Michael Pittman Injury: Back at practice

Pittman (back) is participating in Thursday's practice, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Pittman is back at practice Thursday after having missed Wednesday's session, with the same going for fellow starting wideout Josh Downs (toe). During Indianapolis' win over the Titans in Week 6, Pittman played through his back injury and corralled three of five targets for 35 yards and a touchdown. It looks like Pittman will again attempt to play through his back issue Sunday versus Miami, a game in which Anthony Richardson should be back in the starting lineup.