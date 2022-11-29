Target Breakdown: Week 12 WR and TE Usage Recap & Week 13 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.
Share Comparisons
Below we show target, route and air-yard shares for Week 12, compared to numbers for the season as a whole. Sorting by the delta columns is a quick way to find role changes, injuries, trends, outliers, etc.
Wide Receivers
|Sn. W12
|Sn. SZN
|Snap Sh Δ
|Tgt W12
|Tgt SZN
|Tgt Sh Δ
|AY W12
|AY SZN
|AY Sh Δ
|1
|DK Metcalf
|90.5%
|77.8%
|12.7%
|40.5%
|26.7%
|13.8%
|39.5%
|37.1%
|2.4%
|2
|Stefon Diggs
|77.0%
|76.9%
|0.1%
|38.5%
|29.5%
|9.0%
|40.8%
|37.5%
|3.3%
|3
|CeeDee Lamb
|78.3%
|87.9%
|-9.6%
|37.9%
|31.1%
|6.8%
|49.4%
|42.1%
|7.3%
|4
|Zay Jones
|90.2%
|87.5%
|2.7%
|37.8%
|23.0%
|14.8%
|51.5%
|25.5%
|26.0%
|5
|DeVonta Smith
|92.4%
|90.3%
|2.1%
|36.0%
|26.2%
|9.8%
|45.7%
|31.1%
|14.6%
|6
|DJ Moore
|96.9%
|96.8%
|0.1%
|35.3%
|27.1%
|8.2%
|75.6%
|45.7%
|29.9%
|7
|Michael Pittman
|100.0%
|96.4%
|3.6%
|34.4%
|25.3%
|9.1%
|41.4%
|29.0%
|12.4%
|8
|Amari Cooper
|94.7%
|84.5%
|10.2%
|33.3%
|26.3%
|7.0%
|51.1%
|38.0%
|13.1%
|9
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|76.4%
|67.2%
|9.2%
|33.3%
|15.1%
|18.2%
|52.3%
|16.3%
|36.0%
|10
|Chris Godwin
|95.5%
|79.2%
|16.3%
|31.0%
|22.3%
|8.7%
|25.5%
|19.5%
|6.0%
|11
|Davante Adams
|100.0%
|94.7%
|5.3%
|30.6%
|32.0%
|-1.4%
|31.6%
|41.6%
|-10.0%
|12
|Van Jefferson
|87.0%
|55.8%
|31.2%
|30.4%
|17.5%
|12.9%
|57.5%
|31.4%
|26.1%
|13
|Chris Olave
|66.0%
|67.3%
|-1.3%
|30.0%
|26.1%
|3.9%
|47.7%
|42.4%
|5.3%
|14
|Justin Jefferson
|97.0%
|96.2%
|0.8%
|29.7%
|28.1%
|1.6%
|49.3%
|41.4%
|7.9%
|15
|Marquise Brown
|96.9%
|95.2%
|1.7%
|29.6%
|26.8%
|2.8%
|35.3%
|41.3%
|-6.0%
|16
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|88.1%
|74.6%
|13.5%
|28.6%
|28.3%
|0.3%
|36.3%
|23.9%
|12.4%
|17
|Diontae Johnson
|95.5%
|91.9%
|3.6%
|28.6%
|24.5%
|4.1%
|35.0%
|29.4%
|5.6%
|18
|Garrett Wilson
|82.0%
|70.7%
|11.3%
|28.6%
|22.8%
|5.8%
|34.5%
|23.3%
|11.2%
|19
|Kendall Hinton
|91.2%
|53.0%
|38.2%
|28.1%
|9.3%
|18.8%
|23.2%
|9.9%
|13.3%
|20
|Michael Gallup
|75.4%
|71.5%
|3.9%
|27.6%
|18.2%
|9.4%
|37.9%
|24.5%
|13.4%
|21
|Terry McLaurin
|81.7%
|90.1%
|-8.4%
|27.3%
|22.3%
|5.0%
|41.9%
|37.6%
|4.3%
|22
|Adam Thielen
|92.4%
|92.7%
|-0.3%
|27.0%
|19.8%
|7.2%
|21.8%
|26.5%
|-4.7%
|23
|Jaylen Waddle
|61.1%
|74.7%
|-13.6%
|26.3%
|22.0%
|4.3%
|37.3%
|28.8%
|8.5%
|24
|Isaiah McKenzie
|74.3%
|54.5%
|19.8%
|25.6%
|12.5%
|13.1%
|35.5%
|10.3%
|25.2%
|25
|Courtland Sutton
|93.0%
|92.9%
|0.1%
|25.0%
|25.0%
|0.0%
|29.3%
|33.1%
|-3.8%
|26
|Tee Higgins
|81.8%
|67.5%
|14.3%
|25.0%
|21.8%
|3.2%
|52.3%
|32.1%
|20.2%
|27
|Christian Kirk
|90.2%
|89.5%
|0.7%
|24.3%
|24.5%
|-0.2%
|26.6%
|31.0%
|-4.4%
|28
|A.J. Brown
|96.2%
|83.6%
|12.6%
|24.0%
|28.8%
|-4.8%
|25.6%
|40.6%
|-15.0%
|29
|Christian Watson
|91.8%
|47.0%
|44.8%
|24.0%
|12.1%
|11.9%
|40.3%
|18.7%
|21.6%
|30
|Tyreek Hill
|58.3%
|74.5%
|-16.2%
|23.7%
|30.1%
|-6.4%
|22.1%
|38.9%
|-16.8%
|31
|Nico Collins
|77.6%
|71.3%
|6.3%
|23.7%
|18.1%
|5.6%
|37.0%
|28.3%
|8.7%
|32
|Nelson Agholor
|78.2%
|45.8%
|32.4%
|22.9%
|12.4%
|10.5%
|27.7%
|18.0%
|9.7%
|33
|DeAndre Hopkins
|73.4%
|87.2%
|-13.8%
|22.2%
|30.5%
|-8.3%
|36.5%
|45.8%
|-9.3%
|34
|Brandon Aiyuk
|97.0%
|91.8%
|5.2%
|21.6%
|21.4%
|0.2%
|46.5%
|30.1%
|16.4%
|35
|Mike Evans
|90.9%
|84.0%
|6.9%
|21.4%
|20.5%
|0.9%
|49.0%
|35.8%
|13.2%
|36
|George Pickens
|77.6%
|78.6%
|-1.0%
|21.4%
|15.4%
|6.0%
|55.0%
|26.6%
|28.4%
|37
|DeAndre Carter
|79.7%
|72.7%
|7.0%
|21.3%
|11.3%
|10.0%
|33.2%
|16.4%
|16.8%
|38
|Chase Claypool
|66.1%
|42.8%
|23.3%
|20.8%
|17.4%
|3.4%
|50.9%
|21.9%
|29.0%
|39
|Darius Slayton
|84.8%
|58.8%
|26.0%
|20.7%
|20.8%
|-0.1%
|50.7%
|37.6%
|13.1%
|40
|Richie James
|69.5%
|36.4%
|33.1%
|20.7%
|14.1%
|6.6%
|17.8%
|16.3%
|1.5%
|41
|Quez Watkins
|83.5%
|59.2%
|24.3%
|20.0%
|8.4%
|11.6%
|27.7%
|12.8%
|14.9%
|42
|Deebo Samuel
|79.1%
|79.4%
|-0.3%
|18.9%
|24.4%
|-5.5%
|9.8%
|15.8%
|-6.0%
|43
|Tyler Lockett
|87.3%
|80.3%
|7.0%
|18.9%
|22.7%
|-3.8%
|29.0%
|34.4%
|-5.4%
|44
|Jauan Jennings
|41.8%
|40.2%
|1.6%
|18.9%
|11.7%
|7.2%
|23.7%
|13.4%
|10.3%
|45
|Robert Woods
|80.4%
|73.4%
|7.0%
|17.6%
|21.5%
|-3.9%
|21.8%
|24.4%
|-2.6%
|46
|Treylon Burks
|66.1%
|55.0%
|11.1%
|17.6%
|18.4%
|-0.8%
|36.1%
|25.5%
|10.6%
|47
|Terrace Marshall
|62.5%
|68.6%
|-6.1%
|17.6%
|16.0%
|1.6%
|23.3%
|26.5%
|-3.2%
|48
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|75.0%
|73.1%
|1.9%
|17.6%
|13.4%
|4.2%
|20.1%
|22.5%
|-2.4%
|49
|Ben Skowronek
|63.0%
|80.0%
|-17.0%
|17.4%
|12.8%
|4.6%
|0.1%
|13.4%
|-13.3%
|50
|Kalif Raymond
|79.1%
|61.0%
|18.1%
|17.1%
|13.8%
|3.3%
|19.9%
|18.4%
|1.5%
|51
|Drake London
|89.1%
|79.5%
|9.6%
|16.7%
|26.7%
|-10.0%
|19.0%
|25.2%
|-6.2%
|52
|Devin Duvernay
|76.5%
|67.0%
|9.5%
|16.7%
|12.5%
|4.2%
|13.6%
|14.7%
|-1.1%
|53
|David Bell
|64.0%
|48.1%
|15.9%
|16.7%
|8.1%
|8.6%
|4.2%
|6.4%
|-2.2%
|54
|Skyy Moore
|44.4%
|26.4%
|18.0%
|16.2%
|7.1%
|9.1%
|10.5%
|8.4%
|2.1%
|55
|Randall Cobb
|44.9%
|45.2%
|-0.3%
|16.0%
|13.3%
|2.7%
|18.9%
|17.4%
|1.5%
|56
|Joshua Palmer
|95.3%
|84.7%
|10.6%
|14.9%
|19.0%
|-4.1%
|37.4%
|27.3%
|10.1%
|57
|Keenan Allen
|89.1%
|55.1%
|34.0%
|14.9%
|13.0%
|1.9%
|32.9%
|21.7%
|11.2%
|58
|DJ Chark
|73.1%
|64.6%
|8.5%
|14.3%
|14.4%
|-0.1%
|34.7%
|33.6%
|1.1%
|59
|Mack Hollins
|96.1%
|93.6%
|2.5%
|13.9%
|16.4%
|-2.5%
|17.7%
|25.1%
|-7.4%
|60
|Isaiah Hodgins
|67.8%
|63.6%
|4.2%
|13.8%
|17.6%
|-3.8%
|21.4%
|10.4%
|11.0%
|61
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|56.9%
|72.4%
|-15.5%
|13.5%
|12.7%
|0.8%
|24.6%
|21.9%
|2.7%
|62
|Jamal Agnew
|24.6%
|12.8%
|11.8%
|13.5%
|7.4%
|6.1%
|6.3%
|6.1%
|0.2%
|63
|Jarvis Landry
|56.6%
|59.6%
|-3.0%
|13.3%
|15.6%
|-2.3%
|12.8%
|14.8%
|-2.0%
|64
|Demarcus Robinson
|57.4%
|55.9%
|1.5%
|13.3%
|14.5%
|-1.2%
|16.9%
|16.7%
|0.2%
|65
|Brandin Cooks
|74.1%
|81.0%
|-6.9%
|13.2%
|20.6%
|-7.4%
|24.8%
|29.5%
|-4.7%
|66
|Trent Sherfield
|62.5%
|57.6%
|4.9%
|13.2%
|9.4%
|3.8%
|19.5%
|10.7%
|8.8%
|67
|Lance McCutcheon
|48.2%
|13.2%
|35.0%
|13.0%
|12.5%
|0.5%
|21.4%
|21.5%
|-0.1%
|68
|Gabe Davis
|89.2%
|92.0%
|-2.8%
|12.8%
|16.4%
|-3.6%
|17.0%
|30.5%
|-13.5%
|69
|Brandon Johnson
|70.0%
|0.0%
|70.0%
|12.5%
|0.0%
|12.5%
|11.9%
|0.0%
|11.9%
|70
|Allen Lazard
|100.0%
|90.0%
|10.0%
|12.0%
|21.0%
|-9.0%
|18.6%
|33.2%
|-14.6%
|71
|Laviska Shenault
|43.8%
|24.2%
|19.6%
|11.8%
|11.4%
|0.4%
|-3.2%
|-1.8%
|-1.4%
|72
|Jakobi Meyers
|29.1%
|79.6%
|-50.5%
|11.4%
|22.8%
|-11.4%
|28.9%
|32.4%
|-3.5%
|73
|DeVante Parker
|85.5%
|69.0%
|16.5%
|11.4%
|12.6%
|-1.2%
|24.3%
|26.7%
|-2.4%
|74
|Kendrick Bourne
|69.1%
|42.7%
|26.4%
|11.4%
|8.2%
|3.2%
|10.7%
|10.6%
|0.1%
|75
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|96.0%
|88.8%
|7.2%
|11.1%
|18.6%
|-7.5%
|11.5%
|24.2%
|-12.7%
|76
|Robbie Anderson
|43.8%
|35.0%
|8.8%
|11.1%
|17.6%
|-6.5%
|13.0%
|31.0%
|-18.0%
|77
|Tyler Boyd
|74.2%
|79.6%
|-5.4%
|11.1%
|14.7%
|-3.6%
|10.9%
|21.3%
|-10.4%
|78
|Trenton Irwin
|75.8%
|59.7%
|16.1%
|11.1%
