Michael Pittman Injury: Misses another Wednesday practice

Pittman (back) didn't practice Wednesday.

The same applies to Josh Downs (toe), though it's worth noting that the duo's practice reps have been managed of late, and that they both also missed the last three Wednesday practice sessions. Pittman -- who logged a 95 percent snap share in this past Sunday's 23-20 loss to Texans, en route to catching one of his six targets for 16 yards -- now has two more chances to upgrade to full participation ahead of this weekend's game against the Vikings. Assuming he's available for the contest, the wideout's fantasy prospects should be bolstered by the installation of Joe Flacco as the Colts' QB going forward.