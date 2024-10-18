Fantasy Football
Michael Pittman headshot

Michael Pittman Injury: Questionable but expected to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 18, 2024 at 1:08pm

Pittman (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, but coach Shane Steichen said Friday that Pittman is expected to play, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Pittman played through the back injury and caught the game-winning touchdown in this past Sunday's 20-17 win over the Titans. He didn't practice Wednesday or Friday but logged a full session Thursday in between. The wide receiver should continue to tough it out Sunday, but he's less than fully healthy and will be catching passes from Anthony Richardson (oblique) rather than Joe Flacco against a Dolphins secondary that has allowed only three touchdowns through the air this season.

Michael Pittman
Indianapolis Colts