|8.8%
|2.3%
|21.5%
|14.2%
|7.3%
|79
|Corey Davis
|68.9%
|71.0%
|-2.2%
|10.7%
|13.6%
|-2.9%
|10.9%
|26.7%
|-15.8%
|80
|DeSean Jackson
|14.7%
|14.3%
|0.4%
|10.0%
|9.8%
|0.2%
|21.6%
|26.3%
|-4.7%
|81
|Rashid Shaheed
|54.7%
|24.5%
|30.2%
|10.0%
|5.7%
|4.3%
|19.9%
|11.1%
|8.8%
|82
|Julio Jones
|62.1%
|47.5%
|14.6%
|9.5%
|10.5%
|-1.0%
|21.0%
|22.3%
|-1.3%
|83
|Parris Campbell
|87.1%
|84.2%
|2.9%
|9.4%
|15.3%
|-5.9%
|10.8%
|14.1%
|-3.3%
|84
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|41.1%
|64.3%
|-23.2%
|8.3%
|14.6%
|-6.3%
|8.9%
|20.9%
|-12.0%
|85
|Dante Pettis
|39.3%
|46.0%
|-6.7%
|8.3%
|11.6%
|-3.3%
|9.1%
|14.0%
|-4.9%
|86
|Byron Pringle
|53.6%
|26.3%
|27.3%
|8.3%
|9.3%
|-1.0%
|9.6%
|15.2%
|-5.6%
|87
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|38.9%
|67.0%
|-28.1%
|8.1%
|17.1%
|-9.0%
|10.4%
|19.5%
|-9.1%
|88
|Marvin Jones
|59.0%
|71.4%
|-12.4%
|8.1%
|15.1%
|-7.0%
|8.5%
|26.6%
|-18.1%
|89
|Marquise Goodwin
|42.9%
|49.3%
|-6.4%
|8.1%
|9.3%
|-1.2%
|9.7%
|12.3%
|-2.6%
|90
|Chris Moore
|62.1%
|58.9%
|3.2%
|7.9%
|12.1%
|-4.2%
|17.0%
|12.3%
|4.7%
|91
|A.J. Green
|53.1%
|56.2%
|-3.1%
|7.4%
|10.0%
|-2.6%
|12.6%
|15.6%
|-3.0%
|92
|Elijah Moore
|34.4%
|65.6%
|-31.2%
|7.1%
|12.2%
|-5.1%
|22.7%
|21.5%
|1.2%
|93
|Alec Pierce
|69.4%
|62.7%
|6.7%
|6.3%
|13.8%
|-7.5%
|13.3%
|28.9%
|-15.6%
|94
|Keelan Cole
|64.9%
|48.8%
|16.1%
|5.6%
|7.9%
|-2.3%
|3.7%
|15.6%
|-11.9%
|95
|K.J. Osborn
|54.6%
|74.5%
|-20.0%
|5.4%
|12.3%
|-6.9%
|8.5%
|15.5%
|-7.0%
|96
|Jahan Dotson
|60.0%
|70.9%
|-10.9%
|4.5%
|10.6%
|-6.1%
|10.7%
|18.7%
|-8.0%
|97
|Denzel Mims
|29.5%
|63.4%
|-33.9%
|3.6%
|12.2%
|-8.6%
|4.4%
|21.8%
|-17.4%
|98
|Darnell Mooney
|32.1%
|83.2%
|-51.1%
|0.0%
|27.7%
|-27.7%
|35.4%
|-35.4%
|99
|Curtis Samuel
|58.3%
|75.0%
|-16.7%
|0.0%
|19.7%
|-19.7%
|16.1%
|-16.1%
|100
|Josh Reynolds
|9.0%
|71.4%
|-62.4%
|0.0%
|17.2%
|-17.2%
|27.5%
|-27.5%
|101
|Noah Brown
|44.9%
|76.9%
|-32.0%
|0.0%
|15.5%
|-15.5%
|22.2%
|-22.2%
|102
|Tyquan Thornton
|36.4%
|56.4%
|-20.0%
|0.0%
|12.5%
|-12.5%
|20.5%
|-20.5%
|103
|Scotty Miller
|3.0%
|30.8%
|-27.8%
|0.0%
|11.4%
|-11.4%
|16.9%
|-16.9%
|104
|Damiere Byrd
|40.0%
|36.9%
|3.1%
|0.0%
|10.9%
|-10.9%
|21.9%
|-21.9%
|105
|Ashton Dulin
|35.5%
|30.2%
|5.3%
|0.0%
|9.7%
|-9.7%
|18.7%
|-18.7%
|106
|Khalil Shakir
|44.6%
|30.8%
|13.8%
|0.0%
|7.1%
|-7.1%
|8.1%
|-8.1%
|107
|Cooper Kupp
|95.2%
|31.1%
|35.1%
|108
|Ja'Marr Chase
|95.3%
|27.7%
|36.5%
|109
|Rondale Moore
|81.0%
|22.9%
|18.0%
|110
|Jerry Jeudy
|65.0%
|18.4%
|24.8%
|111
|Mike Williams
|79.3%
|18.1%
|32.8%
|112
|Romeo Doubs
|69.7%
|15.9%
|21.1%
|113
|Allen Robinson
|90.8%
|14.9%
|20.8%
|114
|Hunter Renfrow
|68.8%
|14.4%
|9.1%
|115
|Russell Gage
|66.1%
|14.3%
|9.2%
|116
|Greg Dortch
|43.9%
|12.3%
|7.8%
|117
|Mecole Hardman
|52.5%
|10.8%
|12.3%
|118
|KJ Hamler
|48.4%
|7.5%
|19.3%
Tight Ends
|Sn. W12
|Sn. SZN
|Snap Sh Δ
|Tgt W12
|Tgt SZN
|Tgt Sh Δ
|AY W12
|AY SZN
|AY Sh Δ
|1
|Jelani Woods
|62.9%
|27.9%
|35.0%
|28.1%
|5.6%
|22.5%
|33.1%
|13.1%
|20.0%
|2
|Cole Kmet
|100.0%
|93.5%
|6.5%
|25.0%
|18.0%
|7.0%
|22.1%
|17.7%
|4.4%
|3
|Hayden Hurst
|63.6%
|63.9%
|-0.3%
|25.0%
|14.7%
|10.3%
|16.4%
|10.0%
|6.4%
|4
|Mark Andrews
|83.8%
|80.3%
|3.5%
|23.3%
|27.9%
|-4.6%
|27.5%
|34.8%
|-7.3%
|5
|Travis Kelce
|81.9%
|78.8%
|3.1%
|21.6%
|24.6%
|-3.0%
|25.3%
|24.2%
|1.1%
|6
|Josh Oliver
|61.8%
|44.2%
|17.6%
|20.0%
|7.8%
|12.2%
|20.0%
|5.9%
|14.1%
|7
|David Njoku
|80.0%
|78.5%
|1.5%
|19.4%
|17.9%
|1.5%
|15.9%
|16.0%
|-0.1%
|8
|Foster Moreau
|100.0%
|82.1%
|17.9%
|19.4%
|13.7%
|5.7%
|30.9%
|12.2%
|18.7%
|9
|John Bates
|60.0%
|43.1%
|16.9%
|18.2%
|7.3%
|10.9%
|24.7%
|4.6%
|20.1%
|10
|T.J. Hockenson
|78.8%
|85.2%
|-6.4%
|16.2%
|22.1%
|-5.9%
|12.3%
|14.7%
|-2.4%
|11
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|33.9%
|30.9%
|3.0%
|14.7%
|9.4%
|5.3%
|15.9%
|11.9%
|4.0%
|12
|Pat Freiermuth
|70.2%
|69.0%
|1.2%
|14.3%
|20.7%
|-6.4%
|16.5%
|19.7%
|-3.2%
|13
|Hunter Henry
|70.9%
|76.1%
|-5.2%
|14.3%
|10.7%
|3.6%
|14.2%
|12.4%
|1.8%
|14
|Dalton Schultz
|84.1%
|74.1%
|10.0%
|13.8%
|17.4%
|-3.6%
|8.7%
|13.3%
|-4.6%
|15
|Logan Thomas
|70.0%
|68.2%
|1.8%
|13.6%
|13.8%
|-0.2%
|4.3%
|12.8%
|-8.5%
|16
|Jordan Akins
|51.7%
|36.7%
|15.0%
|13.2%
|9.1%
|4.1%
|5.5%
|7.1%
|-1.6%
|17
|MyCole Pruitt
|54.6%
|30.6%
|24.0%
|12.5%
|6.6%
|5.9%
|5.8%
|1.7%
|4.1%
|18
|Robert Tonyan
|51.0%
|52.7%
|-1.7%
|12.0%
|13.8%
|-1.8%
|6.3%
|9.2%
|-2.9%
|19
|Cameron Brate
|50.0%
|55.2%
|-5.2%
|11.9%
|11.5%
|0.4%
|7.2%
|9.1%
|-1.9%
|20
|Austin Hooper
|66.1%
|51.8%
|14.3%
|11.8%
|12.3%
|-0.5%
|7.6%
|12.9%
|-5.3%
|21
|Ian Thomas
|56.3%
|53.3%
|3.0%
|11.8%
|8.6%
|3.2%
|-0.5%
|2.7%
|-3.2%
|22
|Tommy Tremble
|75.0%
|49.4%
|25.6%
|11.8%
|8.5%
|3.3%
|9.3%
|10.2%
|-0.9%
|23
|Trey McBride
|79.7%
|39.3%
|40.4%
|11.1%
|8.1%
|3.0%
|5.8%
|3.8%
|2.0%
|24
|George Kittle
|97.0%
|92.2%
|4.8%
|10.8%
|17.6%
|-6.8%
|9.9%
|15.6%
|-5.7%
|25
|Tyler Conklin
|78.7%
|78.8%
|-0.1%
|10.7%
|16.2%
|-5.5%
|16.5%
|16.9%
|-0.4%
|26
|C.J. Uzomah
|77.1%
|55.6%
|21.5%
|10.7%
|7.1%
|3.6%
|5.1%
|2.2%
|2.9%
|27
|Jake Ferguson
|47.8%
|46.5%
|1.3%
|10.3%
|8.5%
|1.8%
|4.2%
|4.4%
|-0.2%
|28
|Greg Dulcich
|86.0%
|78.1%
|7.9%
|9.4%
|15.5%
|-6.1%
|9.2%
|20.0%
|-10.8%
|29
|Mo Alie-Cox
|35.5%
|51.3%
|-15.8%
|9.4%
|7.1%
|2.3%
|8.1%
|5.2%
|2.9%
|30
|Brycen Hopkins
|40.7%
|16.5%
|24.2%
|8.7%
|5.7%
|3.0%
|8.1%
|4.9%
|3.2%
|31
|Brock Wright
|65.7%
|51.5%
|14.2%
|8.6%
|6.4%
|2.2%
|1.4%
|2.8%
|-1.4%
|32
|Gerald Everett
|56.3%
|60.3%
|-4.1%
|8.5%
|14.0%
|-5.5%
|1.9%
|14.7%
|-12.8%
|33
|Parker Hesse
|60.0%
|61.5%
|-1.5%
|8.3%
|5.5%
|2.8%
|7.4%
|4.1%
|3.3%
|34
|Noah Fant
|60.3%
|60.4%
|-0.1%
|8.1%
|11.9%
|-3.8%
|9.8%
|10.1%
|-0.3%
|35
|Will Dissly
|76.2%
|65.3%
|10.9%
|8.1%
|9.0%
|-0.9%
|8.1%
|5.2%
|2.9%
|36
|Lawrence Cager
|44.1%
|51.2%
|-7.1%
|6.9%
|6.8%
|0.1%
|0.0%
|6.3%
|-6.3%
|37
|Juwan Johnson
|45.3%
|67.1%
|-21.8%
|6.7%
|13.0%
|-6.3%
|8.8%
|12.6%
|-3.8%
|38
|Taysom Hill
|47.2%
|29.5%
|17.7%
|6.7%
|4.1%
|2.6%
|6.2%
|1.3%
|4.9%
|39
|Harrison Bryant
|25.3%
|54.2%
|-28.9%
|5.6%
|11.0%
|-5.4%
|2.4%
|7.7%
|-5.3%
|40
|Noah Gray
|68.1%
|50.9%
|17.2%
|5.4%
|6.0%
|-0.6%
|1.4%
|4.7%
|-3.3%
|41
|Dawson Knox
|77.0%
|79.1%
|-2.1%
|5.1%
|11.7%
|-6.6%
|3.9%
|9.8%
|-5.9%
|42
|Zach Gentry
|53.7%
|47.4%
|6.3%
|3.6%
|5.9%
|-2.3%
|-2.2%
|1.6%
|-3.8%
|43
|Tanner Hudson
|20.3%
|34.5%
|-14.2%
|3.4%
|9.8%
|-6.4%
|4.8%
|10.9%
|-6.1%
|44
|Evan Engram
|83.6%
|76.8%
|6.8%
|2.7%
|13.7%
|-11.0%
|1.7%
|13.8%
|-12.1%
|45
|Mike Gesicki
|54.2%
|51.7%
|2.5%
|2.6%
|9.4%
|-6.8%
|2.5%
|8.8%
|-6.3%
|46
|Tyler Higbee
|59.3%
|85.6%
|-26.3%
|0.0%
|21.1%
|-21.1%
|11.2%
|-11.2%
|47
|Jonnu Smith
|29.1%
|49.6%
|-20.5%
|0.0%
|11.1%
|-11.1%
|5.0%
|-5.0%
|48
|Cade Otton
|53.0%
|69.2%
|-16.2%
|0.0%
|10.1%
|-10.1%
|9.7%
|-9.7%
|49
|Jack Stoll
|79.8%
|47.1%
|32.7%
|0.0%
|5.0%
|-5.0%
|3.4%
|-3.4%
|50
|Kyle Pitts
|71.9%
|27.8%
|34.0%
|51
|Dallas Goedert
|87.0%
|20.5%
|14.0%
|52
|Darren Waller
|61.5%
|16.4%
|22.5%
|53
|Isaiah Likely
|38.1%
|13.4%
|11.2%
|54
|Daniel Bellinger
|60.8%
|11.3%
|4.5%
Season Stats (Targets, Routes, Air Yards, TPRR, YPRR, Etc.)
