargers (25) atCardinals (24)

Snap Snap SZN Rts Rt % Tgt REC YDS TD Tgt Sh TS SZN AY AY Sh AY SZN 1 Joshua Palmer 95.3% 84.7% 51 100.0% 7 5 56 0 14.9% 19.0% 66 37.4% 27.3% 2 Keenan Allen 89.1% 55.1% 47 92.2% 7 5 49 1 14.9% 13.0% 58 32.9% 21.7% 3 DeAndre Carter 79.7% 72.7% 41 80.4% 10 7 73 1 21.3% 11.3% 59 33.2% 16.4% 4 Gerald Everett 56.3% 60.3% 30 58.8% 4 4 18 0 8.5% 14.0% 3 1.9% 14.7% 5 Tre' McKitty 40.6% 47.6% 11 21.6% 0 0 0 0 0.0% 9.4% 8.2%

Allen returned to his full snap/route workload , though Carter actually led the team in targets and yards as the No. 3 receiver (Mike Williams was out again with the ankle injury). Palmer was also a full-time player, going 5-56-0 on seven targets.

, though Carter actually led the team in targets and yards as the No. 3 receiver (Mike Williams was out again with the ankle injury). Everett returned from a groin injury, ran a few less routes than usual (59%) and finished with only 18 yards on four targets. He did, however, catch the game-winning two-point conversion. And seemingly avoided any injury setbacks.

Snap Snap SZN Rts Rt % Tgt REC YDS TD Tgt Sh TS SZN AY AY Sh AY SZN 1 Marquise Brown 96.9% 95.2% 29 96.7% 8 6 46 0 29.6% 26.8% 89 35.3% 41.3% 2 Trey McBride 79.7% 39.3% 20 66.7% 3 1 1 0 11.1% 8.1% 15 5.8% 3.8% 3 DeAndre Hopkins 73.4% 87.2% 26 86.7% 6 4 87 1 22.2% 30.5% 92 36.5% 45.8% 4 A.J. Green 53.1% 56.2% 19 63.3% 2 1 5 0 7.4% 10.0% 32 12.6% 15.6% 5 Robbie Anderson 43.8% 35.0% 13 43.3% 3 1 17 0 11.1% 17.6% 13.0% 31.0%

Brown jumped right back in with 97% snap share in his first game back from IR, despite Kligg Kingsbury saying the speedy wideout would be limited. Get Brown back in lineups after the Week 13 bye.

in his first game back from IR, despite Kligg Kingsbury saying the speedy wideout would be limited. Get Brown back in lineups after the Week 13 bye. Hopkins actually dropped to 73% snap share, though he was still at 87% route share and finished with 4-87-1 on six targets on the strength of a 33-yard TD in the first half. He played 93% of snaps in the fourth quarter, suggesting he probably wasn't injured. It was in the first half that his snap share was cut back (63%).



Rams (10) at Chiefs (20) Rams (10) atChiefs (20)

Snap Snap SZN Rts Rt % Tgt REC YDS TD Tgt Sh TS SZN AY AY Sh AY SZN 1 Van Jefferson 87.0% 55.8% 26 100.0% 7 3 29 1 30.4% 17.5% 89 57.5% 31.4% 2 Ben Skowronek 63.0% 80.0% 16 61.5% 4 2 5 0 17.4% 12.8% 0 0.1% 13.4% 3 Tyler Higbee 59.3% 85.6% 11 42.3% 0 0 0 0 0.0% 21.1% 11.2% 4 Tutu Atwell 51.9% 13.9% 12 46.2% 2 2 23 0 8.7% 4.4% 19 12.5% 17.4% 5 Brandon Powell 48.2% 17.1% 8 30.8% 2 2 6 0 8.7% 6.5% 1 0.7% 2.7% 6 Lance McCutcheon 48.2% 13.2% 14 53.8% 3 0 0 0 13.0% 12.5% 33 21.4% 21.5% 7 Brycen Hopkins 40.7% 16.5% 10 38.5% 2 1 12 0 8.7% 5.7% 13 8.1% 4.9%

Higbee finished without a target and played only 23% of snaps in the fourth quarter, giving way to Brycen Hopkins. The veteran was playing through a knee injury and listed as questionable before the game.

Allen Robinson (ankle) was injured last week in practice and is out for the season. Jefferson led the WRs in snaps, targets, routes and yards , going 3-29-1 on seven looks. He's the one hope to find some small bit of fantasy value from this passing game over the next month.



