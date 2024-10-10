Michael Pittman Injury: Not practicing Thursday

Pittman (back) didn't participate in practice Thursday, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Pittman, who didn't practice Wednesday, was an observer during Thursday's session, which is not surprising considering a report via James Boyd of The Athletic that the wideout's back injury could sideline him for multiple weeks. We'll await further context regarding Pittman's status from the Colts, but if he is forced to miss time, Alec Pierce and Adonai Mitchell would likely see added snaps alongside Josh Downs, provided a toe issue that caused Downs to miss practice Wednesday doesn't impact his Week 6 availability.