Key
- Rts = Routes Run
- TPRR = Targets per Route
- YPRR = Yards per Route
- AY = Air Yards
- aDOT = average depth of target
- Rt Dppth = average route depth
- EZ tgt = targets in end zone
Wide Receivers (YTD)
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|Rts
|TPRR
|YPRR
|Air Yds
|aDOT
|Rt Dpth
|EZ Tgt
|Drops
|1
|Davante Adams
|123
|71
|999
|10
|401
|30.7%
|2.49
|1374
|11.2
|11.6
|11
|2
|2
|Stefon Diggs
|119
|84
|1110
|9
|374
|31.8%
|2.97
|1336
|11.2
|12.1
|10
|2
|3
|Justin Jefferson
|116
|81
|1232
|5
|437
|26.5%
|2.82
|1194
|10.3
|12.3
|11
|3
|4
|Tyreek Hill
|115
|87
|1233
|4
|341
|33.7%
|3.62
|1332
|11.6
|12.7
|4
|3
|5
|CeeDee Lamb
|104
|64
|857
|5
|334
|31.1%
|2.57
|1140
|11.0
|11.7
|3
|2
|6
|Michael Pittman
|103
|74
|739
|2
|439
|23.5%
|1.68
|714
|6.9
|8.7
|3
|3
|7
|Cooper Kupp
|98
|75
|812
|6
|330
|29.7%
|2.46
|715
|7.3
|9.9
|6
|2
|8
|Diontae Johnson
|94
|56
|505
|0
|409
|23.0%
|1.23
|937
|10.0
|12.6
|6
|2
|9
|Amari Cooper
|93
|57
|792
|7
|355
|26.2%
|2.23
|1243
|13.4
|12.7
|10
|4
|10
|DK Metcalf
|92
|59
|671
|4
|326
|28.2%
|2.06
|1037
|11.3
|14.1
|16
|1
|11
|Chris Olave
|92
|56
|822
|3
|325
|28.3%
|2.53
|1358
|14.8
|14.2
|3
|1
|12
|Christian Kirk
|91
|56
|725
|7
|387
|23.5%
|1.87
|842
|9.3
|10.2
|6
|6
|13
|DJ Moore
|88
|46
|605
|4
|348
|25.3%
|1.74
|1071
|12.2
|12.5
|7
|3
|14
|Courtland Sutton
|88
|52
|688
|1
|401
|21.9%
|1.72
|1079
|12.3
|13.0
|11
|5
|15
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|88
|65
|716
|4
|264
|33.3%
|2.71
|543
|6.2
|8.7
|4
|4
|16
|Chris Godwin
|86
|60
|585
|2
|333
|25.8%
|1.76
|526
|6.1
|8.6
|2
|2
|17
|A.J. Brown
|86
|53
|831
|7
|312
|27.6%
|2.66
|930
|10.8
|11.3
|8
|5
|18
|Terry McLaurin
|86
|54
|840
|2
|400
|21.5%
|2.10
|1173
|13.6
|13.6
|5
|1
|19
|Mike Evans
|85
|51
|702
|3
|388
|21.9%
|1.81
|1125
|13.2
|12.0
|7
|5
|20
|Jaylen Waddle
|85
|56
|963
|6
|346
|24.6%
|2.78
|1007
|11.8
|13.7
|5
|6
|21
|Tee Higgins
|80
|57
|826
|4
|348
|23.0%
|2.37
|889
|11.1
|11.4
|2
|2
|22
|Zay Jones
|79
|58
|562
|1
|346
|22.8%
|1.62
|621
|7.9
|11.5
|7
|4
|23
|DeVonta Smith
|79
|56
|609
|3
|333
|23.7%
|1.83
|717
|9.1
|12.2
|3
|4
|24
|Garrett Wilson
|79
|49
|628
|4
|315
|25.1%
|1.99
|675
|8.5
|11.5
|9
|3
|25
|Tyler Lockett
|78
|57
|708
|6
|338
|23.1%
|2.09
|921
|11.8
|12.1
|7
|1
|26
|Adam Thielen
|77
|54
|553
|3
|424
|18.2%
|1.30
|745
|9.7
|11.1
|5
|0
|27
|Deebo Samuel
|76
|44
|511
|2
|292
|26.0%
|1.75
|346
|4.6
|8.0
|4
|3
|28
|Josh Palmer
|75
|50
|552
|3
|391
|19.2%
|1.41
|625
|8.3
|11.1
|3
|1
|29
|Brandon Aiyuk
|74
|51
|652
|6
|345
|21.4%
|1.89
|716
|9.7
|12.0
|2
|1
|30
|Ja'Marr Chase
|74
|47
|605
|6
|293
|25.3%
|2.06
|707
|9.6
|12.2
|8
|3
|31
|Curtis Samuel
|72
|48
|493
|3
|360
|20.0%
|1.37
|466
|6.5
|9.1
|1
|4
|32
|Marquise Brown
|72
|49
|531
|3
|284
|25.4%
|1.87
|751
|10.4
|11.7
|3
|2
|33
|Brandin Cooks
|71
|44
|520
|1
|316
|22.5%
|1.65
|681
|9.6
|11.8
|3
|4
|34
|Allen Lazard
|69
|40
|553
|5
|318
|21.7%
|1.74
|868
|12.6
|12.2
|7
|2
|35
|Drake London
|69
|41
|438
|4
|259
|26.6%
|1.69
|672
|9.7
|12.8
|6
|1
|36
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|67
|49
|653
|2
|321
|20.9%
|2.03
|531
|7.9
|9.4
|2
|4
|37
|Chase Claypool
|66
|39
|394
|1
|338
|19.5%
|1.17
|656
|9.9
|11.5
|4
|3
|38
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|65
|42
|593
|1
|355
|18.3%
|1.67
|802
|12.3
|12.0
|7
|1
|39
|DeAndre Hopkins
|64
|49
|574
|3
|214
|29.9%
|2.68
|599
|9.4
|10.7
|1
|2
|40
|Mack Hollins
|64
|40
|531
|3
|398
|16.1%
|1.33
|851
|13.3
|13.9
|6
|1
|41
|Parris Campbell
|63
|46
|454
|3
|424
|14.9%
|1.07
|381
|6.1
|10.0
|2
|1
|42
|Jakobi Meyers
|62
|47
|571
|3
|256
|24.2%
|2.23
|618
|10.0
|11.1
|1
|0
|43
|Darnell Mooney
|61
|40
|493
|2
|261
|23.4%
|1.89
|712
|11.7
|14.9
|6
|1
|44
|Tyler Boyd
|60
|41
|595
|4
|401
|15.0%
|1.48
|589
|9.8
|10.1
|4
|0
|45
|Mike Williams
|60
|38
|510
|3
|291
|20.6%
|1.75
|710
|11.8
|13.6
|4
|1
|46
|Gabe Davis
|60
|33
|650
|5
|373
|16.1%
|1.74
|959
|16.0
|13.8
|6
|3
|47
|George Pickens
|59
|36
|510
|2
|382
|15.4%
|1.34
|846
|14.3
|14.4
|4
|3
|48
|Robert Woods
|56
|32
|351
|1
|252
|22.2%
|1.39
|497
|8.9
|11.1
|3
|3
|49
|Rondale Moore
|56
|41
|414
|1
|261
|21.5%
|1.59
|295
|5.3
|8.3
|2
|4
|50
|Nico Collins
|56
|34
|446
|1
|254
|22.0%
|1.76
|617
|11.0
|12.2
|3
|1
|51
|Jerry Jeudy
|55
|30
|449
|3
|244
|22.5%
|1.84
|682
|12.4
|12.7
|4
|3
|52
|Marvin Jones
|53
|31
|368
|2
|301
|17.6%
|1.22
|729
|13.7
|11.5
|6
|2
|53
|Allen Robinson
|52
|33
|339
|3
|356
|14.6%
|0.95
|492
|9.5
|11.0
|10
|1
|54
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|52
|31
|515
|1
|364
|14.3%
|1.41
|652
|12.5
|12.6
|3
|4
|55
|Alec Pierce
|52
|28
|424
|1
|316
|16.5%
|1.34
|649
|12.5
|12.1
|2
|2
|56
|DeAndre Carter
|51
|38
|452
|3
|380
|13.4%
|1.19
|463
|9.1
|10.5
|2
|0
|57
|Romeo Doubs
|50
|31
|314
|3
|248
|20.2%
|1.27
|492
|9.8
|12.4
|2
|3
|58
|K.J. Osborn
|49
|28
|245
|2
|357
|13.7%
|0.69
|417
|8.5
|11.9
|2
|3
|59
|Ben Skowronek
|47
|29
|254
|0
|316
|14.9%
|0.80
|326
|6.9
|10.5
|1
|1
|60
|Isaiah McKenzie
|45
|30
|315
|4
|242
|18.6%
|1.30
|316
|7.0
|10.0
|3
|2
|61
|Noah Brown
|45
|28
|384
|1
|268
|16.8%
|1.43
|512
|11.4
|12.1
|4
|1
|62
|Kalif Raymond
|44
|30
|370
|0
|245
|18.0%
|1.51
|435
|9.9
|14.0
|3
|0
|63
|Darius Slayton
|44
|27
|476
|2
|197
|22.3%
|2.42
|577
|13.1
|15.4
|1
|3
|64
|Demarcus Robinson
|42
|26
|297
|1
|200
|21.0%
|1.49
|443
|10.5
|12.6
|6
|2
|65
|Josh Reynolds
|42
|26
|357
|2
|231
|18.2%
|1.55
|582
|13.9
|13.5
|7
|2
|66
|Michael Gallup
|42
|24
|274
|1
|208
|20.2%
|1.32
|509
|12.1
|13.4
|4
|1
|67
|Russell Gage
|40
|29
|231
|1
|221
|18.1%
|1.05
|237
|5.9
|8.9
|3
|2
|68
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|39
|30
|465
|2
|210
|18.6%
|2.21
|422
|10.8
|12.4
|0
|0
|69
|Greg Dortch
|39
|34
|324
|2
|231
|16.9%
|1.40
|137
|3.5
|7.1
|0
|1
|70
|Devin Duvernay
|39
|29
|344
|3
|250
|15.6%
|1.38
|435
|11.2
|12.9
|7
|1
|71
|Chris Moore
|37
|24
|268
|2
|242
|15.3%
|1.11
|303
|8.2
|12.7
|3
|2
|72
|Robbie Anderson
|37
|15
|219
|1
|256
|14.5%
|0.86
|496
|13.4
|14.8
|0
|1
|73
|Corey Davis
|37
|20
|360
|2
|222
|16.7%
|1.62
|570
|15.4
|14.2
|3
|1
|74
|Jauan Jennings
|37
|24
|269
|1
|168
|22.0%
|1.60
|286
|7.7
|10.4
|2
|3
|75
|A.J. Green
|36
|18
|121
|1
|250
|14.4%
|0.48
|398
|11.1
|10.4
|4
|1
|76
|Randall Cobb
|36
|26
|349
|1
|164
|22.0%
|2.13
|360
|10.0
|10.7
|4
|1
|77
|Elijah Moore
|36
|20
|284
|1
|264
|13.6%
|1.08
|519
|14.4
|13.1
|1
|1
|78
|Treylon Burks
|36
|24
|334
|0
|153
|23.5%
|2.18
|395
|11.0
|13.7
|1
|2
|79
|Jarvis Landry
|35
|23
|258
|1
|162
|21.6%
|1.59
|356
|10.2
|11.4
|3
|0
|80
|Richie James
|35
|28
|280
|2
|170
|20.6%
|1.65
|270
|7.7
|9.0
|0
|2
|81
|Trent Sherfield
|35
|24
|280
|1
|254
|13.8%
|1.10
|364
|10.4
|10.6
|1
|0
|82
|DeVante Parker
|34
|21
|420
|1
|234
|14.5%
|1.79
|548
|16.1
|14.8
|3
|0
|83
|Mecole Hardman
|34
|25
|297
|4
|185
|18.4%
|1.61
|275
|8.1
|11.7
|1
|2
|84
|Scotty Miller
|34
|21
|170
|0
|147
|23.1%
|1.16
|388
|11.4
|11.6
|1
|0
|85
|Terrace Marshall
|34
|18
|328
|1
|189
|18.0%
|1.74
|418
|12.3
|13.6
|6
|3
|86
|Christian Watson
|34
|22
|353
|6
|139
|24.5%
|2.54
|449
|13.2
|15.9
|4
|3
|87
|Nelson Agholor
|32
|23
|310
|2
|169
|18.9%
|1.83
|357
|11.2
|12.6
|0
|0
|88
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|31
|18
|343
|2
|226
|13.7%
|1.52
|459
|14.8
|14.2
|1
|0
|89
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|31
|23
|227
|1
|121
|25.6%
|1.88
|177
|5.7
|10.3
|0
|1
|90
|Marquez Callaway
|30
|16
|158
|1
|177
|16.9%
|0.89
|349
|11.6
|14.2
|3
|0
|91
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|29
|14
|195
|1
|191
|15.2%
|1.02
|351
|12.1
|12.4
|2
|0
|92
|Hunter Renfrow
|29
|21
|192
|0
|184
|15.8%
|1.04
|162
|5.6
|10.2
|0
|1
|93
|Shi Smith
|29
|14
|168
|0
|236
|12.3%
|0.71
|249
|8.6
|10.8
|1
|2
|94
|Rashod Bateman
|28
|15
|285
|2
|111
|25.2%
|2.57
|365
|13.1
|12.5
|1
|3
|95
|David Bell
|27
|20
|169
|0
|208
|13.0%
|0.81
|179
|6.6
|9.4
|0
|2
|96
|Tre'Quan Smith
|26
|18
|272
|1
|153
|17.0%
|1.78
|323
|12.4
|11.6
|1
|0
|97
|Jahan Dotson
|26
|14
|179
|4
|208
|12.5%
|0.86
|414
|15.9
|13.7
|4
|1
|98
|Skyy Moore
|26
|17
|205
|0
|111
|23.4%
|1.85
|239
|9.2
|10.6
|1
|1
|99
|Julio Jones
|25
|14
|218
|2
|137
|18.2%
|1.59
|374
|15.0
|13.4
|2
|1
|100
|Marquise Goodwin
|25
|19
|265
|3
|173
|14.5%
|1.53
|267
|10.7
|13.0
|4
|0
|101
|Phillip Dorsett
|24
|10
|162
|1
|144
|16.7%
|1.13
|329
|13.7
|14.5
|0
|2
|102
|Sterling Shepard
|24
|13
|154
|1
|85
|28.2%
