Michael Penix headshot

Michael Penix News: Eclipses 300-yard mark in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Penix completed 21 of 38 passes for 312 yards with two touchdowns and one interception and rushed once for a five-yard touchdown in the Falcons' 44-38 overtime loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

The rookie signal-caller did his best to try and get the win the Falcons needed to remain in play for a playoff spot, a matter that was rendered moot when the Buccaneers were able to squeak past the Saints in a game being played concurrently. It was still an encouraging showing for Penix, however, who eclipsed the 300-yard mark and threw multiple touchdown passes for the first time as a pro. Penix connected with Drake London from 20 and 21 yards out for his pair of scoring tosses, but he never had a chance to possess the ball in overtime since the Panthers drove down for a game-winning touchdown. Penix got some invaluable experience over the final three games of the regular season and is indisputably entrenched as the Falcons' quarterback heading into the offseason.

Michael Penix
Atlanta Falcons
