Michael Pittman Injury: Questionable after full practice

Pittman (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after returning to a full practice Friday.

Despite reports that Pittman could miss multiple weeks, the wideout has a chance to suit up this weekend after all. Per Amanda Foster of the Colts' official site, Pittman noted Friday "everything is still on the table" in terms of his availability for Week 6 action. Also listed as questionable after practicing fully Friday is Josh Downs (toe), with the duo's status versus Tennessee thus slated to be confirmed when the Colts' inactives are announced ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.