Michael Pittman Injury: Travels with team, could play Week 6

Pittman (back) travelled with the rest of the Colts to Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday, and "odds of him playing seem good" ahead of Sunday's contest against the Titans, per Stephen Holder of ESPN.com.

This is excellent news for the Colts' passing game, as there were reports earlier this week that Pittman could miss multiple games due to his back injury. The wideout 's outlook improved considerably when he was able to log a full practice Friday following a pair of DNPs to begin the week, and Holder's latest report suggests that Pittman could be leaning on the promising side of his 'questionable' designation. Fellow wideout Josh Downs (toe) is also expected to play Sunday, and QB Anthony Richardson is likely to suit up as well, per Holder, so the team's offense could be in a decent position despite the absence of RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) for a second straight week.