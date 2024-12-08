Michael Mayer News: Paces pass catchers in loss

Mayer secured seven of nine targets for 68 yards in the Raiders' 28-13 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Mayer was the surprise co-leader in receptions and set the pace in receiving yards for the Raiders on the afternoon, looking more like Brock Bowers than the star tight end himself. Mayer's catch total was also a career-high figure, and the productive performance came out of nowhere considering the second-year pro had topped out at two catches and 11 yards in terms of single-game highs this season prior to Sunday. Mayer draws another favorable matchup in a Week 15 home clash against the Falcons on Monday night, Dec. 16.