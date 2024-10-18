Michael Pittman Injury: Likely to play Sunday, barring setback

Pittman, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins, is expected to play this weekend as long as he doesn't have a setback with his back injury, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

After a back issue emerged for Pittman last week, there was a belief that he'd miss multiple weeks and perhaps even be placed on injured reserve. He was able to buck that report and suit up this past Sunday at Tennessee, logging a healthy 80 percent snap share and gathering in three of five targets for 35 yards and one touchdown. During Week 7 prep, Pittman sandwiched DNPs around a full practice Thursday, ultimately getting a questionable designation ahead of the weekend. Before Pittman was given that tag, though, coach Shane Steichen told Boyd, "Yeah, he'll be out there," in reference to the wide receiver's ability to suit up. A game-time decision thus seems likely for Pittman, and his status will be clarified about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If he's available, he'll be welcoming back franchise QB Anthony Richardson (oblique) for the first time since Week 4, and Pittman's usage could be impacted by the fact fellow WRs Josh Downs (toe) and Alec Pierce (shoulder) also are listed as questionable.