|1.81
|232
|9.7
|11.3
|0
|1
|103
|Kendrick Bourne
|24
|18
|211
|0
|173
|13.9%
|1.22
|214
|8.9
|10.5
|1
|1
|104
|DJ Chark
|24
|9
|114
|2
|137
|17.5%
|0.83
|441
|18.4
|14.6
|4
|1
|105
|Quez Watkins
|24
|17
|259
|3
|227
|10.6%
|1.14
|287
|12.0
|12.8
|2
|0
|106
|Kendall Hinton
|24
|18
|262
|0
|187
|12.8%
|1.40
|254
|10.6
|12.0
|1
|2
|107
|Dante Pettis
|23
|13
|188
|2
|157
|14.6%
|1.20
|266
|11.5
|13.1
|3
|3
|108
|Sammy Watkins
|22
|13
|206
|0
|146
|15.1%
|1.41
|252
|11.4
|13.4
|2
|1
|109
|Michael Thomas
|22
|16
|171
|3
|99
|22.2%
|1.73
|226
|10.3
|12.7
|3
|0
|110
|Keenan Allen
|21
|16
|220
|1
|97
|21.6%
|2.27
|214
|10.2
|11.2
|3
|0
|111
|Justin Watson
|21
|12
|206
|2
|153
|13.7%
|1.35
|327
|15.6
|13.1
|2
|1
|112
|Tyquan Thornton
|21
|10
|86
|1
|146
|14.4%
|0.59
|215
|10.2
|13.4
|1
|1
|113
|Jamal Agnew
|20
|15
|119
|3
|51
|39.2%
|2.33
|115
|5.8
|10.6
|0
|1
|114
|Laviska Shenault
|20
|17
|167
|1
|50
|40.0%
|3.34
|-21
|-1.0
|4.8
|0
|1
|115
|Van Jefferson
|20
|9
|97
|2
|106
|18.9%
|0.92
|313
|15.7
|13.3
|2
|1
|116
|Michael Bandy
|20
|9
|74
|0
|127
|15.7%
|0.58
|218
|10.9
|12.9
|0
|0
|117
|Braxton Berrios
|19
|13
|73
|0
|128
|14.8%
|0.57
|63
|3.3
|8.6
|0
|1
|118
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|18
|11
|174
|1
|102
|17.6%
|1.71
|269
|14.9
|13.0
|1
|1
|119
|Ashton Dulin
|18
|12
|168
|0
|88
|20.5%
|1.91
|226
|12.6
|12.5
|1
|0
|120
|Breshad Perriman
|17
|8
|101
|1
|109
|15.6%
|0.93
|229
|13.4
|13.5
|3
|1
|121
|KhaDarel Hodge
|17
|12
|197
|1
|44
|38.6%
|4.48
|195
|11.5
|14.3
|1
|2
|122
|David Sills
|17
|11
|106
|0
|111
|15.3%
|0.95
|133
|7.8
|13.0
|0
|0
|123
|Damiere Byrd
|16
|9
|229
|2
|88
|18.2%
|2.60
|339
|21.2
|15.8
|0
|0
|124
|Marcus Johnson
|16
|6
|63
|0
|125
|12.8%
|0.50
|173
|10.8
|14.8
|2
|0
|125
|Brandon Powell
|16
|14
|96
|0
|58
|27.6%
|1.66
|45
|2.8
|4.7
|1
|0
|126
|Denzel Mims
|16
|7
|138
|0
|98
|16.3%
|1.41
|197
|12.3
|13.4
|0
|2
|127
|Keelan Cole
|15
|6
|75
|0
|173
|8.7%
|0.43
|254
|17.0
|15.4
|3
|2
|128
|Tom Kennedy
|15
|8
|141
|0
|120
|12.5%
|1.18
|136
|9.1
|11.9
|1
|0
|129
|Isaiah Hodgins
|15
|12
|142
|0
|75
|20.0%
|1.89
|138
|9.2
|14.1
|0
|0
|130
|Khalil Shakir
|15
|7
|118
|1
|91
|16.5%
|1.30
|162
|10.8
|11.4
|1
|2
|131
|Cedrick Wilson
|14
|9
|96
|0
|100
|14.0%
|0.96
|146
|10.4
|11.9
|1
|0
|132
|Cam Sims
|14
|6
|75
|0
|153
|9.2%
|0.49
|242
|17.3
|15.4
|1
|0
|133
|KJ Hamler
|14
|7
|165
|0
|145
|9.7%
|1.14
|319
|22.8
|15.7
|0
|0
|134
|Jamison Crowder
|13
|6
|60
|0
|66
|19.7%
|0.91
|119
|9.1
|10.8
|0
|0
|135
|Zach Pascal
|13
|11
|123
|1
|87
|14.9%
|1.41
|58
|4.5
|10.4
|0
|0
|136
|Dee Eskridge
|13
|7
|58
|0
|88
|14.8%
|0.66
|55
|4.2
|10.5
|1
|0
|137
|Kyle Philips
|13
|8
|78
|0
|46
|28.3%
|1.70
|98
|7.5
|10.9
|0
|1
|138
|Trenton Irwin
|12
|7
|99
|1
|101
|11.9%
|0.98
|135
|11.3
|11.0
|1
|0
|139
|Dyami Brown
|12
|5
|143
|2
|67
|17.9%
|2.13
|256
|21.4
|17.4
|0
|1
|140
|Kadarius Toney
|11
|8
|69
|1
|44
|25.0%
|1.57
|41
|3.7
|10.1
|0
|2
|141
|Rashid Shaheed
|11
|8
|164
|1
|73
|15.1%
|2.25
|164
|14.9
|15.4
|0
|0
Tight Ends (YTD)
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|Routes
|TPRR
|YPRR
|AY
|aDOT
|Rt Dpth
|EZ Tgt
|Drops
|1
|Travis Kelce
|102
|73
|912
|12
|365
|27.9%
|2.50
|745
|7.3
|7.9
|9
|6
|2
|Mark Andrews
|79
|52
|601
|5
|272
|29.0%
|2.21
|845
|10.7
|11.1
|8
|3
|3
|T.J. Hockenson
|77
|52
|587
|4
|340
|22.6%
|1.73
|538
|7.0
|9.2
|6
|4
|4
|Tyler Higbee
|73
|48
|430
|0
|288
|25.3%
|1.49
|257
|3.5
|7.0
|3
|7
|5
|Pat Freiermuth
|71
|47
|521
|1
|280
|25.4%
|1.86
|564
|7.9
|9.9
|3
|0
|6
|Zach Ertz
|69
|47
|406
|4
|346
|19.9%
|1.17
|537
|7.8
|7.9
|5
|3
|7
|Hayden Hurst
|60
|46
|388
|2
|317
|18.9%
|1.22
|301
|5.0
|7.5
|1
|0
|8
|Gerald Everett
|59
|38
|382
|2
|273
|21.6%
|1.40
|400
|6.8
|8.5
|2
|2
|9
|Kyle Pitts
|59
|28
|356
|2
|192
|30.7%
|1.85
|777
|13.2
|12.0
|4
|2
|10
|Tyler Conklin
|56
|38
|381
|3
|267
|21.0%
|1.43
|440
|7.8
|8.4
|4
|2
|11
|Robert Tonyan
|54
|44
|362
|1
|242
|22.3%
|1.50
|274
|5.1
|8.7
|0
|1
|12
|Evan Engram
|52
|37
|356
|1
|315
|16.5%
|1.13
|396
|7.6
|9.7
|5
|2
|13
|David Njoku
|52
|41
|464
|2
|233
|22.3%
|1.99
|375
|7.2
|8.6
|5
|2
|14
|Dallas Goedert
|52
|43
|544
|3
|237
|21.9%
|2.30
|255
|4.9
|7.8
|1
|1
|15
|George Kittle
|51
|36
|450
|4
|263
|19.4%
|1.71
|344
|6.7
|8.7
|6
|0
|16
|Juwan Johnson
|49
|31
|349
|5
|285
|17.2%
|1.22
|445
|9.1
|9.4
|5
|0
|17
|Dalton Schultz
|46
|33
|310
|3
|192
|24.0%
|1.61
|292
|6.3
|8.0
|4
|0
|18
|Cole Kmet
|43
|29
|336
|5
|246
|17.5%
|1.37
|336
|7.8
|8.5
|3
|2
|19
|Dawson Knox
|42
|33
|327
|2
|286
|14.7%
|1.14
|313
|7.4
|9.4
|4
|1
|20
|Noah Fant
|41
|33
|340
|1
|210
|19.5%
|1.62
|261
|6.4
|9.5
|2
|0
|21
|Foster Moreau
|41
|24
|284
|2
|220
|18.6%
|1.29
|313
|7.6
|9.2
|4
|1
|22
|Logan Thomas
|36
|21
|190
|1
|217
|16.6%
|0.88
|279
|7.7
|8.8
|2
|0
|23
|Mike Gesicki
|36
|24
|269
|4
|246
|14.6%
|1.09
|334
|9.3
|8.8
|7
|1
|24
|Cade Otton
|35
|26
|281
|1
|254
|13.8%
|1.11
|230
|6.6
|7.9
|1
|1
|25
|Hunter Henry
|34
|23
|323
|2
|248
|13.7%
|1.30
|285
|8.4
|8.5
|1
|0
|26
|Austin Hooper
|33
|24
|257
|2
|178
|18.5%
|1.44
|284
|8.6
|9.1
|3
|1
|27
|Irv Smith
|33
|22
|168
|2
|152
|21.7%
|1.11
|162
|4.9
|7.5
|2
|1
|28
|Harrison Bryant
|33
|23
|179
|1
|181
|18.2%
|0.99
|228
|6.9
|8.9
|3
|1
|29
|Isaiah Likely
|33
|18
|206
|2
|149
|22.1%
|1.38
|261
|7.9
|8.5
|4
|2
|30
|Kylen Granson
|32
|25
|249
|0
|185
|17.3%
|1.35
|168
|5.2
|8.2
|0
|1
|31
|Will Dissly
|31
|28
|275
|3
|167
|18.6%
|1.65
|140
|4.5
|8.4
|1
|2
|32
|Cameron Brate
|29
|16
|137
|0
|163
|17.8%
|0.84
|190
|6.5
|7.8
|2
|1
|33
|Greg Dulcich
|29
|19
|234
|1
|179
|16.2%
|1.31
|345
|11.9
|10.5
|1
|1
|34
|Jonnu Smith
|27
|20
|194
|0
|107
|25.2%
|1.81
|84
|3.1
|5.9
|0
|0
|35
|Jordan Akins
|26
|21
|300
|2
|148
|17.6%
|2.03
|134
|5.1
|9.7
|1
|0
|36
|Darren Waller
|24
|16
|175
|1
|135
|17.8%
|1.30
|267
|11.1
|10.9
|3
|3
|37
|Ian Thomas
|24
|17
|165
|0
|107
|22.4%
|1.54
|51
|2.1
|4.7
|0
|1
|38
|Noah Gray
|23
|18
|174
|1
|145
|15.9%
|1.20
|138
|6.0
|6.4
|2
|1
|39
|Mo Alie-Cox
|22
|16
|177
|2
|198
|11.1%
|0.89
|113
|5.2
|7.2
|1
|1
|40
|John Bates
|22
|14
|108
|1
|90
|24.4%
|1.20
|124
|5.6
|7.3
|2
|2
|41
|Jelani Woods
|22
|15
|177
|3
|121
|18.2%
|1.46
|252
|11.5
|12.0
|3
|3
|42
|O.J. Howard
|21
|9
|119
|2
|104
|20.2%
|1.14
|217
|10.3
|8.5
|1
|0
|43
|Tommy Tremble
|21
|11
|101
|2
|160
|13.1%
|0.63
|198
|9.4
|8.8
|1
|2
|44
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|20
|11
|207
|1
|71
|28.2%
|2.92
|211
|10.6
|10.3
|2
|1
|45
|Pharaoh Brown
|19
|11
|106
|0
|91
|20.9%
|1.16
|121
|6.4
|8.3
|1
|1
|46
|Johnny Mundt
|18
|16
|105
|1
|105
|17.1%
|1.00
|26
|1.4
|6.7
|1
|2
|47
|Josh Oliver
|18
|11
|130
|2
|92
|19.6%
|1.41
|117
|6.5
|9.1
|3
|1
|48
|Zach Gentry
|18
|15
|96
|0
|103
|17.5%
|0.93
|33
|1.9
|6.1
|1
|0
|49
|Daniel Bellinger
|18
|16
|152
|2
|91
|19.8%
|1.67
|55
|3.0
|6.1
|1
|1
|50
|Eric Saubert
|17
|10
|111
|1
|101
|16.8%
|1.10
|156
|9.2
|8.8
|3
|1
|51
|Brevin Jordan
|17
|6
|32
|0
|90
|18.9%
|0.36
|113
|6.7
|8.0
|1
|1
|52
|Jake Ferguson
|17
|14
|140
|2
|75
|22.7%
|1.87
|72
|4.3
|6.1
|1
|0
|53
|Adam Trautman
|16
|14
|145
|1
|92
|17.4%
|1.58
|91
|5.7
|6.8
|0
|0
|54
|Colby Parkinson
|16
|13
|172
|1
|95
|16.8%
|1.81
|107
|6.7
|10.2
|0
|0
|55
|Tanner Hudson
|15
|10
|132
|0
|135
|11.1%
|0.98
|104
|7.0
|8.8
|0
|0
|56
|C.J. Uzomah
|14
|13
|99
|0
|129
|10.9%
|0.77
|34
|2.5
|7.8
|0
|0
|57
|Brock Wright
|13
|11
|116
|1
|95
|13.7%
|1.22
|32
|2.5
|6.5
|1
|1
|58
|Trey McBride
|11
|9
|46
|0
|128
|8.6%
|0.36
|35
|3.1
|8.2
|0
|0
|59
|Lawrence Cager
|8
|5
|49
|1
|61
|13.1%
|0.80
|51
|6.4
|10.2
|0
|0
|60
|Jack Stoll
|8
|5
|56
|0
|102
|7.8%
|0.55
|46
|5.8
|8.3
|0
|0
|61
|Taysom Hill
|7
|4
|29
|1
|63
|11.1%
|0.46
|31
|4.4
|8.5
|1
|1
Links to RotoWire's Red Zone Stats
Week 12 Injury Report
Inactives
WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip)
WR Mike Williams (ankle)
WR Romeo Doubs (ankle)
WRs Jerry Jeudy (ankle) & KJ Hamler (hamstring)
WR Russell Gage (hamstring)
WRs Rondale Moore (groin) & Greg Dortch (thumb)
WR Jameson Williams (NFI/R - knee)
WRs Mecole Hardman (IR - groin - eligible Week 15) & Kadarius Toney (hamstring)
WR Hunter Renfrow (IR - oblique - eligible W14) + TE Darren Waller (IR - hammy - W14)
TE Daniel Bellinger (eye)
TE Isaiah Likely (ankle)
TE Dallas Goedert (IR - shoulder - eligible W15)
TE Kylen Granson (illness)
In-Game Injuries
WR Allen Robinson suffered a season-ending ankle injury in practice last Friday.
