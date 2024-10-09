Michael Pittman Injury: DNP due to back Wednesday

Pittman (back) didn't participate in practice Wednesday.

The Colts put out a lengthy injury report Wednesday that included Pittman and Josh Downs (toe; DNP) at wide receiver, as well as Jonathan Taylor (ankle; DNP) and Trey Sermon (collarbone; DNP) and quarterback Anthony Richardson (oblique; LP). All of those players except Taylor and Richardson are new additions, so it wouldn't be surprising if Pittman and the others increased their practice participation as the week unfolds. Adding an injury to the mix is far from ideal from a fantasy perspective for Pittman considering he has a daunting Week 6 matchup against a stingy Titans secondary led by cornerback L'Jarius Sneed.