Michael Carter Injury: Could return in Week 17

Carter (back) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bills, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Carter opened the Jets' week of practice as a non-participant due to a back injury, but he upgraded to limited work Thursday and Friday, giving himself a chance to return in Week 17. The Duke product is expected to serve as the Jets' top slot corner if he can play in Sunday's divisional matchup. If Carter misses his fourth game of the season, Isaiah Oliver is likely to see increased snaps with the Jets' first-team defense.