WR Darnell Mooney suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the first half.
WR Jakobi Meyers played through a shoulder injury and said he was sore after the game.
WR Lance McCutcheon injured his shoulder in the fourth quarter.
Waivers & Sleepers for Week 13
Limited to players rostered in half or less of Yahoo leagues.
Wide Receivers
Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 13 Starters/Streamers
- Zay Jones - 25%
- Donovan Peoples-Jones - 50%
- Michael Gallup - 48%
- Nico Collins - 24%
- Mack Hollins - 21%
- Julio Jones - 18%
- Jarvis Landry - 23%
- DJ Chark - 10%
- Marvin Jones - 5%
- Isaiah McKenzie - 33%
- Kalif Raymond - 4%
- DeAndre Carter - 23%
- Van Jefferson - 23%
- Demarcus Robinson - 17%
Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes
- Skyy Moore - 10%
- Jameson Williams - 39%
- Mecole Hardman (IR) - 31%
- Elijah Moore - 26%
- Terrace Marshall - 9%
- Romeo Doubs - 20%
- Khalil Shakir - 0%
- Alec Pierce - 18%
- Nelson Agholor - 1%
- Odell Beckham - 46%
- Richie James - 1%
- David Bell - 1%
- Rashid Shaheed - 0%
Note: Chase Claypool (53%) and Treylon Burks (51%) don't technically meet our requirement of being less than 50 percent rostered on Yahoo, but both are still available in some competitive leagues and are sensible adds for WR-needy teams. Burks, in particular, is intriguing, with his talent often on display the past couple weeks.
Tight Ends
Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 13 Starters/Streamers
- Foster Moreau - 39%
- Tyler Conklin - 18%
- Evan Engram - 40%
- Hunter Henry - 30%
- Austin Hooper - 14%
Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes & Sleepers
- Jelani Woods - 0%
- Isaiah Likely (ankle) - 13%
- Noah Fant - 12%
- Trey McBride - 12%
- Logan Thomas - 11%
Drops & Benchings
Drop'Em
WR Darnell Mooney (ankle)
WR Allen Robinson (ankle)
WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring)
WR Jahan Dotson
WR K.J. Osborn
TE Mike Gesicki
TE Cade Otton
Bench'Em
WR Tyler Boyd
TE Greg Dulcich
TE Taysom Hill
TE Tyler Higbee
Game-by-Game Breakdowns
Bills (28) at Lions (25)
|Snap
|Snap SZN
|Rts
|Rt %
|Tgt
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SZN
|1
|Gabe Davis
|89.2%
|92.0%
|39
|86.7%
|5
|4
|38
|0
|12.8%
|16.4%
|62
|17.0%
|30.5%
|2
|Dawson Knox
|77.0%
|79.1%
|33
|73.3%
|2
|2
|17
|0
|5.1%
|11.7%
|14
|3.9%
|9.8%
|3
|Stefon Diggs
|77.0%
|76.9%
|39
|86.7%
|15
|8
|77
|1
|38.5%
|29.5%
|149
|40.8%
|37.5%
|4
|Isaiah McKenzie
|74.3%
|54.5%
|36
|80.0%
|10
|6
|96
|1
|25.6%
|12.5%
|129
|35.5%
|10.3%
|5
|Khalil Shakir
|44.6%
|30.8%
|12
|26.7%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
|7.1%
|8.1%
|6
|Quintin Morris
|23.0%
|29.8%
|6
|13.3%
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2.6%
|5.0%
|2
|0.5%
|3.9%
- McKenzie played a season-high 74% of snaps, one week after playing a season-low 40% and seeing only one target.
- His three highest snap shares have all come in the past four games. But so has his season-low, and he's averaging only 4.5 targets in that four-game stretch even including the 6-96-1 explosion on 10 targets on Thanksgiving.
- Davis and Knox combined for seven targets on 72 routes, while Diggs saw 15 on 39.
|Snap
|Snap SZN
|Rts
|Rt %
|Tgt
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SZN
|1
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|88.1%
|74.6%
|33
|84.6%
|10
|9
|122
|1
|28.6%
|28.3%
|87
|36.3%
|23.9%
|2
|Kalif Raymond
|79.1%
|61.0%
|32
|82.1%
|6
|4
|35
|0
|17.1%
|13.8%
|48
|19.9%
|18.4%
|3
|DJ Chark
|73.1%
|64.6%
|31
|79.5%
|5
|2
|16
|1
|14.3%
|14.4%
|83
|34.7%
|33.6%
|4
|Brock Wright
|65.7%
|51.5%
|12
|30.8%
|3
|2
|6
|0
|8.6%
|6.4%
|3
|1.4%
|2.8%
|5
|Shane Zylstra
|25.4%
|16.3%
|15
|38.5%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
|4.1%
|8.5%
|6
|James Mitchell
|25.4%
|16.2%
|11
|28.2%
|1
|1
|22
|0
|2.9%
|4.2%
|3
|1.2%
|1.7%
- Josh Reynolds returned from a back injury but ran only three routes (9% snap share) and wasn't targeted.
- St. Brown, Raymond and Chark were the top three WRs.
- Chark played 53 snaps, after only 11 the week before in his first game back from an IR stint due to an ankle injury.
- He caught a TD but didn't do much else, finishing 2-16-1 on five targets while St. Brown put the passing game on his back, per usual.
- Wright led the TEs in snaps and targets again, but Zylstra actually ran more routes, and both were under 40% route share. Neither has shown potential to do much besides catching the occasional goal-line TD.
- St. Brown certainly is back in form with 26 catches for 317 yards the past three games. He also got one carry in each of those games.
Giants (20) at Cowboys (28)
|Snap
|Snap SZN
|Rts
|Rt %
|Tgt
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SZN
|1
|Darius Slayton
|84.8%
|58.8%
|29
|76.3%
|6
|3
|63
|0
|20.7%
|20.8%
|101
|50.7%
|37.6%
|2
|Richie James
|69.5%
|36.4%
|30
|78.9%
|6
|5
|41
|1
|20.7%
|14.1%
|35
|17.8%
|16.3%
|3
|Isaiah Hodgins
|67.8%
|63.6%
|25
|65.8%
|4
|3
|31
|0
|13.8%
|17.6%
|43
|21.4%
|10.4%
|4
|Lawrence Cager
|44.1%
|51.2%
|17
|44.7%
|2
|1
|20
|0
|6.9%
|6.8%
|0
|0.0%
|6.3%
|5
|Kenny Golladay
|30.5%
|36.6%
|11
|28.9%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
|8.0%
|10.6%
|6
|Tanner Hudson
|20.3%
|34.5%
|9
|23.7%
|1
|1
|10
|0
|3.4%
|9.8%
|10
|4.8%
|10.9%
- James emerged from the doghouse with Wan'Dale Robinson (ACL) done for the year, putting up 5-41-1 while running more than two-thirds of his routes from the slot.
- James even ran one more route than Slayton, who played 85% of snaps and extended his streak of 50-yard games to five (with a 3-63-0 line on six targets).
- Slayton became a starter Week 6 and has started every game since. In the six starts, Slayton has seen 20.5% of the team's targets and 36.4% of the air yards... those shares are Mike Williams-esque, albeit within the context of a far less productive passing game.
- James even ran one more route than Slayton, who played 85% of snaps and extended his streak of 50-yard games to five (with a 3-63-0 line on six targets).
|Snap
|Snap SZN
|Rts
|Rt %
|Tgt
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SZN
|1
|Dalton Schultz
|84.1%
|74.1%
|18
|60.0%
|4
|4
|31
|2
|13.8%
|17.4%
|31
|8.7%
|13.3%
|2
|CeeDee Lamb
|78.3%
|87.9%
|28
|93.3%
|11
|6
|106
|0
|37.9%
|31.1%
|174
|49.4%
|42.1%
|3
|Michael Gallup
|75.4%
|71.5%
|28
|93.3%
|8
|5
|63
|0
|27.6%
|18.2%
|134
|37.9%
|24.5%
|4
|Jake Ferguson
|47.8%
|46.5%
|4
|13.3%
|3
|3
|57
|0
|10.3%
|8.5%
|15
|4.2%
|4.4%
|5
|Noah Brown
|44.9%
|76.9%
|16
|53.3%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
|15.5%
|22.2%
- Schultz handled his largest snap share since Week 4 and scored his second and third TDs of the season, though his route and target shares weren't anything to write home about.
- Over the last five weeks, Schultz is averaging 4.8 catches for 46 yards and 0.6 TDs on 5.8 targets, i.e., last year's numbers.
- The eight targets and 63 receiving yards were season highs for Gallup, who is averaging 4.0 catches for 47 yards on 6.3 targets over the past four games. Unexciting, but there's upside if Ceedee Lamb (6-106-0, 21% target share for the season) misses any time.
- Lamb was second in the league in air yards for Week 12, and he ranks second in target share for the season and third in AY share.
- Brown finished without a target and lost more playing time to the backup tight ends, dipping to a season-low 53% route share and 45% snap share.
- Brown had 274 receiving yards the first four weeks of the season, compared to 110 yards total in subsequent games.
Patriots (26) at Vikings (33)
|Snap
|Snap SZN
|Rts
|Rt %
|Tgt
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SZN
|1
|DeVante Parker
|85.5%
|69.0%
|36
|85.7%
|4
|4
|80
|0
|11.4%
|12.6%
|68
|24.3%
|26.7%
|2
|Nelson Agholor
|78.2%
|45.8%
|30
|71.4%
|8
|6
|65
|1
|22.9%
|12.4%
|77
|27.7%
|18.0%
|3
|Hunter Henry
|70.9%
|76.1%
|28
|66.7%
|5
|3
|63
|1
|14.3%
|10.7%
|40
|14.2%
|12.4%
|4
|Kendrick Bourne
|69.1%
|42.7%
|28
|66.7%
|4
|3
|36
|0
|11.4%
|8.2%
|30
|10.7%
|10.6%
|5
|Tyquan Thornton
|36.4%
|56.4%
|13
|31.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
|12.5%
|20.5%
|6
|Jonnu Smith
|29.1%
|49.6%
|9
|21.4%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
|11.1%
|5.0%
|7
|Jakobi Meyers
|29.1%
|79.6%
|15
|35.7%
|4
|3
|62
|0
|11.4%
|22.8%
|81
|28.9%
|32.4%
- Meyers did well with his four targets (3-62-0) but played only 29% of snaps (36% route share) while dealing with a shoulder injury.
- Meyers downplayed the injury afterward, and he was a limited practice participant Monday (the Pats face the Bills this Thursday).
- With Myers limited, the Pats mostly used Parker, Agholor and Bourne as their top three receivers, with all three running a route on at least two-thirds of dropbacks and both Parker (4-80-0) and Agholor (6-65-1) having one of their better games this year.
- Henry put up 3-63-1 on 67% route share, after seeing only one target on 76% share the week before. He's at least back on the map as a streamer and cheap DFS play.
|Snap
|Snap SZN
|Rts
|Rt %
|Tgt
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SZN
|1
|Justin Jefferson
|97.0%
|96.2%
|37
|94.9%
|11
|9
|139
|1
|29.7%
|28.1%
|104
|49.3%
|41.4%
|2
|Adam Thielen
|92.4%
|92.7%
|36
|92.3%
|10
|9
|61
|1
|27.0%
|19.8%
|46
|21.8%
|26.5%
|3
|T.J. Hockenson
|78.8%
|85.2%
|28
|71.8%
|6
|5
|43
|1
|16.2%
|22.1%
|26
|12.3%
|14.7%
|4
|Johnny Mundt
|56.1%
|44.6%
|12
|30.8%
|2
|2
|20
|0
|5.4%
|5.2%
|5
|2.6%
|1.0%
|5
|K.J. Osborn
|54.6%
|74.5%
|23
|59.0%
|2
|1
|8
|0
|5.4%
|12.3%
|18
|8.5%
|15.5%
|6
|Jalen Reagor
|3.0%
|5.5%
|2
|5.1%
|1
|1
|25
|0
|2.7%
|3.2%
|13
|6.0%
|2.3%
- Thielen saw double-digit targets for the first time all year, putting up 9-61-1 on 10 targets for a season-high 21.1 PPR points.
- It didn't hurt JJ (9-139-1) or Hock (5-43-1); those three have combined for 69% of the targets in four games since the Vikes traded for Hockenson.