Snap Snap SZN Rts Rt % Tgt REC YDS TD Tgt Sh TS SZN AY AY Sh AY SZN 1 Justin Watson 83.3% 35.6% 32 76.2% 2 2 26 0 5.4% 5.0% 23 10.3% 10.5% 2 Travis Kelce 81.9% 78.8% 32 76.2% 8 4 57 1 21.6% 24.6% 55 25.3% 24.2% 3 Noah Gray 68.1% 50.9% 17 40.5% 2 2 16 0 5.4% 6.0% 3 1.4% 4.7% 4 M. Valdes-Scantling 56.9% 72.4% 32 76.2% 5 4 56 0 13.5% 12.7% 53 24.6% 21.9% 5 Skyy Moore 44.4% 26.4% 14 33.3% 6 5 36 0 16.2% 7.1% 23 10.5% 8.4% 6 JuJu Smith-Schuster 38.9% 67.0% 19 45.2% 3 3 38 0 8.1% 17.1% 23 10.4% 19.5% 7 Jody Fortson 23.6% 22.3% 12 28.6% 3 2 26 0 8.1%% 4.5% 33 14.80% 4.8%

Watson was targeted only twice but led the team's WRs in snaps, while Smith-Schuster was limited to 39% snap share and 45% route share his first week back from a concussion. JuJu played 30-45 percent of snaps in each quarter; he wasn't removed early or anything.

his first week back from a concussion. Valdes-Scantling tied Watson and Kelce for the team lead in routes, and posted 4-56-0 on five targets for a decent end to an ugly month. MVS played only 57% of snaps,

Moore coughed up a punt to the other team for a third time this year, but he also was oft-targeted on offense, turning 44% snap share and 33% route share into 5-36-0 on six targets. The rookie has played about 45% of his snaps from the slot and 55% from the perimeter this year, though it was reversed this past Sunday. MVS has lined up in the slot about 35% of the time this year; JuJu about 43%. IE the Chiefs still move their WRs around a ton, and aren't likely to decide Moore is the designated slot guy anytime soon. Still, I think there's some chance the rookie emerges as the team's second-best WR over the next few weeks. Moore's 46% snap share was a season high, besting 42% from the previous week when he put up 5-63-0 on six targets against the Chargers.



Saints (0) at 49ers (13) Saints (0) at49ers (13)

Snap Snap SZN Rts Rt % Tgt REC YDS TD Tgt Sh TS SZN AY AY Sh AY SZN 1 Chris Olave 66.0% 67.3% 26 83.9% 9 5 62 0 30.0% 26.1% 118 47.7% 42.4% 2 Adam Trautman 66.0% 52.0% 12 38.7% 1 1 17 0 3.3% 6.8% 3 1.1% 4.3% 3 Jarvis Landry 56.6% 59.6% 20 64.5% 4 2 20 0 13.3% 15.6% 32 12.8% 14.8% 4 Rashid Shaheed 54.7% 24.5% 20 64.5% 3 2 53 0 10.0% 5.7% 49 19.9% 11.1% 5 Taysom Hill 47.2% 29.5% 13 41.9% 2 1 7 0 6.7% 4.1% 15 6.2% 1.3% 6 Juwan Johnson 45.3% 67.1% 13 41.9% 2 0 0 0 6.7% 13.0% 22 8.8% 12.6%

Johnson finished without a catch to end his hot streak, and played only 28% of snaps between the second and third quarters . He played 60% in the fourth quarter, so if there is an injury it presumably isn't serious. Trautman got 66% of snaps, but he'd been playing a bunch the past few weeks without really impacting Juwan.

. Shaheed made another big play, going 2-53-0 on three targets. He and Landry ran the same number of routes, while Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith have been marginalized. Shaheed has eight catches for 164 yards and a TD on 11 targets, plus two carries for 50 yards and another TD. He's also the kick and punt returner, i.e., he's who the Saints expected Deonte Harris to be this year.

Olave has led or tied for the team lead in targets in eight of his 11 games this year, seeing at least five targets in every appearance besides Week 1 and never finishing with less than 40 receiving yards (besides the game he missed Week 6 with a concussion).

Snap Snap SZN Rts Rt % Tgt REC YDS TD Tgt Sh TS SZN AY AY Sh AY SZN 1 Brandon Aiyuk 97.0% 91.8% 37 97.4% 8 5 65 0 21.6% 21.4% 96 46.5% 30.1% 2 George Kittle 97.0% 92.2% 31 81.6% 4 3 26 0 10.8% 17.6% 20 9.9% 15.6% 3 Deebo Samuel 79.1% 79.4% 36 94.7% 7 3 43 0 18.9% 24.4% 20 9.8% 15.8% 4 Jauan Jennings 41.8% 40.2% 23 60.5% 7 6 49 1 18.9% 11.7% 49 23.7% 13.4%

Jennings was surprisingly active in terms of targets, Kittle the opposite. Everything was normal in terms of snaps/routes.

