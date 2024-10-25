Michael Pittman Injury: Not practicing Friday

Pittman (back) wasn't participating in Friday's practice, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

After missing Wednesday's practice, Pittman worked fully Thursday. However, Atkins suggests that the wideout's apparent non-participation Friday could be rest-related, rather than indicative of a setback with the back issue he's been working through. Either way, the Colts' upcoming injury report will reveal whether Pittman carries an injury designation in advance of Sunday's game against the Texans.