- Target shares since the Hockenson trade:
- Jefferson - 29.2% (AY - 46.5%)
- Hock - 22.1% (AY - 15.2%)
- Thielen - 17.5% (AY - 19.9%)
- Osborn - 11.7% (AY - 13.2%)
- Dalvin Cook - 11.0%
Bears (10) at Jets (31)
|Snap
|Snap SZN
|Rts
|Rt %
|Tgt
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SZN
|1
|Cole Kmet
|100.0%
|93.5%
|25
|92.6%
|6
|3
|27
|0
|25.0%
|18.0%
|40
|22.1%
|17.7%
|2
|Chase Claypool
|66.1%
|42.8%
|20
|74.1%
|5
|2
|51
|0
|20.8%
|17.4%
|91
|50.9%
|21.9%
|3
|Byron Pringle
|53.6%
|26.3%
|15
|55.6%
|2
|2
|12
|1
|8.3%
|9.3%
|17
|9.6%
|15.2%
|4
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|41.1%
|64.3%
|11
|40.7%
|2
|1
|7
|0
|8.3%
|14.6%
|16
|8.9%
|20.9%
|5
|Dante Pettis
|39.3%
|46.0%
|12
|44.4%
|2
|1
|12
|0
|8.3%
|11.6%
|16
|9.1%
|14.0%
|6
|Darnell Mooney
|32.1%
|83.2%
|10
|37.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
|27.7%
|35.4%
- Mooney injured his ankle in the second quarter and is out for the season.
- Claypool led the WRs in routes (20, 74%) and finished with 2-51-0 on five targets, second most to Kmet, who played every single snap on offense.
- With Mooney out, the Bears rotated Pringle, St. Brown and Pettis alongside Clay pool, while rookie Velus Jones ran only six routes and wasn't targeted.
|Snap
|Snap SZN
|Rts
|Rt %
|Tgt
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SZN
|1
|Garrett Wilson
|82.0%
|70.7%
|27
|93.1%
|8
|5
|95
|2
|28.6%
|22.8%
|56
|34.5%
|23.3%
|2
|Tyler Conklin
|78.7%
|78.8%
|21
|72.4%
|3
|3
|50
|0
|10.7%
|16.2%
|27
|16.5%
|16.9%
|3
|C.J. Uzomah
|77.1%
|55.6%
|16
|55.2%
|3
|3
|17
|0
|10.7%
|7.1%
|8
|5.1%
|2.2%
|4
|Corey Davis
|68.9%
|71.0%
|22
|75.9%
|3
|1
|9
|0
|10.7%
|13.6%
|18
|10.9%
|26.7%
|5
|Elijah Moore
|34.4%
|65.6%
|12
|41.4%
|2
|2
|64
|1
|7.1%
|12.2%
|37
|22.7%
|21.5%
|6
|Denzel Mims
|29.5%
|63.4%
|7
|24.1%
|1
|1
|11
|0
|3.6%
|12.2%
|7
|4.4%
|21.8%
|7
|Braxton Berrios
|24.6%
|31.4%
|5
|17.2%
|1
|1
|4
|0
|3.6%
|6.2%
|1
|0.5%
|2.8%
- Wilson thrived in Mike White's first start of the season, going for 5-95-2 on a team-high eight targets with 58 YAC.
- The rookie is up to 22.8% target share for the year.
- Davis finished second on the team in routes in his first game back from a knee injury, but caught only one pass for nine yards on three targets.
- Conklin was targeted only three times for a second straight week, but he did well with his chances (3-50-0 and didn't lose too many routes to Uzomah, who ran most his routes from two-TE formations
Broncos (10) at Panthers (23)
|Snap
|Snap SZN
|Rts
|Rt %
|Tgt
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SZN
|1
|Courtland Sutton
|93.0%
|92.9%
|35
|92.1%
|8
|6
|75
|0
|25.0%
|25.0%
|102
|29.3%
|33.1%
|2
|Kendall Hinton
|91.2%
|53.0%
|36
|94.7%
|9
|5
|35
|0
|28.1%
|9.3%
|81
|23.2%
|9.9%
|3
|Greg Dulcich
|86.0%
|78.1%
|27
|71.1%
|3
|2
|11
|0
|9.4%
|15.5%
|32
|9.2%
|20.0%
|4
|Brandon Johnson
|70.0%
|0.0%
|31
|81.6%
|4
|2
|10
|1
|12.5%
|0.0%
|41
|11.9%
|0.0%
- Hinton has played at least 88% of snaps in three straight games, averaging 4.0 catches for 51.3 yards on 5.7 targets.
- Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and KJ Hamler (hamstring) both missed another week.
- Sutton finished with 6-75-0, his third straight mediocre stat line sans Jeudy (6-66-0, 5-80-0 the past two weeks).
- Dulcich reached 80% snap share for a fourth straight week, but he hasn't seen more than five targets in a game during that stretch and over the past three games has caught only seven passes for 52 yards.
|Snap
|Snap SZN
|Rts
|Rt %
|Tgt
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SZN
|1
|DJ Moore
|96.9%
|96.8%
|18
|94.7%
|6
|4
|103
|1
|35.3%
|27.1%
|147
|75.6%
|45.7%
|2
|Tommy Tremble
|75.0%
|49.4%
|10
|52.6%
|2
|1
|2
|0
|11.8%
|8.5%
|18
|9.3%
|10.2%
|3
|Terrace Marshall
|62.5%
|68.6%
|17
|89.5%
|3
|1
|8
|0
|17.6%
|16.0%
|45
|23.3%
|26.5%
|4
|Ian Thomas
|56.3%
|53.3%
|4
|21.1%
|2
|2
|21
|0
|11.8%
|8.6%
|-1
|-0.5%
|2.7%
|5
|Laviska Shenault
|43.8%
|24.2%
|14
|73.7%
|2
|2
|19
|0
|11.8%
|11.4%
|-6
|-3.2%
|-1.8%
- DJM did well in Week 1, Pt. 2 of the Sam Darnold era, throwing up 4-103-1 on a team-high six targets.
- Darnold attempted 19 passes, with about one-third of his air yards coming on a 52-yard gain by Moore.
- Shenault finally replaced Shi Smith as the No. 3 receiver, with Smith only playing special teams after a fumble the week before.
- Shenault's 74% route share was easily a season high.
- Marshall's snap share was down and he was targeted only three times, but he was on the field for all but two of Carolina's pass plays.
Ravens (27) at Jaguars (28)
|Snap
|Snap SZN
|Rts
|Rt %
|Tgt
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SZN
|1
|Mark Andrews
|83.8%
|80.3%
|31
|93.9%
|7
|4
|50
|0
|23.3%
|27.9%
|98
|27.5%
|34.8%
|2
|Devin Duvernay
|76.5%
|67.0%
|25
|75.8%
|5
|3
|23
|0
|16.7%
|12.5%
|49
|13.6%
|14.7%
|3
|Josh Oliver
|61.8%
|44.2%
|20
|60.6%
|6
|4
|76
|1
|20.0%
|7.8%
|71
|20.0%
|5.9%
|4
|Demarcus Robinson
|57.4%
|55.9%
|20
|60.6%
|4
|1
|17
|0
|13.3%
|14.5%
|60
|16.9%
|16.7%
|5
|DeSean Jackson
|14.7%
|14.3%
|7
|21.2%
|3
|2
|74
|0
|10.0%
|9.8%
|77
|21.6%
|26.3%
- Andrews and Robinson both had drops in the end zone, and Robinson was overthrown early in the game on what should've been a long TD.
- Andrews also had a drop downfield; rough day for him, though he did finish with 50 yards and a two-point conversion.
- Jackson made a huge play in the fourth quarter and was targeted on three of his seven routes... but we'll need to see more playing time before seriously considering him in fantasy.
- Oliver got more snaps and routes with fellow tight end Isiaah Likely (ankle) unable to play after suffering an injury in practice on Friday. Oliver took advantage with 4-76-1.
- The five targets for Duvernay were tied for his second most in a game this season, after back-to-back weeks with exactly one look. He also got two carries for 16 yards... Greg Roman does occasionally remember that Duvernay exists.
|Snap
|Snap SZN
|Rts
|Rt %
|Tgt
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SZN
|1
|Zay Jones
|90.2%
|87.5%
|38
|92.7%
|14
|11
|145
|0
|37.8%
|23.0%
|121
|51.5%
|25.5%
|2
|Christian Kirk
|90.2%
|89.5%
|39
|95.1%
|9
|4
|46
|0
|24.3%
|24.5%
|62
|26.6%
|31.0%
|3
|Evan Engram
|83.6%
|76.8%
|33
|80.5%
|1
|1
|4
|0
|2.7%
|13.7%
|4
|1.7%
|13.8%
|4
|Marvin Jones
|59.0%
|71.4%
|27
|65.9%
|3
|3
|22
|1
|8.1%
|15.1%
|20
|8.5%
|26.6%
|5
|Chris Manhertz
|32.8%
|40.3%
|6
|14.6%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
|4.8%
|0.6%
|6
|Jamal Agnew
|24.6%
|12.8%
|13
|31.7%
|5
|5
|37
|1
|13.5%
|7.4%
|15
|6.3%
|6.1%
- Zay exploded for 11-145-0, mostly catching short passes against zone coverages but also making a couple nice plays downfield.
- Zay is now at 23.0% target share in active games this season, not far behind Kirk (24.5%) and good for 24th among wide receivers.
- (Pats self on back for touting Zay Jones since this summer)
- Zay is now at 23.0% target share in active games this season, not far behind Kirk (24.5%) and good for 24th among wide receivers.
- Engram had his normal role in terms of snaps/routes but was targeted only once.
- Agnew, on the other hand, put up 5-37-1 on 13 routes as the No. 4 receiver.
- Engram had four straight games with six or more targets Weeks 5-8... and now has three in a row with fewer than five targets, including the past two weeks when he topped 80% snap share.
Buccaneers (17) at Browns (23)
|Snap
|Snap SZN
|Rts
|Rt %
|Tgt
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SZN
|1
|Chris Godwin
|95.5%
|79.2%
|44
|95.7%
|13
|12
|110
|1
|31.0%
|22.3%
|83
|25.5%
|19.5%
|2
|Mike Evans
|90.9%
|84.0%
|43
|93.5%
|9
|2
|31
|0
|21.4%
|20.5%
|159
|49.0%
|35.8%
|3
|Julio Jones
|62.1%
|47.5%
|29
|63.0%
|4
|3
|40
|0
|9.5%
|10.5%
|68
|21.0%
|22.3%
|4
|Cade Otton
|53.0%
|69.2%
|18
|39.1%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
|10.1%
|9.7%
|5
|Cameron Brate
|50.0%
|55.2%
|26
|56.5%
|5
|2
|15
|0
|11.9%
|11.5%
|23
|7.2%
|9.1%
- Otton and Brate split playing time about 50/50, with the latter running eight more routes and having a 5-0 advantage in targets (but only 15 yards).
- Evans was held to 21 yards on nine targets, while Godwin put up 12-110-1 on 13 looks.
- Jones played a season-high 62% of snaps and finished with 3-40-0 on four targets.
- He's now played four straight games and taken at least 30 snaps in each, averaging 2.5 catches for 35.5 yards and 0.5 TDs on 4.5 targets (plus two carries for 15 yards).
|Snap
|Snap SZN
|Rts
|Rt %
|Tgt
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SZN
|1
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|96.0%
|88.8%
|41
|100.0%
|4
|2
|16
|0
|11.1%
|18.6%
|41
|11.5%
|24.2%
|2
|Amari Cooper
|94.7%
|84.5%
|41
|100.0%
|12
|7
|94
|0
|33.3%
|26.3%
|185
|51.1%
|38.0%
|3
|David Njoku
|80.0%
|78.5%
|31
|75.6%
|7
|5
|29
|1
|19.4%
|17.9%
|58
|15.9%
|16.0%
|4
|David Bell
|64.0%
|48.1%
|28
|68.3%
|6
|4
|23
|0
|16.7%
|8.1%
|15
|4.2%
|6.4%
|5
|Harrison Bryant
|25.3%
|54.2%
|9
|22.0%
|2
|2
|9
|0
|5.6%
|11.0%
|9
|2.4%
|7.7%
|6
|Anthony Schwartz
|14.7%
|14.2%
|7
|17.1%
|2
|1
|17
|0
|5.6%
|5.2%
|52
|14.3%
|8.0%
- Njoku returned to his pre-injury role with 80% snap share, 76% route share and 19% of targets, not to mention the game-tying touchdown.
- He got only 37% of snaps the week prior in his first game back from an ankle injury.
- Peoples-Jones was surprisingly productive the past few months but closed out the Jacoby Brissett era with a dud. TBD if the switch to Deshaun Watson helps him; the Houston version of Watson was a great QB who loved to take shots downfield... seemingly a great fit with DPJ. The questions here: 1) How much will the Browns throw the ball? 2) Is Watson still the same player?
- Cooper led all NFL pass catchers with 185 air yards in Week 12.
- The six targets were a season high for Bell, who had five targets in both of the previous two games (so 16 total over the past three). The rookie's usage is trending up right as Watson takes over, but it's all been short passes so far (6.6 aDOT) and he still hasn't gone any higher than 35 yards in a single game (20 catches for 169 yards through 11 games in the No. 3 receiver role).
Bengals (20) at Titans (16)
|Snap
|Snap SZN
|Rts
|Rt %
|Tgt
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SZN
|1
|Tee Higgins
|81.8%
|67.5%
|37
|97.4%
|9
|7
|114
|1
|25.0%
|21.8%
|127
|52.3%
|32.1%
|2
|Trenton Irwin
|75.8%
|59.7%
|32
|84.2%
|4
|1
|16
|0
|11.1%
|8.8%
|52
|21.5%
|14.2%
|3
|Tyler Boyd
|74.2%
|79.6%
|34
|89.5%
|4
|2
|16
|0
|11.1%
|14.7%
|27
|10.9%
|21.3%
|4
|Hayden Hurst
|63.6%
|63.9%
|29
|76.3%
|9
|6
|57
|0
|25.0%
|14.7%
|40
|16.4%
|10.0%
|5
|Mitchell Wilcox
|37.9%
|33.9%
|6
|15.8%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
|3.4%
|0.8%
- Irwin was the No. 3 receiver, unchallenged, though presumably not for long with Ja'Marr Chase on track to return this week.