Packers (33) at Eagles (40) Packers (33) atEagles (40)

Snap Snap SZN Rts Rt % Tgt REC YDS TD Tgt Sh TS SZN AY AY Sh AY SZN 1 Allen Lazard 100.0% 90.0% 26 92.9% 3 2 24 0 12.0% 21.0% 38 18.6% 33.2% 2 Christian Watson 91.8% 47.0% 24 85.7% 6 4 110 1 24.0% 12.1% 83 40.3% 18.7% 3 Robert Tonyan 51.0% 52.7% 19 67.9% 3 3 20 0 12.0% 13.8% 13 6.3% 9.2% 4 Randall Cobb 44.9% 45.2% 17 60.7% 4 2 19 1 16.0% 13.3% 39 18.9% 17.4%

Watson apparently lives in the end zone, and now he's a near-every-down player, taking 92% of snaps after 84% and 80% the two weeks prior. In three games playing 80+ percent of snaps, Watson has caught 12 of 20 targets for 265 yards and six TDs... quite the three-week stretch, even if the Packers won only one of the games. Lazard, meanwhile, was targeted only three times despite playing every snap. This game was dominated by the rushing attacks, especially Philadelphia's.



Snap Snap SZN Rts Rt % Tgt REC YDS TD Tgt Sh TS SZN AY AY Sh AY SZN 1 A.J. Brown 96.2% 83.6% 30 100.0% 6 4 46 1 24.0% 28.8% 50 25.6% 40.6% 2 DeVonta Smith 92.4% 90.3% 30 100.0% 9 4 50 0 36.0% 26.2% 88 45.7% 31.1% 3 Quez Watkins 83.5% 59.2% 24 80.0% 5 3 35 1 20.0% 8.4% 54 27.7% 12.8% 4 Jack Stoll 79.8% 47.1% 16 53.3% 0 0 0 0 0.0% 5.0% 3.4% 5 Grant Calcaterra 29.1% 18.1% 8 26.7% 1 1 -2 0 4.0% 3.4% -8 -4.3% 1.6%

Stoll is still getting most of the TE snaps but losing enough routes to Calcaterra to preclude any real fantasy value... especially since. theEagles never throw to either guy. Watkins has seen a bit more use with Dallas Goedert on IR, and he put up 3-35-1 on five targets in this one after 2-31-1 on two looks the week before. The Eagles wasted fewer snaps on Zach Pascal in this one. He dropped to 11% after playing 31-43% each of the previous four games. That could make Quez deep-league relevant , at least until Goedert returns.



Steelers (24) at Colts (17) Steelers (24) atColts (17)

Snap Snap SZN Rts Rt % Tgt REC YDS TD Tgt Sh TS SZN AY AY Sh AY SZN 1 Diontae Johnson 95.5% 91.9% 31 100.0% 8 5 49 0 28.6% 24.5% 59 35.0% 29.4% 2 George Pickens 77.6% 78.6% 29 93.5% 6 3 57 0 21.4% 15.4% 93 55.0% 26.6% 3 Pat Freiermuth 70.2% 69.0% 22 71.0% 4 3 39 0 14.3% 20.7% 28 16.5% 19.7% 4 Zach Gentry 53.7% 47.4% 9 29.0% 1 1 -4 0 3.6% 5.9% -4 -2.2% 1.6% 5 Steven Sims 34.3% 25.0% 14 45.2% 3 2 9 0 10.7% 6.7% 8 4.6% 2.8% 6 Gunner Olszewski 31.3% 16.9% 4 12.9% 0 0 0 0 0.0% 6.3% 6.1%

Neither has done much, and Sims ran ahead of Olszewski as the slot/third receiver in this one.

Pickens made a couple of great grabs to get to 3-57-0 on six targets on a less-than-stellar night for Kenny Pickett.

Snap Snap SZN Rts Rt % Tgt REC YDS TD Tgt Sh TS SZN AY AY Sh AY SZN 1 Michael Pittman 100.0% 96.4% 37 100.0% 11 7 61 1 34.4% 25.3% 86 41.4% 29.0% 2 Parris Campbell 87.1% 84.2% 33 89.2% 3 2 14 0 9.4% 15.3% 22 10.8% 14.1% 3 Alec Pierce 69.4% 62.7% 28 75.7% 2 0 0 0 6.3% 13.8% 27 13.3% 28.9% 4 Jelani Woods 62.9% 27.9% 25 67.6% 9 8 98 0 28.1% 5.6% 68 33.1% 13.1% 5 Mo Alie-Cox 35.5% 51.3% 12 32.4% 3 2 14 0 9.4% 7.1% 17 8.1% 5.2% 6 Ashton Dulin 35.5% 30.2% 11 29.7% 0 0 0 0 0.0% 9.7% 18.7%