- Hurst and Higgins tied for the team lead in targets.
- Boyd averaged only 3.0 catches for 35.0 yards and 0.25 TDs on 5.5 targets with Chase out the past four games.
- i.e., Boyd can be dropped in shallower leagues or if you have good WR depth.
- Higgins averaged 6.5 for 92.8 yards and 0.5 TDs on 9.0 targets.
- Hurst averaged 4.3 catches for 40.5 yards on 5.3 targets, but without any TDs.
|Snap
|Snap SZN
|Rts
|Rt %
|Tgt
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SZN
|1
|Robert Woods
|80.4%
|73.4%
|29
|82.9%
|6
|2
|16
|0
|17.6%
|21.5%
|62
|21.8%
|24.4%
|2
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|75.0%
|73.1%
|27
|77.1%
|6
|4
|58
|0
|17.6%
|13.4%
|58
|20.1%
|22.5%
|3
|Austin Hooper
|66.1%
|51.8%
|25
|71.4%
|4
|3
|30
|0
|11.8%
|12.3%
|22
|7.6%
|12.9%
|4
|Treylon Burks
|66.1%
|55.0%
|29
|82.9%
|6
|4
|70
|0
|17.6%
|18.4%
|103
|36.1%
|25.5%
|5
|Geoff Swaim
|55.4%
|64.5%
|8
|22.9%
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2.9%
|6.1%
|0
|0.0%
|2.1%
|6
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|33.9%
|30.9%
|11
|31.4%
|5
|3
|35
|0
|14.7%
|9.4%
|45
|15.9%
|11.9%
- Burks tied Woods for the team lead in routes and targets, also leading the team in receiving yards (70) and air yards (103) and jumping on top of a Derrick Henry fumble for a cheap touchdown.
- The Titans have revived their passing game with a spread-it-around approach the past few weeks, but Burks is the one guy who might emerge from the pack.
- Three straight games with more than 250 passing yards for Ryan Tannehill! That sounded borderline impossible a month and a half ago.
- Hooper reached 30 yards for a fourth straight game, though barely, and he's still seen more than five targets just once all year.
Falcons (13) at Commanders (19)
|Snap
|Snap SZN
|Rts
|Rt %
|Tgt
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SZN
|1
|Drake London
|89.1%
|79.5%
|25
|96.2%
|4
|2
|29
|0
|16.7%
|26.7%
|25
|19.0%
|25.2%
|2
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|76.4%
|67.2%
|22
|84.6%
|8
|5
|91
|0
|33.3%
|15.1%
|69
|52.3%
|16.3%
|3
|Parker Hesse
|60.0%
|61.5%
|10
|38.5%
|2
|1
|9
|0
|8.3%
|5.5%
|10
|7.4%
|4.1%
|4
|MyCole Pruitt
|54.6%
|30.6%
|4
|15.4%
|3
|2
|9
|1
|12.5%
|6.6%
|8
|5.8%
|1.7%
|5
|Damiere Byrd
|40.0%
|36.9%
|11
|42.3%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
|10.9%
|21.9%
|6
|Anthony Firkser
|38.2%
|19.3%
|12
|46.2%
|1
|1
|16
|0
|4.2%
|5.2%
|10
|7.8%
|5.1%
- London didn't miss out on many snaps/routes, but the rookie took a backseat to Zaccheaus, whose 5-91-0 line on eight targets marked his first game all year with more than four catches or four targets.
- Zaccheaus has certainly been efficient; 30-465-2 on 39 targets for 11.9 YPT.
|Snap
|Snap SZN
|Rts
|Rt %
|Tgt
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SZN
|1
|Terry McLaurin
|81.7%
|90.1%
|19
|82.6%
|6
|4
|48
|0
|27.3%
|22.3%
|79
|41.9%
|37.6%
|2
|Logan Thomas
|70.0%
|68.2%
|19
|82.6%
|3
|1
|7
|0
|13.6%
|13.8%
|8
|4.3%
|12.8%
|3
|John Bates
|60.0%
|43.1%
|10
|43.5%
|4
|3
|24
|1
|18.2%
|7.3%
|46
|24.7%
|4.6%
|4
|Jahan Dotson
|60.0%
|70.9%
|14
|60.9%
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4.5%
|10.6%
|20
|10.7%
|18.7%
|5
|Curtis Samuel
|58.3%
|75.0%
|14
|60.9%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
|19.7%
|16.1%
- Samuel was able to stay alive for a few weeks of the Heinicke era thanks to rush attempts, but it's time to five it up after Sunday's zero-target effort was the receiver's fifth game in a row with fewer than five targets.
- McLaurin continues to dominate the targets and air yards from Heinicke, while Samuel has lost some snaps the past few weeks with Dotson returning from a hamstring injury (and playing a bunch but not drawing targets).
- Remember earlier this year when Samuel and Dotson were outscoring McLaurin? That, along with J.D. McKissic's involvement, were surefire signs of a broken offense. Featuring McLaurin and the running game is a much wiser idea, though it requires cooperation from the defense (which the Commanders certainly have had of late).
Texans (15) at Dolphins (30)
|Snap
|Snap SZN
|Rts
|Rt %
|Tgt
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SZN
|1
|Nico Collins
|77.6%
|71.3%
|35
|79.5%
|9
|6
|44
|0
|23.7%
|18.1%
|65
|37.0%
|28.3%
|2
|Brandin Cooks
|74.1%
|81.0%
|31
|70.5%
|5
|5
|59
|0
|13.2%
|20.6%
|44
|24.8%
|29.5%
|3
|Chris Moore
|62.1%
|58.9%
|30
|68.2%
|3
|2
|7
|0
|7.9%
|12.1%
|30
|17.0%
|12.3%
|4
|Jordan Akins
|51.7%
|36.7%
|25
|56.8%
|5
|5
|61
|1
|13.2%
|9.1%
|10
|5.5%
|7.1%
|5
|Phillip Dorsett
|43.1%
|38.8%
|20
|45.5%
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5.3%
|8.1%
|11
|6.4%
|16.2%
|6
|O.J. Howard
|15.5%
|41.3%
|5
|11.4%
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5.3%
|6.6%
|14
|7.7%
|9.7%
- Collins has seen more targets than Cooks three weeks in a row since returning from a groin injury, finishing with 5-6 catches and 40-some yards each week.
- Akins put up 5-61-1 but was still part of a timeshare at tight end. Teagan Quitoriano played 60% of snaps and caught both his targets for 20 yards.
|Snap
|Snap SZN
|Rts
|Rt %
|Tgt
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SZN
|1
|Trent Sherfield
|62.5%
|57.6%
|31
|67.4%
|5
|2
|33
|0
|13.2%
|9.4%
|84
|19.5%
|10.7%
|2
|Jaylen Waddle
|61.1%
|74.7%
|37
|80.4%
|10
|5
|85
|0
|26.3%
|22.0%
|160
|37.3%
|28.8%
|3
|Tyreek Hill
|58.3%
|74.5%
|34
|73.9%
|9
|6
|85
|0
|23.7%
|30.1%
|94
|22.1%
|38.9%
|4
|Mike Gesicki
|54.2%
|51.7%
|25
|54.3%
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2.6%
|9.4%
|11
|2.5%
|8.8%
|5
|Durham Smythe
|48.6%
|53.7%
|10
|21.7%
|1
|1
|4
|1
|2.6%
|5.1%
|6
|1.5%
|1.6%
|6
|Cedrick Wilson
|44.4%
|26.8%
|16
|34.8%
|3
|2
|26
|0
|7.9%
|5.3%
|35
|8.1%
|6.2%
|7
|River Cracraft
|33.3%
|20.8%
|8
|17.4%
|4
|4
|55
|0
|10.5%
|4.5%
|31
|7.4%
|4.0%
- Hill took 80% of snaps in the first half, with Waddle getting 71% and Sherfield at 69%.
- Miami started resting starters early with a 30-0 lead, though they weren't benched entirely.
- Hill and Waddle combined for only four targets post-halftime and both played less than half the snaps.
- Hill got only 29% (nine snaps, one target), while Waddle was at 48% (15 snaps, three targets) in the second half.
Raiders (40) at Seahawks (34)
|Snap
|Snap SZN
|Rts
|Rt %
|Tgt
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SZN
|1
|Davante Adams
|100.0%
|94.7%
|37
|100.0%
|11
|7
|74
|0
|30.6%
|32.0%
|95
|31.6%
|41.6%
|2
|Foster Moreau
|100.0%
|82.1%
|33
|89.2%
|7
|3
|33
|1
|19.4%
|13.7%
|93
|30.9%
|12.2%
|3
|Mack Hollins
|96.1%
|93.6%
|37
|100.0%
|5
|4
|63
|1
|13.9%
|16.4%
|53
|17.7%
|25.1%
|4
|Keelan Cole
|64.9%
|48.8%
|27
|73.0%
|2
|2
|12
|0
|5.6%
|7.9%
|11
|3.7%
|15.6%
- Same deal as the week before with Adams, Moreau and Hollins handling every-down roles while Cole and FB Jakob Johnson rotate.
- Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow both will miss at least one more week on IR, and possibly more.
- Hollins has seen at least five targets in every game since Waller and Renfrow were placed on IR, averaging 4.0 catches for 44.3 yards and 0.33 TDs on 6.7 targets.
- Moreau has averaged 3.0 catches for 35.0 yards and 0.33 TDs on 5.5 targets in his six games handling a near-every-down role (Weeks 7-12)
|Snap
|Snap SZN
|Rts
|Rt %
|Tgt
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SZN
|1
|DK Metcalf
|90.5%
|77.8%
|38
|95.0%
|15
|11
|90
|0
|40.5%
|26.7%
|119
|39.5%
|37.1%
|2
|Tyler Lockett
|87.3%
|80.3%
|36
|90.0%
|7
|3
|68
|1
|18.9%
|22.7%
|88
|29.0%
|34.4%
|3
|Will Dissly
|76.2%
|65.3%
|24
|60.0%
|3
|2
|17
|0
|8.1%
|9.0%
|24
|8.1%
|5.2%
|4
|Noah Fant
|60.3%
|60.4%
|24
|60.0%
|3
|3
|34
|0
|8.1%
|11.9%
|30
|9.8%
|10.1%
|5
|Marquise Goodwin
|42.9%
|49.3%
|20
|50.0%
|3
|3
|48
|0
|8.1%
|9.3%
|29
|9.7%
|12.3%
|6
|Colby Parkinson
|25.4%
|34.4%
|7
|17.5%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
|6.3%
|5.9%
- A strange stat line for Metcalf, who we typically think of as a big-play threat. PPR managers certainly won't complain.
- Goodwin had a few clutch catches but was still only at 50% route share with the Seahawks running so much multi-TE stuff (Dissly and Fant both ran more routes than the No. 3 receiver).
- That's four straight games now where Lockett has scored a TD despite finishing below 70 yards. Fair enough, considering he had two TDs from 468 yards before that.
- My concern is that he hasn't seen more than eight targets in a game since Week 3; Metcalf is now four percentage points ahead of Lockett in target share (26.7 to 22.7), though the gap actually is narrower for air yards with Lockett getting so many of his looks downfield and Metcalf perhaps becoming more prioritized in the short and intermediate areas (not a bad idea, imo, DK is a freak and tough to cover/tackle on nearly all routes).
Chargers (25) at Cardinals (24)
|Snap
|Snap SZN
|Rts
|Rt %
|Tgt
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SZN
|1
|Joshua Palmer
|95.3%
|84.7%
|51
|100.0%
|7
|5
|56
|0
|14.9%
|19.0%
|66
|37.4%
|27.3%
|2
|Keenan Allen
|89.1%
|55.1%
|47
|92.2%
|7
|5
|49
|1
|14.9%
|13.0%
|58
|32.9%
|21.7%
|3
|DeAndre Carter
|79.7%
|72.7%
|41
|80.4%
|10
|7
|73
|1
|21.3%
|11.3%
|59
|33.2%
|16.4%
|4
|Gerald Everett
|56.3%
|60.3%
|30
|58.8%
|4
|4
|18
|0
|8.5%
|14.0%
|3
|1.9%
|14.7%
|5
|Tre' McKitty
|40.6%
|47.6%
|11
|21.6%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
|9.4%
|8.2%
- Allen returned to his full snap/route workload, though Carter actually led the team in targets and yards as the No. 3 receiver (Mike Williams was out again with the ankle injury).
- Palmer was also a full-time player, going 5-56-0 on seven targets.
- Everett returned from a groin injury, ran a few less routes than usual (59%) and finished with only 18 yards on four targets. He did, however, catch the game-winning two-point conversion. And seemingly avoided any injury setbacks.
|Snap
|Snap SZN
|Rts
|Rt %
|Tgt
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SZN
|1
|Marquise Brown
|96.9%
|95.2%
|29
|96.7%
|8
|6
|46
|0
|29.6%
|26.8%
|89
|35.3%
|41.3%
|2
|Trey McBride
|79.7%
|39.3%
|20
|66.7%
|3
|1
|1
|0
|11.1%
|8.1%
|15
|5.8%
|3.8%
|3
|DeAndre Hopkins
|73.4%
|87.2%
|26
|86.7%
|6
|4
|87
|1
|22.2%
|30.5%
|92
|36.5%
|45.8%
|4
|A.J. Green
|53.1%
|56.2%
|19
|63.3%
|2
|1
|5
|0
|7.4%
|10.0%
|32
|12.6%
|15.6%
|5
|Robbie Anderson
|43.8%
|35.0%
|13
|43.3%
|3
|1
|17
|0
|11.1%
|17.6%
|13.0%
|31.0%
- Brown jumped right back in with 97% snap share in his first game back from IR, despite Kligg Kingsbury saying the speedy wideout would be limited. Get Brown back in lineups after the Week 13 bye.
- Hopkins actually dropped to 73% snap share, though he was still at 87% route share and finished with 4-87-1 on six targets on the strength of a 33-yard TD in the first half.
- He played 93% of snaps in the fourth quarter, suggesting he probably wasn't injured. It was in the first half that his snap share was cut back (63%).
Rams (10) at Chiefs (20)
|Snap
|Snap SZN
|Rts
|Rt %
|Tgt
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SZN
|1
|Van Jefferson
|87.0%
|55.8%
|26
|100.0%
|7
|3
|29
|1
|30.4%
|17.5%
|89
|57.5%
|31.4%
|2
|Ben Skowronek
|63.0%
|80.0%
|16
|61.5%
|4
|2
|5
|0
|17.4%
|12.8%
|0
|0.1%
|13.4%
|3
|Tyler Higbee
|59.3%
|85.6%
|11
|42.3%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
|21.1%
|11.2%
|4
|Tutu Atwell
|51.9%
|13.9%
|12
|46.2%
|2
|2
|23
|0
|8.7%
|4.4%
|19
|12.5%
|17.4%
|5
|Brandon Powell
|48.2%
|17.1%
|8
|30.8%
|2
|2
|6
|0
|8.7%
|6.5%
|1
|0.7%
|2.7%
|6
|Lance McCutcheon
|48.2%
|13.2%
|14
|53.8%
|3
|0
|0
|0
|13.0%
|12.5%
|33
|21.4%
|21.5%
|7
|Brycen Hopkins
|40.7%
|16.5%
|10
|38.5%
|2
|1
|12
|0
|8.7%
|5.7%
|13
|8.1%
|4.9%
- Higbee finished without a target and played only 23% of snaps in the fourth quarter, giving way to Brycen Hopkins. The veteran was playing through a knee injury and listed as questionable before the game.
- Allen Robinson (ankle) was injured last week in practice and is out for the season.
- Jefferson led the WRs in snaps, targets, routes and yards, going 3-29-1 on seven looks. He's the one hope to find some small bit of fantasy value from this passing game over the next month.
|Snap
|Snap SZN
|Rts
|Rt %
|Tgt
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SZN
|1
|Justin Watson
|83.3%
|35.6%
|32
|76.2%
|2
|2
|26
|0
|5.4%
|5.0%
|23
|10.3%
|10.5%
|2
|Travis Kelce
|81.9%
|78.8%
|32
|76.2%
|8
|4
|57
|1
|21.6%
|24.6%
|55
|25.3%
|24.2%
|3
|Noah Gray
|68.1%
|50.9%
|17
|40.5%
|2
|2
|16
|0
|5.4%
|6.0%
|3
|1.4%
|4.7%
|4
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|56.9%
|72.4%
|32
|76.2%
|5
|4
|56
|0
|13.5%
|12.7%
|53
|24.6%
|21.9%
|5
|Skyy Moore
|44.4%
|26.4%
|14
|33.3%
|6
|5
|36
|0
|16.2%
|7.1%
|23
|10.5%
|8.4%
|6
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|38.9%
|67.0%
|19
|45.2%
|3
|3
|38
|0
|8.1%
|17.1%
|23
|10.4%
|19.5%
|7
|Jody Fortson
|23.6%
|22.3%
|12
|28.6%
|3
|2
|26
|0
|8.1%%
|4.5%
|33
|14.80%
|4.8%
- Watson was targeted only twice but led the team's WRs in snaps, while Smith-Schuster was limited to 39% snap share and 45% route share his first week back from a concussion.
- JuJu played 30-45 percent of snaps in each quarter; he wasn't removed early or anything.
- Valdes-Scantling tied Watson and Kelce for the team lead in routes, and posted 4-56-0 on five targets for a decent end to an ugly month.
- MVS played only 57% of snaps,
- Moore coughed up a punt to the other team for a third time this year, but he also was oft-targeted on offense, turning 44% snap share and 33% route share into 5-36-0 on six targets.
- The rookie has played about 45% of his snaps from the slot and 55% from the perimeter this year, though it was reversed this past Sunday.
- MVS has lined up in the slot about 35% of the time this year; JuJu about 43%. IE the Chiefs still move their WRs around a ton, and aren't likely to decide Moore is the designated slot guy anytime soon. Still, I think there's some chance the rookie emerges as the team's second-best WR over the next few weeks.
- Moore's 46% snap share was a season high, besting 42% from the previous week when he put up 5-63-0 on six targets against the Chargers.
Saints (0) at 49ers (13)
|Snap
|Snap SZN
|Rts
|Rt %
|Tgt
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SZN
|1
|Chris Olave
|66.0%
|67.3%
|26
|83.9%
|9
|5
|62
|0
|30.0%
|26.1%
|118
|47.7%
|42.4%
|2
|Adam Trautman
|66.0%
|52.0%
|12
|38.7%
|1
|1
|17
|0
|3.3%
|6.8%
|3
|1.1%
|4.3%
|3
|Jarvis Landry
|56.6%
|59.6%
|20
|64.5%
|4
|2
|20
|0
|13.3%
|15.6%
|32
|12.8%
|14.8%
|4
|Rashid Shaheed
|54.7%
|24.5%
|20
|64.5%
|3
|2
|53
|0
|10.0%
|5.7%
|49
|19.9%
|11.1%
|5
|Taysom Hill
|47.2%
|29.5%
|13
|41.9%
|2
|1
|7
|0
|6.7%
|4.1%
|15
|6.2%
|1.3%
|6
|Juwan Johnson
|45.3%
|67.1%
|13
|41.9%
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6.7%
|13.0%
|22
|8.8%
|12.6%
- Johnson finished without a catch to end his hot streak, and played only 28% of snaps between the second and third quarters.
- He played 60% in the fourth quarter, so if there is an injury it presumably isn't serious.
- Trautman got 66% of snaps, but he'd been playing a bunch the past few weeks without really impacting Juwan.
- Shaheed made another big play, going 2-53-0 on three targets. He and Landry ran the same number of routes, while Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith have been marginalized.
- Shaheed has eight catches for 164 yards and a TD on 11 targets, plus two carries for 50 yards and another TD. He's also the kick and punt returner, i.e., he's who the Saints expected Deonte Harris to be this year.
- Olave has led or tied for the team lead in targets in eight of his 11 games this year, seeing at least five targets in every appearance besides Week 1 and never finishing with less than 40 receiving yards (besides the game he missed Week 6 with a concussion).
|Snap
|Snap SZN
|Rts
|Rt %
|Tgt
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SZN
|1
|Brandon Aiyuk
|97.0%
|91.8%
|37
|97.4%
|8
|5
|65
|0
|21.6%
|21.4%
|96
|46.5%
|30.1%
|2
|George Kittle
|97.0%
|92.2%
|31
|81.6%
|4
|3
|26
|0
|10.8%
|17.6%
|20
|9.9%
|15.6%
|3
|Deebo Samuel
|79.1%
|79.4%
|36
|94.7%
|7
|3
|43
|0
|18.9%
|24.4%
|20
|9.8%
|15.8%
|4
|Jauan Jennings
|41.8%
|40.2%
|23
|60.5%
|7
|6
|49
|1
|18.9%
|11.7%
|49
|23.7%
|13.4%
- Jennings was surprisingly active in terms of targets, Kittle the opposite. Everything was normal in terms of snaps/routes.
Packers (33) at Eagles (40)
|Snap
|Snap SZN
|Rts
|Rt %
|Tgt
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SZN
|1
|Allen Lazard
|100.0%
|90.0%
|26
|92.9%
|3
|2
|24
|0
|12.0%
|21.0%
|38
|18.6%
|33.2%
|2
|Christian Watson
|91.8%
|47.0%
|24
|85.7%
|6
|4
|110
|1
|24.0%
|12.1%
|83
|40.3%
|18.7%
|3
|Robert Tonyan
|51.0%
|52.7%
|19
|67.9%
|3
|3
|20
|0
|12.0%
|13.8%
|13
|6.3%
|9.2%
|4
|Randall Cobb
|44.9%
|45.2%
|17
|60.7%
|4
|2
|19
|1
|16.0%
|13.3%
|39
|18.9%
|17.4%
- Watson apparently lives in the end zone, and now he's a near-every-down player, taking 92% of snaps after 84% and 80% the two weeks prior.
- In three games playing 80+ percent of snaps, Watson has caught 12 of 20 targets for 265 yards and six TDs... quite the three-week stretch, even if the Packers won only one of the games.
- Lazard, meanwhile, was targeted only three times despite playing every snap. This game was dominated by the rushing attacks, especially Philadelphia's.
<!--td {border: 1px solid #cccccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}-->
|Snap
|Snap SZN
|Rts
|Rt %
|Tgt
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SZN
|1
|A.J. Brown
|96.2%
|83.6%
|30
|100.0%
|6
|4
|46
|1
|24.0%
|28.8%
|50
|25.6%
|40.6%
|2
|DeVonta Smith
|92.4%
|90.3%
|30
|100.0%
|9
|4
|50
|0
|36.0%
|26.2%
|88
|45.7%
|31.1%
|3
|Quez Watkins
|83.5%
|59.2%
|24
|80.0%
|5
|3
|35
|1
|20.0%
|8.4%
|54
|27.7%
|12.8%
|4
|Jack Stoll
|79.8%
|47.1%
|16
|53.3%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
|5.0%
|3.4%
|5
|Grant Calcaterra
|29.1%
|18.1%
|8
|26.7%
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|4.0%
|3.4%
|-8
|-4.3%
|1.6%
- Stoll is still getting most of the TE snaps but losing enough routes to Calcaterra to preclude any real fantasy value... especially since. theEagles never throw to either guy.
- Watkins has seen a bit more use with Dallas Goedert on IR, and he put up 3-35-1 on five targets in this one after 2-31-1 on two looks the week before.
- The Eagles wasted fewer snaps on Zach Pascal in this one. He dropped to 11% after playing 31-43% each of the previous four games. That could make Quez deep-league relevant, at least until Goedert returns.
- Watkins has seen a bit more use with Dallas Goedert on IR, and he put up 3-35-1 on five targets in this one after 2-31-1 on two looks the week before.
Steelers (24) at Colts (17)
|Snap
|Snap SZN
|Rts
|Rt %
|Tgt
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SZN
|1
|Diontae Johnson
|95.5%
|91.9%
|31
|100.0%
|8
|5
|49
|0
|28.6%
|24.5%
|59
|35.0%
|29.4%
|2
|George Pickens
|77.6%
|78.6%
|29
|93.5%
|6
|3
|57
|0
|21.4%
|15.4%
|93
|55.0%
|26.6%
|3
|Pat Freiermuth
|70.2%
|69.0%
|22
|71.0%
|4
|3
|39
|0
|14.3%
|20.7%
|28
|16.5%
|19.7%
|4
|Zach Gentry
|53.7%
|47.4%
|9
|29.0%
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|3.6%
|5.9%
|-4
|-2.2%
|1.6%
|5
|Steven Sims
|34.3%
|25.0%
|14
|45.2%
|3
|2
|9
|0
|10.7%
|6.7%
|8
|4.6%
|2.8%
|6
|Gunner Olszewski
|31.3%
|16.9%
|4
|12.9%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
|6.3%
|6.1%
- Neither has done much, and Sims ran ahead of Olszewski as the slot/third receiver in this one.
- Pickens made a couple of great grabs to get to 3-57-0 on six targets on a less-than-stellar night for Kenny Pickett.
|Snap
|Snap SZN
|Rts
|Rt %
|Tgt
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|Tgt Sh
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SZN
|1
|Michael Pittman
|100.0%
|96.4%
|37
|100.0%
|11
|7
|61
|1
|34.4%
|25.3%
|86
|41.4%
|29.0%
|2
|Parris Campbell
|87.1%
|84.2%
|33
|89.2%
|3
|2
|14
|0
|9.4%
|15.3%
|22
|10.8%
|14.1%
|3
|Alec Pierce
|69.4%
|62.7%
|28
|75.7%
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6.3%
|13.8%
|27
|13.3%
|28.9%
|4
|Jelani Woods
|62.9%
|27.9%
|25
|67.6%
|9
|8
|98
|0
|28.1%
|5.6%
|68
|33.1%
|13.1%
|5
|Mo Alie-Cox
|35.5%
|51.3%
|12
|32.4%
|3
|2
|14
|0
|9.4%
|7.1%
|17
|8.1%
|5.2%
|6
|Ashton Dulin
|35.5%
|30.2%
|11
|29.7%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
|9.7%
|18.7%
- With Kylen Granson (illness) out), it was Woods rather than Alie-Cox picking up extra work, and the rookie responded with 8-98-0 on nine targets, repeatedly hitting the Steelers for chunk gains on an otherwise ugly night for the Colts offense.
- Woods, Granson and MAC have been in a three-way timeshare most of the year, and this was Woods' second starring moment of the season (he caught two short TD passes in the Week 3 upset of Kansas City).
- Given the production, targets and 68% route share, Woods is worth a close look. It's probably just a blip, but he did run a 4.61 40 at 259 pounds, so the size/speed combo is elite, whereas Granson is both significantly smaller and slower. Maybe Jeff Saturday's staff will allow WOods to handle a key role even when Granson recovers.
- Pierce was targeted only twice, his third time in the past four games with exactly two targets, though he did have eight in the Week 11 loss to Philly.
- Pierce had 272 yards in a six-game stretch Weeks 3-8, producing 10.4 YPT. He has 51 yards total in four subsequent games.
- Pittman has three straight games with 6-7 catches for 53-75 yards since Matt Ryan took the starting job back, averaging 9.0 targets per game. His aDOT of 6.5 isn't going up anytime soon though, and it's way down from 9.8 last year (which was already about average or less for a WR).